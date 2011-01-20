« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 449 450 451 452 453 [454]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!  (Read 706394 times)

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,680
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18120 on: October 24, 2020, 11:13:38 PM »
Given his continuing problems with never being available when we need him, we should probably be looking to make two signings and give up on really considering Matip, treat him as a bonus when he is actually available.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18121 on: October 24, 2020, 11:28:12 PM »
KLOPP PICK Liverpool identify their chief transfer target after Virgil van Dijk injury sparks change in transfer stance

Sunday World
October 24 2020 11:00 PM

Liverpool have identified RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano as a chief transfer target as they look to fill the void left by the injury to Virgil van Dijk.

The Premier League champions are set to be without Van Dijk for the rest of this season after he damaged knee ligaments in a clash with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford last weekend.

Now they are set to step up their interest in 21-year-old Frenchman Upamecano, who was already on Liverpool's list of potential targets before Van Dijk's injury.

Sources in Germany have told the Sunday World that Leipzig are expecting Liverpool to make a move to sign their centre-back in January, with an offer in excess of £40m hard for them to turn down.

"It will be tough to find a quality player in January, it Liverpool need to do it if they want to keep their ambitions for this season on track," says Sunday World columnist and Anfield great John Aldridge.

"It might be that he needs to drop the defensive line back, try to play with a little more caution and look to the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to win matches and he tries to get to January 1st without too much damage inflicted on the season.

"The option of using Fabinho in that role looked decent when Van Dijk was in the mix, but they look horribly short in that key position now and it means a move into the transfer market might now be the only solution."

Upamecano recently put pen to paper on a new contract with RB Leipzig, committing himself to the club until 2023.

Yet there are suggestions that the deal included a 42m release clause that will be active next summer, so it remains to be seen whether the German side would consider selling one of their star men mid-way through the season.

While Liverpool have not made any formal moves to sign Upamecano at this stage, he fits the age demographic of players recruited by the club in recent years and could be a valuable asset for the next decade if he is to arrive at Anfield.

A move for Upamecano would represent a change in transfer policy for Liverpool, after they opted not to sign a central defender despite the exit of Dejan Lovren last summer.

https://www.sundayworld.com/sport/soccer/liverpool-identify-their-chief-transfer-target-after-virgil-van-dijk-injury-sparks-change-in-transfer-stance-39664279.html
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18122 on: Yesterday at 12:10:15 AM »
I feel like I know the answer but is this a legit source?
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,977
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18123 on: Yesterday at 12:12:24 AM »
You're asking if Sunday World is a legit source?  ;D  SUNDAY WORLD!!
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18124 on: Yesterday at 12:20:08 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:12:24 AM
You're asking if Sunday World is a legit source?  ;D  SUNDAY WORLD!!

Someone ban this guy from the transfer thread!!!
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18125 on: Yesterday at 08:57:49 AM »
I dont think well do this, but theres an argument that we should sign a mid-profile CB in winter, to help us through the season - and then trigger Upamecanos clause in the summer to replace Matip.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,723
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18126 on: Yesterday at 09:29:47 AM »
I think that Ozan Kabak is a much stronger possibility in January. He is cheaper than Upamecano, and since Schalke have 5 other central defenders, they could be willing to sell him in January in order to improve other areas on their team.

As for Upamecano, with Leipzig involved in the Champions League and in the Bundesliga title race, and with Klostermann out with a knee surgery, I doubt that he will be available in January.
Logged

Online Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,646
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18127 on: Yesterday at 10:15:49 AM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:29:47 AM
I think that Ozan Kabak is a much stronger possibility in January. He is cheaper than Upamecano, and since Schalke have 5 other central defenders, they could be willing to sell him in January in order to improve other areas on their team.

As for Upamecano, with Leipzig involved in the Champions League and in the Bundesliga title race, and with Klostermann out with a knee surgery, I doubt that he will be available in January.

Plenty of links with Kabak. Are either tall enough though?
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,723
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18128 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 AM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 10:15:49 AM
Plenty of links with Kabak. Are either tall enough though?

Well, they are both 6'1", but it seems that Kabak is better in the air, with Upamecano being better with the ball in his feet ...
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,147
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18129 on: Yesterday at 10:37:40 AM »
I dont get this tall enough argument, some shorter defenders and attackers are very good in the air. I agree we need a aerially dominating CB but I wouldnt rule anyone out because they arent the same height as Virgil.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,639
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18130 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 AM »
Personally think RB Leipzig's CB Ibrahima Konate is a better choice
 
Scratch that after looking at his recent injury record
« Last Edit: Today at 08:50:06 AM by rocco »
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18131 on: Yesterday at 11:44:48 AM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:24:34 AM
Well, they are both 6'1", but it seems that Kabak is better in the air, with Upamecano being better with the ball in his feet ...

Koulibaly is also 6ft 1 too I thought he was taller than that but he isnt.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18132 on: Yesterday at 11:54:24 AM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:57:49 AM
I dont think well do this, but theres an argument that we should sign a mid-profile CB in winter, to help us through the season - and then trigger Upamecanos clause in the summer to replace Matip.
Would really like to see Upamecano here and I dont see us being able to get him in January. However, with his release clause next summer a club might be willing to test the water with an offer of slightly more. It could be money well spent rather than buying a stop gap in January, especially if players like Thiago and Keita stay stay fit as Fab can help out at CB when Matip or Gomez arent available.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18133 on: Yesterday at 12:06:22 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 11:54:24 AM
Would really like to see Upamecano here and I dont see us being able to get him in January. However, with his release clause next summer a club might be willing to test the water with an offer of slightly more. It could be money well spent rather than buying a stop gap in January, especially if players like Thiago and Keita stay stay fit as Fab can help out at CB when Matip or Gomez arent available.

