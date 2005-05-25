« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 729 730 731 732 733 [734]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1206514 times)

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29320 on: Yesterday at 09:40:54 pm »
Matip would have teams willing to buy him for about 20m.
PSG,Dortmund,Juventus,AC Milan,Wolfsburg among a few teams who would take him imo.

I wouldnt sell though. He is class when he does play even after months out
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,953
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29321 on: Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm »
Offload Matip? Absolute madness if we sell him as he is top class when he is fit. Even if we get 15 to 20 games each season off him he is well worth keeping.

You can count the number of big mistakes he has made in the last 3 seasons on one hand and still have enough fingers spare to salute the french.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29322 on: Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:18:52 pm
I mean come on ....... you dont have to go outside RB Leipzig to find a more expensive one.

And also we cant take out city theyre our direct competitors .. were operating in a market with only 7 or 8 other clubs so what they pay and Bayern pay and Chelsea pay etc is the market price

Overall people are mistaking price for liquidity when thinkng about the market this summer.
There may be clubs that get into financial trouble - in france for example - which may create some bargains from those specific clubs ... but those clubs dont have many of the players we want and regardless I cant see much of any evidence of huge downward pressure when deals are done; especially by CL clubs

As you go lower down the food chain things may be more depressed (moving a player like Origi will be hard for example because of wages and lack of buying clubs to move their own clubs).
But the champions league clubs and the clubs selling to them know this is a temporary dip after years of growth

All of this is just shooting the shit though because theres no version of the world where 34 million for an elite level 21 year old CB isnt value

It's a £2m pound difference.  As I've been consistently stating there is no reason to believe that's not the top end of the current market.  Konate is elite based on what he can be.  He's certainly not elite based on his current production but we would be paying as if he is.  What other options are available at £34m?  I have no idea and we'll probably never know exactly but we'll see come the summer what other transfers happen.

The facts are the 20/21 transfer market was back at 2015 transfer window levels.  You can say that everything should be all fine for CL clubs but there isn't any proof of that yet.  You might be right, you might be wrong.  I'm guessing your wrong as you don't lose £100m, beg off paying full wages to your squad and then go spend like an addict on a bender. 
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29323 on: Yesterday at 09:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm
Offload Matip? Absolute madness if we sell him as he is top class when he is fit. Even if we get 15 to 20 games each season off him he is well worth keeping.

You can count the number of big mistakes he has made in the last 3 seasons on one hand and still have enough fingers spare to salute the french.
I find it odd it is discussed.
Klopp had a statement practically saying he cant wait to get him back next season.

Matip really is underappreciated by some of the fanbase.
He is our 2nd best CB. Id have him ahead of Gomez.
He is one of the best in the PL
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,953
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29324 on: Yesterday at 09:49:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:46:29 pm
I find it odd it is discussed.
Klopp had a statement practically saying he cant wait to get him back next season.

Matip really is underappreciated by some of the fanbase.
He is our 2nd best CB. Id have him ahead of Gomez.
He is one of the best in the PL

I agree, and he must go down as one of Klopps best ever signings in his career as a manager. Free transfer for a defender of that quality, absolutely brilliant business.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,140
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29325 on: Yesterday at 09:53:09 pm »
I dont see how paying £34m for Konate is likened to paying for an elite defender - as in one who is already at that level or approaching prime production whilst in the elite bracket. Defenders that you could feasibly say were in that bracket in recent years who have moved were probably Van Dijk, De Ligt, Hernandez, Dias, Laporte at a push? All £50m plus (most £60m and above) and all a fair bit older than Konate.

Konate looks to have the potential to be as good as those in that list above, and Id say £34m or so, comparative to what was paid for those players, is probably about fair.

Then lets not forget what was paid for Maguire, Stones, Wan-Bissaka, Mendy, Sandro etc - certifiably not elite (Stones is having an anomalous season at present) but all cost £50m+.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,467
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29326 on: Yesterday at 09:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:53:09 pm
I dont see how paying £34m for Konate is likened to paying for an elite defender - as in one who is already at that level or approaching prime production whilst in the elite bracket. Defenders that you could feasibly say were in that bracket in recent years who have moved were probably Van Dijk, De Ligt, Hernandez, Dias, Laporte at a push? All £50m plus (most £60m and above) and all a fair bit older than Konate.

Konate looks to have the potential to be as good as those in that list above, and Id say £34m or so, comparative to what was paid for those players, is probably about fair.

