Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29000 on: Yesterday at 04:42:09 pm »
To be fair it would be out of character for this setup to look to find many players from leagues like Austria. We go for established players
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29001 on: Yesterday at 04:44:23 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:34:24 pm
it almost seems like you dont trust your own ability to spot a good player, so would rather just avoid whole leagues :D

I'd be confident that our scouting team are able to spot good youngsters coming through in weaker leagues. We'd be pretty dumb to just go 'nah dont bother scouting there, we'll wait until he gets a move to Germany or Spain'
Makes no sense since I mentioned plenty of players on here from different leagues we could sign

We have signed 2 players in 5 years from a smaller league. Both had performed at CL & EL level though
Minamino is on loan & Tsimikas has barely played.

So the chances we sign someone from outside the top 5 leagues is very very slim.
All these links to Daka or someone from Holland are pointless imo. We wont sign them.

Defintely have faith in our scouting as we barely made a bad signing in 5 years.



Offline fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29002 on: Yesterday at 04:46:27 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:44:23 pm
Makes no sense since I mentioned plenty of players on here from different leagues we could sign

We have signed 2 players in 5 years from a smaller league. Both had performed at CL & EL level though
Minamino is on loan & Tsimikas has barely played.

So the chances we sign someone from outside the top 5 leagues is very very slim.
All these links to Daka or someone from Holland are pointless imo. We wont sign them.

Defintely have faith in our scouting as we barely made a bad signing in 5 years.

We signed Fabinho from France. Hardly a strong league.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29003 on: Yesterday at 04:50:06 pm »
The Austrian Bundesliga and Eredivisie aren't exactly like signing someone out of Serbia or the Croatian league, they deserve more respect.

Like Lobo said, you can't just avoid entire leagues. For every player who's been poor out of those leagues I can name you a success - especially Eredivisie which is one of the preeminent feeder leagues to the top 5. We ourselves have three first team players who have played in the Eredivisie at one time or another (albeit with developmental time in other leagues, which probably supports MD's overall suggestion, he's just packaged it in a way that's not palatable).

Ultimately, leagues are not the defining contextual feature we look for. 
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29004 on: Yesterday at 04:52:54 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:46:27 pm
We signed Fabinho from France. Hardly a strong league.
Ligue 1 is probably the 5th best league.
So it is quite strong.
Fabinho was part of the Monaco that beat PSG to the league so that was very impressive & was a brillant CL performer.

Much much stronger league than the Eredivisie.


Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29005 on: Yesterday at 04:53:01 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:46:27 pm
We signed Fabinho from France. Hardly a strong league.
It could also be argued (coming from a huge Italophile) that Serie A is a weaker league generally, where Alisson and Salah were signed from (and from the 4th/5th best team in a league that couldn't compete with the best team).

I'd argue France and Italy are a half rung lower on the ladder than the PL, Bundesliga and Spain. Below that, Portugal, The Netherlands etc, then rest of - Belgium, Russia, Austria etc.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29006 on: Yesterday at 04:56:22 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:52:54 pm
Ligue 1 is probably the 5th best league.
So it is quite strong.
Fabinho was part of the Monaco that beat PSG to the league so that was very impressive & was a brillant CL performer.

Much much stronger league than the Eredivisie.

It is, sure. But much 'weaker' than the PL so doesnt really back up your argument that we have only signed two players from a smaller league.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29007 on: Yesterday at 04:59:38 pm »
Probably stupid to generalise all players in a certain league. There will always be exceptions to the preconceived rule.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29008 on: Yesterday at 05:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:50:06 pm
The Austrian Bundesliga and Eredivisie aren't exactly like signing someone out of Serbia or the Croatian league, they deserve more respect.

Like Lobo said, you can't just avoid entire leagues. For every player who's been poor out of those leagues I can name you a success - especially Eredivisie which is one of the preeminent feeder leagues to the top 5. We ourselves have three first team players who have played in the Eredivisie at one time or another (albeit with developmental time in other leagues, which probably supports MD's overall suggestion, he's just packaged it in a way that's not palatable).

Ultimately, leagues are not the defining contextual feature we look for.
Im not totally against the Eredivisie or the Austrain Bundesliga.
But from PSV,Ajax & Salzburg.
I dont see any player from those sides that would be good enough for us right now.

