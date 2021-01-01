Im not totally against the Eredivisie or the Austrain Bundesliga.

But from PSV,Ajax & Salzburg.

I dont see any player from those sides that would be good enough for us right now.



Mwepu is actully the player at Salzburg who I think would have the best chance from the games I watched in Europe.

Maybe Schurs too.

But ideally they join lower clubs first.

Id want us signing more players who can make a more immediate impact.



To be frank I the PL I don't see many great signings right now, not to the level of Mane or even Jota - Neto and Raphinia are good, but risky being expensive and unproven at our level, raw talent though. Then there is Bissouma who to be fair I know very little of because I have no real inclination to watch Brighton. Other than that, and paying 75 to 100 million for Grealish, or 60 to 80 million for Tielmans, no available option really strikes out.



Mwepu looks good, a bit older than Daka and Koita so probably needs to make the move to a better league soon to be able to settle there whilst still within his developmental curve. If he stays too long he could follow a Minamino-esque path (not that I'm writing off Taki).I follow Ajax for family reasons so would argue there's five players in that squad I'd take at Liverpool, but that might be rose-coloured specs. I get the sentiment you're putting across though.Yes, the Premier League just looks poor value where inflated prices are going to remain. I like Bissouma and his contract situation will play into someone's hands, but in normal circumstances he probably cost £50m without really having done enough to warrant that kind of fee. I like him - I think he would suit us, but I don't think he's the profile of player to demand that kind of money.Raphinha and Neto I've done a big post about today, I like them both, Neto more, but I agree the fees would be silly. Wolves would want Jota money for Neto, because you could argue he looks to have more potential than Jota. Leeds will clearly want a big fee over what they paid on him (and they paid £20m for him, he's 24, not 21 like some of the others we've been discussing so may well be coming to the end of his development) given some of his highlight reel performances.You do look across Europe and think that signing the likes of Diaby and Koita/Daka for a combined £50m is realistic and offers a similar playing return to signing one of the two PL for a similar fee.One of the hardest things to do, to divorce individual metrics from how they are wed to team metrics. Seemingly harder with defenders and non-attacking midfielders who have less direct output to lean on.