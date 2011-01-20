« previous next »
LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!

Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18200 on: Yesterday at 09:38:44 AM
I could absolutely see why we'd want Alaba, and less so why he'd want to come here. In theory he could play at LCB but he's never a Klopp centre back (his aerial duel numbers are very low, unsurprisingly since he's only 5'11). We already have two LBs, so he's not going to be hugely helpful there. And while he'd be a nice option in midfield, we already have plenty to choose from - especially with Thiago coming back in. Think he needs to go somewhere which has an obvious spot for him in their first XI.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18201 on: Yesterday at 10:30:07 AM
In the spirit of transfer nonsense, Diario in Spain has suggested our CB shortlist is: Jules Kounde (Sevilla), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Ozan Kabak (Schalke), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) and Mykolo Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18202 on: Yesterday at 10:53:29 AM
With all the downgrading of Upamecano going on, how did Konate play?
Wullie160975

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18203 on: Yesterday at 11:34:44 AM
How about if Alaba comes in as a CM and Fabinho moves back to CB permanently? A role reversal to suit the rigours of the league.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18204 on: Yesterday at 11:35:14 AM
.....were not signing David Alaba
Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18205 on: Yesterday at 11:35:55 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:35:14 AM
.....were not signing David Alaba

"We're not signing Thiago"
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18206 on: Yesterday at 11:46:04 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:35:55 AM
"We're not signing Thiago"

to be honest most places suggested that was a goer.

Alaba however, it really doesnt look like we have any link to him.

Wages are huge, he isnt going to be a starter at LB, he isnt displacing VVD at LCB and Im not sure wed look at him for a midfielder.

Plus his apparent wage demands would smash our wage structure.
Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18207 on: Yesterday at 11:49:45 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:46:04 AM
to be honest most places suggested that was a goer.
 

I'm just repeating what posters on here said Craig, not going by what most places are suggesting. We're one of the top clubs in the world right now, there's always a chance that we could sign a world class player. I agree about the wages though, they're more likely to be used for #Mbappe2021
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18208 on: Yesterday at 12:36:05 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:35:55 AM
"We're not signing Thiago"

Thiago took less money to come to us than he had agreed with Bayern, Alaba has got Zahavi on board for his next contract so he wouldnt do that if hes planning on only getting a small increase in his final big deal...
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18209 on: Yesterday at 02:10:39 PM
I'm hoping for a more hardnosed type CB that's more in the Klavan mould than an Alaba or Upamecano. Squad wise it would be fantastic to have a monster CB that can floor people, kind of like VVD, but not expecting much in terms of ball movement. But it'll be a complimentary type of player to our squad when everyone is fully fit, and one that probably isn't going to cost as much.

I wouldn't even be surprised if we got someone like that from the Championship this winter.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18210 on: Yesterday at 02:15:15 PM
Alaba has made it clear he wants a new contract or Spain though. Its basically everywhere, in every paper, in most European countries.
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18211 on: Yesterday at 05:03:52 PM
Kouilbaily is the ideal man but at 29 and a big transfer fee its highly unlikely.

aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18212 on: Yesterday at 05:18:17 PM
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 05:03:52 PM
Kouilbaily is the ideal man but at 29 and a big transfer fee its highly unlikely.
I don't think he's that ideal tbf. Looks kinda slow on the turn sometimes.
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18213 on: Yesterday at 08:35:58 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 05:18:17 PM
I don't think he's that ideal tbf. Looks kinda slow on the turn sometimes.

True he can be but he is good in the air to say he is not a complete giant and is good at reading the game.

We not sign him anyway it will be someone younger.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18214 on: Today at 05:37:02 AM
Matthias Ginter from BMG is very experienced operator. Over 230 Bundesliga matches and 33 caps for Germany. 26 years old and 6'3.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18215 on: Today at 07:43:41 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:37:02 AM
Matthias Ginter from BMG is very experienced operator. Over 230 Bundesliga matches and 33 caps for Germany. 26 years old and 6'3.

I have mentioned him before. It was also Klopp who brought him to Dortmund at the time, and he left for Monchengladbach after Klopp's departure. He will have 18 months left on his contract in January, and he shouldn't cost a fortune if BMG don't progress in the CL.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #18216 on: Today at 09:35:28 AM
Has anyone mentioned someone who can cover both the CB and GK positions yet?
