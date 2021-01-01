« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

ScottishGoon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29120 on: Today at 09:41:50 am
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 09:35:11 am
Can anyone confirm if he is quick, rapid and/or has pace

Quick at top speed, aggressive, can lack a little agility because of his size which can make him look a little clumsy at times, & not at aesthetically pleasing on the eye with the ball as Upamecano but probably the better defender.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29121 on: Today at 09:42:39 am
Hopefully a good sign that we have money to spend but honestly just get what we deem the best centreback and striker we can.
peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29122 on: Today at 09:42:53 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:02:35 am
What Im saying is hes had one significant injury, like Van Dijk now has. Would anyone skip the chance to sign him if offered? Injury stats are great unless you misinterpret them.


Didn't VVD wreck his ankle whilst at Southampton that put him out for ages?

Konate + Matip + Gomez might work out to the number of minutes we'd want. I like kabak but if we buy Konate we don't really need another. How much would Kabak develop as the 5th choice somewhere. You might ad well keep Davies or Phillips. To go from 3 + Fabinho to 6 is over compensating a little.
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29123 on: Today at 09:43:46 am
Wow, genuinely wasnt expecting this. Get another forward and were taking back the title next season.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29124 on: Today at 09:45:25 am
brillant signing if it happens

Any club in Europe would want Konate
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29125 on: Today at 09:46:52 am
Gomez could get a fair few games at RB if we sign both Konate and Kabak.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29126 on: Today at 09:51:30 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 09:42:53 am
Didn't VVD wreck his ankle whilst at Southampton that put him out for ages?

Konate + Matip + Gomez might work out to the number of minutes we'd want. I like kabak but if we buy Konate we don't really need another. How much would Kabak develop as the 5th choice somewhere. You might ad well keep Davies or Phillips. To go from 3 + Fabinho to 6 is over compensating a little.

Buying Konate and Kabak would suggest to me that Gomez might not be back for the start of the season. Could be that next season is seen as a recovery season from him, maybe getting games from Christmas or something like that. In which case, Konate and Kabak makes sense as we will also have worries over Virgil and Matip.

But itd be a one-season thing only. The following summer, could see us either flipping Kabak for a profit or, more likely, moving Matip on.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29127 on: Today at 09:55:00 am
he certaintly is quick.

Quote
Konate stands 6ft 4in tall and has a very solid frame. Hes quick, too, with one data scout at a top European club noting how hes been clocked as one of the three fastest centre-backs in the continents top five leagues within the past two seasons. That speed makes him a perfect fit for Liverpools high line.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29128 on: Today at 09:56:27 am
Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate and Kabak. That's good options.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29129 on: Today at 09:56:55 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:02:35 am
Chris Williams on his injury record:

Three of those are precautionary, no games missed just means a  lighter training session. One says 96 days, this included the summer break. There is only one significant injury on that list, would a club skip the chance to sign Van Dijk if offered? I doubt it.

What Im saying is hes had one significant injury, like Van Dijk now has. Would anyone skip the chance to sign him if offered? Injury stats are great unless you misinterpret them.

https://twitter.com/chris78williams/status/1376442473162084353?s=21
https://twitter.com/chris78williams/status/1376442956886990851?s=21

Even the 225 day break is mis-leading, as that included the Covid-19 break last season. He played the first game they came back.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29130 on: Today at 09:58:18 am
Konaté has barely played for 2 years, hell fit in great.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29131 on: Today at 10:02:55 am
Signing Kabak probably isn't the most likely outcome if this deal goes through 
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29132 on: Today at 10:07:05 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:02:55 am
Signing Kabak probably isn't the most likely outcome if this deal goes through 
Or we know already that one of VvD, Gomez or Matip is likely f*cked.
Medellin

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29133 on: Today at 10:07:11 am
I reckon Kabak will defo be on our books next year..very much doubt he will be flipped for a profit.
Virgil,Matip, Gomez, Kabak, Konate & Ben Davies wouldn't  be overkill for next season.
Realistically Virgil & Gomez will play anything from 15-25 games..we can probably put Matip in that bracket too.
Signing Konate makes sense..we will need rotation at CB bext term.
Phillips..will he stay? 🤔
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29134 on: Today at 10:09:01 am
Every chance we wont be in europe next season, going to have central defenders rattling around the place getting 10 each if they are lucky, one extreme to the other  :P
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29135 on: Today at 10:09:01 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:07:05 am
Or we know already that one of VvD, Gomez or Matip is likely f*cked.

Yeah that's a very fair caveat - Gomez is the biggest worry
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29136 on: Today at 10:10:21 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:02:55 am
Signing Kabak probably isn't the most likely outcome if this deal goes through

Think it's almost guaranteed we sign him myself. Matip will be out.

Just need a centre mid to replace Gini and a striker now.
Big Dirk

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29137 on: Today at 10:12:34 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:46:52 am
Gomez could get a fair few games at RB if we sign both Konate and Kabak.
Please No
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29138 on: Today at 10:14:21 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:10:21 am
Think it's almost guaranteed we sign him myself. Matip will be out.


Posted about this before - shipping out a 30 year old centre back coming off a major ankle injury on 100k a week is going to be close to impossible this summer; notwithstanding how talented he is meaning you might as well pay the 5 million wages for another year to use him when you can and hopefully restore his value (he's got 3 years left on his deal) 
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29139 on: Today at 10:14:22 am
Me upon waking to The Athletic being the source running a prospective Konate deal:


I think quite a number of us have singled this lad out over the past year as the outstanding CB prospect in Europe - there must be an idea internally that his durability issues can be resolved, otherwise I doubt we'd agree to the signing and the outlay.

I've long said that this kid, not Upamecano, is the player who looks like they could go on to be absolutely dominant. He's barely had any minutes this season - less than 1,000 but his per 90s are excellent.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:02:55 am
Signing Kabak probably isn't the most likely outcome if this deal goes through 
It does put it in the balance somewhat. I still think we'll sign him because he's relatively cheap for the ability he's shown. I think that will toll the bell for any idea of keeping Phillips on board - he'll be sold I would think. It also more and more makes Ben Davies look like a profit making exercise.

I don't think we'll have any takers for Matip and we won't cancel his contract, so I think he'll be seen as a luxury 4th/5th choice moving forwards.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29140 on: Today at 10:15:41 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:58:18 am
Konaté has barely played for 2 years, hell fit in great.

Just looked it up, it doesn't make great reading. Why hasn't he played all that much? Is it just injuries?
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29141 on: Today at 10:16:12 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:14:21 am
Posted about this before - shipping out a 30 year old centre back coming off a major ankle injury on 100k a week is going to be close to impossible this summer; notwithstanding how talented he is meaning you might as well pay the 5 million wages for another year to use him when you can and hopefully restore his value (he's got 3 years left on his deal)

Won't get much for him. But teams across Europe will take a risk on him because he's that good.
