« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 457 458 459 460 461 [462]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!  (Read 729961 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,594
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18440 on: Yesterday at 05:53:36 PM »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,123
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18441 on: Yesterday at 06:21:14 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:53:36 PM
Billy, top player.
Euan, tends to shit the bed
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,868
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18442 on: Yesterday at 07:57:06 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:41:52 PM
"Liverpool had planned to enter the market again next summer, with RB Leipzigs Dayot Upamecano at the top of their wanted list. The 22-year-olds contract means he is available for around £40million at the end of the season.

"Though Liverpool are interested in Brighton & Hove Albions Ben White, it is thought there is better value for money options abroad. Schalkes Ozan Kabak is also under consideration, alongside Torinos left-footed Brazilian Bremer."

https://theathletic.com/news/liverpool-joe-gomez-injury-latest/qAuDWrm29K4q

I have only watched Torino once recently, when they were run over by Juventus after the lockdown. I might be wrong, but I think that Bremer is not left-footed.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,594
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18443 on: Yesterday at 08:41:41 PM »
From the Greek journo who first reported the Tsimikas news

https://twitter.com/choria80/status/1326975034133508098

Quote
According to Portuguese TV Network ''Sic Noticias'' #Olympiacos CB Ruben Semedo is on #LFC transfer list. Olympiacos will demand at least 20m.
#LiverpoolFC
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,594
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18444 on: Yesterday at 08:43:37 PM »
NOT HAPPENING LIKE!  ;D
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,624
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18445 on: Yesterday at 08:44:51 PM »
Sic Noticias ;D
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,371
  • Yeah right..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18446 on: Yesterday at 08:45:37 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:43:37 PM
NOT HAPPENING LIKE!  ;D

Aye got that too..not our normal type of business these days.
Looks a beast on YouTube  ;D
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,868
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18447 on: Yesterday at 08:48:10 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:41:41 PM
From the Greek journo who first reported the Tsimikas news

https://twitter.com/choria80/status/1326975034133508098

I really doubt there is any truth in this rumour ...
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18448 on: Yesterday at 08:49:12 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:41:41 PM
From the Greek journo who first reported the Tsimikas news

https://twitter.com/choria80/status/1326975034133508098

He's had an interesting past to say the least  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Red Cactii

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18449 on: Yesterday at 09:09:47 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:41:41 PM
From the Greek journo who first reported the Tsimikas news

https://twitter.com/choria80/status/1326975034133508098

I mean surely if people dont want Kabak who spat, theres no way were going for a guy whos banned from entering Spain until 2026.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/spanish-football/2018/07/13/5b48bb5dca4741bc288b462f.html
Logged

Offline Original

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,476
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18450 on: Yesterday at 09:36:35 PM »
Haha I googled that Portuguese chap and first thing that came up was kidnap and robbery, be surprised by that one like
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,123
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18451 on: Yesterday at 11:01:34 PM »
Isn't he a bit of a sic note (sic)?
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,594
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18452 on: Yesterday at 11:27:05 PM »
James Pearce randomly tweeting about Szoboszlai's goal tonight has got the LFC twitter weirdos going.  ;D
Logged

Online kloppagetime

  • Is severely disappointed with Liverpools performance levels in 2020, especially pre-season.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,650
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18453 on: Today at 06:37:32 AM »
NBA season doesn't start until December 22 so until then I think we should get LeBron James in as center back cover  ;D
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,788
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18454 on: Today at 06:42:53 AM »

Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 06:37:32 AM
NBA season doesn't start until December 22 so until then I think we should get LeBron James in as center back cover  ;D

Only has pace for 15 meters.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 457 458 459 460 461 [462]   Go Up
« previous next »
 