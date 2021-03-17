« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1181873 times)

Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28800 on: Yesterday at 09:40:35 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 17, 2021, 02:48:38 pm
If the player we sign in the summer is not an immediate replacement for Firmino in the starting XI, but more of a project, then someone like Daka, Cunha, Leao or Vlahovic makes a lot of sense ...

Always impressed with Patson Daka , see him as a back up to start with to mane and watch him develop quickly
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28801 on: Yesterday at 10:54:55 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:51:41 am
We will be after a midfielder in the summer, & the same names seem to come up for us as well as yourselves domestically anyway, mainly Bissouma & Berge. From our point of view, I'd be happy with either, perhaps leaning towards Berge more purely to avoid losing another player to AFCON, & also for a potential link up with Odegaard if somehow we can secure him.

From Liverpool's perspective, if we think Bissouma is the one then I hope we wouldn't let the AFCON thing put us off. Yeah he'd be away next January (Mali have already qualified) and Keita likely to go too, but we'd still have a deep midfield, injuries permitting - Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Milner, Ox, Jones...

After that, AFCON reverts back to summer so it's a really minor issue in the grand scheme of things. It's maybe a different story with signing an African attacker, as we're already losing Mane and Salah. But again, it's only a 4-6 week problem and we'll be signing someone for four years minimum, so maybe it's something we'd be willing to persevere with.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28802 on: Yesterday at 10:56:54 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:51:44 am
BBC rumour page says Dortmund is interested in Origi. So it's all falling into place. Quid pro quo, quod erat demonstandum, wham bam thank you ma'am.

Dortmund have done such a great job shopping for forwards, Id be stunned if they really are interested in Origi.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28803 on: Yesterday at 11:06:13 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:56:54 am
Dortmund have done such a great job shopping for forwards, Id be stunned if they really are interested in Origi.

Yeah, you are right there. He's a player who was much more of a prospect a few years ago. And if the algebra involves them thinking about selling Haaland, they'd have a bit more money to spend, even after paying off quite a few debts.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28804 on: Yesterday at 11:54:59 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:54:55 am
From Liverpool's perspective, if we think Bissouma is the one then I hope we wouldn't let the AFCON thing put us off. Yeah he'd be away next January (Mali have already qualified) and Keita likely to go too, but we'd still have a deep midfield, injuries permitting - Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Milner, Ox, Jones...

After that, AFCON reverts back to summer so it's a really minor issue in the grand scheme of things. It's maybe a different story with signing an African attacker, as we're already losing Mane and Salah. But again, it's only a 4-6 week problem and we'll be signing someone for four years minimum, so maybe it's something we'd be willing to persevere with.

Yeah, unfortunately, Bissouma in our midfield might be 1 too much, unless we added another. We would have Partey, Bissouma & Elneny away all from centre mid, question marks over retaining Ceballos & Willock, Guendouzi & Torriera are halfway out the door already. Might just be too much, pretty similar to you guys in attack.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:01:41 pm by ScottishGoon »
Offline plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28805 on: Yesterday at 11:57:52 am »
Dim - reports of Liverpool's interest in Matthew Hoppe. Besides the hattrick he scored a while ago and looking quite impressive in YouTube clips I don't know that much about him. What can you say about him? And also he got lots of potential I guess, but how much would he be able to contribute from maybe the next season if we went for him?
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28806 on: Yesterday at 12:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:56:54 am
Dortmund have done such a great job shopping for forwards, Id be stunned if they really are interested in Origi.

Yeah, absolutely no chance unless they haven't had Sky/BT for the last two years!
Online Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28807 on: Yesterday at 12:13:44 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 11:57:52 am
Dim - reports of Liverpool's interest in Matthew Hoppe. Besides the hattrick he scored a while ago and looking quite impressive in YouTube clips I don't know that much about him. What can you say about him? And also he got lots of potential I guess, but how much would he be able to contribute from maybe the next season if we went for him?

A free transfer so it would be an FSG signing all over. Probably even go out on loan if he signs, he's only 20 and played in this Schalke team that's struggled so wouldn't come in to make an immediate impact.

I only watch highlights packages but he tends to play on the edge of the defensive line, and that's where he gets his goals from, making good runs and really clever finishes. Maybe Dim might know more about his all round link up play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28808 on: Yesterday at 12:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:56:54 am
Dortmund have done such a great job shopping for forwards, Id be stunned if they really are interested in Origi.

