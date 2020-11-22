Benoît Badiashile hits all of those requirements. And only 19 years old





He looks an excellent talent but I would expect us to go for someone a bit more established. We have Williams, VDB and Koumetio in that youth CB bracket. Firstly the club seem to have hope that one (or more) of them might make it, but secondly it sends a worrying message to youth development if you get players like Williams to the brink of the first team then replace them with a 19 year old bought at great expense from abroad.Also we want someone who can step in from January and be an assertive and experienced presence, if we are buying in that window. Someone who may be one injury or suspension away from playing important league matches and CL knockout games. So I suspect were more likely to bring someone in with the level and experience of Upamecano.