Also we're prioritising looking for a centre back and centre forward for the summer.
'Reinforcements are now being prioritised at centre-half and centre-forward. Klopp is particularly hopeful he will be allowed to freshen up his front three positions.'
It makes sense. Another striker of starting quality, on top of Salah, Mane and Jota, would allow for Firmino to spend more time in midfield, on top of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita and Jones ...
MF: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Jones
FW: Salah, Mane, New striker,
Jota, Firmino
That is 10 quality players for 6 positions, even if we don't count the likes of AOC and Minamino, perfectly suited for both the 4-3-3 and the 4-2-3-1 ...
And if Wijnaldum stays (looks very likely as Barcelona's new President has other priorities), we could have something like this ...
MF: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Jones
FW: Salah, Mane, New striker,
Jota, Firmino, Minamino
That would allow us to sell AOC, Origi, Shaqiri, Grujic, Wilson, Awoniyi, Ojo and Woodburn, in order to finance the deal for the new striker, without any impact to the squad depth ...