Then lets not forget what was paid for Maguire, Stones, Wan-Bissaka, Mendy, Sandro etc - certifiably not elite (Stones is having an anomalous season at present) but all cost £50m+.
Not to detract: yet to be proven that de Ligt and the older Hernandez are elite. They might very well be in a few years, especially de Ligt, but right now, not so sure. Where does Kimpembe lie in this spectrum? I put  him above de Ligt and Hernandez, and perhaps above Laporte.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29327 on: Yesterday at 10:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:53:09 pm
I dont see how paying £34m for Konate is likened to paying for an elite defender - as in one who is already at that level or approaching prime production whilst in the elite bracket. Defenders that you could feasibly say were in that bracket in recent years who have moved were probably Van Dijk, De Ligt, Hernandez, Dias, Laporte at a push? All £50m plus (most £60m and above) and all a fair bit older than Konate.

Konate looks to have the potential to be as good as those in that list above, and Id say £34m or so, comparative to what was paid for those players, is probably about fair.

Then lets not forget what was paid for Maguire, Stones, Wan-Bissaka, Mendy, Sandro etc - certifiably not elite (Stones is having an anomalous season at present) but all cost £50m+.
Leicester payed upto 36m(inculding add ons) for Fofana who had played 30 senior games in France. Great signing.

Konate is better imo & played over 100 games & at Bundesliga & CL level. Only 1.5 year older as well.
Logged

Offline RedMan89

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29328 on: Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm »
Signing Ibrahima Konate is exactly what we need. As mentioned by other posters VVD's peak is behind him and Ibrahima is somebody who has the potential to be our #1 after he moves on. No need to offload any of Matip or Philips since it's most likely Konate and Kabak will in their international squads too and we can only hope they can stay injury-free. We should evaluate the return of Gomez and VVD this winter transfer before we listen to offers for Matip and Philips
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:06:06 pm by RedMan89 »
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29329 on: Yesterday at 10:22:57 pm »
Potentially a very shrewd piece of business. Certainly in the top 3 or 4 young defenders around at the moment. Apart from Bastoni, difficult to think of a preferred choice for that age profile.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,223
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29330 on: Yesterday at 10:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:13:27 pm
not that I want the club to sell its 2nd best central defender, not ready to give up on Joel yet. But say they where, who are they offloading him too? He shouldnt be sold on the cheap, and hes not so daft as to walk out on this contract anyway I would think.

 


Just not reliable, too often injured. As soon as Vigil was hurt, most would have been thinking, okay so when will Matip go down again.

I think it was the very next game, wasn't it?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,096
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29331 on: Yesterday at 10:48:13 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:34:47 pm
Just not reliable, too often injured. As soon as Vigil was hurt, most would have been thinking, okay so when will Matip go down again.

I think it was the very next game, wasn't it?
I think the question was who is going to pay for such an injury prone player, who is also a high earner who will be 30 when the next season starts.

I much rather have him on the bench than not. Maybe with a lighter schedule he will remain injury free.
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29332 on: Yesterday at 10:50:11 pm »
Konate could be a great signing, he is 21 and amongst the highest rated CB's in the world. He has had injury problems last 2 seasons, but is very young and if he gets over them, he will be top class for years to come. Our team must have assessed the risks, if something like Fekir's injury case pops up in the medical, we will pull the plug.

The system we play, there are only a few CB's we could buy who would be top class. We need pace, ball playing capabilities and decent aerial presence. The only players who would suit us right off the top of my head are Koulibaly and Kounde. Koulibaly is same age as VVD and would be expensive, so the club must have been looking for someone younger.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,106
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29333 on: Yesterday at 11:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:03:32 pm
Based on the last two transfer windows, if you take out the ManC transfers, then the next most expensive CB is Gabriel at £27m to Arsenal.  I would want to see anyone aside from ManC spend on a CB before saying it's a one off. So until proven otherwise £34m is top of the market.

Quote from: Craig  on Yesterday at 08:06:07 pm
Bayern have just spent £37m on one.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm
It's a £2m pound difference.  As I've been consistently stating there is no reason to believe that's not the top end of the current market.  Konate is elite based on what he can be.  He's certainly not elite based on his current production but we would be paying as if he is.  What other options are available at £34m?  I have no idea and we'll probably never know exactly but we'll see come the summer what other transfers happen.

 ???
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:03:12 pm by JC the Messiah »
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29334 on: Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm »
Liverpool switch 'not an option' for Konate, claims RB Leipzig sporting director

He has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but RB Leipzig's sporting director sees no reason why Ibrahima Konate should leave.

