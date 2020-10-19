« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!  (Read 699027 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18040 on: Yesterday at 10:14:30 AM »
Quote from: Samie on October 19, 2020, 08:21:58 PM
Welcome to RAWk Blowjob.

Is this an offer I missed out on when I signed up? Chiz!
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18041 on: Yesterday at 10:28:38 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 19, 2020, 10:20:58 AM
I have no idea who Zagadou is but now I want us to buy him just for the amazing song we could do for him.

What have you got in mind?
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18042 on: Yesterday at 10:49:03 AM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:40:38 AM
Ben White

His plus point is he is English his negative stats are his ability in the air is being questioned.

Im not convinced he is who we will go for we can get better for the money they would ask plus they are likely to be in a relegation battle so wont sell unless the fee is daft like £50m.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18043 on: Yesterday at 11:05:06 AM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:40:38 AM
Ben White

Not in this lifetime if we can get Upmaecano for slightly more money.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18044 on: Yesterday at 11:07:23 AM »
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18045 on: Yesterday at 11:39:18 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:05:06 AM
Not in this lifetime if we can get Upmaecano for slightly more money.

Ben White is worse than Gomez in the  air. Any CB we buy in January will be aerially dominant especially as we have just lost the best one there is.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18046 on: Yesterday at 12:02:25 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:28:38 AM
What have you got in mind?

Not sure yet, I'm still working on it, but I'm sure there must at one time have been a song that sounds a bit similar.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18047 on: Yesterday at 12:08:08 PM »
Quote from: Redcap on October 19, 2020, 10:32:16 PM
Will we definitely bring in a CB in January though?

I kinda feel like there's an even chance we don't.

It's going to be extra challenging bringing in quality in January this season. Clubs know we need a CB and they will themselves have a massive schedule.

But supposing we do, at the moment our calculus would be that VvD will be back next season and we'll get another 3-4 good years out of him after that. We've got Gomez who's very good and going to get better as he's only 23. Matip who's still only 29, and therefore also likely to be good for another 2-3 years. And then we have Koumetio and Williams, who may be good enough that we'll want to keep a path open for them.

In that context, what kind of a CB do we bring in?

If we go for absolute gold and someone like Upmecano, that may eventually mean that Gomez will become third choice (not really ideal since we really rate him).

If we go for someone more for the interim, like a Klavan type signing, the benefit will be more marginal.

The one thing I could see if we went for someone older but still good, who'll age out in a couple of years but who can be a value add for the remainder of the season and for next season.

Perhaps someone like a Jerome Boateng might fit the bill. This profile of player would also allow us to not shut the door on our young CBs entirely.

No, we won't definitely buy one. It should be abundantly clear by now that Klopp does not follow the conventional path - in this situation, some clubs may settle for any old CB but even with Virgil's injury, Klopp will want the right one. It's clear the young guys will get a chance in a real game - Koumetio and Williams are eligible for the CL, and you can imagine them playing against Midtjylland, for example. Phillips and Van Den Berg aren't eligible for the CL, but could play in the Premier League if we need to rotate Matip/Gomez/Fab. If they impress, it's absolutely possible that we go with what we have for the remainder of the season.

Another factor, I think, will be the league table. If we're in a title race, then I think we do it. If we're 8-10 points off the top, but miles ahead of fourth place, I could see Klopp holding until the summer.

I think we probably already had a CB target in mind for next summer, be it Upamecano, White or whoever. But whoever that was, it was with the idea that Virgil was still our dominant, best in the world CB. This injury genuinely throws that into doubt. I'm sure he'll come back a top, top level but we may not see that at the very start of the 21/22 season. He'll have setbacks, most likely, as is common with return from ACL injuries. So the profile of player we target could shift completely. Hope for Virgil getting back to his best quickly, but plan for the possibility that he won't. That may mean buying a more dominant CB in the 25-28 range, rather than a youngster who will be happy to be on the bench. A leader for when Virgil isn't there, and someone who can also ably partner him when he gets back. It's a tough ask.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18048 on: Yesterday at 12:58:46 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:02:25 PM
Not sure yet, I'm still working on it, but I'm sure there must at one time have been a song that sounds a bit similar.

Xanadu by ELO? Nothing else readily springs to mind...
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18049 on: Yesterday at 01:16:04 PM »
I trust Klopp and Edwards know what theyre doing. They are not infallible but they seem to have done a good job so far.  The only duck egg I can think of is Karius and even he was okay until he wasnt.

I like to be supportive of all our players, if theyve earned the shirt theyve earned my support. Im still not sold on young Van den Berg though.  I think Koumetio and Williams are better than him already. Klopp wont buy for the sake of it or for a short term fix.  It will be interesting to see if they dip their toes in the water in the  January window.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18050 on: Today at 12:16:15 AM »
Koulibaly or Upamencano, according to Google both their contracts run out in 2023. Were looking at 50m plus for either one. We were surely going to buy a CB next summer, may as well buy one in Jan seeing as were joining that new Euro League and will be minted.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18051 on: Today at 12:27:08 AM »
40 million for Upmecano in the summer. He's got a clause mate.
