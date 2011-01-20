« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!  (Read 728829 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18400 on: Today at 10:19:17 AM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:37:20 PM
I doubt that we would be interested in a 5'10" central defender. Schuurs is much more the type we need.

So height is a better judgment than been a better defender .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18401 on: Today at 11:25:10 AM »
Talks of janmaat as a free agent. Although I've seen him play I dont remember anything about him really. Hes a rightback actually so think he can't be too slow and hes not too small.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18402 on: Today at 11:33:49 AM »
Was/is a good player but all Watford fans when he was released were like "Such a shame we never saw enough of him due to injury".

Sounds perfect, get him in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18403 on: Today at 11:56:25 AM »
Perr is young but is he leader type? Wondering how younger players would react under perr schuurs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18404 on: Today at 12:00:50 PM »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 11:25:10 AM
Talks of janmaat as a free agent. Although I've seen him play I dont remember anything about him really. Hes a rightback actually so think he can't be too slow and hes not too small.
I've just read that myself, apparently he is still playing for Holland and Gini has given a good reference.

Kevin Palmer, the fella who broke the VVD news when we first signed him has done the article on it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18405 on: Today at 12:06:07 PM »
Haven't we used up all our non-homegrown quota for the Premier League? Also wouldn't be able to register him for the CL either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18406 on: Today at 12:22:47 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:33:49 AM
Was/is a good player but all Watford fans when he was released were like "Such a shame we never saw enough of him due to injury".

Sounds perfect, get him in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18407 on: Today at 12:26:40 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:06:07 PM
Haven't we used up all our non-homegrown quota for the Premier League? Also wouldn't be able to register him for the CL either.

I think we have one space free, as we didn't register Virgil in the squad due to his injury. I assume you can add free agents to your squad at any point, even after you've submitted your squad - but don't know for sure. I don't know if you can do that for the CL though.

No idea if the Janmaat talk is bollocks or not, but it's not completely illogical. A warm body, with good experience, to bulk out the squad for the rest of the season and provide cover.

You'd hope we'd supplement that with a proper signing in January though. However, that would have to be a homegrown player unless we sold/loaned someone to free up an additional space. Origi probably the most likely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18408 on: Today at 12:31:12 PM »
Gomez out for a 'significant part of the remainder of the season', says the club. Virgil almost certainly not back until next season.

I think it's a given now that we recruit in January. Was likely even before Joe's injury, but we've got seven months left of the season and our only recognised CB is the one with the worst injury history. Knock on effect, presumably, is that Fabinho won't even be considered for midfield minutes unless reinforcements arrive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18409 on: Today at 12:34:34 PM »
Height for a centre back is important, regardless of stand-out freaks such as Cannavaro who make a mockery of that.

There isn't a single sub- 6'1 centre half in the top 5 European Leagues (from the stats I can find) who comes out in the top few for their league in aerial duels won. If we take someone in this size bracket they have to be exceptionally quick and have someone good in the air by them.

Lisandro Martinez is a lovely player but more a DM to my eyes than a CB.

Schuurs, Konate, Kounde (despite smallness for the position, still going to be great, will need someone aerially dominant alongside him) and maybe Wober are the ones we should be looking at.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18410 on: Today at 12:38:38 PM »
Reckon a premium above Upamecano's release clause in the summer release clause could see the deal done?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18411 on: Today at 12:42:57 PM »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 12:38:38 PM
Reckon a premium above Upamecano's release clause in the summer release clause could see the deal done?

Almost certainly, but Leipzig are tough negotiators. Remember with Naby, we had done the deal for him to join in summer 2018 for his release clause plus a premium. Then in January 2018, we tried to get him here early and they were demanding something like £15-20m extra.

They'll know fine well Upamecano is leaving next summer, so they'll squeeze every penny out of someone trying to get him early. I think you'd be looking at £55-60m, which is a hell of a lot extra to pay when his release clause is supposed to be around £38-40m.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:55:55 PM
Immediately put a line through any CBs who aren't really quick

Our two fastest centre backs are injured and playing the way we want to without pace at the back is really tough

I mentioned Tarkowski yesterday, but I think his pace - or lack of it - is probably enough to have Edwards looking elsewhere. Although maybe it's encouraging that Leicester wanted him, even if Fofana was first choice. Believe the other name on their CB shortlist was Jonathan Tah, he could be another we look at.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:48 PM by Barefoot Doctor »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18412 on: Today at 12:55:37 PM »
https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1326869140888563717?s=20

Gomez has undergone successful surgery to repair tendon in left knee
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18413 on: Today at 12:57:11 PM »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 12:38:38 PM
Reckon a premium above Upamecano's release clause in the summer release clause could see the deal done?

