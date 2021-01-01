« previous next »
Online aw1991

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,086
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28960 on: Today at 01:52:00 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:43:50 pm
To be honest, Id rather pool every cent we can into the best attacker we can sign this summer, alongside a centre back. I dont really care about any other position.
Wouldn't be my first choice as well, but depending on funds, price and future plannings, it might be one of the better options. I don't think Mane, Salah, Bobby, Jota, Taki and Raphinha would be half bad next season.
Online MD1990

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28961 on: Today at 01:53:14 pm
Raphinha has been one of the inform wingers in the PL.
Depend if you think its a purple patch or if he will progress to one of the best attackers in the league.

I think he is superb. Him & Neto 2 of the best forwards outside the top 6.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28962 on: Today at 02:01:06 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:53:14 pm
Raphinha has been one of the inform wingers in the PL.
Depend if you think its a purple patch or if he will progress to one of the best attackers in the league.

I think he is superb. Him & Neto 2 of the best forwards outside the top 6.

If we want to be technical it's Salah at the moment  ;D

No but for real I like them both, of the two I would prefer Neto; I am not sure if Raphinha is the type of player we should be looking for as an opyion/futute replacement of Mane or Salah, as I don't think he looks like as much of a goalscorer as them.

He seems more like a winger/attacking midfielder, where as Mane and Salah very much feel like Strikers who play wide.i'm not sure if Neto is either, but he is at an age where he can still change up quite a lot.
Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28963 on: Today at 02:01:34 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:56:47 pm
Part of me feels the opposite is true. Finances are tight so we can't afford to take those type of gambles. Because when they fail, you have to go into the market again the next year. Case in point, two of our more unusual signings in the last couple years have been Minamino and Tsimikas, who were from weaker leagues than we'd usually by for. They may well turn their careers around here, but at the moment they look like disappointing signings.

Not disagreeing with you - giving a possible justification why we may be more willing to take the risk now than we may have been 2-3 years ago.
Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28964 on: Today at 02:03:59 pm
Saint-Maximin has looked very good in patches as well,seems a bit injury prone though and doesn't score that much.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 54,607
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28965 on: Today at 02:08:03 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:03:59 pm
Saint-Maximin has looked very good in patches as well,seems a bit injury prone though and doesn't score that much.

He's about a million miles away from being good enough for us.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28966 on: Today at 02:08:37 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:03:59 pm
Saint-Maximin has looked very good in patches as well,seems a bit injury prone though and doesn't score that much.

Isn't he actually suffering from long covid, or at least long lasting effects of it. Hasn't been the same since.

I dont think he was particularly the right level for us beforehand, but now he's a bigger risk.

I guess the hard thing is that we are looking at future replacements for two of the best attackers this club is ever had, no one really looks on their level other than other elite players
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 40,838
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28967 on: Today at 02:10:30 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:03:59 pm
Saint-Maximin has looked very good in patches as well,seems a bit injury prone though and doesn't score that much.

I think he'd be good here but I cant see Newcastle selling us Almiron AND him, unless they get relegated
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 58,469
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28968 on: Today at 02:18:40 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 01:52:00 pm
Wouldn't be my first choice as well, but depending on funds, price and future plannings, it might be one of the better options. I don't think Mane, Salah, Bobby, Jota, Taki and Raphinha would be half bad next season.

That's spreading it too wide. I don't think we need that many options, in fact I think its overkill. Why not sell the likes of Minamino, not pay out 40-50m on Raphina and look for an even better attacker?

Considering we almost paid out £20m for Caleta-Car in the winter, you would like to think we already have some budget for a centreback? We need a lot of outs and every penny of that and the summer budget should be put on a striker of real top quality.