Hasn't this rumour been around for a while? I seem to remember them wanting him when they had Alcacer struggling upfront.

Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28809 on: Yesterday at 12:28:17 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 11:57:52 am
Dim - reports of Liverpool's interest in Matthew Hoppe. Besides the hattrick he scored a while ago and looking quite impressive in YouTube clips I don't know that much about him. What can you say about him? And also he got lots of potential I guess, but how much would he be able to contribute from maybe the next season if we went for him?

Not seen a huge amount of him really. I did think he looked a bit of a plodder to be honest, so I actually looked to see what his top speed stat was this season, and its actually close to Jadon Sancho. So I am not sure if that means Sancho isnt as quick as I thought or what  ;D  Theres a good 100 plus players in Bundesliga who have registered faster speeds than both put it that way.

But yeah, just 20, early days, playing under 4 coaches in one season, cant be easy.  He had that little purple patch of goals, but other than that, I am not sure if he has shown much, cant say hes stood out. He wasnt exactly hitting the goals at U19 level either for Schalke.

Rumour is that there is an agreement that he can leave Schalke for a fee in the high single millions, so I presume around 9mill. But that is as far as I can see a rumour. If true though,  may be worth a chance for a few teams. Id be stunned if he could have much impact somewhere like Liverpool anytime soon.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28810 on: Yesterday at 04:03:06 pm »
The Hoppe links have to be because he's an American and we have American owners which lets the writers make the laziest of links.  Maybe at £9m he's a Davies type signings where there is just banked in profit but to think he would be signed to play regular minutes for LFC would be pretty shocking based on what he's shown so far.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28811 on: Yesterday at 04:04:36 pm »
Divvy is being linked with a load of clubs at the moment, I imagine it's the club trying to drum up business for the summer. If Dortmund fancy a swap deal for Haaland, I'd grudgingly accept. I mean, Divvy is a premier league and champions league winner. Haaland has won fuck all, we'd be doing them a favour.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28812 on: Yesterday at 04:43:53 pm »
i think Origi will most likely join a Bundesliga side for 10m or around that mark.

Minamino probably as well for about 15m
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28813 on: Yesterday at 04:49:20 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:43:53 pm
Minamino probably as well for about 15m

If he's deemed expendable I'd not be surprised to see a loan with obligation to purchase (for more than £15m) to Southampton like we did with Ings. Not as good cash but we can loan against it if we need to.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28814 on: Yesterday at 05:01:02 pm »
If we can have an American out of the Bundesliga, can we have Tyler Adams please? Smart, energetic and combative and can cover a couple of positions in midfield and right back.
Offline aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28815 on: Yesterday at 05:31:33 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:43:53 pm
i think Origi will most likely join a Bundesliga side for 10m or around that mark.

Minamino probably as well for about 15m
Definitely not the top 3, and with Schalke getting relegated, Wolfsburg not having good memories of him and a strong first choice and his style of play not fitting into Bosz style of play, I can't think of a Bundesliga team that could afford his wages (along with fees).

Can see him staying in England. Not sure where to though...
Offline plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28816 on: Yesterday at 05:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:28:17 pm
Not seen a huge amount of him really. I did think he looked a bit of a plodder to be honest, so I actually looked to see what his top speed stat was this season, and its actually close to Jadon Sancho. So I am not sure if that means Sancho isnt as quick as I thought or what  ;D  Theres a good 100 plus players in Bundesliga who have registered faster speeds than both put it that way.

But yeah, just 20, early days, playing under 4 coaches in one season, cant be easy.  He had that little purple patch of goals, but other than that, I am not sure if he has shown much, cant say hes stood out. He wasnt exactly hitting the goals at U19 level either for Schalke.

Rumour is that there is an agreement that he can leave Schalke for a fee in the high single millions, so I presume around 9mill. But that is as far as I can see a rumour. If true though,  may be worth a chance for a few teams. Id be stunned if he could have much impact somewhere like Liverpool anytime soon.

Cheers Dim. So not someone that seems massively convincing from a playing pov but more so perhaps for re-selling value later on if a cheap deal could be made. Then I rather Liverpool focused on bringing in talent that we strongly believed in. I do wonder what kind of profile we will look to get this summer. As discussed will it potentially be a more traditional no 9? Someone to the likes of Salah, Mane or even Firmino for that matter? And what age. I guess someone similar to Jota in terms of age and development.
Offline cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28817 on: Yesterday at 06:05:09 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 05:31:33 pm
Can see him staying in England. Not sure where to though...

