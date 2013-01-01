You're right, but I think if we stood still this summer we'd still be, at worst, the second or third best side in the league. The position we finish in the league this season isn't going to be a true reflection of the squad's quality, and I think anyone expecting wholesale changes is going to be surprised.



From the current first team squad, I'd expect to lose Gini, Shaqiri and Origi. We'll also release Adrian. As it stands, I don't think we'll trigger Kabak's option and my feeling is we'll flip Davies. Gini aside, that's not a significant impact on the squad as Shaq and Origi don't contribute nearly enough.



Incomings, something like Caleta-Car, Aouar and a Jota-level attacker. would be the best case scenario for me. It would also represent evolution rather than revolution, which from what Klopp has said recently is what we should expect. Bring in a good CB, midfielder and attacker, maybe bring Elliott back into the fold, and that's a cracking squad when you also reintegrate our currently injured players.



I feel very much the same that we in this period of time don't need a big squad overhaul. But in the next 3 years, we will have decisions to be made, and potentially very important players to replace. Which won't be easy. But hopefully, we can sort parts of that out, i.e. replacing the front three by getting someone in this summer. Similar to Jota in the previous summer, and keep this approach going for the next few years and then we hopefully will find ourselves in a position where one of the front three might leave and it feels safe to do so. Unless we see of course a similar trend for Mane and Firmino happen next season as that might rush us to replace both in 2022's summer transfer window, or even January's.I do think we need some more muscle in the midfield to take on lots of the bottom table PL teams though. Aouar is not that player.At the same time, I hope Elliott will do well, and that we can continue to invest in new young players similar to him. And get rid of a lot of the fringe players and those out on loans who will never be good enough to play here.But I am in no way ruling out the possibility to add someone like Haaland this summer if the owners would sanction a bid like that. But I think we can all look back to previous transfer history and see that we only spent big when we sold for big fees.