Raphina is ok but it feels a bit of a step down. We have chased some real top level players like Alisson, Fabinho and Van Dijk in the spine of our side, the last thing we need is a bit of a punt up front.
Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 7,872
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28969 on: Today at 02:26:04 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:10:30 pm
I think he'd be good here but I cant see Newcastle selling us Almiron AND him, unless they get relegated
Almiron would be my ideal signing this summer. In the right set up he'll prosper, playing for Mr. Potato Head is doing him no favours. Works hard, can score and assist, would be a brilliant signing, would happily spend £30m on him.
Offline Red Cactii

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 687
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28970 on: Today at 02:31:23 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:09:07 am
I feel like given my contributions to the thread I should be let off that small mistake  ;D

Of course, I knew you were meant to refer to Naby getting in the ear of another Francophone player at Red Bull.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:14:33 pm
Some reports in Spain suggesting that we want to sign Luis Suarez in the summer. Not a bad stop-gap signing for a season, until Mbappe runs down his contract, or Haaland's 70 million release clause becomes effective in the summer of 2022 ...

Talk about flogging a dead horse ffs, hes not coming back here.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:17:55 am
The guys over at Tifo (now swallowed up under The Athletic's umbrella) are pretty hot on explaining analytics in a clear, simple way and how specific metrics relate to scouting and on-pitch performance.

They are absolutely brilliant at what they do, always learn something from their podcasts.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:56:47 pm
Part of me feels the opposite is true. Finances are tight so we can't afford to take those type of gambles. Because when they fail, you have to go into the market again the next year. Case in point, two of our more unusual signings in the last couple years have been Minamino and Tsimikas, who were from weaker leagues than we'd usually by for. They may well turn their careers around here, but at the moment they look like disappointing signings.

I mean Tsimikas has had rotten luck since moving here and even if Taki doesnt make it here, well definitely get our money back given we got him on that release clause. Still boggles me on how he didnt get more games before going on loan, but theres a reason why Im on a forum talking about football as opposed to getting paid good money to work in a football club ;D
Online aw1991

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,086
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28971 on: Today at 02:39:51 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:18:40 pm
That's spreading it too wide. I don't think we need that many options, in fact I think its overkill. Why not sell the likes of Minamino, not pay out 40-50m on Raphina and look for an even better attacker?

Considering we almost paid out £20m for Caleta-Car in the winter, you would like to think we already have some budget for a centreback? We need a lot of outs and every penny of that and the summer budget should be put on a striker of real top quality.

Raphina is ok but it feels a bit of a step down. We have chased some real top level players like Alisson, Fabinho and Van Dijk in the spine of our side, the last thing we need is a bit of a punt up front.
I think the Caleta-Car deal was supposed to be quite structured, like the Jota deal. Ultimately, you're not always going to find deals like that. I also think CB might be a more pressing concern next summer, so a compromise would need to be made.

I also disagree with you regarding our attacking options. I think it would be an overkill to sign another forward in the level of Salah or Mane. I know people have their doubts about Firmino but in my opinion we still have 4 quality options for a front 3. We can allow ourselves to take a gamble on someone like Raphinha or wait for the Thiago of forwards to become available.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 54,607
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28972 on: Today at 02:40:34 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 02:39:51 pm
I think the Caleta-Car deal was supposed to be quite structured, like the Jota deal.

I can't say I've seen that reported anywhere, unless I've missed it?
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 58,469
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28973 on: Today at 02:46:39 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 02:39:51 pm
I think the Caleta-Car deal was supposed to be quite structured, like the Jota deal. Ultimately, you're not always going to find deals like that. I also think CB might be a more pressing concern next summer, so a compromise would need to be made.

I also disagree with you regarding our attacking options. I think it would be an overkill to sign another forward in the level of Salah or Mane. I know people have their doubts about Firmino but in my opinion we still have 4 quality options for a front 3. We can allow ourselves to take a gamble on someone like Raphinha or wait for the Thiago of forwards to become available.