Leipzig are tough negotiators. Remember when we tried to bring Keita here early in January 2018, and they were asking for an extra £15-20m.

Theyll know Upamecano is a goner in the summer, but I think to get him in January youd be looking at something like £50-55m which is a bit mad when his release clause is something like £38m. Now, someone might pay that to steal a march, but I dont see us doing that.

I think if were signing a CB, itll be like the Minamino deal and itll be announced a few weeks before the window opens, with the player joining us at the very start of January.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:09:18 PM by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18134 on: Yesterday at 12:53:09 PM »
There is a chance we sign Kabak in Jan and Upamecano in the summer.

We will more than likely sell Shaqiri Origi Wilson these 3 will possibly fetch us around £50-60m in the market.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,401
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18135 on: Yesterday at 12:59:25 PM »
The Kabak stuff seems pretty textbook us planting a story. Then we come out firmly denying the speculation, until people think we wont be rushing into the transfer market. Until we find an opportunity we like, and close it off quickly (maybe in advance of the summer)
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,470
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18136 on: Yesterday at 01:06:10 PM »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 12:53:09 PM
There is a chance we sign Kabak in Jan and Upamecano in the summer.

We will more than likely sell Shaqiri Origi Wilson these 3 will possibly fetch us around £50-60m in the market.

Careful with that, treeless whopper will be in soon to tell you we wont get £15 million for those three
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,371
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18137 on: Yesterday at 01:19:13 PM »
Cant see us signing Kabak after he got a 5 game ban for spitting at someone.
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18138 on: Yesterday at 01:25:16 PM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 01:19:13 PM
Cant see us signing Kabak after he got a 5 game ban for spitting at someone.

Agree entirely.  Just paper talk or diversionary tactics.

Also can't see us doing a deal this early
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,680
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18139 on: Yesterday at 01:27:46 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 11:54:24 AM
Would really like to see Upamecano here and I dont see us being able to get him in January. However, with his release clause next summer a club might be willing to test the water with an offer of slightly more. It could be money well spent rather than buying a stop gap in January, especially if players like Thiago and Keita stay stay fit as Fab can help out at CB when Matip or Gomez arent available.

Signing somebody along the lines of Kabak (however doubtful he might be) would not be a stop-gap though, he'd be part of the squad and if we still wanted Upamecano in the summer, it'd be Matip who would make way as we cannot rely on him to even be available when needed as a backup nowadays.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,977
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18140 on: Yesterday at 01:54:17 PM »
Quote
Reports saying Liverpool are in talks with Schalke are true.
There wasn't an official bid for Kabak from LFC yet [@SPORT1]
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18141 on: Yesterday at 02:02:56 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 01:25:16 PM
Agree entirely.  Just paper talk or diversionary tactics.

Also can't see us doing a deal this early

No idea if the Kabak links are genuine, but it wouldnt be surprising if were already talking to clubs about potential deals. Its just over two months till the window opens, and wed probably want a deal sorted in advance of that.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,531
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18142 on: Yesterday at 02:03:57 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:02:56 PM
No idea if the Kabak links are genuine, but it wouldnt be surprising if were already talking to clubs about potential deals. Its just over two months till the window opens, and wed probably want a deal sorted in advance of that.

No doubt that we will want someone to join us bang on January 1st
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18143 on: Yesterday at 02:58:12 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 10:15:49 AM
Plenty of links with Kabak. Are either tall enough though?

Koumetio and Rhys are both giants, aren't they? Do we need physically commanding CBs for most games? IIRC we once brought in Ayala against Stoke, with the sole purpose of heading away everything that came his way.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,723
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18144 on: Yesterday at 04:31:28 PM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 01:19:13 PM
Cant see us signing Kabak after he got a 5 game ban for spitting at someone.

He seems to be pretty nasty ...

https://youtu.be/7Lan7AenQVY
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,897
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18145 on: Yesterday at 06:51:11 PM »
The echo saying the Kabak story is Schalke trying to drive a deal by advertising Liverpools interet.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,851
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18146 on: Yesterday at 07:08:24 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:51:11 PM
The echo saying the Kabak story is Schalke trying to drive a deal by advertising Liverpools interet.
Welcome to Liverpool, Ozan.


(Here's a pack of tissues)
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,147
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18147 on: Yesterday at 10:34:03 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:51:11 PM
The echo saying the Kabak story is Schalke trying to drive a deal by advertising Liverpools interet.
As Ghost Town says, Welcome to Liverpool! They really dropped a bollock with the whole Thiago is not an active target, cant be trusted as a serious source, you should know better Tepid.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,646
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18148 on: Today at 09:06:11 AM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:37:40 AM
I dont get this tall enough argument, some shorter defenders and attackers are very good in the air. I agree we need a aerially dominating CB but I wouldnt rule anyone out because they arent the same height as Virgil.

I have all the memories of us being shite in the air defensively (bullied at corners) for about 30 years except for when we had Sammi or VVD. I think one of the two needs to be tall and aerially dominant.
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004
Pages: 1 ... 449 450 451 452 453 [454]   Go Up
« previous next »
 