We need to get Haaland if only to prevent him going to City. Its like how critical it was to get VVD ahead of City



To be honest, I'd be more worried if Man City get Lautaro, who would be a natural successor to Aguero in Guardiola's setup. Anyway, despite all the media talk, I don't think that Raiola will take Haaland to Man City. With his release clause becoming effective in the summer of 2022, and with Ronaldo out of contract, I can see Raiola taking Haaland to Juventus, as the next step of his career. Maybe even to Bayern Munich, if they decide to sign a successor to Lewandowski in the summer of 2022, who will be 34 by then ...