The last thing we can do is gamble with our forward line. Firmino has been on a downward trajectory in terms of scoring for almost 2 years and I don’t think he can be classed as a top quality forward. Also Mane has stopped scoring enough. Maybe Mane gets that back, but what do we do if he doesnt?
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,220
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28974 on: Today at 02:56:55 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:46:39 pm
The last thing we can do is gamble with our forward line. Firmino has been on a downward trajectory in terms of scoring for almost 2 years and I dont think he can be classed as a top quality forward. Also Mane has stopped scoring enough. Maybe Mane gets that back, but what do we do if he doesnt?

Ultimately, we won't want to be replacing Salah, Mané and Bobby at the same time in a year or two as well.

So do we stick or twist, I still think a lot hinges on whether there are offers for any of them on the table this summer.

And as everyone speculates, only PSG can afford Salah right now (if you count out Chelsea and Manchester City naturally).
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 40,838
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28975 on: Today at 02:59:39 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:26:04 pm
Almiron would be my ideal signing this summer. In the right set up he'll prosper, playing for Mr. Potato Head is doing him no favours. Works hard, can score and assist, would be a brilliant signing, would happily spend £30m on him.

From the rumours in the normal places it seems like its a done deal, so be happy!
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,087
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28976 on: Today at 03:00:12 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:26:04 pm
Almiron would be my ideal signing this summer. In the right set up he'll prosper, playing for Mr. Potato Head is doing him no favours. Works hard, can score and assist, would be a brilliant signing, would happily spend £30m on him.
Physically frail and doesn't have the output to represent value at the fee they'd want, even given the set up he currently plays in. He has deep-lying midfielder stats but plays as a 10 - good pressures, pass accuracy but very little final-third passes, very little touches or time on the ball at all and when he does have it he's a below average creator.

Saint Maximin is the best footballer to watch in the Premier League at times, an enigma and a delight. He's shit and sensational at the same time. One of the best progressive ball carriers on the planet, allied to a perplexing inability to pass the ball or run in any direction other than diagonal. When he starts slaloming, what a joy to watch! 5 combined G+A in 16 matches with an xG of 1.2 is pretty poor though, by our standards. He's also 24 - pretty much into the last year - 18 months typical development-wise for a wide forward. I don't think he's ever going to be anything more than he is now.

The above is of course caveated with the fact that Newcastle are dire and their 'system' is a hodge-podge of mis-design.

Raphinha on the other hand, a different beast altogether. Mildly outperforming his xG (not so vast that it points to an unsustainable level), 12 combined G+A in 24 matches (his Leeds numbers are almost exactly the same as they were in France, for the talk of seeing if stats are 'scalable') and a good dribbler who is typically always looking to progress the play with his passes, but has excellent take-ons and decent progressive dribbling. One eyebrow raiser is his poor pass completion - players in his situation, where they are often the final pass or attempting a higher risk pass to put a player into a goalscoring position, will naturally have lower passing than a deeper midfielder, but even with that caveat, his passing is oddly poor at 66%. He's also rather quick and contributes defensively. If he were to come across, the coaches would need to work on his passing as highlighted above (this might be a decision making issue rather than technique, from what I've seen of him) and also to make sure he presses efficiently rather than aimlessly, which does appear to be the case at times looking at his underlying numbers.

What I will say for Raphinha is that he's exciting to watch, he takes some good risks that you want brave attackers to and he is a handful - he is not an easy player physically to deal with despite his small(ish) height and fairly slight frame, he physically asserts himself on full backs and certainly doesn't back down from anyone. I like this attitude in an attacker.

Pedro Neto has been a favourite of mine ever since he had that goal disallowed at Anfield and just seemed to really give our defence a difficult game that night with his relentlessness and demanding the ball. Only 21 and with weaker surface numbers than Raphinha (10 G+A in 29, still decent), I think he probably develops into the better player of the two. It's also worth saying on his assist numbers that Wolves have had an untested 18 year old as their main striker for most of the season and had to completely adapt their attacking structure that they were more drilled in, in order to try and work around the loss of Jota and even more tellingly, not having the superb Jimenez available.

