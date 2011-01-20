« previous next »
Wow, Silas Wamangituka is quite imposing as an athlete. Tall and lithe.
 And, he is only 21 years old!

How about Edouard Odsonne? If it were between Odsonne and Wamangituka?
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:39:36 pm
We dont really play with a 9, just saying.

I wonder if were too good these days not too. Everyone sets up in a low block against us so a player whos a killer in transitions (Firmino) is pointless. Now our 9 needs to be able to do more than just put the ball in the net but that sort of goes without saying these days. Every player on the pitch needs to be excellent at a lot of things.
Actually talking about the No. 9 posiiton, what is Silas Marner's best position?
Silas plays on the right side of midfield most times I have seen him play for Stuttgart. Hes never played as a striker for them in Bundesliga.

Hes a fun player to watch.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:47:15 pm
Silas plays on the right side of midfield most times I have seen him play for Stuttgart. Hes never played as a striker for them in Bundesliga.

Hes a fun player to watch.
So really, he is the player now that Paul Pogba always wanted to be? LOL.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 05:55:04 pm
I think we need someone with Pace.

How about the Palace winger Harlem Hale?
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 06:16:14 pm
Darwin Nunez is the striker I want.

He has pace, lethal in front of goal, good with his head and has a calm presence.

Whoever signs him next will have a gem on their hands.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 07:12:20 pm
Would be a natural selection for Klopp.


And it is time we evolved our play.

The above reply deserves more appreciation.
Im open to signing anyone with the name Darwin or Silas. Good old classic names
I am surprised that no one has mentioned Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina as a possible striking target. Perfect age, developing nicely, and will be moving this summer. It seems that AC Milan and AS Roma are strongly after him ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:11:28 pm
I am surprised that no one has mentioned Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina as a possible striking target. Perfect age, developing nicely, and will be moving this summer. It seems that AC Milan and AS Roma are strongly after him ...

I never mentioned him because i never heard of him.
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:12:12 pm
I never mentioned him because i never heard of him.

Well, apart from Haaland, he is the only U-21 striker in the top leagues that has scored 10+ goals this season, so you will hear about him. By the way, some serious sources in Germany have suggested that Dortmund will go after Vlahovic this summer, if someone pays their asking price for Haaland ...
Quote from: Layer 2 on Yesterday at 09:45:10 pm
Im open to signing anyone with the name Darwin or Silas. Good old classic names

Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow)
Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)
Jake Cain (Liverpool)
Florian Abel (FC Bocholt)
Charlie Adam (Dundee)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:11:28 pm
I am surprised that no one has mentioned Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina as a possible striking target. Perfect age, developing nicely, and will be moving this summer. It seems that AC Milan and AS Roma are strongly after him ...

I'd sign him for the name alone, outstanding
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:48:21 pm
Gareth Hale?

That comment was so bad, I'd like to speak to da management
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:11:28 pm
I am surprised that no one has mentioned Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina as a possible striking target. Perfect age, developing nicely, and will be moving this summer. It seems that AC Milan and AS Roma are strongly after him ...

Scored a fantastic hattrick this week, really looks like he is developing well.
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm
Scored a fantastic hattrick this week, really looks like he is developing well.

He is still flying under the radar a bit, since this is his break-out season in the Serie A. But, with clubs like AC Milan, AS Roma and Dortmund showing interest, and with 2 years left on his contract at Fiorentina, he will probably move in the summer. Hopefully Edwards has him close to the top of his list ...

https://youtu.be/MchNEqyuALs
What about Patrick Schick? His underlying stats are impressive, plenty experience and only just turned 25. Good size too, 62.
Still do not see us go after that 9, we will sign players who can play in a couple of positions in my opinion.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm
What about Patrick Schick? His underlying stats are impressive, plenty experience and only just turned 25. Good size too, 62.

Talented player, but never really reached his full potential, moving from Sampdoria to Roma to Leipzig to Leverkusen. Could probably do a nice job for us, but I am a bit worried about his muscle injuries ...
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:52:12 pm
Still do not see us go after that 9, we will sign players who can play in a couple of positions in my opinion.

Well, we do have Salah, Mane, Jota and Firmino who can play multiple positions, so signing a specialist No.9 won't surprise me ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:56:06 pm
Well, we do have Salah, Mane, Jota and Firmino who can play multiple positions, so signing a specialist No.9 won't surprise me ...

Will surprise me, we dot play with a 9, as i have already stated.
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm
Will surprise me, we dot play with a 9, as i have already stated.

One of our problems this season is that we are not playing with a No.9. Whenever our plan A is not working, we are pretty useless in the attacking third. A big team must have different attacking options ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:01:31 am
One of our problems this season is that we are not playing with a No.9. Whenever our plan A is not working, we are pretty useless in the attacking third. A big team must have different attacking options ...

Its really not that simple for me, yes we struggle against teams who set up two banks of four but overall its a lot deeper than that. A 9 would not sort it.
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:09:31 am
Its really not that simple for me, yes we struggle against teams who set up two banks of four but overall its a lot deeper than that. A 9 would not sort it.