FotMob - about 2 hours ago

A proposed switch to Liverpool is "not an option" for Ibrahima Konate, according to RB Leipzig's sporting director Markus Krosche.

Reports surfaced on Monday claiming the reigning Premier League champions have made "significant progress" in their pursuit of the 21-year-old, who is said to have a 40million (£34m) release clause.

The highly rated centre-back, who was part of the France team that defeated Russia at the European Under-21 Championship on Sunday, revealed how his phone was "ringing all over the place" following the reports, though he insisted he was focused solely on the remainder of the season. 

And Krosche, speaking exclusively to Stats Perform News, said he did not think a move to Liverpool would come to fruition, insisting the Bundesliga club are the perfect fit for the defender.

"I can't say anything on that topic. I think that this is not an option for Ibu [Konate]," Krosche explained.

"He has a long contract with us and he knows what we mean to him and what he means to us. He was unlucky last year as he had a longer injury but this year he is in a good way and he is an extremely important player that has a lot of potential.

"We want to help him to further develop, and we play internationally, have a very good team, so I don't see a reason for him to leave us."

Konate has not committed an error that led to a shot in any of his 15 games for Leipzig this season across all competitions.

Injuries have restricted his appearances, though, as he has played just 17 Bundesliga matches since the start of last season, and he did not feature in the Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with many prospective centre-back reinforcements after struggling with their own injury issues for much of the season.

Leipzig will be particularly keen not to lose Konate given his defensive colleague Dayot Upamecano has already agreed a move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Konate and Leipzig are in the middle of a title tussle with Bayern, whom they play on Saturday, while Liverpool are languishing in seventh with the possibility of missing out on Champions League football hanging over their heads.

https://www.fotmob.com/news/1uoi4m060p8m111tlucoopbxd5/liverpool-switch-'not-an-option'-for-konate-claims-rb-leipzig-sporting-director
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,324
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29335 on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm »
He's got a buy out clause. What a dumb fucker.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 693
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29336 on: Yesterday at 11:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 11:53:25 am
If it ain't Joe and virge I'll be massively surprised

Kabak when he caught wind we wanted him on deadline day, couldnt get out of Gelsenkirchen quick enough ;D
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,491
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29337 on: Yesterday at 11:12:41 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm

When Liverpool pay his release clause, I'm sure Markus Krosche will say 'I don't like the deal, but I'll have to go along with it'.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,814
  • Yeah right..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29338 on: Yesterday at 11:13:17 pm »
Looks like he is gonna be a bit upset..Konate will defo move on, if it's not us, that release clause will be activated by another club.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,135
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29339 on: Yesterday at 11:14:58 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
Liverpool switch 'not an option' for Konate, claims RB Leipzig sporting director

He has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but RB Leipzig's sporting director sees no reason why Ibrahima Konate should leave.

FotMob - about 2 hours ago

A proposed switch to Liverpool is "not an option" for Ibrahima Konate, according to RB Leipzig's sporting director Markus Krosche.

Reports surfaced on Monday claiming the reigning Premier League champions have made "significant progress" in their pursuit of the 21-year-old, who is said to have a 40million (£34m) release clause.

The highly rated centre-back, who was part of the France team that defeated Russia at the European Under-21 Championship on Sunday, revealed how his phone was "ringing all over the place" following the reports, though he insisted he was focused solely on the remainder of the season. 

And Krosche, speaking exclusively to Stats Perform News, said he did not think a move to Liverpool would come to fruition, insisting the Bundesliga club are the perfect fit for the defender.

"I can't say anything on that topic. I think that this is not an option for Ibu [Konate]," Krosche explained.

"He has a long contract with us and he knows what we mean to him and what he means to us. He was unlucky last year as he had a longer injury but this year he is in a good way and he is an extremely important player that has a lot of potential.

"We want to help him to further develop, and we play internationally, have a very good team, so I don't see a reason for him to leave us."

Konate has not committed an error that led to a shot in any of his 15 games for Leipzig this season across all competitions.

Injuries have restricted his appearances, though, as he has played just 17 Bundesliga matches since the start of last season, and he did not feature in the Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with many prospective centre-back reinforcements after struggling with their own injury issues for much of the season.

