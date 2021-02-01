« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27720 on: Today at 02:30:59 PM
Big fan of Matip but I wouldnt be calling him one of the absolute best defenders in the league. His injury record is awful and cant be relied upon. Really good player but if the club decided to bring in someone else that is more reliable in terms of staying fit then we can hardly have any complaints.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Bakez0151

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27721 on: Today at 02:31:01 PM
There's no chance Matip is getting sold. He's on big wages  and coming off a season ending injury.

I also get the impression we've written off this season to try and make sure he's in the best possible condition for next, going off Klopp's comments about getting him ready for pre season

"But he will be ready for the start of next pre-season and everything will be sorted"
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27722 on: Today at 02:42:06 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:36:05 AM
I think its highly likely we would.
Nope. We will have Virgil, Gomez, Matip,, Davies, Kabak and at a push Fabinho again. That's not including any younger players. Wouldn't make sense.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27723 on: Today at 02:44:19 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:40:51 AM
Really? That would be almost a £20m investment and would give us 5 centrebacks. If money is tight and considering we have other areas of the pitch to look at that would be surprising..
Correct. Would be a waste of financial resources.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27724 on: Today at 02:44:57 PM
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:42:06 PM
Nope. We will have Virgil, Gomez, Matip,, Davies, Kabak and at a push Fabinho again. That's not including any younger players. Wouldn't make sense.

The first three won't have kicked a football in a competitive game for, at the min, 7 months and at the most 10. They aren't coming back in and playing 2 games a week for a good chunk of that first part of the season. The latter of the 3 has shown he simply cannot play even close to that many minutes without breaking down.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27725 on: Today at 02:48:29 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:44:57 PM
The first three won't have kicked a football in a competitive game for, at the min, 7 months and at the most 10. They aren't coming back in and playing 2 games a week for a good chunk of that first part of the season. The latter of the 3 has shown he simply cannot play even close to that many minutes without breaking down.
It's still 5 or 6 player's potentially available for two positions and the bench.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27726 on: Today at 02:51:53 PM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:30:59 PM
Big fan of Matip but I wouldnt be calling him one of the absolute best defenders in the league. His injury record is awful and cant be relied upon. Really good player but if the club decided to bring in someone else that is more reliable in terms of staying fit then we can hardly have any complaints.

on talent alone I will very much call him that, ta  ;D

Hes quality.

Gomez is good, but not a patch on Matip - of course, my opinion, we dont need to do the my opinion' thing all the time I dont think, on what is clearly a persons opionion  8) Same as those who thing Gomez is better, all good of course!
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27727 on: Today at 02:52:13 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:44:57 PM
The first three won't have kicked a football in a competitive game for, at the min, 7 months and at the most 10. They aren't coming back in and playing 2 games a week for a good chunk of that first part of the season. The latter of the 3 has shown he simply cannot play even close to that many minutes without breaking down.

If we go in with the mindset that its inevitable he'll get injured and cant be relied upon, then we'll just sell/release him surely. Whats the point of keeping him in that case.

We cant afford financially to go into a season with Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Kabak and Davies AND another one or two senior CBs because we dont think the first three can be relied on. At the risk of poking at very recent wounds, the sensible thing is surely having those four senior CBs as well as Davies and then having Rhys Williams, Fabinho and Hendo in reserve in case of emergency (maybe Van Den Berg if his loan goes well or Koumetio if his level starts going up).
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27728 on: Today at 02:56:38 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:52:13 PM
If we go in with the mindset that its inevitable he'll get injured and cant be relied upon, then we'll just sell/release him surely. Whats the point of keeping him in that case.

We cant afford financially to go into a season with Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Kabak and Davies AND another one or two senior CBs because we dont think the first three can be relied on. At the risk of poking at very recent wounds, the sensible thing is surely having those four senior CBs as well as Davies and then having Rhys Williams, Fabinho and Hendo in reserve in case of emergency (maybe Van Den Berg if his loan goes well or Koumetio if his level starts going up).

Van De Berg has a long arrangement with Preston for next season also. Koumetio has been poor this season for the under 23's but I get your point and agree.

