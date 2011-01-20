« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 10:44:01 am
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 07:58:18 am
I don't quite agree with that. If anything, the past few weeks has shown shortcomings in both our midfield and our attack. We've been fortunate in that our all-firing attack for the past 4 years has been supported by a midfield that is functional and solid. Now sure, we've been setup so that our attack is supplied out wide by our fullbacks, along with the attacking three moving in between and across the lines. But if we want to reset and also improve, we should be looking at adding more goals and assists from midfield, and probably improve on of the front three at least. 

I don't want to sign anyone, until I see how our attack (3 of Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota) will function when supported by our best midfield (3 of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Keita). Until we see that, it would be pointless to make any serious investment in attack and in midfield ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 10:56:46 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:44:01 am
I don't want to sign anyone, until I see how our attack (3 of Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota) will function when supported by our best midfield (3 of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Keita). Until we see that, it would be pointless to make any serious investment in attack and in midfield ...
lol 1 goal in 10 hours at anfield.

of course we need fresh players in midfield & attack

anyone suggesting different is delusional.
Henderson is picking up quite a few injuries as well

Mane & Salah off to tne ANC next January, Not uying an attacker is not an option. I think we need two
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:03:17 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:56:46 am
lol 1 goal in 10 hours at anfield.

of course we need fresh players in midfield & attack

anyone suggesting different is delusional.
Henderson is picking up quite a few injuries as well

Mane & Salah off to tne ANC next January, Not uying an attacker is not an option. I think we need two

Like I said, when I see our best team back on the pitch in August, I will think about it. Until then, I won't slate our players and look for replacements ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:04:03 am
Even though just one season ago we were winning and scoring goals with ease (first half at least) and you think this situation we find ourselves in right now wont be an issue for years I feel you always need to up your game and keep your squad hungry and that means adding some new faces. Young players with a similar hunger to prove themselves and get a starting position like Salah, Mane, Robinson and the rest wanted to do when they first arrived.

So I think its paramount to keep trying to get this in every season. Not necessarily always buying x or y player. But keep trying to keep it fresh, different, etc.

We missed that a bit 2019 potentially. But I think wed make a massive mistake not investing in another striker/forward and midfielder this summer. Hoping that once the injury problems are in the past it will all be the same again. That sounds like the plan of a fool to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:05:17 am
It's been discussed to death by now, but gosh I do wish we could make some sort of offer for Haaland. I'm just so tired of seeing our attackers being manhandled by these alehouse defenders every week. It's just going to continue next season so the club needs to think of ways to counter that no matter who we sign.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:22:00 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:03:17 am
Like I said, when I see our best team back on the pitch in August, I will think about it. Until then, I won't slate our players and look for replacements ...

It'll be too late by then  ;D.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:32:53 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:44:01 am
I don't want to sign anyone, until I see how our attack (3 of Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota) will function when supported by our best midfield (3 of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Keita). Until we see that, it would be pointless to make any serious investment in attack and in midfield ...

Sorry but that would just be ridiculous. What if some of them get injured again next season?

You would have a point if players like Firmino and Mane hadn't fallen off a cliff but the likes of Firmino have been playing poor for a long while and we cant just wait for a magical return to form.

If we start really badly next season then all bets are off and we won't just have a toxic media to worry about but quite possibly a toxic fanbase in the ground.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:43:06 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March  1, 2021, 07:58:37 pm
Why? We already have Salah, Mane and Jota. It would be wise to have a different attacking option, against the low block ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 11:45:34 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:03:17 am
Like I said, when I see our best team back on the pitch in August, I will think about it. Until then, I won't slate our players and look for replacements ...

And if it doesn't work and we're not in the transfer window anymore what do you suggest? Grujić up front?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:10:15 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:03:17 am
Like I said, when I see our best team back on the pitch in August, I will think about it. Until then, I won't slate our players and look for replacements ...
delusional stuff.
Of course we will improve. But Van Dijk & Gomez are coming back from bad injuries. Chances are they wont be at their best until 2022. Gomez could get injured again.

Aging midfield & Henderson our best high energy CM has started picking up quite a lot of injuries & will be 31. Milner looks done at 35 sadly. Gini is leaving. Ox looks finished. Jones very good & I have high hopes for him. Keita fitness concerns.
Salah & Mane both off in January,Origi,Shaq & Minamino not good enough for us,

This isnt about criticizing players.  It is about imoriving the squad that has lost 6 home games in a row.

