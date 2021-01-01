Yup, feels like itll be VVD, Gomez, Konaté, Kabak with Matip as the luxury fifth choice. Feel like Phillips and Davies will get themselves nice moves in the summer where theyll get the games they deserve and club makes a tidy profit with Rhys likely going out on loan.
Aside from making Kabak permanent and getting Konaté, probably not a lot of incomings at the first-team level besides maybe a midfielder and attacker. For midfield, as much as Neuhaus would be perfect, feel like hes City-bound and in attack Frankfurt will want a kings ransom for Andre Silva.
Kabak doesnt get a lot of games in this situation, at a point of his career he desperately needs them, I think its either or, especially in times such as this where we have made big losses, 18 plus add ons is still a decent amount of money that could go to an attacker for example.