LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 01:27:02 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 12:47:04 pm

We will need 5 CBs next season imo so could we sell Phillips for say £15m to buy Kabak ? We could keep Phillips who knows.


I'm not sure we'll need 5 if we don't have European football. It's been a nightmare this season with VVD and Gomez out but Fabinho as 5th choice is fine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 01:30:36 pm
Quote
Indeed, Liverpool were made aware early in the January window that Marseilles Croatian defender Duje Caleta-Car would be available but the club doubted whether he would prove value for money in the long-term. Former Arsenal defender Sokratis was also offered to the club and Liverpool politely declined.

doesnt sound like Caleta Car is a long term target

Rafael Leao is a great shout btw.

Really good young player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 01:32:10 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 01:27:02 pm
I'm not sure we'll need 5 if we don't have European football. It's been a nightmare this season with VVD and Gomez out but Fabinho as 5th choice is fine.

We dont want to go down the route of thinking Fabinho is ok as 5th choice.

We have 3 CBs who have had long lay offs there is a chance one/two will need easing in.

We also have Ox Keita in midfield who arent exactly robust we need to be very very careful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 01:44:22 pm
I think we may see a few exits this Summer, incomings we can specualte but outgoings are more clear you would feel. I'd also add that tranfer pricing will drop by at least 25% on 2019 prices.

Going I would imagine are:

Philips
Karius
Origi
Ojo
Wilson
Grujic
Woodburn
Grabara
Awoniyi
Lewis
Millar

Loans:

R. Williams
N. Williams
Clarkeson
Gallagher
Elliott

Could be sold or leave:

Adrian
Milner
Shaqiri
Tmisikas
Kabak (Loan but could stay or go)
Wijnaldum
Matip
Minamino
Oxlade

Out of that 25 above 6 are really only in the first team squad and of that 6 3 are injury problems, Milner is 50 and Tmisakas, Minamino and Adrian are but part players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 01:52:38 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:49:42 am
Those two and youd imagine a central midfield player too depending on Ginis situation.

They may think midfield is the least important this summer, if they can't afford to fill all positions.

This season has been insane, as our midfield has almost been as disrupted as the central defence, cos of moving Hendo and Fab around and injuries. But you have to hope that this isnt going to happen again!

And whereas I am not comparing Curtis Jones to Gini, his emergence does mean we do have a midfielder who can start putting up signifcant minutes over the next year here.

Fab
Hendo
Thiago
Jones
Keita

Then there is Milly and Ox. I know they keep cropping up as players who may leave, but well wait and see on that.

Making sure our central defence doesnt go through such a crisis again is most important - cos Virgil and Gomez arent just going to be able to come back and be at 100% from the start.  So Matip and a.n. other hopefully will be ready from the start.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 02:08:30 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:30:36 pm
doesnt sound like Caleta Car is a long term target

Rafael Leao is a great shout btw.

Really good young player

Some sources in France have suggested that Marseille's asking price for Ćaleta-Car was close to 30 million at the start of the January transfer window. At the end of the window, the were ready to accept our 23 million bid, until they sold Sanson to Villa for 16 million, and temporarily resolved their financial issues. I think that we are still interested in Ćaleta-Car, but the final decision will depend on the asking price, and how well Kabak does for us in the coming months ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 03:27:20 pm
Ive decided that the CF I want is Isak. Has the attributes to play in our front 3 and some attributes we dont already have. Namely someone who can be a physical challenge for defenders and get on the end of crosses. Surely he wouldnt cost as much as some of the other suggested ones would.

Throw in a decent CB, a Gini replacement, and a project-type midfielder and thats a good summer.

Make it happen Michael.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 03:47:49 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:52:38 pm
Then there is Milly and Ox. I know they keep cropping up as players who may leave, but well wait and see on that.
And I think a lot hinges on what happens with them. If both or even one of them goes, then I would be very surprised if we didn't bring in a midfielder. If they stay, I think we will priorities other eras, definitely defence.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 05:14:00 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 03:27:20 pm
Ive decided that the CF I want is Isak. Has the attributes to play in our front 3 and some attributes we dont already have. Namely someone who can be a physical challenge for defenders and get on the end of crosses. Surely he wouldnt cost as much as some of the other suggested ones would.

