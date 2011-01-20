« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 02:11:57 pm
We're seriously talking about whichever Longstaff and Isaac Hayden? This last window has really done a number on a lot of us hasn't it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 02:25:29 pm
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 01:32:38 pm
Joke's over my head lol, do we have a Fulham ITK?

You don't want to know
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 02:29:00 pm
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 01:32:38 pm
Joke's over my head lol, do we have a Fulham ITK?

No he's a Reed ITK - can often be found holidaying with him and his family.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 02:30:09 pm
I'm surprisingly happy to see a RAWK meme having such a good season at the top level.  Good for him (and Big Dog).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 02:34:20 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:11:57 pm
We're seriously talking about whichever Longstaff and Isaac Hayden? This last window has really done a number on a lot of us hasn't it?

I suspect not :D

A fine fishing trip I'd say
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 02:45:03 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 12:45:03 pm
Big difference is with FFP.

In the first option (assuming Jota signed a 5 year deal) we end up 4.4m better off for 20/21. Second we'd be 6m worse off.

It doesn't make sense really for any club to not do it like we did or Pjanic/Arthur.
Amortization huh?  Fair enough
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 02:50:35 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 02:45:03 pm
Amortization huh?  Fair enough

Ah man, you reminded me I was once excited about Mark Walters. He had pace, speed and a decent cross on him. Boy, they were more linear, innocent times!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 03:26:07 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:50:35 pm
Ah man, you reminded me I was once excited about Mark Walters. He had pace, speed and a decent cross on him. Boy, they were more linear, innocent times!

He had pace and speed?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 03:53:46 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:29:40 am
Neuhaus and Zakaria are very different, which is why we are linked to Neuhaus as more of a Gini replacement. For the apparent release clause of 40m, there's not many better out there.

We have also been linked with Zakaria in the German press. Since we already have Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Jones and AOC, I think that we will have more use of Zakaria ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 04:01:10 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:26:07 pm
He had pace and speed?
I think what he's trying to say is that he was rapid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 04:48:44 pm
Zakaria is a poor man's Grujic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 09:58:26 pm
"VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic makes Liverpool transfer admission"

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/vfb-stuttgart-striker-sasa-kalajdzic-20128334

I actually wouldn't mind a Plan B like him, with Trent and Robbo putting in the crosses ...

https://youtu.be/AaCTXdvErRA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 10:05:56 pm
Yes, a classic come and get me plea  8) 8)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 10:34:32 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:05:56 pm
Yes, a classic come and get me plea  8) 8)



Hope he has a good touch for a big man
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:13:15 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:50:35 pm
Ah man, you reminded me I was once excited about Mark Walters. He had pace, speed and a decent cross on him. Boy, they were more linear, innocent times!

This is all referring to Mark Gonzalez, right?

Right????  You said he had good pace and speed. Theres only one footballer in history with both those attributes.

Kinda like how anytime a wand of a left boot is mentioned I see the chiseled handsomeness of Fabio Aurelio in my frontal lobe. If only he coulda stayed healthy....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 06:06:06 am
...Liverpool set the figure a little lower, with the overall impact considered to be around £40 million, should Liverpool manage to at least secure a Europa League place. Liverpools costs would be reduced in that scenario as many of Liverpools contracts for coaching staff and players include percentage reductions if the club do not qualify for the Champions League.

In addition, The Athletic can reveal that Liverpools £30-million-per-season Nike kit deal does not contain a penalty clause if Liverpool spend a season out of the Champions League. However, should Liverpool fail to qualify for a second consecutive season, Nike have insisted upon a small percentage drop in the base income.

https://theathletic.com/2439662/2021/03/13/it-is-like-quicksand-the-inside-story-of-liverpools-unravelling-season-and-what-it-means/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 08:19:48 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:06:06 am
...Liverpool set the figure a little lower, with the overall impact considered to be around £40 million, should Liverpool manage to at least secure a Europa League place. Liverpools costs would be reduced in that scenario as many of Liverpools contracts for coaching staff and players include percentage reductions if the club do not qualify for the Champions League.

In addition, The Athletic can reveal that Liverpools £30-million-per-season Nike kit deal does not contain a penalty clause if Liverpool spend a season out of the Champions League. However, should Liverpool fail to qualify for a second consecutive season, Nike have insisted upon a small percentage drop in the base income.

https://theathletic.com/2439662/2021/03/13/it-is-like-quicksand-the-inside-story-of-liverpools-unravelling-season-and-what-it-means/

....get in!

Although what would be the drop with no Europe as at this moment we are finishing 10th!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 08:22:23 am
Also we're prioritising looking for a centre back and centre forward for the summer.

'Reinforcements are now being prioritised at centre-half and centre-forward. Klopp is particularly hopeful he will be allowed to freshen up his front three positions.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 08:37:18 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:19:48 am
....get in!

