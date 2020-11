Don't think this will be a popular shout, but it wouldn't surprise me if we went for James Tarkowski. Aerially dominant (one of the best non-Virgil players in the air) and while Burnley play industrial football, he played as a ball-playing CB at Brentford so could - in theory - adapt to our system. Refusing to sign a new contract at Burnley as they priced him out of a move in the summer, and a phenomenal fitness record.



Still contracted until 2022 so can't see them turning down anything less than £20m for him (likely more given they turned down £30m+ in the summer).Not sure he's worth that to us as ultimately he's not likely to push for a starting spot once all are fit, and that's surely the level player we should be looking to sign.