Mwepu is actully the player at Salzburg who I think would have the best chance from the games I watched in Europe.
Maybe Schurs too.
But ideally they join lower clubs first.
Id want us signing more players who can make a more immediate impact.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29009 on: Yesterday at 05:01:46 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:56:22 pm
It is, sure. But much 'weaker' than the PL so doesnt really back up your argument that we have only signed two players from a smaller league.
I said the top 5 leagues in Europe. France is one of them. You want to include Fabinho then it is 3 in 5 years. Not a big difference.

Id take quite a few players from Ligue 1 this summer particularly CB's.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29010 on: Yesterday at 05:03:37 pm »
I dont think anyone should discount any league wholesale as that's kinda silly. But obviously better players will play in better leagues.

For the record though, I dont think Watkins is a better buy than Daka - it's paying 15 million for a kid who may or may not succeed, and then paying 50 plus million for a guy likely to reach mediocre at best.

To be frank I the PL I don't see many great signings right now, not to the level of Mane or even Jota - Neto and Raphinia are good, but risky being expensive and unproven at our level, raw talent though. Then there is Bissouma who to be fair I know very little of because I have no real inclination to watch Brighton. Other than that, and paying 75 to 100 million for Grealish, or 60 to 80 million for Tielmans, no available option really strikes out.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29011 on: Yesterday at 05:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:17:55 am
Good post as ever Jack - I find it embarrassing that amateurs posting on a football forum can analyse stats, their context and meaning better than a so-called professional who is paid to produce content about it.

Like you say, Maguire conflates ideas incorrectly and ends up with divergent threads, tangling in trying to get to the same off-kilter conclusion. Good numbers being 'too good' and thus representing the player being a poorer signing makes zero sense in any way, shape or form, however he chooses to misrepresent that point with spurious leaning on the analytics.

I haven't read enough of the guy's other stuff to know whether he's a good journalist or not, he may produce much better pieces than this one. But he's unequivocally fucked it with that mess of ideas and verbal puke.

The guys over at Tifo (now swallowed up under The Athletic's umbrella) are pretty hot on explaining analytics in a clear, simple way and how specific metrics relate to scouting and on-pitch performance.

Thanks - yeah some Tifo stuff is good. There is good stuff out there but I do think writing about analytics stuff is difficult without good visualisations... and you have to understand the stuff in the first place.
Individual player numbers are also way easier to get wrong/misinterpret than team numbers tend to be
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29012 on: Yesterday at 05:13:01 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:00:13 pm
Im not totally against the Eredivisie or the Austrain Bundesliga.
But from PSV,Ajax & Salzburg.
I dont see any player from those sides that would be good enough for us right now.

Mwepu is actully the player at Salzburg who I think would have the best chance from the games I watched in Europe.
Maybe Schurs too.
But ideally they join lower clubs first.
Id want us signing more players who can make a more immediate impact.
Mwepu looks good, a bit older than Daka and Koita so probably needs to make the move to a better league soon to be able to settle there whilst still within his developmental curve. If he stays too long he could follow a Minamino-esque path (not that I'm writing off Taki).

I follow Ajax for family reasons so would argue there's five players in that squad I'd take at Liverpool, but that might be rose-coloured specs. I get the sentiment you're putting across though.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:03:37 pm
To be frank I the PL I don't see many great signings right now, not to the level of Mane or even Jota - Neto and Raphinia are good, but risky being expensive and unproven at our level, raw talent though. Then there is Bissouma who to be fair I know very little of because I have no real inclination to watch Brighton. Other than that, and paying 75 to 100 million for Grealish, or 60 to 80 million for Tielmans, no available option really strikes out.
Yes, the Premier League just looks poor value where inflated prices are going to remain. I like Bissouma and his contract situation will play into someone's hands, but in normal circumstances he probably cost £50m without really having done enough to warrant that kind of fee. I like him - I think he would suit us, but I don't think he's the profile of player to demand that kind of money.

Raphinha and Neto I've done a big post about today, I like them both, Neto more, but I agree the fees would be silly. Wolves would want Jota money for Neto, because you could argue he looks to have more potential than Jota. Leeds will clearly want a big fee over what they paid on him (and they paid £20m for him, he's 24, not 21 like some of the others we've been discussing so may well be coming to the end of his development) given some of his highlight reel performances.

