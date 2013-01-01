« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1179223 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28760 on: Yesterday at 01:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 01:19:51 pm
But we rarely whip high balls into the box even with a full fit first XI, we dont play that game.

Really? You must have missed most of our games this season. Maybe over 50% of our miss-placed passes are crosses into the box ...
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28761 on: Yesterday at 01:32:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:28:48 pm
Really? You must have missed most of our games this season. Maybe over 50% of our miss-placed passes are crosses into the box ...

You got those stats?
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28762 on: Yesterday at 01:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 01:32:22 pm
You got those stats?

To be fair even without the stats, we have hammered balls into the box in recent months. Perhaps that's more as a result of our lack of form, but there have been countless crosses into the box in certain games. And with Trent why wouldn't you, he's obviously got an outrageous delivery from wide.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28763 on: Yesterday at 01:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 01:45:51 pm
To be fair even without the stats, we have hammered balls into the box in recent months. Perhaps that's more as a result of our lack of form, but there have been countless crosses into the box in certain games. And with Trent why wouldn't you, he's obviously got an outrageous delivery from wide.

I know but its not a pattern to our game, we play crosses into the box but when in form they are pinpoint low and whipped in. Or at times played back from the endline.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28764 on: Yesterday at 01:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 01:48:45 pm
I know but its not a pattern to our game, we play crosses into the box but when in form they are pinpoint low and whipped in. Or at times played back from the endline.

And this is why you need someone upfront who is also good in the air. You can't expect that we will be on form 100% of the time, and that our plan A will work 100% of the time ...
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28765 on: Yesterday at 01:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 01:48:45 pm
I know but its not a pattern to our game, we play crosses into the box but when in form they are pinpoint low and whipped in. Or at times played back from the endline.

Yes, that they are. And as I said, I think the borderline aimless crosses into the box this season have been as a result of our frustration in trying to break teams down in the way we did 12+ month ago, but failing miserably. We have hammered the crosses though a bit too much at times, reminds me of City last season.
Offline cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28766 on: Yesterday at 01:58:59 pm »
I've felt the excessive crossing is because we are knackered and out of form meaning less movement and poorer decision making, coupled with the full backs being deeper as a result of our issues at centre back.

We seem to have got a bit better the last few games after getting some players back, hopefully after the 3 week break and some sessions on the training pitch it will help
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28767 on: Yesterday at 01:59:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:55:46 pm
And this is why you need someone upfront who is also good in the air. You can't expect that we will be on form 100% of the time, and that our plan A will work 100% of the time ...

But you assumtions are on a ten week period of us being out of form, buying a player for huge moeny incase we lose form is crazy stuff.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28768 on: Yesterday at 02:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 01:56:06 pm
Yes, that they are. And as I said, I think the borderline aimless crosses into the box this season have been as a result of our frustration in trying to break teams down in the way we did 12+ month ago, but failing miserably. We have hammered the crosses though a bit too much at times, reminds me of City last season.

I'm not disagreeing.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28769 on: Yesterday at 02:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 01:59:56 pm
But you assumtions are on a ten week period of us being out of form, buying a player for huge moeny incase we lose form is crazy stuff.

OK, I will try to put it simple, and will end my argument here. We need a Torres, not a Suarez, if we are signing a new attacker. Of course, I would be delighted if we get a Suarez (in present time, someone like Lautaro), but I would be even more delighted if we can get a Torres (in present time, someone like Haaland). Of course, Lautaro and Haaland are not the only options out there. I am just mentioning them as examples of the types of strikers ...
Offline ApfelStudel

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28770 on: Yesterday at 02:11:04 pm »
I read some rumour linking us to Sander Berge from Sheffield. I have only seen him play once against us, but he seemed like a much better player than any other Sheffield player for me. Only 21 years old, 1.95 tall, and would not cost too much. I guess it would make sense. Anyone watched Berge a bit more than me?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28771 on: Yesterday at 02:15:27 pm »
We crossed loads last year even when playing our best football.

