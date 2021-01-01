I dont see how paying £34m for Konate is likened to paying for an elite defender - as in one who is already at that level or approaching prime production whilst in the elite bracket. Defenders that you could feasibly say were in that bracket in recent years who have moved were probably Van Dijk, De Ligt, Hernandez, Dias, Laporte at a push? All £50m plus (most £60m and above) and all a fair bit older than Konate.
Konate looks to have the potential to be as good as those in that list above, and Id say £34m or so, comparative to what was paid for those players, is probably about fair.
Then lets not forget what was paid for Maguire, Stones, Wan-Bissaka, Mendy, Sandro etc - certifiably not elite (Stones is having an anomalous season at present) but all cost £50m+.