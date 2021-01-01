« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 728 729 730 731 732 [733]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1204071 times)

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,116
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29280 on: Today at 05:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:33:00 pm
Mings for sure but possibly Ake as well were pre-Covid prices.  I think ManC had settled on Ake and Dias and were going to pay whatever it took which just isn't the market now.  Maybe it gets back in 2022, maybe it takes longer.  £34m for a prospect that's barely played for 2 years.  It just seems at face value not a reflection of the market as is but we'll see.
I guess it depends if we'd be alone in rating him highly and being prepared to pay that much. Could easily see a Chelsea signing him if we don't, rumoured to be intetested  Might be a factor.
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29281 on: Today at 05:53:27 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 01:10:24 pm
Genuine question: if Konate is so good why didn't he play either of the two CL matches against us?

He was injured
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,382
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29282 on: Today at 05:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:33:00 pm
Mings for sure but possibly Ake as well were pre-Covid prices.  I think ManC had settled on Ake and Dias and were going to pay whatever it took which just isn't the market now.  Maybe it gets back in 2022, maybe it takes longer.  £34m for a prospect that's barely played for 2 years.  It just seems at face value not a reflection of the market as is but we'll see. 

Not sure what youre arguing here really - what price should the top one or two centre back prospects in world football be?
Its not less than 30 million - if he didnt have a release clause Leipzig arent returning your calls at that price.
Covid will affect the market but its a temporary state, if prices are depressed then clubs will just hold onto their young prospects until theyre not contract diddles aside
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,122
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29283 on: Today at 05:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 05:53:27 pm
He was injured

he was a sub.

He just hasnt started any games since coming back from injury.  He's only made 3 sub appearances since being back, 2 of them for only about a few mins each.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 728 729 730 731 732 [733]   Go Up
« previous next »
 