Id def agree with Peters assessment - we need a striker who can put the ball in the back of the net with his feet and head, whilst also having good link up play.

It would allow that player to create space for Mane/Salah/Jota to do what they do best, whilst also adding another threat / option with the cross.

Weve been crying out for that player for a while now to be honest.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28772 on: Yesterday at 02:15:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:06:25 pm
OK, I will try to put it simple, and will end my argument here. We need a Torres, not a Suarez, if we are signing a new attacker. Of course, I would be delighted if we get a Suarez (in present time, someone like Lautaro), but I would be even more delighted if we can get a Torres (in present time, someone like Haaland). Of course, Lautaro and Haaland are not the only options out there. I am just mentioning them as examples of the types of strikers ...

Thanks so much for simplifying a simple arguement for us mere mortals unlike your good self ;D
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28773 on: Yesterday at 02:16:15 pm »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 02:11:04 pm
I read some rumour linking us to Sander Berge from Sheffield. I have only seen him play once against us, but he seemed like a much better player than any other Sheffield player for me. Only 21 years old, 1.95 tall, and would not cost too much. I guess it would make sense. Anyone watched Berge a bit more than me?

Good player but not where we need to spend money for me.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28774 on: Yesterday at 02:19:05 pm »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 02:11:04 pm
I read some rumour linking us to Sander Berge from Sheffield. I have only seen him play once against us, but he seemed like a much better player than any other Sheffield player for me. Only 21 years old, 1.95 tall, and would not cost too much. I guess it would make sense. Anyone watched Berge a bit more than me?
Looked good after signing for Sheffield last season, came in and looked a physical presence who could press well and play a bit too - also showed glimpses of being a good footballer in the 2-1 at Anfield earlier this season.

This year though, largely he's been poor but this is likely symptomatic of the general malaise the entire team is enduring. He needs to land at another Premier League club with more expectation because we simply need more data to go at to ascertain whether he's good enough or not. I would suggest at current he might fall short of our bracket but there's time to prove me wrong.

I could see him ending up at Villa if Man City exercise the option to resign Douglas Luiz - a fine midfielder who I hope there clause to repurchase has a time-limit on.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28775 on: Yesterday at 02:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 01:59:56 pm
But you assumtions are on a ten week period of us being out of form, buying a player for huge moeny incase we lose form is crazy stuff.

But it wouldn't be a player who is just in case we lose form. It would be a player who would be a class finisher and great technical player whether we are on form or not. On form he would be linking up with Salah/Mane/Jota and scoring loads. If the team is off form, they'll still be taking chances whenever it comes to them.

The argument isn't get someone who is good in the air to get on the end of crosses, it's get a quality striker in who can fit in with the team, but has that clinical edge and extra points if they are good in the air too

In one of those situations where by you can never rule a team out because even when they are bad, you have this player who only needs one chance to score.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28776 on: Yesterday at 02:33:33 pm »
Saw some people talking about Daka on Twitter as a potential target. One thing worth noting is that Zambia look unlikely to qualify for the next AFCON (scheduled for Jan 2022), so from that perspective signing him could work. And the following AFCON in 2023 is scheduled for summer, which is great for us.

Still got doubts we'd go for him though.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28777 on: Yesterday at 02:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:33:33 pm
Saw some people talking about Daka on Twitter as a potential target. One thing worth noting is that Zambia look unlikely to qualify for the next AFCON (scheduled for Jan 2022), so from that perspective signing him could work. And the following AFCON in 2023 is scheduled for summer, which is great for us.

Still got doubts we'd go for him though.

Daka is one for the future certainly, very exciting. Would love to have him probably with a view of him replacing Origi, and going on to more after that.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28778 on: Yesterday at 02:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:35:38 pm
Daka is one for the future certainly, very exciting. Would love to have him probably with a view of him replacing Origi, and going on to more after that.

