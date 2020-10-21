« previous next »
LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
October 21, 2020, 07:36:50 PM
As mentioned in this thread,it wouldn't be much of a surprise if we thought  his teammate Ibrahima Konate was a better fit.

More dominant than Upamecano.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
October 21, 2020, 10:48:36 PM
Quote from: Reeves on October 21, 2020, 06:03:29 PM
Upamecano: Heard a lot about him so watched some videos. If people have seen him play more then tell me if I'm wrong but he doesn't seem aerially dominant. he seems quick and powerful but has a bamby on ice type movement, much like Sakho had. Unconventional. Great at bringing the ball forward though. But don't we want a 6ft 4 dominant centre half to stop conceding at set pieces? That's what got much better when Virg joined. At first blush Upamecano doesn't seem that player. I guess it's difficult to get height and pace.

I said the other day that I think we need someone that is aerially dominant like Van Dijk. Upamecano is quality but I personally think Ibrahima Konate has the attributes that we need more.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
October 21, 2020, 11:19:35 PM
Anyone else think Per Schuurs was excellent tonight?

I like Lisandro Martinez too, cracking little player. Little being the operative word if hes to be used as a centre half, hes much better as a holding mid.

We will need to sign someone in January, I cant see us not at least looking at options.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
October 21, 2020, 11:33:07 PM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 21, 2020, 11:19:35 PM
Anyone else think Per Schuurs was excellent tonight?

I like Lisandro Martinez too, cracking little player. Little being the operative word if hes to be used as a centre half, hes much better as a holding mid.

We will need to sign someone in January, I cant see us not at least looking at options.

Yes, he is developing into a very good player. Yet to turn 21, and with only 18 months left on his contract in January, he might be an interesting and not so expensive project.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
October 22, 2020, 01:13:25 PM
What would people think of Lewis Dunk as a CB addition?

I think he could provide the leadership/organisation/communication skills we need at the back, plus he's an excellent player and has great experience in the league. I think he would make a lot more sense to us than his team mate Ben White. I don't think just buying a talented young CB (even with all the physical tools in the world) will help us as much as getting someone in who can fill the leadership void at the back we lose with Virgil.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
October 22, 2020, 01:56:27 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 21, 2020, 03:38:50 PM
Diego Carlos to me is a fraud. The amount of mistakes he makes is mental.

Hes physically imposing but shits the bed when he has an attacker running at him; not worth anywhere near his buy-out clause. If you had to buy a Sevilla defender, youd have to go Koundé albeit hes quite raw.

Quote from: Midget on October 22, 2020, 01:13:25 PM
What would people think of Lewis Dunk as a CB addition?

Probably think youd need to throw upwards of £50m at Brighton just to get them to pick up the phone. Nice player, but too much opportunity cost throwing the boat at him.

Personally would prefer Konaté over Upamecano but either would be mint and doable given our strong relationship with Leipzig. Think 2-3 summers ago we were linked by BILD to Upamecano but nothing materialised, Honigstein did a good piece on him a few months back: https://theathletic.com/1991480/2020/08/14/upamecano-leipzig-atletico-champions-league-nagelsmann/
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
October 22, 2020, 03:12:02 PM
Been linked With Ozan Kabak , personally hasnt over impressed any time Ive seen him play Id rather we went for Upamecano
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
October 22, 2020, 03:15:36 PM
Yeah after that spitting incident me thinks Kloppo might not look in his direction again.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
October 22, 2020, 03:25:08 PM
Quote from: Midget on October 22, 2020, 01:13:25 PM
What would people think of Lewis Dunk as a CB addition?

I think he could provide the leadership/organisation/communication skills we need at the back, plus he's an excellent player and has great experience in the league. I think he would make a lot more sense to us than his team mate Ben White. I don't think just buying a talented young CB (even with all the physical tools in the world) will help us as much as getting someone in who can fill the leadership void at the back we lose with Virgil.

As daft as it sounds we could probably pick up Kohbailly for the same/ish price as Dunk.

Both 29 its not but I think we will look for someone younger.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
October 22, 2020, 03:28:32 PM
If we play it right we can sign one of the young French CBs (considering they seem to have about 15 highly rated ones right now) who doesnt get in the French team
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
October 22, 2020, 03:30:55 PM
Well I did say on here we  maybe should look in Konate's direction rather than Upamecano.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
October 22, 2020, 04:49:33 PM
LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
October 22, 2020, 05:54:47 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on October 22, 2020, 03:28:32 PM
If we play it right we can sign one of the young French CBs (considering they seem to have about 15 highly rated ones right now) who doesnt get in the French team
Sakho might have put Klopp off French defenders forever....
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 10:05:23 AM
Quote from: rocco on October 22, 2020, 04:49:33 PM
Analysing and comparing Konate V Upamencano


https://www.bavarianfootballworks.com/2019/7/19/18744085/analysing-and-comparing-konate-and-upamencano-and-how-they-would-help


Both seem to play in either the left or right CB position, and spend time in each
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 10:18:52 AM
Quote
Napoli based journalist Fabio Santini speaking to Italian TV network @My7Gold
 says that despite Man City, Man United, and PSG keeping tabs on Kalidou Koulibaly, the club that is most serious is Liverpool, who have offered £63M-67M to sign the centre-back. [@AreaNapoliIt]
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 11:07:21 AM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:18:52 AM

Its happening.

