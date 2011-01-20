I think the argument would be if we go for a more traditional 9, it would be someone of a very high standard; not looking for a Peter Crouch but a Fernando Torres.



That doesn't even mean a tall big target man by any stretch. Just someone who is very clearly a striker/a final point. I actively think if we go for someone it shouldn't be a big target man, unless they are a complete striker who can do everything (a Drogba level player)



I would only want this type of striker if we were getting someone who would be first choice for a team aspiring for the title. That doesn't mean a big name either just someone we have identified as being a leader of our line for years to come.



If instead we think we need someone who is an all round attacker who can play multiple positions, then great, every one of them we have bought so far has been great.



Essentially quality either way we go, just maybe something different than we have now. Or not, we shall see.