My worry is the quality of the Austrian league. Is his return scalable? Does he need an interim move like Mane, Keita etc got before joining us? His goal return is, I think, similar to Haaland but that doesn't mean he can make the same step.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28779 on: Yesterday at 02:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:44:11 pm
My worry is the quality of the Austrian league. Is his return scalable? Does he need an interim move like Mane, Keita etc got before joining us? His goal return is, I think, similar to Haaland but that doesn't mean he can make the same step.

Why I said as a view of replacing Origi, so the pressure of having to perform is somewhat lessened. He's not coming in and expecting to lead the line of a title/Europe challenging side, he is coming in to be back up if needed.

If he does a Haaland and is instantly excellent then great, if not, no harm done he's only back up and can develop.

Then again there is a good chance we won't be interested and it is just fan talk. A bit like when fans wanted Lacazette for like 3 years before he joined Arsenal.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28780 on: Yesterday at 02:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:35:38 pm
Daka is one for the future certainly, very exciting. Would love to have him probably with a view of him replacing Origi, and going on to more after that.

If the player we sign in the summer is not an immediate replacement for Firmino in the starting XI, but more of a project, then someone like Daka, Cunha, Leao or Vlahovic makes a lot of sense ...
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28781 on: Yesterday at 02:51:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:48:38 pm
If the player we sign in the summer is not an immediate replacement for Firmino in the starting XI, but more of a project, then someone like Daka, Cunha, Leao or Vlahovic makes a lot of sense ...

Have to say in the limited amount I have seen of Hertha I haven't been impressed by their attack, and by extension, Cunha. BUT I will concede I did not know he was only 21, and as poor as their attack is, he has been the best forward they have.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28782 on: Yesterday at 04:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:51:52 pm
Have to say in the limited amount I have seen of Hertha I haven't been impressed by their attack, and by extension, Cunha. BUT I will concede I did not know he was only 21, and as poor as their attack is, he has been the best forward they have.

Hertha have been really poor this season, and that is why they are involved in the Bundesliga relegation fight. Cunha's 7 goals and 7 asists in 22 games is a pretty solid return, considering that he is playing on a struggling team. Apart from the fact that he is still only 21, his record for the Brazilian U-23 team is pretty amazing, with 15 goals and 4 asists in 16 games ...
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28783 on: Yesterday at 05:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 02:15:27 pm

Id def agree with Peters assessment - we need a striker who can put the ball in the back of the net with his feet and head, whilst also having good link up play.

It would allow that player to create space for Mane/Salah/Jota to do what they do best, whilst also adding another threat / option with the cross.

Weve been crying out for that player for a while now to be honest.

100% agree.  Firmino creates space by drifting deep and dragging players with him.  This only works if the opposition bother to follow him.  It's ineffective if they stay put and sit deep.

A more traditional number 9 with more physicality will occupy defender because they can't be left alone in or around the box.  That should create more space for Mane and Salah and give the full-backs something to aim at.  Too often this season we have failed to get bodies into the box. If you compare us to City, one area they are much better at at the moment is getting bodies into the box.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28784 on: Yesterday at 06:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 05:48:18 pm
100% agree.  Firmino creates space by drifting deep and dragging players with him.  This only works if the opposition bother to follow him.  It's ineffective if they stay put and sit deep.

A more traditional number 9 with more physicality will occupy defender because they can't be left alone in or around the box.  That should create more space for Mane and Salah and give the full-backs something to aim at.  Too often this season we have failed to get bodies into the box. If you compare us to City, one area they are much better at at the moment is getting bodies into the box.

Yep. Since Bobby's drop in form he has largely lost that ability to manipulate the defenders as much as he did, and in turn Mane and Salah have suffered. Whilst we could maybe replace Bobby with someone who does similar, I think our play has evolved where a more traditional 9 would benefit us much more, whilst still occupying the defenders and creating space for the two wide forwards.

