People saying we have no chance of signing Haaland, what the fuck have you done to your heads?
Who are we, who is our manager? And where do we sit in the wealth table in global football.
Potentally Haaland is worth 3 or 4 times the goalscoring value than any other signing we could make, I mean Christ, we are side launching cross after cross
into a sad space in the box where no one is standing!
Now of course this is a very expensive and complicated transfer but people repeatedly saying we have no chance of signing X or Y, I don't see the point in baseless negativity.
If true we spend little in the summer and shift little out as well, the meltdowns will be huge on here and elsewhere.
The reasons people dont think it can happen isnt anything to do with that. Is baseless negativy even the right phrase for being realistic? It isnt at all.
Is there a chance? Maybe, so long as hes not leaving this summer, in which case theres about 3 or 4 teams who could afford him. But the finances involved, despite the low buyout, will of course be massive, both in terms of contarct, and probably the biggest ever vermin agents fee. Also, the problem with buy outs, is that the selling team is likely going to insist on all of it upfront - why wouldnt they. At that price, there is no reason to do anyone any favours. We scrabbled around for a 5 million to put down on Jota last summer, so taking that into consideration isnt being negative, its being realistic.
By the way, its kinda funny you go on about meltdowns, after convincing yourself that a signing like this is possible
One of the biggeset reasons for the meltdowns that go on during transfer window, is because folks think that Liverpool work on the same (not level) playing field as the likes of Abu Dhabi, Chelsea and Man Utd. And cant take it when it yet again, for the 100th time, dawns on them, that the club doesnt work like that.