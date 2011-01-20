Reckon a premium above Upamecano's release clause in the summer release clause could see the deal done?



Immediately put a line through any CBs who aren't really quick



Our two fastest centre backs are injured and playing the way we want to without pace at the back is really tough



Almost certainly, but Leipzig are tough negotiators. Remember with Naby, we had done the deal for him to join in summer 2018 for his release clause plus a premium. Then in January 2018, we tried to get him here early and they were demanding something like £15-20m extra.They'll know fine well Upamecano is leaving next summer, so they'll squeeze every penny out of someone trying to get him early. I think you'd be looking at £55-60m, which is a hell of a lot extra to pay when his release clause is supposed to be around £38-40m.I mentioned Tarkowski yesterday, but I think his pace - or lack of it - is probably enough to have Edwards looking elsewhere. Although maybe it's encouraging that Leicester wanted him, even if Fofana was first choice. Believe the other name on their CB shortlist was Jonathan Tah, he could be another we look at.