Plus would be nice to have a central striker who knows where the net is 6 or 7 times out of 10.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28785 on: Yesterday at 07:22:13 pm »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 02:11:04 pm
I read some rumour linking us to Sander Berge from Sheffield. I have only seen him play once against us, but he seemed like a much better player than any other Sheffield player for me. Only 21 years old, 1.95 tall, and would not cost too much. I guess it would make sense. Anyone watched Berge a bit more than me?

23 isnt he?

No idea if Liverpool would be after him, but hes probably one of about 40 names that will crop up if Gini does indeed leave.  Although Berge is more a defensive midfielder I think, rather than an all-rounder, but then, he is of the age profile that would make sense. Maybe cost wise too!
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28786 on: Yesterday at 07:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:22:13 pm
23 isnt he?

No idea if Liverpool would be after him, but hes probably one of about 40 names that will crop up if Gini does indeed leave.  Although Berge is more a defensive midfielder I think, rather than an all-rounder, but then, he is of the age profile that would make sense. Maybe cost wise too!

The problem with midfielders is it's all a bit "meh" unless they're scoring and assisting.  His stats look terrible but is that because Sheffield United is bad, their tactics dictate he can't pass or does he just suck at PL level?  I don't see how he would add anything but who knows.

Aside from that any talk of Serie A attacking players is kind of eyerolling.  If a 39 year old Ibra and fellow young chickens like Alexis Sanchez, Mkhitaryn, and Dzeko can look like high end attackers in your league then you may want to question how hard it is and how well that would translate to the PL.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28787 on: Yesterday at 09:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:39:12 pm
Aside from that any talk of Serie A attacking players is kind of eyerolling.  If a 39 year old Ibra and fellow young chickens like Alexis Sanchez, Mkhitaryn, and Dzeko can look like high end attackers in your league then you may want to question how hard it is and how well that would translate to the PL.

Yet, our best attacker since Suarez has arrived from the Serie A.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28788 on: Yesterday at 09:50:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:24:30 pm
Yet, our best attacker since Suarez has arrived from the Serie A.

Touché

Though maybe that means I should have tempered what I said instead of not saying it at all.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28789 on: Yesterday at 10:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:50:09 pm
Touché

Though maybe that means I should have tempered what I said instead of not saying it at all.

There are quality players in every league. The best striker in the World at the moment has almost joined Fat Sam's Bolton from the Polish league 11 years ago ...
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28790 on: Yesterday at 10:35:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:22:56 pm
There are quality players in every league. The best striker in the World at the moment has almost joined Fat Sam's Bolton from the Polish league 11 years ago ...

Not a great example as he probably wouldn't have turned into the player he did if he actually went to Bolton.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28791 on: Yesterday at 10:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:35:54 pm
Not a great example as he probably wouldn't have turned into the player he did if he actually went to Bolton.

That still doesn't change the fact that Dortmund have signed him from the Polish league, and that he has almost joined Bolton.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28792 on: Yesterday at 11:24:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:45:18 pm
That still doesn't change the fact that Dortmund have signed him from the Polish league, and that he has almost joined Bolton.

thats where Dortmund where shopping - for a reason, they had a budget of less than 10 mill for the whole summer, they had to do things differently. 

Lewandowski is a freak of nature though, a one off almost, and yeah, hes the first to give credit to his coach at Dortmund! Sure hed have turned out fine, but the move he made was pefect. 
Online GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28793 on: Today at 12:51:44 am »
BBC rumour page says Dortmund is interested in Origi. So it's all falling into place. Quid pro quo, quod erat demonstandum, wham bam thank you ma'am.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28794 on: Today at 12:52:47 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:51:44 am
BBC rumour page says Dortmund is interested in Origi. So it's all falling into place. Quid pro quo, quod erat demonstandum, wham bam thank you ma'am.

Haaland + £20m sounds about right.
Online Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28795 on: Today at 01:09:08 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:52:47 am
Haaland + £20m sounds about right.

Haaland + Moukoko also would be acceptable for a CL-winning striker.
