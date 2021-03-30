« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 732 733 734 735 736 [737]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1211346 times)

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29440 on: Yesterday at 08:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 04:49:09 pm
Reports that hes had a partial medical (whatever that means) in Paris already... Any truth? Reported by RMC.
RMC are the very legit in France.

Mohammed Bouhafsi was the one who broke Fabinho story first.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29441 on: Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 08:12:56 pm
that link with Konate makes no sense to me.

Kabak is doing well and may well earn his move. At 20 years old i dont get why we wouldnt sign him.

If the media reports are to be believed, Car was extremely close to joining us in January. would seem likely that there is some agreement in place

It's tricky to decipher through all the noise, but my feeling is that Konate has always been the top choice. He was unobtainable in January, as his clause wasn't yet active, but we knew we needed to get someone in so cast around the market. Kicked the tyres on Caleta-Car, but ended up with Kabak. And crucially, getting Kabak on loan gave us all the power, and keeps the Konate deal open.

I still think there's a chance both get done, although if we do send him back to Schalke I wouldn't expect us to sign a different second CB in addition to Konate.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29442 on: Yesterday at 08:45:08 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:25:22 pm
RMC are the very legit in France.

Mohammed Bouhafsi was the one who broke Fabinho story first.

I think they broke the Fekir to us story first as well. It didn't happen but our interest was very real.

The more I think about this (and the more clips of him I watch), the more excited I'm getting. He looks like he could be awesome.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,946
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29443 on: Yesterday at 09:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:45:08 pm
I think they broke the Fekir to us story first as well. It didn't happen but our interest was very real.

The more I think about this (and the more clips of him I watch), the more excited I'm getting. He looks like he could be awesome.

If he stays fit he's going to be an absolute powerhouse. Big if. We'll be laughed out of town if we get him after the season we've had and he turns out to be a crock.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29444 on: Yesterday at 09:29:13 pm »
Wasn't it reported earlier in the season a few times he was the top target?
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,733
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29445 on: Yesterday at 09:43:13 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:29:13 pm
Wasn't it reported earlier in the season a few times he was the top target?

Yeah sportsmole was all over it.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29446 on: Yesterday at 09:46:25 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:29:13 pm
Wasn't it reported earlier in the season a few times he was the top target?

Definitely been some talk about it. Rory Smith said this a couple of months ago: I think Liverpool intend to sign a centre-back in the summer and I think that central defender is probably someone they will play against in the Champions Leagues Last 16. And I dont think its going to be Dayot Upamecano."
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29447 on: Yesterday at 10:13:38 pm »
Malen scores  for Dutch tonight .. after 1-0 up at HT the Dutch changed the team to bring on Malen in 2nd Half and run out 7-0 winners.

https://streamvi.com/watch/1617134809

He looks like a good  prospect. More like a Jota kind of player. Definitely a talent for the future.

Plays very central for PSV... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfcgiezhmoE  has more than an eye for the goal. still very young and raw in his talent and execution
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,388
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29448 on: Yesterday at 10:19:37 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 07:07:47 pm
I wonder how much these journos get paid? They talk shit on podcasts, report shit online and write up much about nothing articles, all the while being able to have contact with elite sportsmen and women. Really ought to have mapped out my career a little better and followed in the footsteps of these journos.

Not sure theres a single one that isnt a grade A chancer ... its a profession with no entry requirement except being able to type, most of them have no football background and yet they opine with utter confidence. Terrible set of lads
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29449 on: Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm »
anyone think Sousek from West Ham could be a decent Gini replacement ..
Loads of goals in him and would add a lot of strength, height to our Midfield.
 not many assists for West Ham though?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n1Zn44QFhyY
 or do we see Rice as more of the attacking engine of West Ham team.

I see our midfield as too one dimensional with a lot of players kind like the same Fab/hendo DM
Thiago/GIni/milner/Hendo also all DM CM

the only AM with some creativity would be JOnes, Shaq and Naby. But still lacking in dominating  Midfield creatively and not consistent enough on assists and goals. Although I am a big fan of Curtis and see a long career for him at anfield

While I think Ox as over rated and no longer effective as AM -

Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,045
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29450 on: Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm
It's tricky to decipher through all the noise, but my feeling is that Konate has always been the top choice. He was unobtainable in January, as his clause wasn't yet active, but we knew we needed to get someone in so cast around the market. Kicked the tyres on Caleta-Car, but ended up with Kabak. And crucially, getting Kabak on loan gave us all the power, and keeps the Konate deal open.

