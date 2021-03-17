Dim - reports of Liverpool's interest in Matthew Hoppe. Besides the hattrick he scored a while ago and looking quite impressive in YouTube clips I don't know that much about him. What can you say about him? And also he got lots of potential I guess, but how much would he be able to contribute from maybe the next season if we went for him?
Not seen a huge amount of him really. I did think he looked a bit of a plodder to be honest, so I actually looked to see what his top speed stat was this season, and its actually close to Jadon Sancho. So I am not sure if that means Sancho isnt as quick as I thought or what
Theres a good 100 plus players in Bundesliga who have registered faster speeds than both put it that way.
But yeah, just 20, early days, playing under 4 coaches in one season, cant be easy. He had that little purple patch of goals, but other than that, I am not sure if he has shown much, cant say hes stood out. He wasnt exactly hitting the goals at U19 level either for Schalke.
Rumour is that there is an agreement that he can leave Schalke for a fee in the high single millions, so I presume around 9mill. But that is as far as I can see a rumour. If true though, may be worth a chance for a few teams. Id be stunned if he could have much impact somewhere like Liverpool anytime soon.