Look at Neto's stats and you see potentially a different type of player to Raphinha, certainly more a striker or true winger than an attacking mid hybrid. He's more careful in picking his passes and as such, he attempts less progressive passes but makes up for that with superb dribbling ability - this guy breaks the line with the ball at his feet rather than through releasing others. Considering his modest touches per 90, his carries and dribbles are astonishingly good, he simply beats players and does not give it away cheaply. Given the way Nuno has instructed Wolves to fold back on themselves out of possession due to the lack of a forward outlet, it makes sense that any midfielder in their set up doesn't have the best pressing stats. Neto's are pretty weak in all honesty, but if you go back and look at last season they're not bad at all - higher starting position and more direct pressures. This one again falls under system flaw or player flaw? I think system in this case but may be proved wrong.

I like both, Neto for me is the bigger future talent, he has bags of talent with the ball at his feet and crucially has had his minutes managed really well by Wolves - easing him in with a circa 1,000 minute season (not bad for a 19 year old) then allowing him more and more - he's now on for his first true 'full' season and whilst he hasn't been per90 as productive as last season as of yet, I think if we wanted to watch him for longer at Wolves and they sorted out their forward issue (Jimenez returning) and could get more consistency out of Traore and Podence, you'd see Neto's output blossom as a result. Note on Podence - wonderful footballer to watch. Not good enough for us or even above Wolves, but stylistically lovely player. Would be frustrating if you were a Wolves fan though.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 54,607
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28977 on: Today at 03:00:37 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:46:39 pm
The last thing we can do is gamble with our forward line. Firmino has been on a downward trajectory in terms of scoring for almost 2 years and I dont think he can be classed as a top quality forward. Also Mane has stopped scoring enough. Maybe Mane gets that back, but what do we do if he doesnt?

Replace Bobby this summer, give Mane next season to see if he gets back on it (pretty sure he will), then go from there come summer 2022.
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,220
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28978 on: Today at 03:02:44 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:00:37 pm
Replace Bobby this summer, give Mane next season to see if he gets back on it (pretty sure he will), then go from there come summer 2022.

Who are you replacing Bobby with?

Pretty unique skillset for a footballer. I mean let's take EH and KM off the table, who do we get??
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 54,607
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28979 on: Today at 03:12:08 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:02:44 pm
Who are you replacing Bobby with?

Pretty unique skillset for a footballer. I mean let's take EH and KM off the table, who do we get??

Unique when he's actually doing it on the pitch, which has been very limited this season and waning prior to that.

Personally don't think we need his exact skillset anymore as our midfield has evolved to offer some of what he did well.

I'd personally be looking for a striker with some physicality, decent with the ball at his feet with a bit of pace, and decent in the air... and mostly knows where the net is. Think that would suit our play much better these days, and would occupy the defenders much more than Bobby does and in turn create more space for both Mane and Salah.

Who that player is... I genuinely don't watch enough football to give names.
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,220
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28980 on: Today at 03:17:45 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:12:08 pm
Unique when he's actually doing it on the pitch, which has been very limited this season and waning prior to that.

Personally don't think we need his exact skillset anymore as our midfield has evolved to offer some of what he did well.

I'd personally be looking for a striker with some physicality, decent with the ball at his feet with a bit of pace, and decent in the air... and mostly knows where the net is. Think that would suit our play much better these days, and would occupy the defenders much more than Bobby does and in turn create more space for both Mane and Salah.

Who that player is... I genuinely don't watch enough football to give names.

Me neither so I nick morsels on the internet, based on his height and nationality I like the sound of this one:

Liverpool are showing interest in 21-year old Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahović. The 6'3 Serbian has scored 12 goals in the Serie A this season and is also attracting interest from many other European sides. [
@CorSport
 
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,087
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28981 on: Today at 03:31:58 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:17:45 pm
Me neither so I nick morsels on the internet, based on his height and nationality I like the sound of this one:

Liverpool are showing interest in 21-year old Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahović. The 6'3 Serbian has scored 12 goals in the Serie A this season and is also attracting interest from many other European sides. [
@CorSport
Big uptick in his numbers from last season and has been a rare bright spark in a crap Fiorentina side that struggles to create (Vlahovic the only player with more than 5 for them this season).