The injuries will stay coming next season (to a lesser extent surely) when you ask an aging squad to play the high intensity style we play. Lots of our players whether due to injuries o lack of pace/fitness are unable to play our style of play now.

I do think FSG & Klopp will have learnt from this season & start a mini rebuild in the summer.

3-4 signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 01:06:00 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:22:00 am
It'll be too late by then  ;D.

No, it won't be too late. In the middle of the biggest financial crisis since WWII, we can not act like Man City or Chelsea.

We have 4 top attackers in Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota. If we could make some sort of a business in this market by selling Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Awoniyi and Ojo, we could probably afford to sign some talented young attacker (I've mentioned Danilo from Ajax as an example a few days ago), but that is not an emergency, since we also have Minamino and Elliott doing well on loan.

The same goes for the midfield. Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Keita are top players, and Jones is developing nicely. If we could sell AOC and Grujic, we could probably afford some talented young midfielder, but that is also not an emergency, since either of them would be a solid 6th midfield option, plus we have Milner as the 7th option.

The only area where we need a quality signing is central defence, since Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip will be returning from long term injuries ...

GK: Alisson, Kelleher, Karius, Grabara

DF: Van Dijk, TAA, Robertson, Gomez, New CD, Matip, Tsimikas, Davies, N.Williams, Phillips, R.Williams, Van den Berg

MF: Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Jones, AOC, Milner, Grujic, Woodburn

FW: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Elliott, Wilson, Awoniyi, Ojo

As you can see, we have a huge squad. I wouldn't mind some ins and outs when it comes to the squad players, but in reality, having all our starters fit and ready for the pre-season is far more important. If we are willing to give Klopp all the support through this difficult situation, the same goes for the players who have brought us so much joy ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 01:15:22 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:06:00 pm
No, it won't be too late. In the middle of the biggest financial crisis since WWII, we can not act like Man City or Chelsea.

We have 4 top attackers in Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota. If we could make some sort of a business in this market by selling Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Awoniyi and Ojo, we could probably afford to sign some talented young attacker (I've mentioned Danilo from Ajax as an example a few days ago), but that is not an emergency, since we also have Minamino and Elliott doing well on loan.

The same goes for the midfield. Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Keita are top players, and Jones is developing nicely. If we could sell AOC and Grujic, we could probably afford some talented young midfielder, but that is also not an emergency, since either of them would be a solid 6th midfield option, plus we have Milner as the 7th option.

The only area where we need a quality signing is central defence, since Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip will be returning from long term injuries ...

GK: Alisson, Kelleher, Karius, Grabara

DF: Van Dijk, TAA, Robertson, Gomez, New CD, Matip, Tsimikas, Davies, N.Williams, Phillips, R.Williams, Van den Berg

MF: Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Jones, AOC, Milner, Grujic, Woodburn

FW: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Elliott, Wilson, Awoniyi, Ojo

As you can see, we have a huge squad. I wouldn't mind some ins and outs when it comes to the squad players, but in reality, having all our starters fit and ready for the pre-season is far more important. If we are willing to give Klopp all the support through this difficult situation, the same goes for the players who have brought us so much joy ...
some og these players you have included are not 1st team squad players.

They are project players who have no future. some have never played for the club. And will be moved again on loan.

Minamino was moved to enhance value. Origi & Shaq will be available as well.

many of thess squad players wouldnt start for another PL team particularly some of those defenders.

They'll be sold or moved on loan in the summer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 01:26:37 pm
os PeterTheRed is happy for no signings.

Possibly have 6-8 players with 1 year left next summer in 2022. Will Van Dijk,Salah,Fabinho & Mane may even want a new challenge in 2023?

We pick half the injuries next season again we could again struggle for top 4.
Who knows what toll this season will take on this squad?

It is fantasy to think as players get older some will get less injuries after a Euro's now as well. Mane & Salah will already miss a month.

To sign no one(whoch wont happen) would be crazy & leave us in a mess next in 2022.

2019 summer activity was fine for last season but has hit us badly this year.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 01:40:37 pm
Peter just loves writing out squad lists.

Im just hoping they can get a good few players off the books this summer, trim down the bloat. There is really about 10 players that need binning, including most of the ones on loan apart from Harvey.