Wolves instead of paying the next instalment (rumoured around £12m) for Jota? They have been linked with him in the past
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28818 on: Yesterday at 06:07:25 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 06:05:09 pm
Wolves instead of paying the next instalment (rumoured around £12m) for Jota? They have been linked with him in the past
I can't see Origi suiting their style and he'd have to play second fiddle after Jimenez returns.
Offline skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28819 on: Yesterday at 06:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:01:02 pm
If we can have an American out of the Bundesliga, can we have Tyler Adams please? Smart, energetic and combative and can cover a couple of positions in midfield and right back.

Gio Reyna!  ;)
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28820 on: Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:07:47 pm
Gio Reyna!  ;)

Yeah he's not too bad either!
Offline dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28821 on: Yesterday at 08:20:04 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 05:31:33 pm


Can see him staying in England. Not sure where to though...

Interesting how it works out next for European nationals already in UK that move to another UK club - sill some of them have to move back to Europe if they have not got their work permit sorted .. do the FA Premier league new Brexit / Feck off back to Europe rules come into effect for a player like Origi and those signed before Brexit and Jan 2021
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28822 on: Yesterday at 11:19:18 pm »
Let's just take Kane for a few seasons before throwing him back in the water to live with his sea creature friends.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28823 on: Yesterday at 11:23:36 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:19:18 pm
Let's just take Kane for a few seasons before throwing him back in the water to live with his sea creature friends.

Still think I would dislike Kane even he scored 30 a season for us until the end of time. Its just, his face?
Offline mallin9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28824 on: Today at 12:10:11 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:01:02 pm
If we can have an American out of the Bundesliga, can we have Tyler Adams please? Smart, energetic and combative and can cover a couple of positions in midfield and right back.

Reggie Cannon please!  Not in the buli but hes great, and with a name like that I mean.....theres half the battle won
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28825 on: Today at 08:06:04 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:56:54 am
Dortmund have done such a great job shopping for forwards, Id be stunned if they really are interested in Origi.

He didn't pull up any trees at Wolfsburg either.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28826 on: Today at 10:17:39 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:19:18 pm
Let's just take Kane for a few seasons before throwing him back in the water to live with his sea creature friends.

He looks like he's on the verge of a breakdown Bale style, I remember reading he's been injured basically every single season he's played in. Definitely not fresh sushi.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28827 on: Today at 11:16:11 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:17:39 am
He looks like he's on the verge of a breakdown Bale style, I remember reading he's been injured basically every single season he's played in. Definitely not fresh sushi.

Definitely seems to have a recurring problem with ankle injuries.
Offline plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28828 on: Today at 11:20:54 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:17:39 am
He looks like he's on the verge of a breakdown Bale style, I remember reading he's been injured basically every single season he's played in. Definitely not fresh sushi.

So sounds like a possibility for a hefty transfer fee to Man Utd maybe the next summer or so?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28829 on: Today at 12:00:09 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 11:20:54 am
So sounds like a possibility for a hefty transfer fee to Man Utd maybe the next summer or so?

I think that Kane will end up at Man Utd as soon as this summer. With the bubble at Tottenham finally bursting, I expect that they will start their rebuilding with a new manager as soon as possible, without Kane or Bale ...
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28830 on: Today at 12:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:17:39 am
He looks like he's on the verge of a breakdown Bale style, I remember reading he's been injured basically every single season he's played in. Definitely not fresh sushi.

yep, and having to play 120 mins in a game like last night just adds to the problem, they are so dependent and have no faith in Vinicus. He was poor too, as much to blame as anyone for the result, he missed 2 sitters, and did a customary dive to win a free kick late in the 90.

He wont go to Man Utd, not even they are spending that sort of cash this summer.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28831 on: Today at 03:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:16:11 am
Definitely seems to have a recurring problem with ankle injuries.
Worth saying with the particular type of ankle injury Kane has typically suffered, this will always get weaker over time and never return to its initial durability. When you damage the calcaneofibular ligament, which is the central ligament running through the the joint, this is not possible to fully rehab and strengthen. The area just gets weaker and more susceptible, which makes the whole ankle more unstable, as shown by Kane having 6 ankle issues in the last 5 seasons.


His ankle is currently the strongest it will ever be again for the rest of his professional career. The longer he plays on, the more he risks seriously impacting his mobility in later life. I could easily see him being done in his early 30s - like Bale - in terms of playing substantial minutes.
