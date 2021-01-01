Almiron would be my ideal signing this summer. In the right set up he'll prosper, playing for Mr. Potato Head is doing him no favours. Works hard, can score and assist, would be a brilliant signing, would happily spend £30m on him.



Physically frail and doesn't have the output to represent value at the fee they'd want, even given the set up he currently plays in. He has deep-lying midfielder stats but plays as a 10 - good pressures, pass accuracy but very little final-third passes, very little touches or time on the ball at all and when he does have it he's a below average creator.Saint Maximin is the best footballer to watch in the Premier League at times, an enigma and a delight. He's shit and sensational at the same time. One of the best progressive ball carriers on the planet, allied to a perplexing inability to pass the ball or run in any direction other than diagonal. When he starts slaloming, what a joy to watch! 5 combined G+A in 16 matches with an xG of 1.2 is pretty poor though, by our standards. He's also 24 - pretty much into the last year - 18 months typical development-wise for a wide forward. I don't think he's ever going to be anything more than he is now.The above is of course caveated with the fact that Newcastle are dire and their 'system' is a hodge-podge of mis-design.Raphinha on the other hand, a different beast altogether. Mildly outperforming his xG (not so vast that it points to an unsustainable level), 12 combined G+A in 24 matches (his Leeds numbers are almost exactly the same as they were in France, for the talk of seeing if stats are 'scalable') and a good dribbler who is typically always looking to progress the play with his passes, but has excellent take-ons and decent progressive dribbling. One eyebrow raiser is his poor pass completion - players in his situation, where they are often the final pass or attempting a higher risk pass to put a player into a goalscoring position, will naturally have lower passing than a deeper midfielder, but even with that caveat, his passing is oddly poor at 66%. He's also rather quick and contributes defensively. If he were to come across, the coaches would need to work on his passing as highlighted above (this might be a decision making issue rather than technique, from what I've seen of him) and also to make sure he presses efficiently rather than aimlessly, which does appear to be the case at times looking at his underlying numbers.What I will say for Raphinha is that he's exciting to watch, he takes some good risks that you want brave attackers to and he is a handful - he is not an easy player physically to deal with despite his small(ish) height and fairly slight frame, he physically asserts himself on full backs and certainly doesn't back down from anyone. I like this attitude in an attacker.Pedro Neto has been a favourite of mine ever since he had that goal disallowed at Anfield and just seemed to really give our defence a difficult game that night with his relentlessness and demanding the ball. Only 21 and with weaker surface numbers than Raphinha (10 G+A in 29, still decent), I think he probably develops into the better player of the two. It's also worth saying on his assist numbers that Wolves have had an untested 18 year old as their main striker for most of the season and had to completely adapt their attacking structure that they were more drilled in, in order to try and work around the loss of Jota and even more tellingly, not having the superb Jimenez available.Look at Neto's stats and you see potentially a different type of player to Raphinha, certainly more a striker or true winger than an attacking mid hybrid. He's more careful in picking his passes and as such, he attempts less progressive passes but makes up for that with superb dribbling ability - this guy breaks the line with the ball at his feet rather than through releasing others. Considering his modest touches per 90, his carries and dribbles are astonishingly good, he simply beats players and does not give it away cheaply. Given the way Nuno has instructed Wolves to fold back on themselves out of possession due to the lack of a forward outlet, it makes sense that any midfielder in their set up doesn't have the best pressing stats. Neto's are pretty weak in all honesty, but if you go back and look at last season they're not bad at all - higher starting position and more direct pressures. This one again falls under system flaw or player flaw? I think system in this case but may be proved wrong.I like both, Neto for me is the bigger future talent, he has bags of talent with the ball at his feet and crucially has had his minutes managed really well by Wolves - easing him in with a circa 1,000 minute season (not bad for a 19 year old) then allowing him more and more - he's now on for his first true 'full' season and whilst he hasn't been per90 as productive as last season as of yet, I think if we wanted to watch him for longer at Wolves and they sorted out their forward issue (Jimenez returning) and could get more consistency out of Traore and Podence, you'd see Neto's output blossom as a result. Note on Podence - wonderful footballer to watch. Not good enough for us or even above Wolves, but stylistically lovely player. Would be frustrating if you were a Wolves fan though.