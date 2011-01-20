« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!

BJ

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18280 on: November 5, 2020, 08:17:23 PM
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on November  5, 2020, 07:55:48 PM
For Werner it was the "fee" was in fact a release clause in the contract, the team that loses the player has no interest in negotiating or making concessions in terms of payment structure.
I think given the unusual times and also it would have been the first signing following the shutdown and nobody knowing what normal would look like it may have been possible to negotiate a deal involving payments like Arsenal tried with Partey, only that happened much later in the window.
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18281 on: November 5, 2020, 09:17:36 PM
Quote from: MBL? on November  5, 2020, 08:15:59 PM
Lothar Matthaus and Salzburg sporting director saying Harland will go to Liverpool. Its talksport with direct quotes though.

https://talksport.com/football/784030/haaland-liverpool-man-united-rb-salzburg/amp/

Lothar Matthäus is almost never right about anything...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18282 on: November 5, 2020, 09:21:41 PM
I think they are suggesting Haaland is good enough play for a top side and right now we are a top side while United aren't.
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18283 on: November 5, 2020, 09:23:55 PM
Quote from: MBL? on November  5, 2020, 08:15:59 PM
Lothar Matthaus and Salzburg sporting director saying Harland will go to Liverpool. Its talksport with direct quotes though.

https://talksport.com/football/784030/haaland-liverpool-man-united-rb-salzburg/amp/
Perhaps they just mean he'll be landing at Speke before going to speak to Ole* and Woody?




*correct at time of writing
Something Worse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18284 on: November 6, 2020, 03:10:43 AM
He looks like the unmasked Predator, how can we go from Bobby to that?
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

kloppagetime

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18285 on: November 6, 2020, 04:28:18 AM
If I was offered the chance as a manager to sign any player I wanted the very first player I'd choose is Erling Haaland whoever signs him knows that's he's guaranteed to be a major success.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18286 on: November 6, 2020, 08:16:19 AM
Quote from: GreatEx on November  5, 2020, 09:46:56 AM
Just took a look, this is the first post I found about Diogo. Priceless

Best part is the poster of that comment has commented earlier on this same page and doesnt realise it was them ;D
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18287 on: November 6, 2020, 08:20:33 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on November  6, 2020, 04:28:18 AM
If I was offered the chance as a manager to sign any player I wanted the very first player I'd choose is Erling Haaland whoever signs him knows that's he's guaranteed to be a major success.

Mbappe would be first choice, but it looks like this guy would be a very close second.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18288 on: November 6, 2020, 09:15:21 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on November  6, 2020, 03:10:43 AM
He looks like the unmasked Predator, how can we go from Bobby to that?
:lmao
BJ

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18289 on: November 6, 2020, 02:16:07 PM
Fun fact: Erling Harland was born in Leeds.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18290 on: November 6, 2020, 04:07:11 PM
Origi dropped from a 32 man Belgium squad.

Surely, a loan or a move a way will be happening in Jan.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18291 on: November 6, 2020, 07:00:18 PM
Quote from: Fordy on November  6, 2020, 04:07:11 PM
Origi dropped from a 32 man Belgium squad.

Surely, a loan or a move a way will be happening in Jan.

With the congested fixtures and the increased number of injuries this season, probably not until next summer.
GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18292 on: Yesterday at 07:26:13 AM
Not putting any trust in the aforementioned link, but I have felt since he left Salzburg that Haaland might be taking a first step towards Liverpool. Mbappe is the dream but seems a financial impossibility ; Haaland feels realistic and a seriously great piece of the next all-conquering Klopp squad.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18293 on: Yesterday at 02:47:54 PM
Would be an interesting stylistic change to go from a Mane, Salah, Firmino front 3 to a Mane/Jota, Salah/Jota, Haaland front 3.
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18294 on: Yesterday at 02:58:17 PM
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 07:26:13 AM
Not putting any trust in the aforementioned link, but I have felt since he left Salzburg that Haaland might be taking a first step towards Liverpool. Mbappe is the dream but seems a financial impossibility ; Haaland feels realistic and a seriously great piece of the next all-conquering Klopp squad.
Haaland  over Mbappe anytime for me. As I've mentioned before I've little interest in Mbappe and the circus he would bring to our focussed and feet-on-the-ground club, not to mention the costs involved and the idea that fans would be begging for Nike to somehow have a role in our recruitment and remuneration policies.

