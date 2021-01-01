Fair point Adarabioyo probably off our level.

Berge was by far Sheff Utd best player before he got injured. Maybe that wasnt hard but he is their best player by a distance.



Do think he would be good but wouldnt be that high in my list for a CM. More of a cheaper option



I don't disagree re Berge looking a handy player - I just would be surprised to see him as a target when I think there's 5-6 CMs we'd look at before him. Sheffield Utd paid a relatively big fee too, so if we were looking at him, I think it would be as a cheap squad player when they go down and are forced to sell at a loss. I wouldn't dislike having him here.I went and looked at Berge's stats to see if my dislike for Wilder and Sheff Utd's awful season is biasing me.A few takeaways - surprisingly good penetrative passer, excellent in fact. I think if he had someone better than McBurnie in front of him, some of those turn into assists (an area he's weak in generally). In fact, he's running cold against his xA which pretty much tells you that yes, he's doing his bit but the strikers are absolutely not. His progressive carries, completed dribbles and recoveries are pretty good and his pressures really excellent. His actual tackles and interceptions are low though so there's perhaps the suggestion he is not pressing effectively as such. That's always one that's hard to de-wed from the system they're in though.He's kind of like the other side of the coin to Bissouma - a good all round midfielder, elements of box to box play, but better going forward than defensively, whereas Bissouma is the other way round. Funnily enough they'd probably make a good midfield two together. I've almost managed to turn my perception on him around in one post but I'm at the same place I think - he's decent, does some things very very well, but there's not heaps of data to go off and every season for the last three he's missed double digits fixtures with different injuries. He's also now recovering from surgery. I think someone could get a bargain but I'm not quite sold. As a bargain squad player - absolutely. As a true Gini-replacement with the expectation of 40+ starts a season, I have huge reservations.There is a player called Mahdi Camara at St Etienne who I've only seen a handful of times but think he looks a quality signing as a defensively-minded solid CM for a Premier League club, though maybe not enough proof he's our level. He shows up on most of the comparisons I launch when I've got Bissouma and Berge in there.Also shout out for Xaver Schlager at Wolfsburg who does everything Bissouma does (not as good a carrier but better defensively) whilst also being more creative in the final third.