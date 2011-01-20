It'll be too late by then .



No, it won't be too late. In the middle of the biggest financial crisis since WWII, we can not act like Man City or Chelsea.We have 4 top attackers in Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota. If we could make some sort of a business in this market by selling Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Awoniyi and Ojo, we could probably afford to sign some talented young attacker (I've mentioned Danilo from Ajax as an example a few days ago), but that is not an emergency, since we also have Minamino and Elliott doing well on loan.The same goes for the midfield. Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Keita are top players, and Jones is developing nicely. If we could sell AOC and Grujic, we could probably afford some talented young midfielder, but that is also not an emergency, since either of them would be a solid 6th midfield option, plus we have Milner as the 7th option.The only area where we need a quality signing is central defence, since Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip will be returning from long term injuries ...GK: Alisson, Kelleher, Karius, GrabaraDF: Van Dijk, TAA, Robertson, Gomez,, Matip, Tsimikas, Davies, N.Williams, Phillips, R.Williams, Van den BergMF: Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Jones, AOC, Milner, Grujic, WoodburnFW: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Elliott, Wilson, Awoniyi, OjoAs you can see, we have a huge squad. I wouldn't mind some ins and outs when it comes to the squad players, but in reality, having all our starters fit and ready for the pre-season is far more important. If we are willing to give Klopp all the support through this difficult situation, the same goes for the players who have brought us so much joy ...