Haaland, on the other hand, is just at the right level and would - at least at the moment - probably be doable costwise without relying on a helping hand from a multi-national corporation with an exploitative labour history.

But a season is a long time in sport; by next summer he may be well out of our reach if he keeps going  like this. Unless he has some kind of low buy-out clause. I've no idea if he has.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18295 on: Yesterday at 08:17:43 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:58:17 PM
Haaland  over Mbappe anytime for me. As I've mentioned before I've little interest in Mbappe and the circus he would bring to our focussed and feet-on-the-ground club, not to mention the costs involved and the idea that fans would be begging for Nike to somehow have a role in our recruitment and remuneration policies.

Haaland, on the other hand, is just at the right level and would - at least at the moment - probably be doable costwise without relying on a helping hand from a multi-national corporation with an exploitative labour history.

But a season is a long time in sport; by next summer he may be well out of our reach if he keeps going  like this. Unless he has some kind of low buy-out clause. I've no idea if he has.

Haaland has a release clause (reported to be at 75 million), but he is represented by Mino Raiola. I would prefer Mbappe, since he is and will be the superior player, even if we do it with the help of "Nike".
ubb! please

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18296 on: Yesterday at 08:18:49 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:17:43 PM
Haaland has a release clause (reported to be at 75 million), but he is represented by Mino Raiola. I would prefer Mbappe, since he is and will be the superior player, even if we do it with the help of "Nike".

Tepid T₂O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18297 on: Yesterday at 08:46:38 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:17:43 PM
Haaland has a release clause (reported to be at 75 million), but he is represented by Mino Raiola. I would prefer Mbappe, since he is and will be the superior player, even if we do it with the help of "Nike".
I read he didnt have a release clause only this week.

Mbappe is the next great player in world football. Being realistic, Haaland is far more getable.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18298 on: Yesterday at 09:25:00 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:46:38 PM
I read he didnt have a release clause only this week.

Mbappe is the next great player in world football. Being realistic, Haaland is far more getable.

At the time Haaland signed for Dortmund, it was reported in the German press that Mino Raiola insisted on a release clause. Knowing how Mino operates, I tend to believe that these reports of a 75 million release clause are accurate, and knowing how he advises his clients, I think that Mbappe will be far more getable for us.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18299 on: Yesterday at 09:26:47 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:25:00 PM
At the time Haaland signed for Dortmund, it was reported in the German press that Mino Raiola insisted on a release clause. Knowing how Mino operates, I tend to believe that these reports of a 75 release clause are accurate, and knowing how he advises his clients, I think that Mbappe will be far more getable for us.
So, all in all you are saying the we won't be signing Haaland. Mino Raiola insists on release clauses, the club insists on having none.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18300 on: Yesterday at 10:00:26 PM
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:26:47 PM
So, all in all you are saying the we won't be signing Haaland. Mino Raiola insists on release clauses, the club insists on having none.

After all the shite he's been saying against Klopp, I doubt that the release clause will be our biggest problem in dealing with Raiola ...
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18301 on: Yesterday at 10:21:56 PM
If it's Raiola then forget it. There'll be other players
klopptopia

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18302 on: Yesterday at 10:35:53 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:21:56 PM
If it's Raiola then forget it. There'll be other players

Jota seems to be a mendes client and we dealt with him (or his company) seemingly. mendes and raiola seem to be on the same level as dickhead agents go. if we want him im sure an agent wont put us off too much.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18303 on: Yesterday at 10:38:01 PM
We've been reported as being interested in Dembele, and that was after he'd trashed Klopp's house.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18304 on: Today at 04:13:31 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:46:38 PM
I read he didnt have a release clause only this week.

Mbappe is the next great player in world football. Being realistic, Haaland is far more getable.

He does have a clause, but it can be triggered a year later than first reported if the news from the other day is true. It did seem to be quoting BVB CEO Aki Watzke.