Sometimes, it is that simple. Watching us struggle with all those crosses into the box by Trent and Robbo, it is pretty obvious that someone competent at attacking them would have helped us this season. It doesn't have to be our Plan A, since we will still have Salah, Mane, Jota and Firmino, but having also a plan B would be good for a change ...
Not seen anyone mention Schuurs for a while, certainly since he signed the new contract. He was the one who impressed me most of the young centre backs we were linked with. I'd hope we are still monitoring him and should his progression continue I'd hope were in the conversation to sign him when the time is right.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm
He is still flying under the radar a bit, since this is his break-out season in the Serie A. But, with clubs like AC Milan, AS Roma and Dortmund showing interest, and with 2 years left on his contract at Fiorentina, he will probably move in the summer. Hopefully Edwards has him close to the top of his list ...

https://youtu.be/MchNEqyuALs

I think he's still got to show he can consistently do it at a decent level, this season is the first where he has really got a decent amount of goals, but he looks like he could have a very high ceiling and could be available for peanuts.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm
Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow)
Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)
Jake Cain (Liverpool)
Florian Abel (FC Bocholt)
Charlie Adam (Dundee)

Gabriel Jesus it is then
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:11:15 pm
The above reply deserves more appreciation.

I thank you sir. I thought it was better than me going on about Predator Haaland again :)
Moussa Diaby's Mane-like qualities make him a player I would very much like to see in a Liverpool shirt.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:24:43 am
Sometimes, it is that simple. Watching us struggle with all those crosses into the box by Trent and Robbo, it is pretty obvious that someone competent at attacking them would have helped us this season. It doesn't have to be our Plan A, since we will still have Salah, Mane, Jota and Firmino, but having also a plan B would be good for a change ...

I really don't think we need a plan B. I don't think we need an out and out #9. We just need more quality. I sometimes think we underestimate how poor Firmino and Origi have been(and Mane for 6 months). Jota has shown there's nothing wrong with how we play we just need explosive forwards with good movement who can consistently strike a ball! Jota wasn't a superstar but looks great in our team. Just like when Mane and Salah came. We don't need some 6ft 2 target man but a refresh.

Madrid are a good example of a team who thought getting a target man was a nice option to have when signing Jovic and it turned out to be utterly pointless because that's not how they play.
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:27:28 am
I really don't think we need a plan B. I don't think we need an out and out #9. We just need more quality. I sometimes think we underestimate how poor Firmino and Origi have been(and Mane for 6 months). Jota has shown there's nothing wrong with how we play we just need explosive forwards with good movement who can consistently strike a ball! Jota wasn't a superstar but looks great in our team. Just like when Mane and Salah came. We don't need some 6ft 2 target man but a refresh.

Madrid are a good example of a team who thought getting a target man was a nice option to have when signing Jovic and it turned out to be utterly pointless because that's not how they play.

Exactly, we need more quality not changing everything for no reason really.
I think the argument would be if we go for a more traditional 9, it would be someone of a very high standard; not looking for a Peter Crouch but a Fernando Torres.

That doesn't even mean a tall big target man by any stretch. Just someone who is very clearly a striker/a final point. I actively think if we go for someone it shouldn't be a big target man, unless they are a complete striker who can do everything (a Drogba level player)

I would only want this type of striker if we were getting someone who would be first choice for a team aspiring for the title. That doesn't mean a big name either just someone we have identified as being a leader of our line for years to come.

If instead we think we need someone who is an all round attacker who can play multiple positions, then great, every one of them we have bought so far has been great.

Essentially quality either way we go, just maybe something different than we have now. Or not, we shall see.
Thing is the 9 roll is dying out, name 10 World Class 9s these days, not many.
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:16:45 pm
Thing is the 9 roll is dying out, name 10 World Class 9s these days, not many.

It's is decreasing but there are still teams out there with them. I can't name 10 world class, but to name a few:

Bayern with Lewandowski
Man City with Aguero
PSG with Mbappe
Dortmund with Haaland
Spurs with Kane
Arsenal with Aubameyang (even if he wasn't as good this year)
I would even argue Suqrez at Atletico

If we decide we need a more traditional, top level striker. One who is skillful across the pitch but undoubtedly a striker,  then we could be extremely strong in attack; we are already but maybe even more so.

Again maybe not but I can see the appeal. By the same token I am not calling for a big lad who is just good at getting on the end of headers from the wing backs.
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:16:45 pm
Thing is the 9 roll is dying out, name 10 World Class 9s these days, not many.

To be fair, Haaland is probably the greatest prospect in world football and he's as pure a number 9 as possible. Lewandowski would've won the ballon d'or last year had it been assigned, also a pure 9. The majority or top class teams in Europe still use a conventional centre forward (even City, that might seem to be an outlier, only changed system because of injuries to Aguero and Jesus).
Most of those 9s are on the last legs too, its a dying breed the aul number 9 ;D
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:43:53 pm
Most of those 9s are on the last legs too, its a dying breed the aul number 9 ;D

To be fair most of the top teams in Europe haven't needed one because the great 9's have stuck with them and been brilliant. No big names have emerged for a while since no one has needed one of them; they already have their great striker.

When you actually think of the top teams in Europe, the best do have this traditional Centre forward, with the exceptions to the rule either dropping away a bit (Real, but even they have Benzema as well) or are dropping away and have 2 of the best attackers in the world who can somewhat compensate and do everything (Juventus and Barcelona). And then there is us.

Now we haven't needed one either because our 3 have been freakishly good. If we are looking to change Firmino, we may want a more traditional striker as there isn't anyone like Firmino, or we may go for a Jota like who isn't really a striker but can play there; a versatile forward.

I guess we will see but I think both options are valid so long as the signing is a quality one.
