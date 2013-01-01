« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27760 on: Today at 07:13:01 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:03:37 PM
If this isn't a "please come back in for me in the summer" plea then I'm not sure what is.


Don't think he'll miss his flight next time.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27761 on: Today at 07:15:21 PM
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 07:13:01 PM
Don't think he'll miss his flight next time.

I'd be very surprised if he didn't get assurances that the deal would happen in the summer from us and Marseille before not getting on that plane.
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27762 on: Today at 07:45:52 PM
Poor guy sounds gutted. Marseille is a big club, too, he bleats, as he weeps into his Liverpool scarf.
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27763 on: Today at 07:54:25 PM
So after all agreeing to sign Mbappe last night, who are we scouting tonight? Kounde, Haaland, Sancho?
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27764 on: Today at 07:58:37 PM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:45:52 PM
Poor guy sounds gutted. Marseille is a big club, too, he bleats, as he weeps into his Liverpool scarf.

Being held by all 6 fingers.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27765 on: Today at 08:11:03 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:20:10 PM
You reckon well wait until the middle of August before deciding if we want him permanently...? Maybe a week or two before next season starts, after pre season? Bold strategy.

I think that Klopp would like to see Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip in pre-season, before he makes his decision on the number of central defenders we will sign ...
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27766 on: Today at 08:40:33 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:11:03 PM
I think that Klopp would like to see Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip in pre-season, before he makes his decision on the number of central defenders we will sign ...

I imagine he'd rather get new players in prior to pre-season getting to the stage where the games are at such a level that they would tell him anything about how well they'd come through games.
Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27767 on: Today at 08:50:50 PM
We should try our best to get Haaland. We are Liverpool Football Club; no messing about with this.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27768 on: Today at 08:51:14 PM
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:54:25 PM
So after all agreeing to sign Mbappe last night, who are we scouting tonight? Kounde, Haaland, Sancho?
Haaland would be phenomenal for us.
Lastrador

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27769 on: Today at 08:56:51 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:03:37 PM
If this isn't a "please come back in for me in the summer" plea then I'm not sure what is.

Edit - sorry quotes are Caleta-Car, although imagine most figured that out / saw them yesterday.
Did I mentioned Liverpool made an offer for me?
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27770 on: Today at 08:57:30 PM
Van Dijk poses a big dilemma, IMO. We don't know how he will recover from the injury. It might take time to get to his best, in which case his comeback must be managed, or he may never get to his best though still a good CB. In either of those cases, we will look to sing someone of high quality both for the present and the future. And if Van Dijk get to his best in preseason (and I hope so), he will be ever-present and all other CBs will be vying for one spot, which doesn't make the situation attractive to potentially incoming players.

Gomez is another dilemma - is he injury prone or not? He's had his share of troubles, bug ones, but one could argue that he's been unlucky. If he is on the road to becoming like Matip, what would be the club's choice, keep or move on?

I think we've been far too long complacent about our CBs because we've been spoiled by Van Dijk's availability (never mind level of performance). It was OK to have three other CBs that were often injured, but now we suffer from that. I think that it is essential that we find a good CB who is reliable, not necessarily VVD-level, but is rarely injured. (Is that Davies?) If Kabak turns out to be that CB, then fine; if not, find another one.

On the balance of all this, I think that we will likely be in for a young, potentially top-level CB, to take the baton from VVD and we will keep Kabak barring a disastrous run of performances, in which case we may get Caleta-Car or someone like that. Both Kabak and Caleta-Car don't strike me as world-beater CBs, so I think that would be a temporary solution for a season or two, but I could be wrong.

aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27771 on: Today at 09:07:41 PM
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:54:25 PM
So after all agreeing to sign Mbappe last night, who are we scouting tonight? Kounde, Haaland, Sancho?
Yes.
