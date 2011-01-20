We need to get Haaland if only to prevent him going to City. Its like how critical it was to get VVD ahead of City
To be honest, I'd be more worried if Man City get Lautaro, who would be a natural successor to Aguero in Guardiola's setup. Anyway, despite all the media talk, I don't think that Raiola will take Haaland to Man City. With his release clause becoming effective in the summer of 2022, and with Ronaldo out of contract, I can see Raiola taking Haaland to Juventus, as the next step of his career. Maybe even to Bayern Munich, if they decide to sign a successor to Lewandowski in the summer of 2022, who will be 34 by then ...