LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
February 26, 2021, 10:02:25 pm
Falk basically hinting that we've got a free run at him currently. As Bayern were the other club with serious interest in him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 01:12:20 am
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager says club do not need a 'massive rebuild'

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/56218413

I know that people will say Klopp is always supportive of his players during the season, but I think that he is telling the truth here. I doubt that we will sign more than 3 new senior players in the summer (a central defender, a midfielder and a central forward), and a significant number of squad players and players now out on loan will be sold to finance these 3 purchases ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 01:35:11 am
Well for sure he is right, and it isnt about protecting players, plus itd be impossible to rebuild this summer even if they wanted to. Of course people will dream of more though, because that is what fans do, that is what excites them, the idea of loads of new players.

There's 19 players in this squad that there is no reason to think they will be leaving (unless one or two of them wants to leave). So that is the bulk of the first team squad there already. Then there are a few who the club I am sure would love to move on - including a few who are on loan. But there just isnt a reason for big changes.

Its just a shame that a pandemic then a ridiculous injury crisis has robbed these players and the club of at least a year of their prime years. But it is what it is.

Hopefully they all feel they need to come back and prove how good we know they can be.

Id expect 2 or 3 first team squad players to come in, one being a replacemnt for Gini.  Then hopefully a few more cleared off the books.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 10:07:04 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:35:11 am
Well for sure he is right, and it isnt about protecting players, plus itd be impossible to rebuild this summer even if they wanted to. Of course people will dream of more though, because that is what fans do, that is what excites them, the idea of loads of new players.

There's 19 players in this squad that there is no reason to think they will be leaving (unless one or two of them wants to leave). So that is the bulk of the first team squad there already. Then there are a few who the club I am sure would love to move on - including a few who are on loan. But there just isnt a reason for big changes.

Its just a shame that a pandemic then a ridiculous injury crisis has robbed these players and the club of at least a year of their prime years. But it is what it is.

Hopefully they all feel they need to come back and prove how good we know they can be.

Id expect 2 or 3 first team squad players to come in, one being a replacemnt for Gini.  Then hopefully a few more cleared off the books.

Agreed. And if we do go after 3 new players (a central defender, a midfielder and a central forward), we could pretty much finance it through the sale of some players, even though we might not get the desired prices in this situation. Ox, Origi, Grujic, Wilson, Shaqiri, Phillips, Karius, Awoniyi, Ojo and Woodburn could bring back a healthy return, and none of them will be required for our 22-men squad next season, if we do get the 3 new players mentioned above ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 10:53:33 am
Klopp is as always right, a rebuild is way overblown to what we have done this season. Couple of more players and we will be challenging again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:20:33 am
They were talking about City needing a rebuild last season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:24:41 am
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 11:20:33 am
They were talking about City needing a rebuild last season

The whole idea of successful teams needing complete rebuilds is kinda stupid, especially one which is, age wise, mostly at the start/middle of their peak.

Teams like that need to evolve, one or two additions, some good youth coming through, rather than ripping it up and starting again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 12:16:27 pm
CB, CM and a forward and we'll be fine. Will be interesting to see what type of midfielder and attacker we go for though. The usual suspects will be sold and Ox might be moved on but I think we will keep everyone else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 12:35:54 pm
I think Ox will stay.  Unless he wants to leave and I dont see why he would, he's a positive force in the dressing room and we need as much of that as we can get right now.  I know were told theres no room for sentiment but Klopp likes him and staying fit, he can still do a job for us. I think he still has one more season for us in him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 12:56:52 pm
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 12:35:54 pm
I think Ox will stay.  Unless he wants to leave and I don’t see why he would, he's a positive force in the dressing room and we need as much of that as we can get right now.  I know we’re told there’s no room for sentiment but Klopp likes him and staying fit, he can still do a job for us. I think he still has one more season for us in him.

He is on over £100k a week and hardly ever gets on the field. We are short of money so I don’t see why players who contribute very little should be kept.

I know that we need a club to take him off our hands and that will be tough but we have to see if we can.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 01:10:54 pm
Ox would be tough to shift with his injury record combined with a high salary and nobody taking chances with their finances.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 01:24:30 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 01:10:54 pm
Ox would be tough to shift with his injury record combined with a high salary and nobody taking chances with their finances.


exactly.

Ox will stay cos selling him will be nigh on impossible.

