Yeah Zambia need to win both their final matches, including beating Algeria who have been absolutely dominant and only need a point to ensure qualification. It's possible but highly unlikely Daka isn't even involved.



I share the worries about too many players eligible for AFCON - which is an issue with other links such as Yves Bissouma, but I do think we need and generally already have in some cases solutions in the squad to get around a month or so without a few specific players.



On Soumare, he looks a talent but also has the likes of Kante and Pogba in front of him for the French National Side and hasn't made a squad yet despite involvement in the youth squads - there's minor chatter that Cameroon may test his allegiance, giving the same problem as a few others.