Fair point but I just never saw the likes of Bilbao and Sociedad as more than good Europa level sides. Sevilla also were unbeatable in Europa but could not do much jn the Champions League, a great side with somewhat of a ceiling possibly down to mentality.
For me it's just felt like for the last 10 to 15 years you put any top 4 English side up against 3rd or 4th in the CL, the English sidr should be favourite, with Real and Barca formerly being above absolutely everyone in Europe.
The time I would say it was head and shoulders above everyone else was around mid-00's, when Valencia were top level and Villarreal had Riquelme and reached a CL semi final.q
It ebbed and flowed I'd say. Atletico made two CL Finals during the 2010s.
From 2005 to 2012, English sides were strong, with us, United, and Chelsea going far and winning. But from Pep's Barca days beginning in 2009 to 2018, it was Real and Barca but also Atletico that were tough sides in the CL. English sides weren't bad but not as strong, especially once you entered the 2010s.
The biggest La Liga disappointment in the CL was Sevilla like you mentioned (all those Europa Leagues but never a big impact in CL). They had a myriad of other sides make it (like Real Sociedad, Valencia, etc), but none of them were that strong. Nonetheless, La Liga dominated European competitions given their strength in the Europa League too.
I'd probably say that the Top 3 in Spain during the last 10 years or so were better than the Top 3/4 in England at any given time, but that has changed once again recently and has tilted more towards the English sides now given Real and Barca's relative declines.
On the scouting players note,
The player's individual fit is of course the key. You've got players that came from Eredivisie that fit well immediately (Van Nistelrooy, Suarez), players that took some time (van Persie), and players that were bad fits or were in bad situations (Kezman, Alves, Altidore). We used to buy quite a few Premier League proven players for big fees (Andy Carroll, Stewart Downing, Charlie Adam, etc), but they were bad fits for our side that values possession. However, some of our best signings recently have had PL experience or signed directly from PL (e.g. Salah, Mane, VVD, Robbo, Gini, Jota). Under Rafa, it was some of the La Liga players (Torres, Arbeloa, Alonso) that really stood out. Quality of the league matters but just got to find the player with the right fit (easier said than done).