Nuts that he played 14 professional games in the Serbian Top Flight for Partizan when he was only 15. He's definitely one I'd see us very surprised to go in for with a big fee, he has less than 40 total career starts to his name. I think he has huge potential though - whilst we don't like him, I see definite shades of Harry Kane in Vlahovic's game (I'm not talking about being a snidey diving cheat) - good hold up play, can strike the ball well from any distance within scoring range, can drop off and link up nicely with a range of passing. With his size too, he's a handful. Definitely a bright spark in a pitiful collection of journeyman Fiorentina are currently parading. Super productive based on per 90s.

I like Donyell Malen at PSV (formerly of Arsenal) as a lesser-talked about forward. I think he's similar to Depay but more electric pace.

Online aw1991

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,086
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28982 on: Today at 03:33:23 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:46:39 pm
The last thing we can do is gamble with our forward line. Firmino has been on a downward trajectory in terms of scoring for almost 2 years and I dont think he can be classed as a top quality forward. Also Mane has stopped scoring enough. Maybe Mane gets that back, but what do we do if he doesnt?
I definitely don't see us even considering of replacing Mane yet and if we do, it's with a younger player who will grow into the the role, rather than an immediate first team option.

As for Firmino, having doubts on his is fine but whatever happens, I see him play a major part next season with Jota rotating.
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 5,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28983 on: Today at 03:36:13 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:31:58 pm

I like Donyell Malen at PSV (formerly of Arsenal) as a lesser-talked about forward. I think he's similar to Depay but more electric pace.

Ah, unfortunately Malen's numbers are really impressive which means we shouldn't buy him.
Offline Original

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,576
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28984 on: Today at 03:39:08 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:17:45 pm
Me neither so I nick morsels on the internet, based on his height and nationality I like the sound of this one:

Liverpool are showing interest in 21-year old Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahović. The 6'3 Serbian has scored 12 goals in the Serie A this season and is also attracting interest from many other European sides. [
@CorSport
 

Don't forget the name, the name is superb
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,087
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28985 on: Today at 03:39:22 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:36:13 pm
Ah, unfortunately Malen's numbers are really impressive which means we shouldn't buy him.
I did forget about that truism of analytics. Let's get Callum Robinson or Ollie McBurnie instead.
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 5,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28986 on: Today at 03:47:19 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:31:58 pm

I like Donyell Malen at PSV (formerly of Arsenal) as a lesser-talked about forward. I think he's similar to Depay but more electric pace.

Just on Malen, his attacking numbers are hugely impressive but the stats suggest he either isn't interested in or told not to defend from the front.
https://fbref.com/en/players/864163f3/Donyell-Malen

That could be offputting to Klopp, although again you'd want to know if that's just because of what his instructions are at PSV. He's got a good goalscoring return in the Europa League too, so he's not only doing it in Holland. Only 22, but as always with the Eredivisie you ask if he's one of the ones who could make the immediate step or needs an intermediate move? I'd quite like our attacker to be a physical threat in terms of size too, which is something only Origi has of the current forwards, and Malen isn't that. Be an intriguing signing though.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 58,469
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28987 on: Today at 03:54:51 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:00:37 pm
Replace Bobby this summer, give Mane next season to see if he gets back on it (pretty sure he will), then go from there come summer 2022.

