Thinking back to when we signed Hendo. No one really knew who he was and the price we paid at the time was mental. Looking back now it was some of the best business we've ever done and he's been fucking super for us.



I'd love for us to inject some youth into our midfield. Outside of Jones & Fab, it's getting on a bit. Hendo & Gini have been ever present but are coming into their last years, Milner already there. Thiago is approaching that too as is Shaq and Keita & Ox's injury record is a concern.



Thinking back to Hendo's signing, what would be a similar signing today from a team that's going to do business with us. British player, young midfielder, leader, familiar with the league. I'm thinking Rice or Grealish. I'd take either one too!