Yup, feels like itll be VVD, Gomez, Konaté, Kabak with Matip as the luxury fifth choice. Feel like Phillips and Davies will get themselves nice moves in the summer where theyll get the games they deserve and club makes a tidy profit with Rhys likely going out on loan.



Aside from making Kabak permanent and getting Konaté, probably not a lot of incomings at the first-team level besides maybe a midfielder and attacker. For midfield, as much as Neuhaus would be perfect, feel like hes City-bound and in attack Frankfurt will want a kings ransom for Andre Silva.



Kabak doesnt get a lot of games in this situation, at a point of his career he desperately needs them, I think its either or, especially in times such as this where we have made big losses, 18 plus add ons is still a decent amount of money that could go to an attacker for example.