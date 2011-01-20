Most of those 9s are on the last legs too, its a dying breed the aul number 9
To be fair most of the top teams in Europe haven't needed one because the great 9's have stuck with them and been brilliant. No big names have emerged for a while since no one has needed one of them; they already have their great striker.
When you actually think of the top teams in Europe, the best do have this traditional Centre forward, with the exceptions to the rule either dropping away a bit (Real, but even they have Benzema as well) or are dropping away and have 2 of the best attackers in the world who can somewhat compensate and do everything (Juventus and Barcelona). And then there is us.
Now we haven't needed one either because our 3 have been freakishly good. If we are looking to change Firmino, we may want a more traditional striker as there isn't anyone like Firmino, or we may go for a Jota like who isn't really a striker but can play there; a versatile forward.
I guess we will see but I think both options are valid so long as the signing is a quality one.