PL CBs could range from White Konsa Andersen the first two will be £40m at least.



Andersen is one to keep an eye on he can play, reads the game well and good in the air not sure how quick he is but if you can do the first three well you dont need to be that quick plus he will be £25-30m.



We will need 5 CBs next season imo so could we sell Phillips for say £15m to buy Kabak ? We could keep Phillips who knows.



As for forwards its anyones guess who we go for but it will be someone around 21-25 years old bracket.



If Gini goes we will need another CM so Zakaria could be an option he is cheaper than Bissouma and is European so no African Nations.



We should be spending £80-100m this summer if we really mean business.