You do look across Europe and think that signing the likes of Diaby and Koita/Daka for a combined £50m is realistic and offers a similar playing return to signing one of the two PL for a similar fee.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:10:54 pm
Individual player numbers are also way easier to get wrong/misinterpret than team numbers tend to be
One of the hardest things to do, to divorce individual metrics from how they are wed to team metrics. Seemingly harder with defenders and non-attacking midfielders who have less direct output to lean on.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29013 on: Yesterday at 05:13:17 pm »
League strength also changes. The French league is stronger than it used to be, Serie A is weaker.
And there's some evidence that the Bundesliga is pretty weak these days (look at how easily a really depleted version of Liverpool handled the 2nd best German team recently...)

At the moment the Premier league is a black hole sucking up all football talent - a phenomena that looks like it'll get worse outside the big 3 or 4 'mega clubs' over the next few years
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29014 on: Yesterday at 05:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:50:06 pm
The Austrian Bundesliga and Eredivisie aren't exactly like signing someone out of Serbia or the Croatian league, they deserve more respect.

To be honest, scouting of the Balkan leagues is one of the weakest spots of our scouting department ...
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29015 on: Yesterday at 05:47:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:13:17 pm
League strength also changes. The French league is stronger than it used to be, Serie A is weaker.
And there's some evidence that the Bundesliga is pretty weak these days (look at how easily a really depleted version of Liverpool handled the 2nd best German team recently...)

At the moment the Premier league is a black hole sucking up all football talent - a phenomena that looks like it'll get worse outside the big 3 or 4 'mega clubs' over the next few years
Dortmund are 5th though. Done well in CL. Dont think it is far to say it is weak because we beat Leipzig. We lost to Atletico last season even though clearly we were better & the PL is much better than the rest of the top 5 leagues atm.

I do think the Bundesliga greatly favours attacking players though with so much pressing

Mad how there is very little of mention of La Liga players on here bar Isak.
Says it all about how much the league is declining atm.

For years it was by far the strongest.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29016 on: Yesterday at 06:03:10 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:47:20 pm
Dortmund are 5th though. Done well in CL. Dont think it is far to say it is weak because we beat Leipzig. We lost to Atletico last season even though clearly we were better & the PL is much better than the rest of the top 5 leagues atm.

I do think the Bundesliga greatly favours attacking players though with so much pressing

Mad how there is very little of mention of La Liga players on here bar Isak.
Says it all about how much the league is declining atm.

For years it was by far the strongest.

It remains a curiosity to me that we haven't recruited from La Liga during Klopp's tenure. Probably just a quirk, but I think it's interesting. Last senior (senor?) signing from there was Moreno, and then Aspas and Alberto (and Cissokho on loan) the season before.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29017 on: Yesterday at 06:05:36 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:10:30 pm
I think he'd be good here but I cant see Newcastle selling us Almiron AND him, unless they get relegated

Now you're talking my langauge.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29018 on: Yesterday at 06:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:03:10 pm
It remains a curiosity to me that we haven't recruited from La Liga during Klopp's tenure. Probably just a quirk, but I think it's interesting. Last senior (senor?) signing from there was Moreno, and then Aspas and Alberto (and Cissokho on loan) the season before.
Alot of La Liga players  in recent years dont have the physicality to play our style of play.

Look at Sevilla & Barcelona this season both got done with pace in the 1st leg.
Similar with Sociedad as well.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29019 on: Yesterday at 07:25:30 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:47:20 pm
Dortmund are 5th though. Done well in CL. Dont think it is far to say it is weak because we beat Leipzig. We lost to Atletico last season even though clearly we were better & the PL is much better than the rest of the top 5 leagues atm.

I do think the Bundesliga greatly favours attacking players though with so much pressing

Mad how there is very little of mention of La Liga players on here bar Isak.
Says it all about how much the league is declining atm.

For years it was by far the strongest

With La Liga I always remember it being the top teams who were absolutely stellar best in Europe, but beyond top 3 it just wasn't very good at all. Similar to current day Bundesliga and La Liga actually.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29020 on: Yesterday at 07:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:25:30 pm
With La Liga I always remember it being the top teams who were absolutely stellar best in Europe, but beyond top 3 it just wasn't very good at all. Similar to current day Bundesliga and La Liga actually.
Sevilla won how many Europa's I lost count.

