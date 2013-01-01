Van Dijk poses a big dilemma, IMO. We don't know how he will recover from the injury. It might take time to get to his best, in which case his comeback must be managed, or he may never get to his best though still a good CB. In either of those cases, we will look to sing someone of high quality both for the present and the future. And if Van Dijk get to his best in preseason (and I hope so), he will be ever-present and all other CBs will be vying for one spot, which doesn't make the situation attractive to potentially incoming players.



Gomez is another dilemma - is he injury prone or not? He's had his share of troubles, bug ones, but one could argue that he's been unlucky. If he is on the road to becoming like Matip, what would be the club's choice, keep or move on?



I think we've been far too long complacent about our CBs because we've been spoiled by Van Dijk's availability (never mind level of performance). It was OK to have three other CBs that were often injured, but now we suffer from that. I think that it is essential that we find a good CB who is reliable, not necessarily VVD-level, but is rarely injured. (Is that Davies?) If Kabak turns out to be that CB, then fine; if not, find another one.



On the balance of all this, I think that we will likely be in for a young, potentially top-level CB, to take the baton from VVD and we will keep Kabak barring a disastrous run of performances, in which case we may get Caleta-Car or someone like that. Both Kabak and Caleta-Car don't strike me as world-beater CBs, so I think that would be a temporary solution for a season or two, but I could be wrong.