Which is why I think there is more value long term in us looking for a real top option now. I dont accept that post that believes Firmino is a top option currently and we add another player to rotate, we dont need that.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,087
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28988 on: Today at 03:55:44 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:47:19 pm
Just on Malen, his attacking numbers are hugely impressive but the stats suggest he either isn't interested in or told not to defend from the front.
https://fbref.com/en/players/864163f3/Donyell-Malen

That could be offputting to Klopp, although again you'd want to know if that's just because of what his instructions are at PSV. He's got a good goalscoring return in the Europa League too, so he's not only doing it in Holland. Only 22, but as always with the Eredivisie you ask if he's one of the ones who could make the immediate step or needs an intermediate move? I'd quite like our attacker to be a physical threat in terms of size too, which is something only Origi has of the current forwards, and Malen isn't that. Be an intriguing signing though.
Interesting. Looking at the numbers of PSV's wide players, looks like they squeeze the space more but Malen maybe doesn't recognise opportunities to pressure, which would be a problem for sure. He's fun to watch though, but push comes to shove there's a fair few central forwards I would take before him.

Like you, I like a bit of size or physicality in my forwards - Torres for me was one of the best blends of fast and physical. Suarez and Henry could also mix it strength wise despite not being powerfully built like say a Drogba.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 58,469
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28989 on: Today at 03:56:59 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 03:33:23 pm
I definitely don't see us even considering of replacing Mane yet and if we do, it's with a younger player who will grow into the the role, rather than an immediate first team option.

As for Firmino, having doubts on his is fine but whatever happens, I see him play a major part next season with Jota rotating.

That would be practically the same attack with another rotation option in Raphina. I think we have moved past just rotation options and there has to be a moment where at least one or maybe two other players actually lay claim to be a regular starter. I dont see how we can go again with Firmino, Mane and Salah as a front three.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 54,607
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28990 on: Today at 04:00:50 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:54:51 pm
Which is why I think there is more value long term in us looking for a real top option now. I dont accept that post that believes Firmino is a top option currently and we add another player to rotate, we dont need that.

Arguably you could bring someone in who you think may need a season to adjust and find his feet, and rotate what would be 5 forward players.
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 14,492
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28991 on: Today at 04:12:46 pm
Need a man who knows where the goal is. I know that's very simple to say but that should be the priority.

No one knows if Mane will recover his previous goal scoring touch and Firmino is not the same player of 2 years ago, and even then he wasn't prolific. We can't keep relying on Salah to provide the goals and although Jota has been a breath of fresh air, he's not an out and out striker.

I'd imagine the standard of player we'd be be able to get will depend on whether we offer Champions League football or not next season so need to sit tight and wait till then.   
Online MD1990

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28992 on: Today at 04:15:20 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:47:19 pm
Just on Malen, his attacking numbers are hugely impressive but the stats suggest he either isn't interested in or told not to defend from the front.
https://fbref.com/en/players/864163f3/Donyell-Malen

That could be offputting to Klopp, although again you'd want to know if that's just because of what his instructions are at PSV. He's got a good goalscoring return in the Europa League too, so he's not only doing it in Holland. Only 22, but as always with the Eredivisie you ask if he's one of the ones who could make the immediate step or needs an intermediate move? I'd quite like our attacker to be a physical threat in terms of size too, which is something only Origi has of the current forwards, and Malen isn't that. Be an intriguing signing though.
i dont get mentions tosign players from Eredivisie or the Austrian Bundesliga.We are Liverpool not some midtable club thats where Malen would end up in the PL. Somewhere like Villa or Brighton.

I cant see is going down that route.

These leagues are way off the PL.

The same people saying Raphinha isnt good enough probably said the same about Jota last season as well.
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 40,838
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28993 on: Today at 04:19:23 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:15:20 pm
i dont get mentions tosign players from Eredivisie or the Austrian Bundesliga.We are Liverpool not some midtable club thats where Malen would end up in the PL. Somewhere like Villa or Brighton.

I cant see is going down that route.

These leagues are way off the PL.

The same people saying Raphinha isnt good enough probably said the same about Jota last season as well.

Yeah would have been shit to sign Haaland last season
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28994 on: Today at 04:25:06 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:15:20 pm
i dont get mentions tosign players from Eredivisie or the Austrian Bundesliga.We are Liverpool not some midtable club thats where Malen would end up in the PL. Somewhere like Villa or Brighton.

