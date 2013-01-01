Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
460
461
462
463
464
[
465
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO! (Read 736551 times)
Redcap
Believer
Posts: 12,855
You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
«
Reply #18560 on:
Today
at 11:36:19 PM »
What's the deal with the mismatching suit and pants uniform on the right there?
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
460
461
462
463
464
[
465
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]
SMF 2.0.15
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2