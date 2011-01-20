Not putting any trust in the aforementioned link, but I have felt since he left Salzburg that Haaland might be taking a first step towards Liverpool. Mbappe is the dream but seems a financial impossibility ; Haaland feels realistic and a seriously great piece of the next all-conquering Klopp squad.



Haaland over Mbappe anytime for me. As I've mentioned before I've little interest in Mbappe and the circus he would bring to our focussed and feet-on-the-ground club, not to mention the costs involved and the idea that fans would be begging for Nike to somehow have a role in our recruitment and remuneration policies.Haaland, on the other hand, is just at the right level and would - at least at the moment - probably be doable costwise without relying on a helping hand from a multi-national corporation with an exploitative labour history.But a season is a long time in sport; by next summer he may be well out of our reach if he keeps going like this. Unless he has some kind of low buy-out clause. I've no idea if he has.