« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 729 730 731 732 733 [734]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1205792 times)

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29320 on: Today at 09:40:54 pm »
Matip would have teams willing to buy him for about 20m.
PSG,Dortmund,Juventus,AC Milan,Wolfsburg among a few teams who would take him imo.

I wouldnt sell though. He is class when he does play even after months out
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,953
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29321 on: Today at 09:41:53 pm »
Offload Matip? Absolute madness if we sell him as he is top class when he is fit. Even if we get 15 to 20 games each season off him he is well worth keeping.

You can count the number of big mistakes he has made in the last 3 seasons on one hand and still have enough fingers spare to salute the french.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29322 on: Today at 09:41:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:18:52 pm
I mean come on ....... you dont have to go outside RB Leipzig to find a more expensive one.

And also we cant take out city theyre our direct competitors .. were operating in a market with only 7 or 8 other clubs so what they pay and Bayern pay and Chelsea pay etc is the market price

Overall people are mistaking price for liquidity when thinkng about the market this summer.
There may be clubs that get into financial trouble - in france for example - which may create some bargains from those specific clubs ... but those clubs dont have many of the players we want and regardless I cant see much of any evidence of huge downward pressure when deals are done; especially by CL clubs

As you go lower down the food chain things may be more depressed (moving a player like Origi will be hard for example because of wages and lack of buying clubs to move their own clubs).
But the champions league clubs and the clubs selling to them know this is a temporary dip after years of growth

All of this is just shooting the shit though because theres no version of the world where 34 million for an elite level 21 year old CB isnt value

It's a £2m pound difference.  As I've been consistently stating there is no reason to believe that's not the top end of the current market.  Konate is elite based on what he can be.  He's certainly not elite based on his current production but we would be paying as if he is.  What other options are available at £34m?  I have no idea and we'll probably never know exactly but we'll see come the summer what other transfers happen.

The facts are the 20/21 transfer market was back at 2015 transfer window levels.  You can say that everything should be all fine for CL clubs but there isn't any proof of that yet.  You might be right, you might be wrong.  I'm guessing your wrong as you don't lose £100m, beg off paying full wages to your squad and then go spend like an addict on a bender. 
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29323 on: Today at 09:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:41:53 pm
Offload Matip? Absolute madness if we sell him as he is top class when he is fit. Even if we get 15 to 20 games each season off him he is well worth keeping.

You can count the number of big mistakes he has made in the last 3 seasons on one hand and still have enough fingers spare to salute the french.
I find it odd it is discussed.
Klopp had a statement practically saying he cant wait to get him back next season.

Matip really is underappreciated by some of the fanbase.
He is our 2nd best CB. Id have him ahead of Gomez.
He is one of the best in the PL
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,953
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29324 on: Today at 09:49:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:46:29 pm
I find it odd it is discussed.
Klopp had a statement practically saying he cant wait to get him back next season.

Matip really is underappreciated by some of the fanbase.
He is our 2nd best CB. Id have him ahead of Gomez.
He is one of the best in the PL

I agree, and he must go down as one of Klopps best ever signings in his career as a manager. Free transfer for a defender of that quality, absolutely brilliant business.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,140
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29325 on: Today at 09:53:09 pm »
I dont see how paying £34m for Konate is likened to paying for an elite defender - as in one who is already at that level or approaching prime production whilst in the elite bracket. Defenders that you could feasibly say were in that bracket in recent years who have moved were probably Van Dijk, De Ligt, Hernandez, Dias, Laporte at a push? All £50m plus (most £60m and above) and all a fair bit older than Konate.

Konate looks to have the potential to be as good as those in that list above, and Id say £34m or so, comparative to what was paid for those players, is probably about fair.

Then lets not forget what was paid for Maguire, Stones, Wan-Bissaka, Mendy, Sandro etc - certifiably not elite (Stones is having an anomalous season at present) but all cost £50m+.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,467
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29326 on: Today at 09:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:53:09 pm
I dont see how paying £34m for Konate is likened to paying for an elite defender - as in one who is already at that level or approaching prime production whilst in the elite bracket. Defenders that you could feasibly say were in that bracket in recent years who have moved were probably Van Dijk, De Ligt, Hernandez, Dias, Laporte at a push? All £50m plus (most £60m and above) and all a fair bit older than Konate.

Konate looks to have the potential to be as good as those in that list above, and Id say £34m or so, comparative to what was paid for those players, is probably about fair.

Then lets not forget what was paid for Maguire, Stones, Wan-Bissaka, Mendy, Sandro etc - certifiably not elite (Stones is having an anomalous season at present) but all cost £50m+.
Not to detract: yet to be proven that de Ligt and the older Hernandez are elite. They might very well be in a few years, especially de Ligt, but right now, not so sure. Where does Kimpembe lie in this spectrum? I put  him above de Ligt and Hernandez, and perhaps above Laporte.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29327 on: Today at 10:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:53:09 pm
I dont see how paying £34m for Konate is likened to paying for an elite defender - as in one who is already at that level or approaching prime production whilst in the elite bracket. Defenders that you could feasibly say were in that bracket in recent years who have moved were probably Van Dijk, De Ligt, Hernandez, Dias, Laporte at a push? All £50m plus (most £60m and above) and all a fair bit older than Konate.

Konate looks to have the potential to be as good as those in that list above, and Id say £34m or so, comparative to what was paid for those players, is probably about fair.

Then lets not forget what was paid for Maguire, Stones, Wan-Bissaka, Mendy, Sandro etc - certifiably not elite (Stones is having an anomalous season at present) but all cost £50m+.
Leicester payed upto 36m(inculding add ons) for Fofana who had played 30 senior games in France. Great signing.

Konate is better imo & played over 100 games & at Bundesliga & CL level. Only 1.5 year older as well.
Logged

Online RedMan89

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29328 on: Today at 10:02:41 pm »
Signing Ibrahima Konate is exactly what we need. As mentioned by other posters VVD's peak is behind him and Ibrahima is somebody who has the potential to be our #1 after he moves on. No need to offload any of Matip or Philips since it's most likely Konate and Kabak will in their international squads too and we can only hope they can stay injury-free. We should evaluate the return of Gomez and VVD this winter transfer before we listen to offers for Matip and Philips
« Last Edit: Today at 10:06:06 pm by RedMan89 »
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29329 on: Today at 10:22:57 pm »
Potentially a very shrewd piece of business. Certainly in the top 3 or 4 young defenders around at the moment. Apart from Bastoni, difficult to think of a preferred choice for that age profile.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 729 730 731 732 733 [734]   Go Up
« previous next »
 