LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Reply #28560 on: Today at 01:27:02 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:47:04 pm

We will need 5 CBs next season imo so could we sell Phillips for say £15m to buy Kabak ? We could keep Phillips who knows.


I'm not sure we'll need 5 if we don't have European football. It's been a nightmare this season with VVD and Gomez out but Fabinho as 5th choice is fine.
Reply #28561 on: Today at 01:30:36 pm
Quote
Indeed, Liverpool were made aware early in the January window that Marseilles Croatian defender Duje Caleta-Car would be available but the club doubted whether he would prove value for money in the long-term. Former Arsenal defender Sokratis was also offered to the club and Liverpool politely declined.

doesnt sound like Caleta Car is a long term target

Rafael Leao is a great shout btw.

Really good young player
Reply #28562 on: Today at 01:32:10 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:27:02 pm
I'm not sure we'll need 5 if we don't have European football. It's been a nightmare this season with VVD and Gomez out but Fabinho as 5th choice is fine.

We dont want to go down the route of thinking Fabinho is ok as 5th choice.

We have 3 CBs who have had long lay offs there is a chance one/two will need easing in.

We also have Ox Keita in midfield who arent exactly robust we need to be very very careful.
Reply #28563 on: Today at 01:44:22 pm
I think we may see a few exits this Summer, incomings we can specualte but outgoings are more clear you would feel. I'd also add that tranfer pricing will drop by at least 25% on 2019 prices.

Going I would imagine are:

Philips
Karius
Origi
Ojo
Wilson
Grujic
Woodburn
Grabara
Awoniyi
Lewis
Millar

Loans:

R. Williams
N. Williams
Clarkeson
Gallagher
Elliott

Could be sold or leave:

Adrian
Milner
Shaqiri
Tmisikas
Kabak (Loan but could stay or go)
Wijnaldum
Matip
Minamino
Oxlade

Out of that 25 above 6 are really only in the first team squad and of that 6 3 are injury problems, Milner is 50 and Tmisakas, Minamino and Adrian are but part players.
Reply #28564 on: Today at 01:52:38 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:49:42 am
Those two and youd imagine a central midfield player too depending on Ginis situation.

They may think midfield is the least important this summer, if they can't afford to fill all positions.

This season has been insane, as our midfield has almost been as disrupted as the central defence, cos of moving Hendo and Fab around and injuries. But you have to hope that this isnt going to happen again!

And whereas I am not comparing Curtis Jones to Gini, his emergence does mean we do have a midfielder who can start putting up signifcant minutes over the next year here.

Fab
Hendo
Thiago
Jones
Keita

Then there is Milly and Ox. I know they keep cropping up as players who may leave, but well wait and see on that.

Making sure our central defence doesnt go through such a crisis again is most important - cos Virgil and Gomez arent just going to be able to come back and be at 100% from the start.  So Matip and a.n. other hopefully will be ready from the start.
Reply #28565 on: Today at 02:08:30 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:30:36 pm
doesnt sound like Caleta Car is a long term target

Rafael Leao is a great shout btw.

Really good young player

Some sources in France have suggested that Marseille's asking price for Ćaleta-Car was close to 30 million at the start of the January transfer window. At the end of the window, the were ready to accept our 23 million bid, until they sold Sanson to Villa for 16 million, and temporarily resolved their financial issues. I think that we are still interested in Ćaleta-Car, but the final decision will depend on the asking price, and how well Kabak does for us in the coming months ...
Reply #28566 on: Today at 03:27:20 pm
Ive decided that the CF I want is Isak. Has the attributes to play in our front 3 and some attributes we dont already have. Namely someone who can be a physical challenge for defenders and get on the end of crosses. Surely he wouldnt cost as much as some of the other suggested ones would.

Throw in a decent CB, a Gini replacement, and a project-type midfielder and thats a good summer.

Make it happen Michael.
Reply #28567 on: Today at 03:47:49 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:52:38 pm
Then there is Milly and Ox. I know they keep cropping up as players who may leave, but well wait and see on that.
And I think a lot hinges on what happens with them. If both or even one of them goes, then I would be very surprised if we didn't bring in a midfielder. If they stay, I think we will priorities other eras, definitely defence.
Reply #28568 on: Today at 05:14:00 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:27:20 pm
Ive decided that the CF I want is Isak. Has the attributes to play in our front 3 and some attributes we dont already have. Namely someone who can be a physical challenge for defenders and get on the end of crosses. Surely he wouldnt cost as much as some of the other suggested ones would.

Throw in a decent CB, a Gini replacement, and a project-type midfielder and thats a good summer.

Make it happen Michael.

Didn't remember the exact fee at first, but Sociedad only paid 6.5m for him from Dortmund. Not sure what Dortmund's buy back fee is, but maybe a fee around £25m + should do it?
As a 21 year old, 6.4, fast and a good finisher I guess there are plenty of worse targets than him to go for.