I cant see is going down that route.

These leagues are way off the PL.

The same people saying Raphinha isnt good enough probably said the same about Jota last season as well.

Bit ridiculous coming from someone who has been advocating to sign Watkins!

Obviously there are countless examples of players successfully moving to top clubs from Holland, and lately Austria too.
Online MD1990

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28995 on: Today at 04:29:47 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:19:23 pm
Yeah would have been shit to sign Haaland last season
Haaland had a crazy CL record at 19.

How have Ziyech & Van Der Beek done? Terrible. De Ligt even quite poor at Juventis considering his price.
Minamino at us,Dabbur,Hwang all performing poorly

Brighton signed a few from Netherlands (Jahanbakhsh,Locadia)  awful bar Veltman.
Bergwin at PSV was brillant but been poor at Spurs at well.

These leagues in the main dont have players good enough for us yet.
Online MD1990

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #28996 on: Today at 04:32:38 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:25:06 pm
Bit ridiculous coming from someone who has been advocating to sign Watkins!

Obviously there are countless examples of players successfully moving to top clubs from Holland, and lately Austria too.
Haaland & the players who have developed at Leipzig.

Barely any have went to top clubs bar De Jong & De Ligt both been disappointing at their respective clubs.

Watkins is better than the players mentioned  like Daka, He would cost too much though.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #28997 on: Today at 04:33:22 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:29:47 pm
Haaland had a crazy CL record at 19.

How have Ziyech & Van Der Beek done? Terrible. De Ligt even quite poor at Juventis considering his price.
Minamino at us,Dabbur,Hwang all performing poorly

Brighton signed a few from Netherlands (Jahanbakhsh,Locadia)  awful bar Veltman.
Bergwin at PSV was brillant but been poor at Spurs at well.

These leagues in the main dont have players good enough for us yet.

You can name flops and success stories from every league, it's pointless. Ziyech was Chelsea's best player under Lampard until he got injured, and Van Der Beek hasn't had a look in at United for some bizarre reason.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:32:38 pm
Haaland & the players who have developed at Leipzig.

Plus many, many others depending on how far back you want to go. Including a few for us.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:32:38 pm
Watkins is better than the players mentioned  like Daka.

There is literally no way of knowing that.
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,838
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28998 on: Today at 04:34:24 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:29:47 pm
Haaland had a crazy CL record at 19.

How have Ziyech & Van Der Beek done? Terrible. De Ligt even quite poor at Juventis considering his price.
Minamino at us,Dabbur,Hwang all performing poorly

Brighton signed a few from Netherlands (Jahanbakhsh,Locadia)  awful bar Veltman.
Bergwin at PSV was brillant but been poor at Spurs at well.

These leagues in the main dont have players good enough for us yet.

it almost seems like you dont trust your own ability to spot a good player, so would rather just avoid whole leagues :D

I'd be confident that our scouting team are able to spot good youngsters coming through in weaker leagues. We'd be pretty dumb to just go 'nah dont bother scouting there, we'll wait until he gets a move to Germany or Spain'
Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28999 on: Today at 04:38:32 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:29:47 pm
Haaland had a crazy CL record at 19.

How have Ziyech & Van Der Beek done? Terrible. De Ligt even quite poor at Juventis considering his price.
Minamino at us,Dabbur,Hwang all performing poorly

Brighton signed a few from Netherlands (Jahanbakhsh,Locadia)  awful bar Veltman.
Bergwin at PSV was brillant but been poor at Spurs at well.

These leagues in the main dont have players good enough for us yet.
Right. Btw, what's your opinion on Darwin Nunez who plays for Benfica from the Portuguese league?

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:32:38 pm
Barely any have went to top clubs bar De Jong & De Ligt both been disappointing at their respective clubs.
If that's the De Jong who plays for Barcelona, he's been ridiculously good.