Throw in a decent CB, a Gini replacement, and a project-type midfielder and thats a good summer.

Make it happen Michael.

Didn't remember the exact fee at first, but Sociedad only paid 6.5m for him from Dortmund. Not sure what Dortmund's buy back fee is, but maybe a fee around £25m + should do it?
As a 21 year old, 6.4, fast and a good finisher I guess there are plenty of worse targets than him to go for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 05:23:18 pm
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 05:14:00 pm
Didn't remember the exact fee at first, but Sociedad only paid 6.5m for him from Dortmund. Not sure what Dortmund's buy back fee is, but maybe a fee around £25m + should do it?
As a 21 year old, 6.4, fast and a good finisher I guess there are plenty of worse targets than him to go for.

the buy back is 30m euros apparently. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 06:11:39 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:52:38 pm
They may think midfield is the least important this summer, if they can't afford to fill all positions.

This season has been insane, as our midfield has almost been as disrupted as the central defence, cos of moving Hendo and Fab around and injuries. But you have to hope that this isnt going to happen again!

And whereas I am not comparing Curtis Jones to Gini, his emergence does mean we do have a midfielder who can start putting up signifcant minutes over the next year here.

Fab
Hendo
Thiago
Jones
Keita

Then there is Milly and Ox. I know they keep cropping up as players who may leave, but well wait and see on that.

Making sure our central defence doesnt go through such a crisis again is most important - cos Virgil and Gomez arent just going to be able to come back and be at 100% from the start.  So Matip and a.n. other hopefully will be ready from the start.
Possibly but i personally think its a priority. The five youve listed are going to be the main stays however Keita struggles hugely with injuries, as does Ox. If we had a crystal ball that allowed us to see what input those two would give next season then it would definitely inform our moves in that area of the pitch. As it is, I think Jurgen might urge on the side of caution and try and bring another one in. I foresee the five you list plus a new one. I think the team has moved passed Oxlade. Millie is out of contract isnt he? Might prompt his decision.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 06:40:41 pm
I like Isac, think hed be great signing but if Dortmund do sell Haaland be amazed if they dont go for that buy-back option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 06:52:37 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:40:41 pm
I like Isac, think hed be great signing but if Dortmund do sell Haaland be amazed if they dont go for that buy-back option.

maybe theyll do it to re-sell. Not sure Isak wants to play in dortmund again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 06:54:42 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:11:39 pm
Possibly but i personally think its a priority. The five youve listed are going to be the main stays however Keita struggles hugely with injuries, as does Ox. If we had a crystal ball that allowed us to see what input those two would give next season then it would definitely inform our moves in that area of the pitch. As it is, I think Jurgen might urge on the side of caution and try and bring another one in. I foresee the five you list plus a new one. I think the team has moved passed Oxlade. Millie is out of contract isnt he? Might prompt his decision.

Pretty sure Millie has a year left on his deal.

Its going to be really tough to move a player like Ox on this summer I suspect. Hes struggled so much to regain his level after that last injury, its just a shame really.  I honestly cant see any team willing to give even a half decent fee, and another point is would he want to give up this contract for another.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:06:41 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:54:42 pm
Pretty sure Millie has a year left on his deal.

Its going to be really tough to move a player like Ox on this summer I suspect. Hes struggled so much to regain his level after that last injury, its just a shame really.  I honestly cant see any team willing to give even a half decent fee, and another point is would he want to give up this contract for another.
There'll be some players that we'll have to loan out if we don't think they're going to be able to regularly contribute.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:13:26 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:54:42 pm
Pretty sure Millie has a year left on his deal.