I still think there's a chance both get done, although if we do send him back to Schalke I wouldn't expect us to sign a different second CB in addition to Konate.

I think there is a very good chance of us signing both Konate and Kabak, and selling Phillips and Davies in the summer ...
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,136
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29451 on: Yesterday at 11:05:56 pm »
One thing that article does say is that Minamino is expected back. A few people have written him off because he went on loan, forgetting Origi's loan and also discounting how desperate we were to clear a squad spot for Kabak (and noone wanted Origi)
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29452 on: Yesterday at 11:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:45:08 pm
I think they broke the Fekir to us story first as well. It didn't happen but our interest was very real.

The more I think about this (and the more clips of him I watch), the more excited I'm getting. He looks like he could be awesome.

If he stays injury free then he would be. 

A lot of people who watch the bundesliga say he was a better player than upamecano before his long spell out with injuries.  The major draw back of Konate is that he's missed 45 games since the start of 2019, but if he stays injury free then he would be an awesome signing.

Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29453 on: Yesterday at 11:20:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:19:37 pm
Not sure theres a single one that isnt a grade A chancer ... its a profession with no entry requirement except being able to type, most of them have no football background and yet they opine with utter confidence. Terrible set of lads

Completely agree. Waste of space the lot of them. They know fuck all until the club decides it is time to leak things ahead of official confirmation.  I know loads of journos from uni days and they are largely a pain in the area with an inflated sense of their own importance.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,045
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29454 on: Yesterday at 11:26:32 pm »
Ibrahima Konate has undergone a part of a medical with LFC in Paris, according to RMC ...

https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/transferts/mercato-konate-a-liverpool-ca-se-precise_AV-202103300185.html
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:29 am by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29455 on: Yesterday at 11:26:59 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 06:40:19 pm
https://theathletic.com/2479427/2021/03/30/konate-salah-klopps-dirty-work-and-liverpools-summer-evolution/

Most of The Athletic is behind a paywall so I thought were only supposed to post small portions of articles on RAWK?
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29456 on: Today at 12:09:16 am »
Quote from: Hazell on March 29, 2021, 02:21:43 pm
Kounde, Konate and Kabak as centrebacks? Would be unfortunate.

Would be interesting to see how they deal with crosses.....
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,045
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29457 on: Today at 01:04:53 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:05:56 pm
One thing that article does say is that Minamino is expected back. A few people have written him off because he went on loan, forgetting Origi's loan and also discounting how desperate we were to clear a squad spot for Kabak (and noone wanted Origi)

I can certainly see Minamino on our squad next season as our 6th choice attacker, behind Salah, Mane, Jota, Firmino and the new attacker we will sign in the summer. It would also be nice if we can find a nice Premier League loan for Elliott ...
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29458 on: Today at 03:07:38 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm
It's tricky to decipher through all the noise, but my feeling is that Konate has always been the top choice. He was unobtainable in January, as his clause wasn't yet active, but we knew we needed to get someone in so cast around the market. Kicked the tyres on Caleta-Car, but ended up with Kabak. And crucially, getting Kabak on loan gave us all the power, and keeps the Konate deal open.

I still think there's a chance both get done, although if we do send him back to Schalke I wouldn't expect us to sign a different second CB in addition to Konate.

Ive been of the same opinion ever since Rory Smith mentioned it on a podcast; there was some noises from Germany around the same time and it all seemed a bit convenient. Obviously wasnt obtainable in January so got some bodies in to seal Konaté for the summer, my only question was whether hed want to come to us knowing he may not get Champions League Football this coming season. I feel like Kabak will stay, purely because of his age profile and hes now a known quantity to the coaching setup.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,523
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29459 on: Today at 03:31:36 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 12:09:16 am
Would be interesting to see how they deal with crosses.....
It'll certainly be fiery having all three in the 'hood
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 732 733 734 735 736 [737]   Go Up
« previous next »
 