Although what would be the drop with no Europe as at this moment we are finishing 10th!
Don't know if anything official was released on the figures but this an estimate of English clubs earnings from it up to the quarter finals

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1292719770937196544?s=19

Depends I guess what they're basing our performance in the Europa League on for their estimated gap. Quarter finals+ is 20-30m.Plus some more from losing additional home games. Next tweet estimates Manchester United were 59m worse off at that stage to 18/19 when they got to the champions league quarter finals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 08:49:42 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:22:23 am
Also we're prioritising looking for a centre back and centre forward for the summer.

'Reinforcements are now being prioritised at centre-half and centre-forward. Klopp is particularly hopeful he will be allowed to freshen up his front three positions.'
Those two and youd imagine a central midfield player too depending on Ginis situation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 09:59:46 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:22:23 am
Also we're prioritising looking for a centre back and centre forward for the summer.

'Reinforcements are now being prioritised at centre-half and centre-forward. Klopp is particularly hopeful he will be allowed to freshen up his front three positions.'

It makes sense. Another striker of starting quality, on top of Salah, Mane and Jota, would allow for Firmino to spend more time in midfield, on top of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita and Jones ...

MF: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Jones

FW: Salah, Mane, New striker, Jota, Firmino

That is 10 quality players for 6 positions, even if we don't count the likes of AOC and Minamino, perfectly suited for both the 4-3-3 and the 4-2-3-1 ...

And if Wijnaldum stays (looks very likely as Barcelona's new President has other priorities), we could have something like this ...

MF: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Jones

FW: Salah, Mane, New striker, Jota, Firmino, Minamino

That would allow us to sell AOC, Origi, Shaqiri, Grujic, Wilson, Awoniyi, Ojo and Woodburn, in order to finance the deal for the new striker, without any impact to the squad depth ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 10:44:40 am
Theyre the right positions to prioritise. I still would expect us to sign a CM. We have the numbers even with Gini going but theres doubts about a few of them - Milner in his final year, Ox barely making an impact and Keitas injury issues. Henderson picks up lots of injuries too.

The problem with Gini going isnt that were just losing a midfielder, its that were losing our most available one.

Although perhaps a new contract is in the offing and thats why a midfielder isnt being prioritised?

BTW, thought this was interesting in the Athletics long read - may suggest Caleta-Car wont be someone we return for.

Quote
Indeed, Liverpool were made aware early in the January window that Marseilles Croatian defender Duje Caleta-Car would be available but the club doubted whether he would prove value for money in the long-term.

Also this - Konsa?

Quote
After Matips injury, Liverpool enquired about the availability of an established first-choice Premier League defender but after being quoted upwards of £25 million, the players representatives did not hear from Liverpool again
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:32:14 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:44:40 am
They’re the right positions to prioritise. I still would expect us to sign a CM. We have the numbers even with Gini going but there’s doubts about a few of them - Milner in his final year, Ox barely making an impact and Keita’s injury issues. Henderson picks up lots of injuries too.

The problem with Gini going isn’t that we’re just losing a midfielder, it’s that we’re losing our most available one.

Although perhaps a new contract is in the offing and that’s why a midfielder isn’t being prioritised?

BTW, thought this was interesting in the Athletic’s long read - may suggest Caleta-Car won’t be someone we return for.

Also this - Konsa?


Strange term that isn’t it? Upwards of £25m? Does that mean slightly or significantly over?

Wonder if that is the budget we have for a centreback.

Also whilst we also need a midfielder, I wonder if we are out of Europe all together means we will go with what we have?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:41:20 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:44:40 am
BTW, thought this was interesting in the Athletics long read - may suggest Caleta-Car wont be someone we return for.

Well, we did make a 23 million bid for him at the end of the window, so we'll have to wait and see ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:44:41 am
The centreback option is going to be interesting. On one hand, we all want a really good one, but on the other hand the club internally will be thinking that in Gomez, Matip and Van Dijk they have the absolute best in the business.

It feels like we need a reliable option but at the same time if you are good in the air, quick and can play the ball out from the back then you are not reliable but special.

In one way, the striker option is the easier one to find.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:45:48 am
Did not return for him

He was on the tarmac about to get on a plane. Hes confirmed this himself. So of course we returned for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:56:48 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:44:41 am
The centreback option is going to be interesting. On one hand, we all want a really good one, but on the other hand the club internally will be thinking that in Gomez, Matip and Van Dijk they have the absolute best in the business.

It feels like we need a reliable option but at the same time if you are good in the air, quick and can play the ball out from the back then you are not reliable but special.

I know centre back depth has been a huge problem this season but i would think the best course of action would be to spend big on a forward and get a decent 4th choice centre back than the other way around. As you say we have 3 top class centre backs who are going to be great for a few more years injuries permitting. Getting a proper fourth choice in the £20-£30m range is sensible. Why spend £60m on a guy who's probably only going to be as good as Gomez anyway. It might be Kabak. Klopp may really like what he's seeing.

Then hopefully we're left with a big enough budget to get a decent replacement for Gini AND a really good forward at the right level of talent and experience to go into the team like Jota has done.