Leipzig will be particularly keen not to lose Konate given his defensive colleague Dayot Upamecano has already agreed a move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Konate and Leipzig are in the middle of a title tussle with Bayern, whom they play on Saturday, while Liverpool are languishing in seventh with the possibility of missing out on Champions League football hanging over their heads.

https://www.fotmob.com/news/1uoi4m060p8m111tlucoopbxd5/liverpool-switch-'not-an-option'-for-konate-claims-rb-leipzig-sporting-director
Presumably some nuance lost in translation there, he's saying its not a good option for the club (obviously) and trying to suggest he'd be better staying at Liepzieg (obviously)
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,385
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29340 on: Yesterday at 11:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:41:55 pm
It's a £2m pound difference.  As I've been consistently stating there is no reason to believe that's not the top end of the current market.  Konate is elite based on what he can be.  He's certainly not elite based on his current production but we would be paying as if he is.  What other options are available at £34m?  I have no idea and we'll probably never know exactly but we'll see come the summer what other transfers happen.

The facts are the 20/21 transfer market was back at 2015 transfer window levels.  You can say that everything should be all fine for CL clubs but there isn't any proof of that yet.  You might be right, you might be wrong.  I'm guessing your wrong as you don't lose £100m, beg off paying full wages to your squad and then go spend like an addict on a bender. 

The second paragraph youve written here bares no relation to anything I wrote.
I was writing about whether prices will fall or not this summer - I didnt comment on how much would be spent except that I dont think theyll be as many deals and could be a big liquidity problem in the wider market.
I dont agree with your perception that the market will crater in terms of prices 
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,129
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29341 on: Yesterday at 11:20:18 pm »
Whats Markus Krösche supposed to say, hes hardly going to confirm it  ;D

Its going to be a big summer for Leipzig, especially if their captain Marcel Sabitzer leaves as well.  Theyll just have to raid Salzburg a few more times I suppose.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,018
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29342 on: Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
He's got a buy out clause. What a dumb fucker.


He's just doing the usual public PR routine, trying to convince Konate to stay (and having a sky dig about RBL having 'international football'  >:()
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29343 on: Today at 12:11:37 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 11:01:02 pm
???

Ok, £37m is the top instead of £34m.  Fair but at that level just splitting hairs.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:19:02 pm
The second paragraph youve written here bares no relation to anything I wrote.
I was writing about whether prices will fall or not this summer - I didnt comment on how much would be spent except that I dont think theyll be as many deals and could be a big liquidity problem in the wider market.
I dont agree with your perception that the market will crater in terms of prices 


It hasn't already?  A 40% drop is pretty steep.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,116
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29344 on: Today at 12:14:46 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:12:41 pm
When Liverpool pay his release clause, I'm sure Markus Krosche will say 'I don't like the deal, but I'll have to go along with it'.

Presumably you mean "Rufen Sie ein Taxi bitte sonst verpass' ich meinen Flug"?
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,385
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29345 on: Today at 12:20:25 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:11:37 am
Ok, £37m is the top instead of £34m.  Fair but at that level just splitting hairs.

It hasn't already?  A 40% drop is pretty steep.

Where are you getting prices have dropped 40% from?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,041
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29346 on: Today at 12:24:33 am »
So, our shortlist of central defenders for the summer is:

Ozan Kabak
Ibrahima Konate
Ben White
Duje Ćaleta-Car
Caglar Soyuncu

It seems that we will sign 2 of them, and sell Phillips and Davies ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,041
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29347 on: Today at 12:28:47 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 08:08:17 pm
Aguero to leave City.

I wonder if we would go there.

Well, if we are signing Mbappe on the free in the summer of 2022, I wouldn't mind Aguero as a stop-gap for a season ...
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,135
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29348 on: Today at 12:38:47 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:11:37 am
It hasn't already?  A 40% drop is pretty steep.

BUt you said it'd be cratering soon, which means you think its not even close to reaching a nadir?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29349 on: Today at 01:23:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:24:33 am
So, our shortlist of central defenders for the summer is:

Ozan Kabak
Ibrahima Konate
Ben White
Duje Ćaleta-Car
Caglar Soyuncu

It seems that we will sign 2 of them, and sell Phillips and Davies ...

It doesnt seem this at all, in fact I find it funny how in an economy like the current one where weve lost millions of pounds posters would think we would sign two cbs, when we truly only need one. Its either one or the other, put the money into an attacker and midfielder, I would rather use the 18 m we spend on Kabak on an attacker like Sancho. Keep Davies and Phillips if we have to.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 729 730 731 732 733 [734]   Go Up
« previous next »
 