« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 452 453 454 455 456 [457]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!  (Read 716033 times)

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,132
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18240 on: Yesterday at 01:48:01 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:38:40 PM


Monitoring? Let me know when we are "preparing a bid"
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,929
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18241 on: Yesterday at 10:17:00 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 31, 2020, 05:37:02 AM
Matthias Ginter from BMG is very experienced operator. Over 230 Bundesliga matches and 33 caps for Germany. 26 years old and 6'3.

Ginter is great, and oddly underrated, even to the point of being one of the players who are target to the hes shit narrative that some players get stuck with, I think cos he had a bad year at Dortmund under Tuchel.

But he seems very settled being the main man at Gladbach.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18242 on: Yesterday at 10:45:13 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:17:00 PM
Ginter is great, and oddly underrated,
He almost sounds very meat and potatoes; maybe even steak and kidney, or cheese and onion
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18243 on: Yesterday at 11:34:44 PM »
Alaba's contract offer withdrawn at Bayern.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18244 on: Today at 10:30:40 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:34:44 PM
Alaba's contract offer withdrawn at Bayern.

Could see the logic if Gini and Milner were to leave in the summer, but unlike Thiago I don't think there's a nailed on spot for him in our first XI. Not for a second saying he's not good enough - he absolutely is - I just think he should go to a team where he's going to be one of the first names on the team sheet. Don't think we'd use him at CB due to his height, and don't need him at LB, so midfield is the only place he'd really work.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,929
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18245 on: Today at 10:40:04 AM »
Alaba has only played midfield a few times in his already long career, and not any significant minutes since about 6 or 7 years ago, not sure where the midfield shouts are from?  Has he said he wants to become a midfielder or something?

Anyway, any link to him in the media seems a bit lazy.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18246 on: Today at 10:53:19 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:40:04 AM
Alaba has only played midfield a few times in his already long career, and not any significant minutes since about 6 or 7 years ago, not sure where the midfield shouts are from?  Has he said he wants to become a midfielder or something?

Anyway, any link to him in the media seems a bit lazy.

Probably me not fully understanding where he's played recently! If he can't do midfield, then I really don't see the logic - he's never a Klopp CB and with Robbo and Tsimikas at LB we're covered. Unless we were considering a back three, he could probably do the LCB role in that, but nothing to suggest that's on the cards.
Logged

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,374
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18247 on: Today at 10:55:10 AM »
Alaba has played centre mid enough, he'd be fine there.  I'd only expect us to be sniffing around him if Gini is definitely off and he comes in to fill that gap.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,929
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18248 on: Today at 11:54:19 AM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:53:19 AM
Probably me not fully understanding where he's played recently! If he can't do midfield, then I really don't see the logic - he's never a Klopp CB and with Robbo and Tsimikas at LB we're covered. Unless we were considering a back three, he could probably do the LCB role in that, but nothing to suggest that's on the cards.

Yeah the link (if there is a legitimate one, not sure there is!) makes little sense.

Maybe its cos of Thiago signing here, that all of a sudden that means Alaba will, but their two situations are very different. Thiago was clear he wanted a new challenge, and Bayern gave up with the contarct offers respecting that. With Alaba - he just wants the largest contract he can get, if that was to be at Bayern hed have signed. So wherever he goes, a team will have to pay a premium. For Liverpool, already with a younger, better fullback in Robertson, and good cover in Tsimikas, and hes hardly going to oust Virgil from the team, itd be a lot of wages to pay for a player who wouldnt start every week. Be the very definition of luxtury! 

I was surprised Man City didnt go for him though. But maybe as has been mentioned a lot - the suggestion is he wants to go to Spain.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 452 453 454 455 456 [457]   Go Up
« previous next »
 