Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28080 on: February 28, 2021, 04:08:54 pm »
Hazell:
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28081 on: February 28, 2021, 04:20:09 pm »
Hazell:
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28082 on: February 28, 2021, 04:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 28, 2021, 01:57:42 pm
What a presumptions way to look at things. No wonder fans get so upset at signings not happening.

If he moves this summer, Liverpool don't have a prayer, like most teams, its only the likes of Abu Dhabi, Chelsea and PSG who could pay up.

 

Wind your neck in. My comment was half tongue in cheek at the horrible thought of City with Haaland. I dont suspect we are in for him at all, nor that we either have the means or appetite to fund the type mega outlay that would be required. Nor do I particularly really want us to get involved with Raiola
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28083 on: February 28, 2021, 04:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Layer 2 on February 28, 2021, 04:41:16 pm
Wind your neck in. My comment was half tongue in cheek at the horrible thought of City with Haaland. I dont suspect we are in for him at all, nor that we either have the means or appetite to fund the type mega outlay that would be required. Nor do I particularly really want us to get involved with Raiola
If City didn't sign Haaland, then they would sign Messi, Mbappe or some other world class player because they have the money. They missed out on van Dijk and signed Laporte who isn't as good but was world class pre-injury and improved them massively.

It is what it is sadly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28084 on: February 28, 2021, 05:15:38 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on February 28, 2021, 04:53:39 pm
If City didn't sign Haaland, then they would sign Messi, Mbappe or some other world class player because they have the money. They missed out on van Dijk and signed Laporte who isn't as good but was world class pre-injury and improved them massively.

It is what it is sadly.

They don't seem to go much over £65 million or so on fees per player for some reason but buy a couple/season of those for years and years and it shows on squad depth inevitably.

God knows what their real wage bill is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28085 on: February 28, 2021, 06:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on February 28, 2021, 05:15:38 pm
They don't seem to go much over £65 million or so on fees per player for some reason but buy a couple/season of those for years and years and it shows on squad depth inevitably.

God knows what their real wage bill is.

So they can claim they aren't the ones paying record fees of course  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28086 on: Yesterday at 03:46:27 am »
Quote from: Layer 2 on February 28, 2021, 07:55:10 am
We need to get Haaland if only to prevent him going to City. Its like how critical it was to get VVD ahead of City

Wind your own neck in, doesnt read like a joke, so trying to pass it off as one when you rightly get pointed out as sounding entitled doesnt play
mallin9:
You'll Never Walk Alone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28087 on: Yesterday at 07:31:29 am »
Quote from: Layer 2 on February 28, 2021, 07:55:10 am
We need to get Haaland if only to prevent him going to City. Its like how critical it was to get VVD ahead of City

To be honest, I'd be more worried if Man City get Lautaro, who would be a natural successor to Aguero in Guardiola's setup. Anyway, despite all the media talk, I don't think that Raiola will take Haaland to Man City. With his release clause becoming effective in the summer of 2022, and with Ronaldo out of contract, I can see Raiola taking Haaland to Juventus, as the next step of his career. Maybe even to Bayern Munich, if they decide to sign a successor to Lewandowski in the summer of 2022, who will be 34 by then ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28088 on: Yesterday at 12:20:49 pm »
It is interesting that "Varane to LFC" reports in Spain are only becoming stronger. They suggest that if a new contract is not agreed until June, Real Madrid will look to sell for 50 million. I doubt they will be able to get that, with 12 months left on the player's contract ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28089 on: Yesterday at 12:25:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 27, 2021, 10:44:05 pm
I don't know if there is any truth in this report, but Van Dijk and Varane in central defence would be borderline cheating ...
Varane actually has declined a bit in the last few seasons. Much more mistakes. Not sure he the blistering pace he had.

