Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1167317 times)

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,585
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28480 on: March 10, 2021, 11:42:49 pm »
The year is 2030. PeterTheRed is adamant that Steven Gerrard rates a 33-year old Marko Grujic, who is currently on his 12th loan spell away from the club.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,912
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28481 on: Yesterday at 06:10:58 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on March 10, 2021, 11:42:49 pm
The year is 2030. PeterTheRed is adamant that Steven Gerrard rates a 33-year old Marko Grujic, who is currently on his 12th loan spell away from the club.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2021, 03:37:21 pm
I think that Grujic will prove to be a valuable asset for us this summer. If Borussia Monchengladbach are still interested in signing him, we could use him in a part-exchange deal, since we are linked with both Zakaria and Neuhaus, and Grijic could be the replacement for either of them. And if we decide to stay put and not sign a midfielder this summer, Grujic will be a very solid 6th choice midfielder for us next season, behind Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita and Jones ...
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,684
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28482 on: Yesterday at 08:06:04 am »
I did not expect to see Grujic being compared to Masch today :lmao Anything can happen in MacReds Funhouse
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,353
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28483 on: Yesterday at 08:56:51 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2021, 03:37:21 pm
I think that Grujic will prove to be a valuable asset for us this summer. If Borussia Monchengladbach are still interested in signing him, we could use him in a part-exchange deal, since we are linked with both Zakaria and Neuhaus, and Grijic could be the replacement for either of them. And if we decide to stay put and not sign a midfielder this summer, Grujic will be a very solid 6th choice midfielder for us next season, behind Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita and Jones ...
Grujic isn't going to be a Liverpool player short or long term.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,353
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28484 on: Yesterday at 08:58:27 am »
Quote from: amir87 on March 10, 2021, 11:44:45 am
Yeah don't think we have a chance this Summer.

Financially, I can't see it happening unless we get big money for one of our other forwards.

Also I doubt we'd be the only ones if we did approach him, in which case he'll have a choice between us and other clubs being able to offer Champions League football next season. Considering his prolific record in the competition I'm pretty certain he wouldn't want to take a season out from it.
Only clubs that will go for Haaland in the summer are City or Chelsea imo. They don't need to worry about virus impact.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,585
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28485 on: Yesterday at 09:28:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:10:58 am


Hey, it's just amusing mate. You've got a clear blindspot for Eastern European footballers. I remember having the same debate with you about Markovic when he was on his 4th loan spell.  ;D

It should be pretty obvious by now that if a player is above a certain age and repeatedly being loaned out, it's because Klopp doesn't rate them enough and we're trying to increase their value to a level where we're happy to sell.
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,182
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28486 on: Yesterday at 10:48:33 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on March 10, 2021, 07:56:03 pm
I think our doubt lies in the whether FSG have the desire to splash out, rather than doubting our own appeal for potential players.
Unless we're selling Salah and several other players, I can't imagine FSG spending what will be required to bring in the likes of Haaland.
I'm still not sure why we didn't try bring him in before the Dortmund move,  he was deadly against us when he was with RB.

I thought the point was to bring in those sorts of players the year before they start blowing up on the European scene. Bar Jota, I can't think of a player we've splashed out on that was young and capable of putting pressure on our starting lineup, at least since Mane and Salah a year later. Van Dijk and Allison were already either the best in their position, or the signs were already clear.

Wouldn't mind a few more signings like Jota, Mane, and Salah.

All this Haaland discussion, and our funds, and our appeal, just don't do it to yourself.
FSG do what they've always done, and what in fairness they've said from day 1. Liverpool as a club will be self sustaining. Unless the investment has a risk of stagnating or depreciating, I don't expect them to fund from their own pockets.

The investment has a risk of stagnating or depreciating.



That's exactly where we are!
Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28487 on: Yesterday at 10:54:34 am »
Game ladt night got me thinking Konrad Laimer would the perfect signing for us if he didnt have a knee injury.

A pressing machine. Badly missed by Leipzig. I though Sabitzer was poor
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28488 on: Yesterday at 11:24:57 am »
Just had a look at Caleta-Car on Transfermarkt, and his injury record has increased by a full 100% since I last checked it. He missed 1 game in February due to "muscular problems", adding to the game he missed in February (there's clearly a pattern) 2018 with "fever". Can our squad really cope with another CB who misses 1 game every 3 years with assorted injuries?
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,940
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28489 on: Yesterday at 11:36:26 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:24:57 am
Just had a look at Caleta-Car on Transfermarkt, and his injury record has increased by a full 100% since I last checked it. He missed 1 game in February due to "muscular problems", adding to the game he missed in February (there's clearly a pattern) 2018 with "fever". Can our squad really cope with another CB who misses 1 game every 3 years with assorted injuries?
I think that probably says more about Marseille and the situation he's been placed in by them than anything to do with his injury record.

Imagine you go from being attacked by your own fans at training to the brink of a move to the Premier League Champions, then it's snatched away over some vague nonsense from the selling club. Can't be easy to take mentally.

Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:54:34 am
Game ladt night got me thinking Konrad Laimer would the perfect signing for us if he didnt have a knee injury.

A pressing machine. Badly missed by Leipzig. I though Sabitzer was poor
Cracking player Laimer. I like Schlager at Wolfsburg, super solid underrated footballer.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,390
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28490 on: Yesterday at 12:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:36:26 am
I think that probably says more about Marseille and the situation he's been placed in by them than anything to do with his injury record.

Woosh  ;D
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,331
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28491 on: Yesterday at 12:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:36:26 am
I think that probably says more about Marseille and the situation he's been placed in by them than anything to do with his injury record.

Imagine you go from being attacked by your own fans at training to the brink of a move to the Premier League Champions, then it's snatched away over some vague nonsense from the selling club. Can't be easy to take mentally.
Cracking player Laimer. I like Schlager at Wolfsburg, super solid underrated footballer.

Immense whoosh.
Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28492 on: Yesterday at 02:05:05 pm »
Last night showed how playing with a real #6 can make the whole midfield better. We've been getting by with Thiago and Gini playing as the #6 and it's just not as effective. I'd like to see the midfield options rejigged to have an proper DM understudy to Fabinho rather than several #8's who get shoe horned in to playing as a #6 or out wide.

Milner, Hendo, Gini(or his replacement), Thiago, Keita, Ox, Jones.

Surely our squad balance would be better if Ox and Milner were replaced with someone who specialises in defensive actions.

Got no idea who that could be though. They'll be playing behind Fabinho for a few more years so it can't be someone already established like Rodri when City signed him.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,390
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28493 on: Yesterday at 02:06:06 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 02:05:05 pm
Last night showed how playing with a real #6 can make the whole midfield better. We've been getting by with Thiago and Gini playing as the #6 and it's just not as effective. I'd like to see the midfield options rejigged to have an proper DM understudy to Fabinho rather than several #8's who get shoe horned in to playing as a #6 or out wide.

Milner, Hendo, Gini(or his replacement), Thiago, Keita, Ox, Jones.

Surely our squad balance would be better if Ox and Milner were replaced with someone who specialises in defensive actions.

Got no idea who that could be though. They'll be playing behind Fabinho for a few more years so it can't be someone already established like Rodri when City signed him.

Grujic it is then  ;D
Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,732
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28494 on: Yesterday at 02:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 02:06:06 pm
Grujic it is then  ;D

What have you done.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,331
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28495 on: Yesterday at 02:07:54 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 02:05:05 pm
Last night showed how playing with a real #6 can make the whole midfield better. We've been getting by with Thiago and Gini playing as the #6 and it's just not as effective. I'd like to see the midfield options rejigged to have an proper DM understudy to Fabinho rather than several #8's who get shoe horned in to playing as a #6 or out wide.

Milner, Hendo, Gini(or his replacement), Thiago, Keita, Ox, Jones.

Surely our squad balance would be better if Ox and Milner were replaced with someone who specialises in defensive actions.

Got no idea who that could be though. They'll be playing behind Fabinho for a few more years so it can't be someone already established like Rodri when City signed him.

Yep. That's why the Bissouma rumour makes so much sense.

We have 3 players who can progress the ball up the field like Jones, Thiago and Keita. After this season we will only have Henderson and Fabinho who can do the work that require a lot of defensive work. We definitely need another.
Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28496 on: Yesterday at 02:14:13 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 02:07:54 pm
Yep. That's why the Bissouma rumour makes so much sense.

I haven't really seen him. Is he more defensive than Gini? Defensive enough to trust to do the same job as Fabinho and not just play the DM position like Gini has been doing.
Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28497 on: Yesterday at 03:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:24:57 am
Just had a look at Caleta-Car on Transfermarkt, and his injury record has increased by a full 100% since I last checked it. He missed 1 game in February due to "muscular problems", adding to the game he missed in February (there's clearly a pattern) 2018 with "fever". Can our squad really cope with another CB who misses 1 game every 3 years with assorted injuries?

Our injuring CB's is even extending to targets now  ;D
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,912
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28498 on: Yesterday at 05:33:23 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 09:28:42 am
Hey, it's just amusing mate. You've got a clear blindspot for Eastern European footballers. I remember having the same debate with you about Markovic when he was on his 4th loan spell.  ;D

It should be pretty obvious by now that if a player is above a certain age and repeatedly being loaned out, it's because Klopp doesn't rate them enough and we're trying to increase their value to a level where we're happy to sell.