Those 3 players with the centre backs returning and maybe Elliot given a role would put us in a good place. Especially as we're not going to have CL to worry about and IF we make EL we could sleep walk our way into the QF's.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:21:10 pm
Taking Haaland and Mbappe out the conversation for a second, what centre forward makes sense for us?

Im going to assume well follow our usual MO and buy from a top league - so Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga or Ligue 1.

Youd also expect the player to be between 21 and 25, and playing in a team in the upper reaches of their respective league. Id also assume (maybe wrongly) that they wont be African due in a bid to avoid AFCON issue.

Off the top of my head - Lautaro Martinez, Andre Silva, Jonathan David, Alexander Isak...

Jonathan David could be interesting, Pearce said he was on our attacker shortlist in the summer. Will cost a wedge more after going to Lille though.

If the AFCON thing isnt an issue, youd maybe think of someone like Silas Wamangituka, Daka or El-Nesyri at Sevilla.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:32:11 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:21:10 pm
Taking Haaland and Mbappe out the conversation for a second, what centre forward makes sense for us?

Do we sign a centre forward or a guy capable of playing in wide positions.

I'm not sure how concrete the links to Raphinha are but he's very good. Neto of Wolves is impressive but probably needs a couple more years like Jota. Maybe Sancho if Dortmund don't make CL. Thuram's kid?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:35:32 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:32:11 pm
Do we sign a centre forward or a guy capable of playing in wide positions.

I'm not sure how concrete the links to Raphinha are but he's very good. Neto of Wolves is impressive but probably needs a couple more years like Jota. Maybe Sancho if Dortmund don't make CL. Thuram's kid?

See, I think it would be likelier we put Salah to No9 and then sign another wide player to replace him. But the consensus seems to be that well go for a more traditional forward. Although its possible that whoever we have in mind currently plays wide, and we think we can convert them to a centre forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:39:08 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:21:10 pm
Taking Haaland and Mbappe out the conversation for a second, what centre forward makes sense for us?

Im going to assume well follow our usual MO and buy from a top league - so Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga or Ligue 1.

Youd also expect the player to be between 21 and 25, and playing in a team in the upper reaches of their respective league. Id also assume (maybe wrongly) that they wont be African due in a bid to avoid AFCON issue.

Off the top of my head - Lautaro Martinez, Andre Silva, Jonathan David, Alexander Isak...

Jonathan David could be interesting, Pearce said he was on our attacker shortlist in the summer. Will cost a wedge more after going to Lille though.

If the AFCON thing isnt an issue, youd maybe think of someone like Silas Wamangituka, Daka or El-Nesyri at Sevilla.

Lautaro Martinez would be the perfect option. Despite all the talk of him agreeing a new contract at Inter for months, he is yet to sign a new one. Apart from him, and the others you've mentioned above, I would take a look at Matheus Cunha (Hertha) and Rafael Leao (AC Milan), who I think will fit our style of play really well ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:39:32 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:32:11 pm
Do we sign a centre forward or a guy capable of playing in wide positions.

I'm not sure how concrete the links to Raphinha are but he's very good. Neto of Wolves is impressive but probably needs a couple more years like Jota. Maybe Sancho if Dortmund don't make CL. Thuram's kid?
It's a good question mate. Let's say Sancho was available and affordable, would people prefer we got him or a proper number 9 but a lower level than Mbappe or Haaland ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:42:30 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:32:11 pm
Do we sign a centre forward or a guy capable of playing in wide positions.

I'm not sure how concrete the links to Raphinha are but he's very good. Neto of Wolves is impressive but probably needs a couple more years like Jota. Maybe Sancho if Dortmund don't make CL. Thuram's kid?

Well, we need a No.9 far more than we need a wide attacking player. With Salah, Mane and Jota being wide forwards, I think that we will go for a No.9 this summer. Someone mobile and with a good link-up play, but still a No.9 ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:43:20 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:39:32 pm
It's a good question mate. Let's say Sancho was available and affordable, would people prefer we got him or a proper number 9 but a lower level than Mbappe or Haaland ?

Sancho would still cost £100 million. He is not worth that money ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:45:45 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:39:32 pm
It's a good question mate. Let's say Sancho was available and affordable, would people prefer we got him or a proper number 9 but a lower level than Mbappe or Haaland ?

Yes. Only if we're keeping Salah. We'll need to move him off the wing in a year or two as his capability of tracking back diminishes with age so signing a right winger, either Sancho or Raphinha, makes sense. I can't see us being effective with Mane and Salah working their balls off on the wings into their 30's.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:47:04 pm
PL CBs could range from White Konsa Andersen the first two will be £40m at least.

Andersen is one to keep an eye on he can play, reads the game well and good in the air not sure how quick he is but if you can do the first three well you dont need to be that quick plus he will be £25-30m.

We will need 5 CBs next season imo so could we sell Phillips for say £15m to buy Kabak ? We could keep Phillips who knows.

As for forwards its anyones guess who we go for but it will be someone around 21-25 years old bracket.

If Gini goes we will need another CM so Zakaria could be an option he is cheaper than Bissouma and is European so no African Nations.

We should be spending £80-100m this summer if we really mean business.