Still though a very good player who may need a change. Definitely still a superb signing for anyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28090 on: Yesterday at 01:00:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:20:49 pm
It is interesting that "Varane to LFC" reports in Spain are only becoming stronger. They suggest that if a new contract is not agreed until June, Real Madrid will look to sell for 50 million. I doubt they will be able to get that, with 12 months left on the player's contract ...
It screams of United paying that fee.
RedSince86:
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28091 on: Yesterday at 01:19:29 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:00:46 pm
It screams of United paying that fee.

Why would he go to Man Utd?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28092 on: Yesterday at 01:25:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:19:29 pm
Why would he go to Man Utd?

They offer high wages and will have the CL next season too.
tubby pls.:
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28093 on: Yesterday at 01:25:58 pm »
We are not Varane. Or Mbappe. Or Haaland.

Honestly its like some people just put their fingers in their ears when reality happens. With the financial situation and these owners, there is no chance.

Keep your targets more realistic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28094 on: Yesterday at 01:27:25 pm »
I see on Ornstein's article today he talks about Camavinga's contract being up in 2022, and with the state of French footy he could be an option for a Wijnaldum replacement?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28095 on: Yesterday at 01:29:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 01:25:40 pm
They offer high wages and will have the CL next season too.

He already has all of that at Real Madrid, and more. If he wants to try something new, it certainly won't be Man Utd ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28096 on: Yesterday at 01:30:56 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:25:58 pm
We are not Varane. Or Mbappe. Or Haaland.

Honestly its like some people just put their fingers in their ears when reality happens. With the financial situation and these owners, there is no chance.

Keep your targets more realistic.

Varane is the same type of target as Thiago. If he wants to come to LFC, we will sign him. And please stop involving Mbappe and Haaland into every discussion ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28097 on: Yesterday at 01:35:51 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 01:27:25 pm
I see on Ornstein's article today he talks about Camavinga's contract being up in 2022, and with the state of French footy he could be an option for a Wijnaldum replacement?

I don't know how much they invest in the club, but Rennes owners are very rich ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28098 on: Yesterday at 06:14:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:30:56 pm
Varane is the same type of target as Thiago. If he wants to come to LFC, we will sign him. And please stop involving Mbappe and Haaland into every discussion ...

What makes him a target for us? Bunch of dodgy links?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28099 on: Yesterday at 06:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:14:20 pm
What makes him a target for us? Bunch of dodgy links?

Well, what made Thiago a target for us? Being a top class player? Available on the cheap because of his contract situation? His desire to try something new, after winning everything there was to be won with his previous club? I don't really know ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28100 on: Yesterday at 07:39:55 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28101 on: Yesterday at 07:46:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:39:55 pm
Mikel Oyarzabal could become the next big target for Liverpool

https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/.amp/transfers/oyarzabal-could-become-the-next-big-target-for-liverpool?
He's been quite good for a while but never really linked with a bigger side for some reason. Maybe a combination of him enjoying playing for his home club and no one willing to pay big bucks on him.

Can't see it happening for his release clause
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28102 on: Yesterday at 07:52:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:39:55 pm
Mikel Oyarzabal could become the next big target for Liverpool

https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/.amp/transfers/oyarzabal-could-become-the-next-big-target-for-liverpool?

That Sociedad team looked so slow all over the pitch when they played United, I don't think he will be a target. The forward we sign this summer has to have the physical attributes of Salah, Mane and Jota
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28103 on: Yesterday at 07:58:37 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:52:14 pm
That Sociedad team looked so slow all over the pitch when they played United, I don't think he will be a target. The forward we sign this summer has to have the physical attributes of Salah, Mane and Jota

Why? We already have Salah, Mane and Jota. It would be wise to have a different attacking option, against the low block ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28104 on: Yesterday at 08:02:07 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:25:58 pm
Keep your targets more realistic.

Alaba
Nuno Mendes
Neto
Rodrygo
Sarge:
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28105 on: Yesterday at 08:11:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:58:37 pm
Why? We already have Salah, Mane and Jota. It would be wise to have a different attacking option, against the low block ...