Then add maybe 3 good young players (as in 22-25 kinda range, so not kids) to the mix.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 01:45:43 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:06:00 pm
No, it won't be too late. In the middle of the biggest financial crisis since WWII, we can not act like Man City or Chelsea.

We have 4 top attackers in Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota. If we could make some sort of a business in this market by selling Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Awoniyi and Ojo, we could probably afford to sign some talented young attacker (I've mentioned Danilo from Ajax as an example a few days ago), but that is not an emergency, since we also have Minamino and Elliott doing well on loan.

The same goes for the midfield. Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Keita are top players, and Jones is developing nicely. If we could sell AOC and Grujic, we could probably afford some talented young midfielder, but that is also not an emergency, since either of them would be a solid 6th midfield option, plus we have Milner as the 7th option.

The only area where we need a quality signing is central defence, since Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip will be returning from long term injuries ...

GK: Alisson, Kelleher, Karius, Grabara

DF: Van Dijk, TAA, Robertson, Gomez, New CD, Matip, Tsimikas, Davies, N.Williams, Phillips, R.Williams, Van den Berg

MF: Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Jones, AOC, Milner, Grujic, Woodburn

FW: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Elliott, Wilson, Awoniyi, Ojo

As you can see, we have a huge squad. I wouldn't mind some ins and outs when it comes to the squad players, but in reality, having all our starters fit and ready for the pre-season is far more important. If we are willing to give Klopp all the support through this difficult situation, the same goes for the players who have brought us so much joy ...
Including the likes of Wilson, Awoniyi, Ojo, Woodburn, Grujic, Van den Berg in the squad list is pointless because there is no way we would use them in the first team. You could say the same for Williams and Phillips but we've had no choice. Elliot may be able to play a role next season but is young.

Origi shouldn't be anywhere near the squad next season. A few others in that squad cannot be relied upon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 01:48:35 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:06:00 pm
DF: Van Dijk, TAA, Robertson, Gomez, New CD

CDs are irrelevant now. It's all digital nowadays.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 02:06:51 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:40:37 pm
Peter just loves writing out squad lists.

Im just hoping they can get a good few players off the books this summer, trim down the bloat. There is really about 10 players that need binning, including most of the ones on loan apart from Harvey.

Then add maybe 3 good young players (as in 22-25 kinda range, so not kids) to the mix.
Agree with you here DG.

We have some 6-10 players we can sell or release and hopefully make a bit of money to then go and sign a few quality players. We all want the superstars but they may not be available to us for whatever reason so heres hoping our transfer think tank can continue their good work and bring in the right player for us. A CB, attacking midfielder and another forward surely must be the priority. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 02:10:35 pm
I really want us to get this guy. I think he has a lot of attributes we're missing from our midfield, especially goals.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HZNVvjzQlKw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HZNVvjzQlKw</a>

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 02:18:26 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:10:35 pm
I really want us to get this guy. I think he has a lot of attributes we're missing from our midfield, especially goals.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HZNVvjzQlKw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HZNVvjzQlKw</a>

Wasn't we linked with him a few years ago? He seemed to be 26 years old then too  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 02:21:54 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:18:26 pm
Wasn't we linked with him a few years ago? He seemed to be 26 years old then too  ;D
Yeah, we were, and yes he did. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 02:48:02 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:21:54 pm
Yeah, we were, and yes he did. ;D
Zielinski is the hill you're going to die on, isn't it?  ;D

I like him - like when we've chatted before though I'm not sure there's the space for a player who's overall production is pretty average, despite the fact he's clearly an excellent player. I oddly see him as fitting into Chelsea's midfield better than ours, as a higher quality replacement for someone like Mount.

I prefer Neuhaus for a vaguely similar player. I also think Aouar is underrated on this board.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 03:15:53 pm
At this point in time if you look at the stats for expected goals and the ages of the front 3, it's clear we are crying out for a new number 9.

After that, many will disagree with this, but if you want a player who can partner Virgil for 3 years or so, giving us the power and poise we need for our system,
I would go out and get Koulibaly, if the rumoured fee can go as "low" as around 40 million Euro.

Yes, he's 29 years old but he's very very good and would be brilliant for the 3 years we have left of Klopp. We've seen just what happens when you don't have power and presence at the back: the complete and total collapse of our system. Let's resolve that!