Just such a shame that hes been ruined by injuries.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 01:35:20 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 01:10:54 pm
Ox would be tough to shift with his injury record combined with a high salary and nobody taking chances with their finances.

Yep. I imagine he will go on a free in 2 years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 01:41:08 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:24:30 pm

exactly.

Ox will stay cos selling him will be nigh on impossible.

Just such a shame that hes been ruined by injuries.

Yeah,i mean Southampton might be tempted to take him back home encouraged that their gamble with Ings has worked so far,so maybe a loan move is more propable with him.

Agreed,he was fantastic up until the injury,was heartbreaking to see the agony on his face as he knew it was a serious one again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 01:57:44 pm
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 12:35:54 pm
I think Ox will stay.  Unless he wants to leave and I dont see why he would, he's a positive force in the dressing room and we need as much of that as we can get right now.  I know were told theres no room for sentiment but Klopp likes him and staying fit, he can still do a job for us. I think he still has one more season for us in him.

I can only see Ox staying if we don't sign another midfielder, or if someone offers us significant money for Keita. We already have Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Jones and Milner in midfield, and if we sign another midfielder, there won't be enough playing time for Ox ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 02:06:36 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 01:41:08 pm
Yeah,i mean Southampton might be tempted to take him back home encouraged that their gamble with Ings has worked so far,so maybe a loan move is more propable with him.

Agreed,he was fantastic up until the injury,was heartbreaking to see the agony on his face as he knew it was a serious one again.

Yeah, it was such a blow. Hed got himself back after a bad injury and then he knows hes probably done for long term again.  Its been one thing after another, and its at the point where there is likely no coming back at that level. Ox is such a great personality too, so that seems to add to it! We know how good he could be and has been for us, but one of the regretful things with this great team of ours over the past 3 or 4 years is that he couldnt fulfill it, in more than short(ish) glimpses because of injuries.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 02:24:21 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:06:36 pm
Yeah, it was such a blow. Hed got himself back after a bad injury and then he knows hes probably done for long term again.  Its been one thing after another, and its at the point where there is likely no coming back at that level. Ox is such a great personality too, so that seems to add to it! We know how good he could be and has been for us, but one of the regretful things with this great team of ours over the past 3 or 4 years is that he couldnt fulfill it, in more than short(ish) glimpses because of injuries.

Lucas and to a lesser extent Momo Sissoko too,had serious injuries just when they're starting to click and play the best football of their careers.
Lucas in particular looked a world class player just before his ACL,he was good after it too,just not quite the same athlete.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 03:29:54 pm
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 11:20:33 am
They were talking about City needing a rebuild last season
City have had a few players who have stepped up and played a huge part this year after being squad players last season. Even Gundogan stepped up another gear. Along with Dias and, to a lesser extent, Torres, they gave them the boost they needed.

I cant see Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi, Keita doing what Cancelo and Foden have done.

Three players capable of going straight into the first team should be enough. Defender, midfielder, attacker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 06:01:38 pm
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 11:20:33 am
They were talking about City needing a rebuild last season
City did rebuild where they struggled last season. They spent 60m on one centre back and 40m on another. For them it is a good thing they done this because their world class centre back who had an ACL has struggled for form since returning from this injury and he's is now third choice but his form is improving with time. Something to be cautious about when thinking about our own situation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 06:04:08 pm
The rebuilding talk is a nonsense, yes w will sell those who we all know will be sold ie Wilson, Ojo, Grujic, Karius and so on but we need some cover in a couple of areas in the squad nothing more, we are a good side btw.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:43:50 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 01:41:08 pm
Yeah,i mean Southampton might be tempted to take him back home encouraged that their gamble with Ings has worked so far,so maybe a loan move is more propable with him.