We have to put this season down as a freak season for CB injuries. We can't have about 6-8 1st team CB's on books just in case.
Last Edit: Today at 02:58:51 PM by Fordy
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27729 on: Today at 02:59:15 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:56:38 PM
Van De Berg has a long arrangement with Preston for next season also. Koumetio has been poor this season for the under 23's but I get your point.

Not to call you out or anything Fordy, because we all know you're rarely (if ever?) wrong, but I've not seen that reported at all. Neither club has anything more than the rest of this season on their official sites, from what I can see. Unless this is another of your inside scoops?
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27730 on: Today at 03:01:24 PM
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:09:45 PM
Theres no way were having 7 CBs in the squad next season; Phillips will go somewhere that gives him regular game time and Williams will get a loan somewhere. I cant see us having more than 5 with Fabinho and Henderson as the break glass in case of emergency options.
No mate you've misunderstood me there. I'm not advocating for 7, I'm advocating for 10. Better to be safe than sorry.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27731 on: Today at 03:01:34 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:52:13 PM
If we go in with the mindset that its inevitable he'll get injured and cant be relied upon, then we'll just sell/release him surely. Whats the point of keeping him in that case.

His value is basically 0 though - he can't play every week, he's 30 this summer, and he's on decent wages. I can't see him being willing to be released unless we pay him off (he's not getting close to £100k a week anywhere else), so if that's the case we may as well keep him as a 4th/5th option.


Quote
We cant afford financially to go into a season with Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Kabak and Davies AND another one or two senior CBs because we dont think the first three can be relied on. At the risk of poking at very recent wounds, the sensible thing is surely having those four senior CBs as well as Davies and then having Rhys Williams, Fabinho and Hendo in reserve in case of emergency (maybe Van Den Berg if his loan goes well or Koumetio if his level starts going up).

Williams has already shown he prob won't fit with how we want to play, and Fab and Hendo moving there severely hampers how we play going forward. If this season shows us anything it's that we can't let that be an option again.

My personal preference would be to sign someone better than Kabak to fight it out with Gomez to partner VVD. Then have Matip as cover as well as some kids. But if the club had more money I'd not be adverse to Kabak and another, and then dealing with the overstock in summer 2022.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27732 on: Today at 03:15:07 PM
The way I see it, Klopp will definitely want five CBs next season. We know that his ideal is four, so it's not much of a leap to think he'd want an extra one when the three best CBs are all returning from severe injuries.

I think the question is who the fifth CB would be. Personally I don't think he'll want to consider Fabinho there - with Gini going he'll want Fab as a consistent midfield option again.

Davies is the logical one, obviously. He's not going to moan about not being in the squad most weeks, and being homegrown means it's not much of an issue from a squad size perspective. But I still think there's a good chance he goes in the summer. The reality is that he could never take to the field and we would still - at worst - double our money. There's also Phillips, but I'd expect us to cash in as he's done enough to be snapped up by someone lower down the chain, probably in the Championship.

But say Davies/Phillips go, I don't think we can conceivably add someone like Caleta-Car to a pool already including Virgil, Gomez, Matip and Kabak. That's five starting calibre CBs and that's a situation that just wouldn't be tenable for long, if at all. We could maybe go with that for the first half of the season, as the injured trio get back up to speed, but come January we'd have to either sell Matip or loan Kabak, IMO.

So thinking it through, I think we only sign a CB if we don't trigger Kabak's option. Happy to be proven wrong though.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27733 on: Today at 03:20:31 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:59:15 PM
Not to call you out or anything Fordy, because we all know you're rarely (if ever?) wrong, but I've not seen that reported at all. Neither club has anything more than the rest of this season on their official sites, from what I can see. Unless this is another of your inside scoops?

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2021/02/sepp-van-den-berg-makes-loan-switch-to-preston-could-stay-for-18-months/

Available on other sites also.
aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #27734 on: Today at 03:21:12 PM
I don't think there's a need for more than 5 first team defenders next season.

Yes, VVD, Gomez and Matip will be carefully managed, but they will still play more often than not as long as they are fit, especially the first guy. Kabak/Another defender and Davies would be, for me enough. Fabinho again as emergency cover, but this time his our 6th defender rather than 3rd.

I think it's fine. This season is a freak but if we had Kabak and Davies from the start we would've been in a much better position, so I don't think we need more defenders.
