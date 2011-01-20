I've no idea why people think player exchanges is ever something we'd do... it just flat out doesn't fit FSG's financial model.
Even Hoever, who it could be argued was part of the negotiations for Jota, Wolves paid a fee. No chance in hell FSG allow an 'asset', on a decent contract, to leave this club for essentially 'free' in part exchange. You may have Hoever situations, where fees for us signing a player (ala Jota) and selling a player are intertwined, but the idea we'd offer clubs 20m+ a player on a free transfer, who will be under a contract and who we will have a value against to leave for free ... it's bad for FSG's books and just flat out won't happen. It isn't how they view finance in the slightest.
Grujic, Wilson, Ojo etc... they'll either be sold directly or loaned back out again until someone pays our price.