We will be missing Mane and Salah for the ACN, plus so much of our game relies on having two quick wide goalscorers. You can see how much we have struggled with a single injury to Jota the last two months- we need another similar option in my opinion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28106 on: Yesterday at 08:39:04 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:11:43 pm
We will be missing Mane and Salah for the ACN, plus so much of our game relies on having two quick wide goalscorers. You can see how much we have struggled with a single injury to Jota the last two months- we need another similar option in my opinion

Well, that article clearly states that Oyarzabal is seen as the successor of Firmino in our attacking setup, and that makes a lot of sense, since he is a similar type of an attacker. Of course, he can also play in the wide attacking positions. Signing a 4th attacker of the same type as Salah, Mane and Jota doesn't make a lot of sense, since he won't be playing much when Salah and Mane are not away for the AFCON ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28107 on: Yesterday at 08:50:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:39:04 pm
Well, that article clearly states that Oyarzabal is seen as the successor of Firmino in our attacking setup, and that makes a lot of sense, since he is a similar type of an attacker. Of course, he can also play in the wide attacking positions. Signing a 4th attacker of the same type as Salah, Mane and Jota doesn't make a lot of sense, since he won't be playing much when Salah and Mane are not away for the AFCON ...

I dont think we need a Firmino type attacker anymore, our game has evolved and we should be able to fill that role from midfield. Having 3 pacey forwards on the pitch would suit us I think, and Mane and Salah can play anywhere across the front 3.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28108 on: Yesterday at 08:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:50:43 pm
I dont think we need a Firmino type attacker anymore, our game has evolved and we should be able to fill that role from midfield. Having 3 pacey forwards on the pitch would suit us I think, and Mane and Salah can play anywhere across the front 3.

As we did with Firmino.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28109 on: Yesterday at 09:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:50:43 pm
I dont think we need a Firmino type attacker anymore, our game has evolved and we should be able to fill that role from midfield. Having 3 pacey forwards on the pitch would suit us I think, and Mane and Salah can play anywhere across the front 3.

Our game has evolved to the point where we are struggling to score against the low block. Of course that we need a Firmino type attacker ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28110 on: Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm »
I had it with these mother fuckin' Firmino types on this mother fuckin' team. Get me a proper number 9.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28111 on: Yesterday at 09:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm
I had it with these mother fuckin' Firmino types on this mother fuckin' team. Get me a proper number 9.

To be honest, we did spend a fortune on Carroll and Benteke, not so long ago ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28112 on: Yesterday at 10:12:43 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28113 on: Yesterday at 10:34:59 pm »
We aren't signing Varane.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28114 on: Yesterday at 10:46:25 pm »
The only way I can see a deal for Varane happening is if it's similar to Thiago - a cheap fee that is heavily structured. 70-100m is a bit steep even for a player not in his final season. Wages are probably quite high as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28115 on: Yesterday at 10:57:25 pm »
Do peeps think we'd be interested in Tammy Abraham ?
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28116 on: Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm
I had it with these mother fuckin' Firmino types on this mother fuckin' team. Get me a proper number 9.

If Frankfurt (currently 4th) miss out on UCL, I say we take Andre Silva off their hands. 19 goals in 21 appearances and overall game is really strong. Probably cost 50m or so but hed do the business as a proper 9.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28117 on: Today at 12:30:18 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm
If Frankfurt (currently 4th) miss out on UCL, I say we take Andre Silva off their hands. 19 goals in 21 appearances and overall game is really strong. Probably cost 50m or so but hed do the business as a proper 9.
That was a tongue in cheek comment from Samie...
farawayred:
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28118 on: Today at 12:33:38 am »
Samie was serious
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KAB
« Reply #28119 on: Today at 01:22:42 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:25:58 pm
We are not Varane. Or Mbappe. Or Haaland.

Honestly its like some people just put their fingers in their ears when reality happens. With the financial situation and these owners, there is no chance.

Keep your targets more realistic.

Why
