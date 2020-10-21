



Interesting but I just can't see it being the case, unless we have reason to believe VVD's injury to be even worse than initially feared.Dunk is an interesting shout in that he's a good leader and fearsome aerially. However, he's 29 now and like some have said, Brighton would want the earth for him. He's too important to them.Konate I like more than Upamecano and have done for a long time (Upamecano has too much random error in his game at present) but N'Dicka at Frankfurt looks to me to be one who'd cost less than the above and has the attributes to be a top class centre half. His concentration needs to improve though, which is a criticism you could level at a lot of young CBs.Stupid asking prices aside - I like Milenkovic, the big Serbian at Fiorentina. A good passer, progresses the ball nicely similarly to Matip and good in the air. He's also quick for his size, though not VVD-paced. 23 so pre-prime and I'd argue a better 'fit' than someone like Coady or Upamecano.