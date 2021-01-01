« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1187777 times)

Offline fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28880 on: Today at 12:40:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 12:26:49 pm
I do like Daka but I'm not keen on another African forward with us potentially losing three of our forward line when the AFCON rolls around.

After next year I think it reverts back to the summer again (although who knows how long that'll last for!)

I cant imagine we'd really take it into consideration for the sake of a few weeks next year
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28881 on: Today at 01:14:32 pm »
Yeah Zambia need to win both their final matches, including beating Algeria who have been absolutely dominant and only need a point to ensure qualification. It's possible but highly unlikely Daka isn't even involved.

I share the worries about too many players eligible for AFCON - which is an issue with other links such as Yves Bissouma, but I do think we need and generally already have in some cases solutions in the squad to get around a month or so without a few specific players.

On Soumare, he looks a talent but also has the likes of Kante and Pogba in front of him for the French National Side and hasn't made a squad yet despite involvement in the youth squads - there's minor chatter that Cameroon may test his allegiance, giving the same problem as a few others.
Online Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28882 on: Today at 01:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:14:32 pm
Yeah Zambia need to win both their final matches, including beating Algeria who have been absolutely dominant and only need a point to ensure qualification. It's possible but highly unlikely Daka isn't even involved.

I share the worries about too many players eligible for AFCON - which is an issue with other links such as Yves Bissouma, but I do think we need and generally already have in some cases solutions in the squad to get around a month or so without a few specific players.

On Soumare, he looks a talent but also has the likes of Kante and Pogba in front of him for the French National Side and hasn't made a squad yet despite involvement in the youth squads - there's minor chatter that Cameroon may test his allegiance, giving the same problem as a few others.

We can ask Matip to have a word with him
Online aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28883 on: Today at 01:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:10:29 am
All I can say is that Daka, Koita and Wober have shown enough to me to suggest they are capable at a high level. Let's not forget Daka is 22 (22-24 being the typical rapid development period for forwards) and Koita only 21. Koita to me you purchase and send to RBL or Monchengladbach, maybe Stuttgart on loan for a season. With Daka, yes 5 in 26 doesn't look exceptional - 11 of these apps came before he was even 19, from bench minutes in the Europa League. He hasn't pulled up any trees in Europe yet but he profiles as a player ripe to score 15+ in a Top 5 League even with only 2,000 - 2,500 minutes.

If we have the money to sign one of Raphinha or Neto, I'd be extremely happy with either (Raphinha in particular looks exceptional). I like all the players you mention MD, I'm just not sure on feasibility whilst fans are not in the stadiums. We definitely need a bit of a squad shake up though.
I've never seen Koita - he might be worth it - but I think we should get someone who could contribute from the start. Jota is obviously first-team quality, and I still have high hope for Taki, but we probably need someone who could deliver what Origi and Shaq struggled to this season. Daka might be a worthwhile gamble depending on his price. I don't expect him to be Haaland-level, but he doesn't mean he wouldn't be a quality addition to our team. Doku still interest me as well. Lacks end product, but looks like a potentially elite dribbler and got some bite to his game. Feels like Klopp could really do something with him.