I could certainly see it happening if they drop out of the UCL in the group stage (decent chance if they lose at PSG next) and the premium is sufficient enough. They dont seem to be under the FFP squeeze again just yet but getting above the release clause would certainly help address that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18414 on: Today at 01:15:10 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:56:25 AM
Perr is young but is he leader type? Wondering how younger players would react under perr schuurs

I've heard that he's the arrogant type. People have said, "Under Per Schuurs, looking down on me".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18415 on: Today at 01:21:40 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Today at 12:55:37 PM
https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1326869140888563717?s=20

Gomez has undergone successful surgery to repair tendon in left knee
I think we'll still bring someone. By the looks of things, best case scenario is Gomez and VVD returning to the last few games of the season, but still missing the lion's share of it. Even if on a loan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18416 on: Today at 01:25:28 PM »
Michael Edwards bunker in the  new Kirkby complex.  :D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18417 on: Today at 01:25:30 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:15:10 PM
I've heard that he's the arrogant type. People have said, "Under Per Schuurs, looking down on me".

We're totally wasted on here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18418 on: Today at 01:59:55 PM »
List of free agent defenders from transfermarkt

Janmaat is the first on the list, maybe thats how the rumour with him was born. Other than him there is not really anyone on the list that could fit the bill, maybe Garray but he is 34 and apparently injured.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18419 on: Today at 02:26:05 PM »
https://twitter.com/StevenCaulker44/status/1326606783641772034

Quote
Im only coming back if Im playing up front!
Face with tears of joy
 #YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18420 on: Today at 02:37:04 PM »
Klopp started at Dortmund with two teenage centre halves as well, so I think it's not out of the question that we may not be looking at buying first choice defenders this window, but perhaps one that can play across the back four. I imagine Klopp will give the young players every chance to prove themselves, especially considering we are most likely going to progress out of our group in the CL. But in the meantime, I think we will probably sign a free agent as cover for now, that is a fairly low risk proposition, especially someone like Janmaat.

Personally I wish we'd bring in someone big who just clears away attackers from the penalty area, someone who will complement our core when everyone is healthy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18421 on: Today at 02:40:23 PM »
Whatever happens we will definitely sign somebody. The fact that Matip is injured constantly means we cannot rely on Fabinho to be our constant first choice defender. That is just crazy especially when we play the tougher matches.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18422 on: Today at 03:52:06 PM »
Said it yesterday, but it's so so helpful that we've basically already qualified from the CL group. I don't think I'd risk either Matip or Fabinho in the final three games, just wrap them in cotton wool for each PL game if possible. Complication comes when we go two games a week in the PL around Christmas, but hopefully we can persevere and then have at least one other player ready to join on 1st January.

Bound to be some good defenders out there with a release clause... hopefully we can announce someone in early December like we did with Minamino!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18423 on: Today at 04:37:37 PM »
The Athletic are reporting that Upermecano was our top transfer target for the summer but we're looking to bring all defensive targets forward because of our current situation. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18424 on: Today at 04:38:20 PM »
So it sounds as if Janmaat's agent has been on the phone to us, and he is open to a short-term deal. I presume Gini thinks he has the intelligence to pick up Klopp's system quickly enough to offer something if he's given a 'glowing' reference.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18425 on: Today at 04:46:31 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:37:37 PM
The Athletic are reporting that Upermecano was our top transfer target for the summer but we're looking to bring all defensive targets forward because of our current situation. 

Good stuff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18426 on: Today at 04:59:38 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:37:37 PM
The Athletic are reporting that Upermecano was our top transfer target for the summer but we're looking to bring all defensive targets forward because of our current situation. 
Not entirely surprising and we should still have a good relationship with RB/Leipzig too.

Dayotchanculle Oswald Upamecano, we should sign him just for his name ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18427 on: Today at 05:00:21 PM »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 04:59:38 PM
Not entirely surprising and we should still have a good relationship with RB/Leipzig too.

Dayotchanculle Oswald Upamecano, we should sign him just for his name ;D

Make his fee back in just shirt sales (with his full name on) alone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18428 on: Today at 05:06:55 PM »
I don't think they are saying that? The only recent bit I can see on transfer targets is at the bottom.of their Gomez article

Quote
Last month, The Athletic looked at some options Klopp and Michael Edwards may be pushed to take a closer look at following Van Dijks injury. Leipzigs Dayot Upamecano, Ozan Kabak of Schalke, and Brightons Ben White are among players who might fit the bill but the feeling then at Liverpool was that it was too soon to say whether they would spend or not in January.

Liverpool certainly dont lack for potential targets  the club had tracked more than 30 centre-backs before moving for Van Dijk  but while budgets may possibly be tighter, it seems certain the club will now be assessing who is available with greater urgency.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18429 on: Today at 05:08:15 PM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:06:55 PM
I don't think they are saying that? The only recent bit I can see on transfer targets is at the bottom.of their Gomez article


Yeah that doesn't really say anything at all about inside knowledge of who we could go for. Just filler.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18430 on: Today at 05:11:35 PM »
Its just Samie trying to make up some transfer gossip  :P

 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18431 on: Today at 05:17:14 PM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:06:55 PM
I don't think they are saying that? The only recent bit I can see on transfer targets is at the bottom.of their Gomez article

Basically what I said then.  :P

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:11:35 PM
Its just Samie trying to make up some transfer gossip  :P


Lies!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18432 on: Today at 05:21:59 PM »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:19:17 AM
So height is a better judgment than been a better defender .

Well, if you can name the last 5'10" central defender who was a success in the Premier League, it might change my mind ...