Villarreal were a very good side. Bilbao as well.
Valencia were strong as well

Sociedad have been good in spells as well.

It was a brillant league

The problem is Spain are not developing as many good players & the game has become even more athletic in the last 10 years with the advances in sport science.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29021 on: Yesterday at 08:40:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:34:00 pm
Sevilla won how many Europa's I lost count.

Villarreal were a very good side. Bilbao as well.
Valencia were strong as well

Sociedad have been good in spells as well.

It was a brillant league

The problem is Spain are not developing as many good players & the game has become even more athletic in the last 10 years with the advances in sport science.

Fair point but I just never saw the likes of Bilbao and Sociedad as more than good Europa level sides. Sevilla also were unbeatable in Europa but could not do much jn the Champions League, a great side with somewhat of a ceiling possibly down to mentality.

For me it's just felt like for the last 10 to 15 years you put any top 4 English side up against 3rd or 4th in the CL, the English sidr should be favourite, with Real and Barca formerly being above absolutely everyone in Europe.

The time I would say it was head and shoulders above everyone else was around mid-00's, when Valencia were top level and Villarreal had Riquelme and reached a CL semi final.q
Offline Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29022 on: Yesterday at 08:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:03:37 pm
I dont think anyone should discount any league wholesale as that's kinda silly. But obviously better players will play in better leagues.

For the record though, I dont think Watkins is a better buy than Daka - it's paying 15 million for a kid who may or may not succeed, and then paying 50 plus million for a guy likely to reach mediocre at best.

To be frank I the PL I don't see many great signings right now, not to the level of Mane or even Jota - Neto and Raphinia are good, but risky being expensive and unproven at our level, raw talent though. Then there is Bissouma who to be fair I know very little of because I have no real inclination to watch Brighton. Other than that, and paying 75 to 100 million for Grealish, or 60 to 80 million for Tielmans, no available option really strikes out.
You forget Barnes, Ndidi, Anguissa, Maddison, Konsa, Son.... All very good players who would make Liverpool Football Club a stronger team.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29023 on: Yesterday at 09:05:01 pm »
Zambia fail to qualify for the next AFCON, which is good news for whichever side signs Patson Daka this summer. He scored twice against Algeria tonight (both penalties) but wasn't enough as it ended 3-3.
Offline Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29024 on: Yesterday at 09:05:39 pm »
Daka wont be going to the African Nations as Zambia drew 3-3 tonight so cant qualify.

This will alert more clubs not saying we will/should sign him but somebody like Brighton might.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29025 on: Yesterday at 09:06:55 pm »
Proud moment for MD1990 as Watkins comes on to make his England debut.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29026 on: Yesterday at 09:15:45 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:06:55 pm
Proud moment for MD1990 as Watkins comes on to make his England debut.

;D

Don't know what it is about Watkins, him getting an England cap just screams mediocrity.
Offline skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29027 on: Yesterday at 09:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:40:56 pm
Fair point but I just never saw the likes of Bilbao and Sociedad as more than good Europa level sides. Sevilla also were unbeatable in Europa but could not do much jn the Champions League, a great side with somewhat of a ceiling possibly down to mentality.

For me it's just felt like for the last 10 to 15 years you put any top 4 English side up against 3rd or 4th in the CL, the English sidr should be favourite, with Real and Barca formerly being above absolutely everyone in Europe.

The time I would say it was head and shoulders above everyone else was around mid-00's, when Valencia were top level and Villarreal had Riquelme and reached a CL semi final.q

It ebbed and flowed I'd say.  Atletico made two CL Finals during the 2010s.

From 2005 to 2012, English sides were strong, with us, United, and Chelsea going far and winning.  But from Pep's Barca days beginning in 2009 to 2018, it was Real and Barca but also Atletico that were tough sides in the CL.  English sides weren't bad but not as strong, especially once you entered the 2010s.

The biggest La Liga disappointment in the CL was Sevilla like you mentioned (all those Europa Leagues but never a big impact in CL).  They had a myriad of other sides make it (like Real Sociedad, Valencia, etc), but none of them were that strong.  Nonetheless, La Liga dominated European competitions given their strength in the Europa League too.