Well, Grujic was Klopp's signing. And the player himself has confirmed in an interview at the end of the year that he was given a choice by Klopp to go on loan at the end of the transfer window, or stay with us with Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Wijnaldum and Keita ahead of him in the pecking order. In the same interview, Grujic has stated that he regrets his decision to go on loan, but he couldn't know that Van Dijk and Gomez will suffer season ending injuries, and that Fabinho and Henderson will spend a lot of time playing in defence.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:40:18 pm by PeterTheRed »
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,861
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28499 on: Yesterday at 05:40:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:33:23 pm
Well, Grujic was Klopp's signing. And the player himself has confirmed in an interview at the end of the year that he was given a choice by Klopp to go on loan at the end of the transfer window, or stay with us with Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Wijnaldum and Keita ahead of him in the pecking order. In the same interview, Grujic has stated that he regrets his decision to go on loan, but he couldn't know that Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip will suffer season ending injuries, and that Fabinho and Henderson will spend a lot of time playing in defence.

he was a Buvac signing  ;D

I like Marko, but he has no future here, I hope he can find himself a club, and actually get settled somewhere.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,912
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28500 on: Yesterday at 05:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:40:46 pm
he was a Buvac signing  ;D

I like Marko, but he has no future here, I hope he can find himself a club, and actually get settled somewhere.

Well, like I said, lets hope that Borussia Monchengladbach are still interested in him, since we've been linked with both Zakaria and Neuhaus. Personally, I would prefer Zakaria. He would be a perfect backup for Fabinho, and a perfect partner for him in the more physical games ...
Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,035
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28501 on: Today at 12:47:57 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 02:07:54 pm
Yep. That's why the Bissouma rumour makes so much sense.

We have 3 players who can progress the ball up the field like Jones, Thiago and Keita. After this season we will only have Henderson and Fabinho who can do the work that require a lot of defensive work. We definitely need another.

Doubt we will pay/can afford what Brighton will ask for Bisouma
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,912
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28502 on: Today at 09:10:46 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:47:57 am
Doubt we will pay/can afford what Brighton will ask for Bisouma

We don't have to. Zakaria is a superior player, and with 12 months left on his contract, and with Monchengladbach out of the CL next season, we could get him cheaper, especially if we can include Grujic in the deal ...
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,940
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28503 on: Today at 09:29:40 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:10:46 am
We don't have to. Zakaria is a superior player, and with 12 months left on his contract, and with Monchengladbach out of the CL next season, we could get him cheaper, especially if we can include Grujic in the deal ...
A note of caution on the undoubtedly excellent Zakaria - he has had knee issues keep him out of games every season for the last three, including missing basically half of last season. Something we'll no doubt be aware of should we choose to go down that route.

Neuhaus and Zakaria are very different, which is why we are linked to Neuhaus as more of a Gini replacement. For the apparent release clause of 40m, there's not many better out there.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,331
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28504 on: Today at 10:43:07 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:29:40 am
A note of caution on the undoubtedly excellent Zakaria - he has had knee issues keep him out of games every season for the last three, including missing basically half of last season. Something we'll no doubt be aware of should we choose to go down that route.

Neuhaus and Zakaria are very different, which is why we are linked to Neuhaus as more of a Gini replacement. For the apparent release clause of 40m, there's not many better out there.
What sort of player is he?

Can he do the sort of role that Henderson and Fabinho do?
Online Phineus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28505 on: Today at 11:17:33 am »
I've no idea why people think player exchanges is ever something we'd do... it just flat out doesn't fit FSG's financial model.

Even Hoever, who it could be argued was part of the negotiations for Jota, Wolves paid a fee. No chance in hell FSG allow an 'asset', on a decent contract, to leave this club for essentially 'free' in part exchange. You may have Hoever situations, where fees for us signing a player (ala Jota) and selling a player are intertwined, but the idea we'd offer clubs 20m+ a player on a free transfer, who will be under a contract and who we will have a value against to leave for free ... it's bad for FSG's books and just flat out won't happen. It isn't how they view finance in the slightest.

Grujic, Wilson, Ojo etc... they'll either be sold directly or loaned back out again until someone pays our price.
Online Phineus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28506 on: Today at 11:22:12 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:43:07 am
What sort of player is he?

Can he do the sort of role that Henderson and Fabinho do?

Bit of a cross between a 6 and 8. Physically pretty dominant and good with the ball at his feet, can certainly dribble out to progress the play ... longer term he'd probably be better as an 8 I think supporting the attack rather than as a 6 behind the play.

City have been linked with him a bit I think too.
Online Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  • Supports the No To Racism campaign. Good lad.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,269
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28507 on: Today at 12:04:35 pm »
Thinking back to when we signed Hendo. No one really knew who he was and the price we paid at the time was mental. Looking back now it was some of the best business we've ever done and he's been fucking super for us.

I'd love for us to inject some youth into our midfield. Outside of Jones & Fab, it's getting on a bit. Hendo & Gini have been ever present but are coming into their last years, Milner already there. Thiago is approaching that too as is Shaq and Keita & Ox's injury record is a concern.

Thinking back to Hendo's signing, what would be a similar signing today from a team that's going to do business with us. British player, young midfielder, leader, familiar with the league. I'm thinking Rice or Grealish. I'd take either one too!