Of course if we have butkiss money, we'll go out and get Torben Pieknik's nephew or whoever.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 03:25:06 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:10:35 pm
I really want us to get this guy. I think he has a lot of attributes we're missing from our midfield, especially goals.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HZNVvjzQlKw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HZNVvjzQlKw</a>

Wasn't he the guy we were looking at before going for Fabinho? Or was it before getting Keita?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 03:40:28 pm
Think CB will be Caleta-Car personally and more than happy with that. Not sure if well keep Kabak too but Ill be surprised.

Add a top CF to that too and Id be happy with that in the summer in terms of potential starters. Could look at more depending on how many we manage to ship out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 03:47:39 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:48:02 pm
Zielinski is the hill you're going to die on, isn't it?  ;D

I like him - like when we've chatted before though I'm not sure there's the space for a player who's overall production is pretty average, despite the fact he's clearly an excellent player. I oddly see him as fitting into Chelsea's midfield better than ours, as a higher quality replacement for someone like Mount.

I prefer Neuhaus for a vaguely similar player. I also think Aouar is underrated on this board.
Yeah, probably.  ;D

Looking at his numbers this season, he has 6 goals and 5 assists on 20 games (17 starts) in serie A. While they are not earth shattering numbers, they are still very good. Especially if you compared them to our midfielders, which it wouldnt surprised me if they dont reach his production between them all this season. Theres a lot of other things I like about him, other than his scoring. His quick and precise ball carrying from deep, his range of passing, but most of all his decision making. Hes a player that makes a lot of intelligent decisions on the pitch, while still being brave enough to take risks on the ball, and thats not something I think our squad is blessed with.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:25:06 pm
Wasn't he the guy we were looking at before going for Fabinho? Or was it before getting Keita?
Think it was the year we got Gini, but Im probably misremembering.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 03:48:32 pm
why you all abandoning the Mbappe train?  ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 03:50:13 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:40:28 pm
Think CB will be Caleta-Car personally and more than happy with that. Not sure if well keep Kabak too but Ill be surprised.

Add a top CF to that too and Id be happy with that in the summer in terms of potential starters. Could look at more depending on how many we manage to ship out.

Think another central midfielder is essential.

Gini is most likely leaving, Keita is injury prone, Oxlade might leave too and Milner is a year older and is already showing clear signs that it's catching up with him.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 03:51:54 pm
With the new competition not set to start until 2024, Agnelli would like any restructuring to be made in tandem with wider reform. He wants an end to financial fair play in its current form, with clubs scrutinised on their overall balance sheet rather than annual profit and loss. He also said the ECA had discussed changing the transfer system so Champions League clubs could no longer buy from or sell to each other, instead trading only with lower-ranking clubs.

No triple-figures transfers between Champions League participating clubs maybe would [mean] focusing instead on champion players in smaller countries allowing us only to buy players there, Agnelli said. These are elements we are discussing but certainly cost control will be one of the biggest challenges in terms of reforms going forward.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/08/andrea-agnelli-champions-league-reforms-premier-league

We have time till 2024 to buy from other CL teams if Agnelli has his way
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 03:53:05 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:50:13 pm
Think another central midfielder is essential.

Gini is most likely leaving, Keita is injury prone, Oxlade might leave too and Milner is a year older and is already showing clear signs that it's catching up with him.

Possibly, but itll depend on outgoings I expect.

Even with Gini going it still leaves Fab, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Keita, Milner, Ox and Shaq.

If he ships 2 more of those out then yeah can prob see us getting another.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:05:11 pm
I want two more midfielders - a Gini replacement, and an attacking midfielder that can provide what Shaqiri and Oxlade-Chamberlain aren't.

As well as a striker and a CB.

Get your wallet out, John.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:11:11 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:15:22 pm
some og these players you have included are not 1st team squad players.

They are project players who have no future. some have never played for the club. And will be moved again on loan.

Minamino was moved to enhance value. Origi & Shaq will be available as well.

many of thess squad players wouldnt start for another PL team particularly some of those defenders.

