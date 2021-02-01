The way I see it, Klopp will definitely want five CBs next season. We know that his ideal is four, so it's not much of a leap to think he'd want an extra one when the three best CBs are all returning from severe injuries.



I think the question is who the fifth CB would be. Personally I don't think he'll want to consider Fabinho there - with Gini going he'll want Fab as a consistent midfield option again.



Davies is the logical one, obviously. He's not going to moan about not being in the squad most weeks, and being homegrown means it's not much of an issue from a squad size perspective. But I still think there's a good chance he goes in the summer. The reality is that he could never take to the field and we would still - at worst - double our money. There's also Phillips, but I'd expect us to cash in as he's done enough to be snapped up by someone lower down the chain, probably in the Championship.



But say Davies/Phillips go, I don't think we can conceivably add someone like Caleta-Car to a pool already including Virgil, Gomez, Matip and Kabak. That's five starting calibre CBs and that's a situation that just wouldn't be tenable for long, if at all. We could maybe go with that for the first half of the season, as the injured trio get back up to speed, but come January we'd have to either sell Matip or loan Kabak, IMO.



So thinking it through, I think we only sign a CB if we don't trigger Kabak's option. Happy to be proven wrong though.