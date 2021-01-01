I've never seen Koita - he might be worth it - but I think we should get someone who could contribute from the start. Jota is obviously first-team quality, and I still have high hope for Taki, but we probably need someone who could deliver what Origi and Shaq struggled to this season. Daka might be a worthwhile gamble depending on his price. I don't expect him to be Haaland-level, but he doesn't mean he wouldn't be a quality addition to our team. Doku still interest me as well. Lacks end product, but looks like a potentially elite dribbler and got some bite to his game. Feels like Klopp could really do something with him.



Rennes spending that fee on Doku is an eyebrow raiser, but I've little doubt he'll eventually get sold on for a healthy profit. He needed another season in Belgium to my mind, but he's definitely a quality player who could become one of the best wingers in Europe. I'm not surprised, at that fee, why we were reticent to get involved: if you wait two years and he develops brilliantly, spending £50m on him then arguably represents better value than making the initial £30m odd purchase when you can't give him that game time.



Daka is actually performing to Haaland levels in Austria, but like you say, an unfair stick to measure him against - very different type of forward and I don't think anyone could justifiably suggest he'd come into a top league in a similar fashion to the big Norwegian (who himself has smashed a lot of models with his performance - both ways probably).Koita to me is one you bring in if you get someone else as well - he's still a step down on his development than the others we're talking about. I do think he develops into one of the world's finest wide forwards though if he carries on in the way he has done at present. He should be looking at endless Mane videos to mould himself. I've rarely seen a player so crazily dominant at youth level as Koita (U20 World Cup, the word 'unplayable' does not do him justice - only Supriaha of Ukraine, Kabak a couple years ago and Avdijaj years and years back have made a similar impression on me from youth international football). Hopefully Naby has been talking up Liverpool to him in the Malian set up.Doku is someone I really, really rate. I agree it's not quite there as of yet - but I really do think it'll come. He has the extra bonus of not being on the AFCON calendar - Belgium capped him recently to ensure he wouldn't turn out for (I think) DR Congo. I wrote this about him in October last year -Like you say AW - prodigious dribbler and easy to forget the lad is really young - still 18, so years behind Koita, Diaby, Raphinha, Neto, Daka - whoever you care to mention. His progressive carries and completed dribbles are something outrageous - allied with a low 'touches' per 90 suggests when he gets the ball, he invariably makes the right decision, even if it doesn't lead to a goal. That's hard to coach and so, so rare in attacking players of that age. The goals and assists will come. I fully expect him to be at the centre of some talks of massive fees within the next two years.