They'll be sold or moved on loan in the summer

First team's squad has at least 23 players. Once you understand this, the discussion will be much more productive. Anyway, I have decided to support all the players under contract with LFC in these difficult times. That doesn't make me a better supporter. Just a supporter ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:22:47 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:47:39 pm
Yeah, probably.  ;D

Looking at his numbers this season, he has 6 goals and 5 assists on 20 games (17 starts) in serie A. While they are not earth shattering numbers, they are still very good. Especially if you compared them to our midfielders, which it wouldnt surprised me if they dont reach his production between them all this season. Theres a lot of other things I like about him, other than his scoring. His quick and precise ball carrying from deep, his range of passing, but most of all his decision making. Hes a player that makes a lot of intelligent decisions on the pitch, while still being brave enough to take risks on the ball, and thats not something I think our squad is blessed with.
Think it was the year we got Gini, but Im probably misremembering.
I'll shut my mouth then - honestly I was thinking based on the numbers I looked up last time we talked about him, which was what made me think he wasn't quite productive enough. What I will say is that he's always been a player I've enjoyed watching. 11 G+A in 23 matches this season is outstanding though - maybe it's simply a case of him having now reached his prime (which explains why we were after him two seasons ago at a much lesser value). I do think the fee that Napoli would want for him now might make it prohibitive and might be why we'd look at someone like Neuhaus, with 12 G+A (and a Gini-ish skillset) in 27 games this season, at 3 years younger than Zielinski and an apparent fixed 40m buyout.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:27:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:48:32 pm
why you all abandoning the Mbappe train?  ???

Nobody ever made it onto that train. Except for Mac Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:29:07 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:51:54 pm
With the new competition not set to start until 2024, Agnelli would like any restructuring to be made in tandem with wider reform. He wants an end to financial fair play in its current form, with clubs scrutinised on their overall balance sheet rather than annual profit and loss. He also said the ECA had discussed changing the transfer system so Champions League clubs could no longer buy from or sell to each other, instead trading only with lower-ranking clubs.

No triple-figures transfers between Champions League participating clubs maybe would [mean] focusing instead on champion players in smaller countries allowing us only to buy players there, Agnelli said. These are elements we are discussing but certainly cost control will be one of the biggest challenges in terms of reforms going forward.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/08/andrea-agnelli-champions-league-reforms-premier-league

We have time till 2024 to buy from other CL teams if Agnelli has his way

So players in Champions League clubs are stuck there till their contracts run out?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:32:00 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:27:23 pm
Nobody ever made it onto that train. Except for Mac Red.

I got a free ride on it though. I ain't paying.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:37:14 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:51:54 pm
Champions League clubs could no longer buy from or sell to each other, instead trading only with lower-ranking clubs.

Will never happen - would be illegal under employment law.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:37:25 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:40:28 pm
Think CB will be Caleta-Car personally and more than happy with that. Not sure if well keep Kabak too but Ill be surprised.

Add a top CF to that too and Id be happy with that in the summer in terms of potential starters. Could look at more depending on how many we manage to ship out.

Who would you have as the top CF for us to get?
Surely cant afford Haalnad or Mbappe.

Daka isnt a top CF who many mentioned on here.

Watkins would be my realistic pick but even i wouldnt call him a top CF.
Do think he will be though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:40:25 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:37:25 pm
Who would you have as the top CF for us to get?
Surely cant afford Haalnad or Mbappe.

Daka isnt a top CF who many mentioned on here.

Watkins would be my realistic pick but even i wouldnt call him a top CF.
Do think he will be though

Not sure what Haaland is likely to cost this summer.

If we can get some decent fees in for players Id not be surprised to see us go big on a player this summer though - who that will be I really dont know. Someone who is decent with his head, can play with the ball at his feet, has a bit of pace and can find the back of the net 15+ times a (PL) season will do - sure the scouts are working on it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:43:03 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:29:07 pm
So players in Champions League clubs are stuck there till their contracts run out?

There will still be trades, like in the American professional sports ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 04:44:36 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:22:47 pm
I'll shut my mouth then - honestly I was thinking based on the numbers I looked up last time we talked about him, which was what made me think he wasn't quite productive enough. What I will say is that he's always been a player I've enjoyed watching. 11 G+A in 23 matches this season is outstanding though - maybe it's simply a case of him having now reached his prime (which explains why we were after him two seasons ago at a much lesser value). I do think the fee that Napoli would want for him now might make it prohibitive and might be why we'd look at someone like Neuhaus, with 12 G+A (and a Gini-ish skillset) in 27 games this season, at 3 years younger than Zielinski and an apparent fixed 40m buyout.
Haven't seen much of Neuhaus tbf, other than that insane assist a couple of months ago. By all accounts, he's a very good player and we seem to be interested in him, so not a bad option at all. How mobile is he though? One thing I like about Zielinksi is that his mobility allows him to play a lot of different positions on the midfield, is that the case with Neuhaus?
