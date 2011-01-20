I would prefer Boateng to Alaba, if we're shopping in the 28+ age range from Bayern.



Both bring a lot of winning mentality and experience, and both will be available on a free from the end of this season.



Alaba



28 is an awkward range to buy a player, because you're buying their last elite years, which means you have to be prepared to pay a premium on their wages, but you can't resell them for anything near a decent value. They're not a stopgap, but you can't rely on them beyond the one contract you'll offer them. That offsets any benefit you'd get from getting him on a free. And then there's the fact that he's actually around the same age as our other CBs, so will age out around the same time as them.



Finally, there's also the issue that he's not going to replace VvD's aerial dominance, which is key issue we're trying to resolve.



On the other hand.. Boateng



Unlike Alaba, Boateng is out of the awkward 28-31 zone -he's just turned 32. That means he's possibly just past his peak years, but hopefully he's also not totally past it physically.



His age would be an issue if we were looking for someone for the long term, but if what we're looking for is a stopgap the tide us over until Virgil returns, it looks a lot better.



At 32, he might be a bit cheaper in terms of his age demands, and might be a bit more amenable to a shorter-term contract. This is absolutely key to our decision-making because it may well be that we don't think the time is right (because COVID, transfer fee demands, whatever) to pick up Upamecano or Kabak. And if we are going to pick up a stopgap, we want someone who's both going to be relatively inexpensive (Boateng will probably be well under 20m given the impending end of his contract and won't be in as strong a position to demand crazy wages), while also being as good as possible.



He's probably also not quite as good in the air as we'd like, but at least he's better than Alaba.