Today at 01:14:10 pm
Red Cactii:
Yup, feels like itll be VVD, Gomez, Konaté, Kabak with Matip as the luxury fifth choice. Feel like Phillips and Davies will get themselves nice moves in the summer where theyll get the games they deserve and club makes a tidy profit with Rhys likely going out on loan.

Aside from making Kabak permanent and getting Konaté, probably not a lot of incomings at the first-team level besides maybe a midfielder and attacker. For midfield, as much as Neuhaus would be perfect, feel like hes City-bound and in attack Frankfurt will want a kings ransom for Andre Silva.

Kabak doesnt get a lot of games in this situation, at a point of his career he desperately needs them, I think its either or, especially in times such as this where we have made big losses, 18 plus add ons is still a decent amount of money that could go to an attacker for example.
Today at 01:14:54 pm
Drinks Sangria:
Tapsoba is looking quality but in the NED pile for me at present - Not Enough Data.

He's actually played more total senior football than Konate - but a big chunk of it in the Portuguese Lower Tiers whereas Konate had a handful of Ligue 2 games then was spirited away to play a fairly substantial amount of Bundesliga, as well as double digits caps for France U21s.
I like how both (and same for Lacroix) adapted so quickly to such a higher level, and a new country. I think all 3 of them are great with Konate definitely the best if we put aside injury concerns, but Tapsoba has so much quality on the ball. Would love him here.
Today at 01:17:41 pm
jlb:
Genuine question: if Konate is so good why didn't he play either of the two CL matches against us?
only back from injury.

They have good options at the back too
