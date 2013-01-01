« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 707 708 709 710 711 [712]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1163509 times)

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,177
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28440 on: Today at 10:07:04 am »
People saying we have no chance of signing Haaland, what the fuck have you done to your heads?

Who are we, who is our manager? And where do we sit in the wealth table in global football.

Potentally Haaland is worth 3 or 4 times the goalscoring value than any other signing we could make, I mean Christ, we are side launching cross after cross
into a sad space in the box where no one is standing!


Now of course this is a very expensive and complicated transfer but people repeatedly saying we have no chance of signing X or Y, I don't see the point in baseless negativity.

If true we spend little in the summer and shift little out as well, the meltdowns will be huge on here and elsewhere.


Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28441 on: Today at 10:39:10 am »
our best chance to get Haaland would be in 2022.
Release clause we should be back in the CL, Crowds back more stable income after Covid.

It is why im hoping Dortmund make the CL. Because I think he stays another year if they do.
Logged

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,915
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28442 on: Today at 10:40:22 am »
Haaland ain't joining Man United, the lad wants to compete.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,299
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28443 on: Today at 10:46:18 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:07:04 am
People saying we have no chance of signing Haaland, what the fuck have you done to your heads?

Who are we, who is our manager? And where do we sit in the wealth table in global football.

Potentally Haaland is worth 3 or 4 times the goalscoring value than any other signing we could make, I mean Christ, we are side launching cross after cross
into a sad space in the box where no one is standing!


Now of course this is a very expensive and complicated transfer but people repeatedly saying we have no chance of signing X or Y, I don't see the point in baseless negativity.

If true we spend little in the summer and shift little out as well, the meltdowns will be huge on here and elsewhere.




It would have to be funded with a sale. I imagine we would have to sell Salah or Mane. I very much doubt we are going to be spending £150m on Haaland, a centreback and a midfielder without selling a top player.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,336
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28444 on: Today at 10:53:51 am »
I guess ultimately it comes down to what Haaland wants.

Is he going to go somewhere for money? In which case we simply arent competing with City or PSG, even if we sell a top player - theyll top any wage offer and then some.

So we need him to want to come here (and hed still get a huge wage mind), and if thats the case and he makes it known to Dortmund then theyll have the option of the clause + a premium now or just the clause in a year. It wont matter what other teams offer.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,802
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28445 on: Today at 10:57:28 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:07:04 am
People saying we have no chance of signing Haaland, what the fuck have you done to your heads?

Who are we, who is our manager? And where do we sit in the wealth table in global football.

Potentally Haaland is worth 3 or 4 times the goalscoring value than any other signing we could make, I mean Christ, we are side launching cross after cross
into a sad space in the box where no one is standing!


Now of course this is a very expensive and complicated transfer but people repeatedly saying we have no chance of signing X or Y, I don't see the point in baseless negativity.

If true we spend little in the summer and shift little out as well, the meltdowns will be huge on here and elsewhere.

The reasons people dont think it can happen isnt anything to do with that.  Is baseless negativy even the right phrase for being realistic? It isnt at all. 

Is there a chance? Maybe, so long as hes not leaving this summer, in which case theres about 3 or 4 teams who could afford him. But the finances involved, despite the low buyout, will of course be massive, both in terms of contarct, and probably the biggest ever vermin agents fee. Also, the problem with buy outs, is that the selling team is likely going to insist on all of it upfront - why wouldnt they. At that price, there is no reason to do anyone any favours. We scrabbled around for a 5 million to put down on Jota last summer, so taking that into consideration isnt being negative, its being realistic.

By the way, its kinda funny you go on about meltdowns, after convincing yourself that a signing like this is possible  ;D One of the biggeset reasons for the meltdowns that go on during transfer window, is because folks think that Liverpool work on the same (not level) playing field as the likes of Abu Dhabi, Chelsea and Man Utd. And cant take it when it yet again, for the 100th time, dawns on them, that the club doesnt work like that.



Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28446 on: Today at 10:59:11 am »
I've read Haaland mention a few times how he wants to play infront of a packed Yellow Wall.

If so then he'll stay another season won't he unless his detestable fat AF agent is craving a massive agent fee asap.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28447 on: Today at 10:59:53 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:07:04 am

If true we spend little in the summer and shift little out as well, the meltdowns will be huge on here and elsewhere.

You're right, but I think if we stood still this summer we'd still be, at worst, the second or third best side in the league. The position we finish in the league this season isn't going to be a true reflection of the squad's quality, and I think anyone expecting wholesale changes is going to be surprised.

From the current first team squad, I'd expect to lose Gini, Shaqiri and Origi. We'll also release Adrian. As it stands, I don't think we'll trigger Kabak's option and my feeling is we'll flip Davies. Gini aside, that's not a significant impact on the squad as Shaq and Origi don't contribute nearly enough.

Incomings, something like Caleta-Car, Aouar and a Jota-level attacker would be the best case scenario for me. It would also represent evolution rather than revolution, which from what Klopp has said recently is what we should expect. Bring in a good CB, midfielder and attacker, maybe bring Elliott back into the fold, and that's a cracking squad when you also reintegrate our currently injured players.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:03:14 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,299
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28448 on: Today at 11:02:36 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:59:53 am

Incomings, something like Caleta-Car, Aouar and a Jota-level attacker. would be the best case scenario for me. It would also represent evolution rather than revolution, which from what Klopp has said recently is what we should expect. Bring in a good CB, midfielder and attacker, maybe bring Elliott back into the fold, and that's a cracking squad when you also reintegrate our currently injured players.

I dont know how good Caleta-Car is but if we got Aouar and a player who contributed like Jota has then it would be a fantastic summer.

In terms of a midfielder i think we will go for a player with energy and physicality. I think if we use the system we used against Sheff Utd then they may think that between Jones, Keita and Thiago they have enough players that can progress the ball. They would then need two more conventional, energetic midfielders and we would only really have two left in Henderson and Fabinho.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:05:10 am by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28449 on: Today at 11:07:49 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:59:53 am
You're right, but I think if we stood still this summer we'd still be, at worst, the second or third best side in the league. The position we finish in the league this season isn't going to be a true reflection of the squad's quality, and I think anyone expecting wholesale changes is going to be surprised.

From the current first team squad, I'd expect to lose Gini, Shaqiri and Origi. We'll also release Adrian. As it stands, I don't think we'll trigger Kabak's option and my feeling is we'll flip Davies. Gini aside, that's not a significant impact on the squad as Shaq and Origi don't contribute nearly enough.

Incomings, something like Caleta-Car, Aouar and a Jota-level attacker. would be the best case scenario for me. It would also represent evolution rather than revolution, which from what Klopp has said recently is what we should expect. Bring in a good CB, midfielder and attacker, maybe bring Elliott back into the fold, and that's a cracking squad when you also reintegrate our currently injured players.

I feel very much the same that we in this period of time don't need a big squad overhaul. But in the next 3 years, we will have decisions to be made, and potentially very important players to replace. Which won't be easy. But hopefully, we can sort parts of that out, i.e. replacing the front three by getting someone in this summer. Similar to Jota in the previous summer, and keep this approach going for the next few years and then we hopefully will find ourselves in a position where one of the front three might leave and it feels safe to do so. Unless we see of course a similar trend for Mane and Firmino happen next season as that might rush us to replace both in 2022's summer transfer window, or even January's.

I do think we need some more muscle in the midfield to take on lots of the bottom table PL teams though. Aouar is not that player.

At the same time, I hope Elliott will do well, and that we can continue to invest in new young players similar to him. And get rid of a lot of the fringe players and those out on loans who will never be good enough to play here.

But I am in no way ruling out the possibility to add someone like Haaland this summer if the owners would sanction a bid like that. But I think we can all look back to previous transfer history and see that we only spent big when we sold for big fees.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 707 708 709 710 711 [712]   Go Up
« previous next »
 