 :scarf

This is what the same lad said about our friends from across the M62

according to Italian journalist Fabio Santini, speaking on the TV show Il Processo on the station 7 Gold, a deal is already done for the Senegalese defender between the Premier League side and Napoli.

Relayed by Area Napoli, he said: Napoli will sell Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester United for a figure of around 70-75m. It seems all done. Naturally, such a deal will be closed only in June and certainly not in January in the winter transfer window.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 11:18:51 AM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:18:52 AM

Interesting but I just can't see it being the case, unless we have reason to believe VVD's injury to be even worse than initially feared.

Dunk is an interesting shout in that he's a good leader and fearsome aerially. However, he's 29 now and like some have said, Brighton would want the earth for him. He's too important to them.

Konate I like more than Upamecano and have done for a long time (Upamecano has too much random error in his game at present) but N'Dicka at Frankfurt looks to me to be one who'd cost less than the above and has the attributes to be a top class centre half. His concentration needs to improve though, which is a criticism you could level at a lot of young CBs.

Stupid asking prices aside - I like Milenkovic, the big Serbian at Fiorentina. A good passer, progresses the ball nicely similarly to Matip and good in the air. He's also quick for his size, though not VVD-paced. 23 so pre-prime and I'd argue a better 'fit' than someone like Coady or Upamecano.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 11:59:02 AM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:18:51 AM
Dunk is an interesting shout in that he's a good leader and fearsome aerially. However, he's 29 now and like some have said, Brighton would want the earth for him. He's too important to them.

Dunk is still 28 (for a month), but I don't see the age being an issue. Centre backs usually peak in their late 20's to early 30's. This team has been built to win now, and it is critical to bring in someone who can fill that leadership void at the back. To me that type of player is essential to all great teams. Dunk would still be a great option to have once Virgil returns too. Do you really think any of the young CB's you've mentioned would improve on what we already have in Gomez, Matip and Fabinho? With the loss of Lovren and the constant injury problems of Matip I think we need another dependable senior CB who also has the capability to lead/organise when Virgil isn't playing. Dunk or Koulibaly to replace Virgil (for now) would be my choice. I'd still look at bringing in a younger CB in the summer too, possibly to replace Matip.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 12:20:03 PM
Quote from: Midget on October 22, 2020, 01:13:25 PM
What would people think of Lewis Dunk as a CB addition?

I think he could provide the leadership/organisation/communication skills we need at the back, plus he's an excellent player and has great experience in the league. I think he would make a lot more sense to us than his team mate Ben White. I don't think just buying a talented young CB (even with all the physical tools in the world) will help us as much as getting someone in who can fill the leadership void at the back we lose with Virgil.
Hi Garth.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 03:00:00 PM
David Alaba is going to be a free agent isn't he in the summer?

I'd love us to get him
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 03:34:07 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:00:00 PM
David Alaba is going to be a free agent isn't he in the summer?

I'd love us to get him
He is. He's a much, much better left back or even midfielder than he is a centre half though.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 09:01:01 PM
When are we going to start having a conversation about Jack Grealish on this board?
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 09:27:56 PM
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 09:01:01 PM
When are we going to start having a conversation about Jack Grealish on this board?

He's had a lot of praise on here recently and rightly so.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 09:29:48 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:27:56 PM
He's had a lot of praise on here recently and rightly so.
Ah, ok. At 24 he is perhaps too old for Liverpool to be looking at him you reckon?
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 09:36:08 PM
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 09:01:01 PM
When are we going to start having a conversation about Jack Grealish on this board?

When Villa are not looking for 80m for him
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 09:37:12 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:36:08 PM
When Villa are not looking for 80m for him
And when hes a person who goes out drink driving during a pandemic lockdown...



Never sign an arsehole.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 09:51:25 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:37:12 PM
And when hes a person who goes out drink driving during a pandemic lockdown...



Never sign an arsehole.

I don't rate him that highly myself. I always felt his agent was linking him to us(we make a statement saying we were not interested) and Utd. Then he stayed at Villa which is the right call for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 12:05:46 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:37:12 PM
And when hes a person who goes out drink driving during a pandemic lockdown...



Never sign an arsehole.
Listen, he was disinfecting internally, OK?