Its going to be really tough to move a player like Ox on this summer I suspect. Hes struggled so much to regain his level after that last injury, its just a shame really.  I honestly cant see any team willing to give even a half decent fee, and another point is would he want to give up this contract for another.
Yeah thats going to be an issue. Weve got 4 or 5 who have probably reached the end of the road with us, however getting decent fees for them is unlikely.
If Millie has a year left he might well hang about. Give others a break in the league cup and fa cup.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:37:28 pm
Watching AZ -Twente at the moment. Myron Boadu is turning into a very good striker. Great future ahead of him, considering that he has just turned 20 ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:48:38 pm
The formula has been the same for all four of Firmino, Mane, Salah and Jota.  So if you want to see who the club is probably looking at for an attacker slot it's xG+xA is at least .5 per 90 and Goals are equal to or less than xG.  Whoever fits that criteria you could probably put some money on as a transfer chance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 09:28:07 pm
Would anyone take Berge from Sheffield? He'd be obtainable too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 09:30:04 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:28:07 pm
Would anyone take Berge from Sheffield? He'd be obtainable too.

No.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:28:07 pm
Would anyone take Berge from Sheffield? He'd be obtainable too.

Good player but not done enough yet to show that hes of the quality wed expect. Im sure a mid-table PL club will come in for him though, so someone to keep an eye on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm
Konate has been linked last few days. Rory Smith hinted a while back we are signing him

34m release clause.
It would be a risk with his injury record but there is no one as good as him at his age 21.
He really is great player when I have seen him. Better than Upamecano imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 10:56:03 pm
Maybe they should over well below the buy-out clause and see how that goes  ;D Hes played the grand total of about 1500 minutes in the last couple years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:00:44 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm
Konate has been linked last few days. Rory Smith hinted a while back we are signing him

34m release clause.
It would be a risk with his injury record but there is no one as good as him at his age 21.
He really is great player when I have seen him. Better than Upamecano imo.

I think it is just media talk. After our recent injury troubles with our central defenders, we won't risk signing another injury prone central defender, no matter how talented he is ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:01:19 am


Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:48:38 pm
The formula has been the same for all four of Firmino, Mane, Salah and Jota.  So if you want to see who the club is probably looking at for an attacker slot it's xG+xA is at least .5 per 90 and Goals are equal to or less than xG.  Whoever fits that criteria you could probably put some money on as a transfer chance.

Jota got 7 goals last season and 9 the season before. He doesn't seem to fit that criteria?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 01:48:36 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm
Konate has been linked last few days. Rory Smith hinted a while back we are signing him

34m release clause.
It would be a risk with his injury record but there is no one as good as him at his age 21.
He really is great player when I have seen him. Better than Upamecano imo.
Do we have enough space in the physio room? That's like Matip-level of seasonal involvement and Gomez is half-time available. Whoever we go for should have a good injury record.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 03:27:46 am
Quote from: dakid on Today at 12:01:19 am

Jota got 7 goals last season and 9 the season before. He doesn't seem to fit that criteria?

Jota at Wolves had very similar numbers to Mane at Southampton FWIW.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 06:54:05 am
Could we generate 50M if we sold Shaqiri, Origi, Wilson, Grujic, Philips and others?

Then Id prioritise a defender and an attacker for around 90-100M.

Think getting anything more would depend on if we sold players like Ox or even Firmino.

If Klopp is happy with Kabak, Id go for him. Plus see if we can stretch to a Sancho for 75M. Else, someone like a Jota signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 08:04:26 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:08:30 pm
Some sources in France have suggested that Marseille's asking price for Ćaleta-Car was close to 30 million at the start of the January transfer window. At the end of the window, the were ready to accept our 23 million bid, until they sold Sanson to Villa for 16 million, and temporarily resolved their financial issues. I think that we are still interested in Ćaleta-Car, but the final decision will depend on the asking price, and how well Kabak does for us in the coming months ...

Im so pleased we saved that 7 mill then didnt even get him. We had no need for a CB in early Jan after all. None at all.