I'd probably say that the Top 3 in Spain during the last 10 years or so were better than the Top 3/4 in England at any given time, but that has changed once again recently and has tilted more towards the English sides now given Real and Barca's relative declines.

On the scouting players note,

The player's individual fit is of course the key.  You've got players that came from Eredivisie that fit well immediately (Van Nistelrooy, Suarez), players that took some time (van Persie), and players that were bad fits or were in bad situations (Kezman, Alves, Altidore).  We used to buy quite a few Premier League proven players for big fees (Andy Carroll, Stewart Downing, Charlie Adam, etc), but they were bad fits for our side that values possession.  However, some of our best signings recently have had PL experience or signed directly from PL (e.g. Salah, Mane, VVD, Robbo, Gini, Jota).  Under Rafa, it was some of the La Liga players (Torres, Arbeloa, Alonso) that really stood out.  Quality of the league matters but just got to find the player with the right fit (easier said than done).
Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29028 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:15:45 pm
;D

Don't know what it is about Watkins, him getting an England cap just screams mediocrity.
Hang your head in shame hes just scored. Will add millions to his value and no doubt send MD1999 over the moon.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29029 on: Yesterday at 09:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:15:45 pm
;D

Don't know what it is about Watkins, him getting an England cap just screams mediocrity.

One game one goal pal.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29030 on: Yesterday at 09:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 08:46:41 pm
You forget Barnes, Ndidi, Anguissa, Maddison, Konsa, Son.... All very good players who would make Liverpool Football Club a stronger team.


Barnes - maybe yeah, but not sure he offers good value but him at 30 to 40 million is fine

Ndidi - definately fair point

Anguissa - like Bissouma I know precious little so I will take your word for it

Maddison - a great player but I don't think we can get him for good value, I think think he would be the same as Tielmans, he would cost 60 to 80 million plus, although I don't think he is necessarily worth that much

Konsa - yeah fair shout

Son - he would improve us but I see very little chance he is obtainable  with him being a top player in somewhat of a rival
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29031 on: Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm »
Watched the Scotland game today and I know weve been vaguely linked to sasa kalajdzic and he impressed to be honest. If were looking for a plan B really wouldnt mind a player like him. Like I said basing him off one game but his record this season has been pretty good and can see Trent and Robertson getting even more assists with him in the box. Scored a terrific header tonight.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29032 on: Yesterday at 10:01:14 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm
Hang your head in shame hes just scored. Will add millions to his value and no doubt send MD1999 over the moon.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:26:16 pm
One game one goal pal.

;D

Can he keep that record up to match the great David Nugent though?
Offline Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29033 on: Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm »
He's been making the right noises,i guess we'll see if theres real interest on our side.

https://www.goal.com/en/news/stuttgart-striker-sasa-kalajdzic-come-and-get-me-plea/3c6g17tw7gj1aq0dht9nqv2q
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29034 on: Yesterday at 10:05:47 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:06:55 pm
Proud moment for MD1990 as Watkins comes on to make his England debut.
;D
im so proud of his mins per goal ratio for England.
In all seriousness he will most likely cost too much anyway.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29035 on: Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm
He's been making the right noises,i guess we'll see if theres real interest on our side.

https://www.goal.com/en/news/stuttgart-striker-sasa-kalajdzic-come-and-get-me-plea/3c6g17tw7gj1aq0dht9nqv2q
Moyes & Mourinho would love him
Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29036 on: Yesterday at 10:34:38 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:05:47 pm
;D
im so proud of his mins per goal ratio for England.
In all seriousness he will most likely cost too much anyway.
If Im honest mate I dont rate him, decent but we can do so much better. Decent numbers but he could be your flash in the pan one hit wonder type striker. Good age and a good club to keep going the way he is but I think hes at his level right now. Im sorry, dont block me  ;D
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29037 on: Today at 12:34:09 am »
The compromise for a club like us buying players with potential who are yet to prove it may be to buy them and loan them out immediately to a league club.

If the loan goes well they are either ready for us or will have increased in value.

If it doesnt work out we have only paid the direct from Erdevise fee and not the PL tax on top you pay when buying from e.g. Southampton.
