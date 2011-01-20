I could absolutely see why we'd want Alaba, and less so why he'd want to come here. In theory he could play at LCB but he's never a Klopp centre back (his aerial duel numbers are very low, unsurprisingly since he's only 5'11). We already have two LBs, so he's not going to be hugely helpful there. And while he'd be a nice option in midfield, we already have plenty to choose from - especially with Thiago coming back in. Think he needs to go somewhere which has an obvious spot for him in their first XI.