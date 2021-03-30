anyone think Sousek from West Ham could be a decent Gini replacement ..Loads of goals in him and would add a lot of strength, height to our Midfield.not many assists for West Ham though?or do we see Rice as more of the attacking engine of West Ham team.I see our midfield as too one dimensional with a lot of players kind like the same Fab/hendo DMThiago/GIni/milner/Hendo also all DM CMthe only AM with some creativity would be JOnes, Shaq and Naby. But still lacking in dominating Midfield creatively and not consistent enough on assists and goals. Although I am a big fan of Curtis and see a long career for him at anfieldWhile I think Ox as over rated and no longer effective as AM -