Probably me not fully understanding where he's played recently! If he can't do midfield, then I really don't see the logic - he's never a Klopp CB and with Robbo and Tsimikas at LB we're covered. Unless we were considering a back three, he could probably do the LCB role in that, but nothing to suggest that's on the cards.



Yeah the link (if there is a legitimate one, not sure there is!) makes little sense.Maybe its cos of Thiago signing here, that all of a sudden that means Alaba will, but their two situations are very different. Thiago was clear he wanted a new challenge, and Bayern gave up with the contarct offers respecting that. With Alaba - he just wants the largest contract he can get, if that was to be at Bayern hed have signed. So wherever he goes, a team will have to pay a premium. For Liverpool, already with a younger, better fullback in Robertson, and good cover in Tsimikas, and hes hardly going to oust Virgil from the team, itd be a lot of wages to pay for a player who wouldnt start every week. Be the very definition of luxtury!I was surprised Man City didnt go for him though. But maybe as has been mentioned a lot - the suggestion is he wants to go to Spain.