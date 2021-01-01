I mean come on ....... you dont have to go outside RB Leipzig to find a more expensive one.



And also we cant take out city theyre our direct competitors .. were operating in a market with only 7 or 8 other clubs so what they pay and Bayern pay and Chelsea pay etc is the market price



Overall people are mistaking price for liquidity when thinkng about the market this summer.

There may be clubs that get into financial trouble - in france for example - which may create some bargains from those specific clubs ... but those clubs dont have many of the players we want and regardless I cant see much of any evidence of huge downward pressure when deals are done; especially by CL clubs



As you go lower down the food chain things may be more depressed (moving a player like Origi will be hard for example because of wages and lack of buying clubs to move their own clubs).

But the champions league clubs and the clubs selling to them know this is a temporary dip after years of growth



All of this is just shooting the shit though because theres no version of the world where 34 million for an elite level 21 year old CB isnt value



It's a £2m pound difference. As I've been consistently stating there is no reason to believe that's not the top end of the current market. Konate is elite based on what he can be. He's certainly not elite based on his current production but we would be paying as if he is. What other options are available at £34m? I have no idea and we'll probably never know exactly but we'll see come the summer what other transfers happen.The facts are the 20/21 transfer market was back at 2015 transfer window levels. You can say that everything should be all fine for CL clubs but there isn't any proof of that yet. You might be right, you might be wrong. I'm guessing your wrong as you don't lose £100m, beg off paying full wages to your squad and then go spend like an addict on a bender.