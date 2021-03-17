Dim - reports of Liverpool's interest in Matthew Hoppe. Besides the hattrick he scored a while ago and looking quite impressive in YouTube clips I don't know that much about him. What can you say about him? And also he got lots of potential I guess, but how much would he be able to contribute from maybe the next season if we went for him?



Not seen a huge amount of him really. I did think he looked a bit of a plodder to be honest, so I actually looked to see what his top speed stat was this season, and its actually close to Jadon Sancho. So I am not sure if that means Sancho isnt as quick as I thought or whatTheres a good 100 plus players in Bundesliga who have registered faster speeds than both put it that way.But yeah, just 20, early days, playing under 4 coaches in one season, cant be easy. He had that little purple patch of goals, but other than that, I am not sure if he has shown much, cant say hes stood out. He wasnt exactly hitting the goals at U19 level either for Schalke.Rumour is that there is an agreement that he can leave Schalke for a fee in the high single millions, so I presume around 9mill. But that is as far as I can see a rumour. If true though, may be worth a chance for a few teams. Id be stunned if he could have much impact somewhere like Liverpool anytime soon.