Agreed,he was fantastic up until the injury,was heartbreaking to see the agony on his face as he knew it was a serious one again.
Yes going back home is a likely option, I just dont see it happening this Summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:51:14 pm
Konsa is class. Get it done! Konsa, Kimmich and Mbappe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:53:35 pm
Quote
Varanes future at Real Madrid is more uncertain than ever. His contract ends in 2022 and talks to renew his stay have NOT taken place. Liverpool is the latest team to show interest in the French star after an ongoing defensive crisis. [@DiarioAS]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 08:16:34 pm
Konsa has been impressive this season, hes got 2.5 years left on his contract, I imagine hell be quite costly. A ball playing CB would be my ideal choice, no idea how good Konsa is on the ball but we really miss those long passes out from the back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 10:26:42 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 10:32:02 pm
He might want one but Madrid aren't offering him one. Hence the rumours.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 10:44:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:53:35 pm
Varanes future at Real Madrid is more uncertain than ever. His contract ends in 2022 and talks to renew his stay have NOT taken place. Liverpool is the latest team to show interest in the French star after an ongoing defensive crisis. [@DiarioAS]

I don't know if there is any truth in this report, but Van Dijk and Varane in central defence would be borderline cheating ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 01:38:38 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:06:36 pm
Yeah, it was such a blow. Hed got himself back after a bad injury and then he knows hes probably done for long term again.  Its been one thing after another, and its at the point where there is likely no coming back at that level. Ox is such a great personality too, so that seems to add to it! We know how good he could be and has been for us, but one of the regretful things with this great team of ours over the past 3 or 4 years is that he couldnt fulfill it, in more than short(ish) glimpses because of injuries.

Ox needs a good summer's training behind him. I suspect he still has something to give.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 06:21:13 am
Analysed: Six No 9s that Liverpool could target

https://theathletic.com/2413609/2021/02/28/analysed-six-no-9s-that-liverpool-could-target/

Haaland, Andre Silva of Eintracht Frankfurt, Darwin Nunez of Benfica, Amine Gouiri of Nice, Breel Embolo, Jonathan David of Lille
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 07:55:10 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:21:13 am
Analysed: Six No 9s that Liverpool could target

https://theathletic.com/2413609/2021/02/28/analysed-six-no-9s-that-liverpool-could-target/

Haaland, Andre Silva of Eintracht Frankfurt, Darwin Nunez of Benfica, Amine Gouiri of Nice, Breel Embolo, Jonathan David of Lille

We need to get Haaland if only to prevent him going to City. Its like how critical it was to get VVD ahead of City
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 08:41:39 am
Darwin Nunez sounds great, could help evolve our system.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 08:16:34 pm
Konsa has been impressive this season, hes got 2.5 years left on his contract, I imagine hell be quite costly. A ball playing CB would be my ideal choice, no idea how good Konsa is on the ball but we really miss those long passes out from the back.
I did read a bit back that Villa have an option to add on another year extension after this season. :-\
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28072 on: Today at 11:44:11 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:21:13 am
Analysed: Six No 9s that Liverpool could target

https://theathletic.com/2413609/2021/02/28/analysed-six-no-9s-that-liverpool-could-target/

Haaland, Andre Silva of Eintracht Frankfurt, Darwin Nunez of Benfica, Amine Gouiri of Nice, Breel Embolo, Jonathan David of Lille

Did they throw in breel embolo to see if anyone is reading? I mean, nothing against him, but you may as well keep hold of Origi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28073 on: Today at 01:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:44:11 am
Did they throw in breel embolo to see if anyone is reading? I mean, nothing against him, but you may as well keep hold of Origi.

My thoughts exactly. I love Embolo and the skillset he possesses but his finishing (or lack thereof) is super frustrating. Much like our Divock, a massive injury really set him back and he hasnt quite recovered since. I would say that he would offer a little bit more than Origi in the sense hes played a fair bit of 10 at Gladbach and has an eye for a pass which isnt something Id say about Divock.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28074 on: Today at 01:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Layer 2 on Today at 07:55:10 am
We need to get Haaland if only to prevent him going to City. Its like how critical it was to get VVD ahead of City

Everything I've read about him our name never gets mentioned once.

Doubt we'll sign him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28075 on: Today at 01:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Layer 2 on Today at 07:55:10 am
We need to get Haaland if only to prevent him going to City. Its like how critical it was to get VVD ahead of City

What a presumptions way to look at things. No wonder fans get so upset at signings not happening.

If he moves this summer, Liverpool don't have a prayer, like most teams, its only the likes of Abu Dhabi, Chelsea and PSG who could pay up.

 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28076 on: Today at 02:22:23 pm »
I need to get Scarlett Johansson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28077 on: Today at 02:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:22:23 pm
I need to get Scarlett Johansson.

What for?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28078 on: Today at 02:42:11 pm »
Between me, her and a pair of handcuffs mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28079 on: Today at 03:45:31 pm »
