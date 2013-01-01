« previous next »
LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18000 on: Yesterday at 01:12:15 AM »
I agree with this. Konate is more physically imposing and superior to Upmecano aerially. His long passing isn't as good as Upmecano but it's not poor either and he has shown that he can defend deep or in high line. He must quite a chunk of last season iirc
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18001 on: Yesterday at 06:35:31 AM »
Tapsoba from Leverkusen, Ćaleta-Car from Marseille and Konsa from Aston Villa all 3 are quality young center backs
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18002 on: Yesterday at 06:49:04 AM »
Aren't we supposed to be either skint or extremely frugal though? I remember Pearce saying we only sanctioned the deal for Jota because we expected crowds back this month. I think it's likelier that we put most of our budget in summer towards a CB as opposed to in January barring any further injuries
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18003 on: Yesterday at 06:54:22 AM »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 06:49:04 AM
Aren't we supposed to be either skint or extremely frugal though? I remember Pearce saying we only sanctioned the deal for Jota because we expected crowds back this month. I think it's likelier that we put most of our budget in summer towards a CB as opposed to in January barring any further injuries

I highly doubt we thought crowds would be back this month given how things were going.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18004 on: Yesterday at 09:29:27 AM »
Isn't Papadopoulos free at the moment? :D
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18005 on: Yesterday at 09:58:58 AM »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 06:49:04 AM
Aren't we supposed to be either skint or extremely frugal though? I remember Pearce saying we only sanctioned the deal for Jota because we expected crowds back this month. I think it's likelier that we put most of our budget in summer towards a CB as opposed to in January barring any further injuries

We signed Jota on the 25th September, crowds being back this month was postponed on the 22nd September
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18006 on: Yesterday at 10:20:58 AM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on October 18, 2020, 10:54:33 PM
Yes, apart from the obvious French talents (Upamecano, Kounde, Konate, Zagadou), I would pay attention to Badiashile from AS Monaco. I think that he is the most talented young French central defender since Varane.

I have no idea who Zagadou is but now I want us to buy him just for the amazing song we could do for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18007 on: Yesterday at 10:37:49 AM »
Any chance of Jerome Boateng on the cheap in January? His contract expires at the end of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18008 on: Yesterday at 11:02:47 AM »
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18009 on: Yesterday at 11:08:42 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:02:47 AM
That's not from today.

Ah, I put it in the wrong thread anyway. Will delete
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18010 on: Yesterday at 11:09:34 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:02:47 AM
That's not from today.
How do you know mate ?
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18011 on: Yesterday at 11:11:32 AM »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 06:49:04 AM
Aren't we supposed to be either skint or extremely frugal though? I remember Pearce saying we only sanctioned the deal for Jota because we expected crowds back this month. I think it's likelier that we put most of our budget in summer towards a CB as opposed to in January barring any further injuries

Pearce does talk some crap - that was probably drip fed from the club to explain not signing Werner
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18012 on: Yesterday at 11:21:34 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:02:47 AM
That's not from today.

The Echo saying its from Saturday, but that theres no suggestion of an injury
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18013 on: Yesterday at 11:52:42 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:21:34 AM
The Echo saying its from Saturday, but that theres no suggestion of an injury

This looks like it's been confirmed? The lad that posted the video was saying it was from "moments ago" so clearly a bullshitter that had been sent it by someone else.


Wonder if the club will have any free transfers in their scouting books. All I could see that was of any quality was Garay who has only just got back from an ACL himself.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18014 on: Yesterday at 01:34:32 PM »
Quote from: Samie on October 18, 2020, 10:58:30 PM
Konate is slightly under the radar because of Upmecano's exploits last season but I think he might have a slightly higher ceiling IMO.

Konaté has the best skillset of the two but has missed a chunk of football over the last year. Wouldnt sneeze (pandemic or no pandemic) at any of the French CB trio at Leipzig albeit Mukiele strikes me more as a CB suited for a back three. Be interesting to see what Edwards and Klopp do; Upamecano would be a great get if only a little bit above his summer release clause.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18015 on: Yesterday at 02:03:41 PM »
Let's get both mate. Sure up the central defence quartet along with Big Joe for the next decade.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18016 on: Yesterday at 04:16:12 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:20:58 AM
I have no idea who Zagadou is but now I want us to buy him just for the amazing song we could do for him.
Are you thinking Black Lace or Olivia Newton John?
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18017 on: Yesterday at 04:24:06 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:16:12 PM
Are you thinking Black Lace or Olivia Newton John?

Black Lace but I'm open to persuasion.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18018 on: Yesterday at 05:08:56 PM »
Paul Joyce

It is unlikely that Liverpool will look to sign a free agent to bolster their defensive resources given there is a lack of quality players unattached to clubs. Whether they move into the market in January is likely to be governed by where Van Dijk is up to in his recovery with Klopp not prone to seeking short-term transfer fixes.

This was illustrated by his decision not to sign another goalkeeper following the shoulder injury suffered by Alisson Becker.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/liverpool-seek-answers-on-jordan-pickford-challenge-with-virgil-van-dijk-set-to-miss-the-season-8rxlwqcgg

Governed by where Van Dijk is in his recovery? He's going to be out for the season!
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18019 on: Yesterday at 05:12:20 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:08:56 PM
Paul Joyce

It is unlikely that Liverpool will look to sign a free agent to bolster their defensive resources given there is a lack of quality players unattached to clubs. Whether they move into the market in January is likely to be governed by where Van Dijk is up to in his recovery with Klopp not prone to seeking short-term transfer fixes.

This was illustrated by his decision not to sign another goalkeeper following the shoulder injury suffered by Alisson Becker.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/liverpool-seek-answers-on-jordan-pickford-challenge-with-virgil-van-dijk-set-to-miss-the-season-8rxlwqcgg

Governed by where Van Dijk is in his recovery? He's going to be out for the season!

There is so much that can happen between now and January. Football may be called off again. Lets review January but of course the club will be drawing up a list of centre backs.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18020 on: Yesterday at 06:43:57 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:08:56 PM
Paul Joyce

It is unlikely that Liverpool will look to sign a free agent to bolster their defensive resources given there is a lack of quality players unattached to clubs. Whether they move into the market in January is likely to be governed by where Van Dijk is up to in his recovery with Klopp not prone to seeking short-term transfer fixes.

This was illustrated by his decision not to sign another goalkeeper following the shoulder injury suffered by Alisson Becker.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/liverpool-seek-answers-on-jordan-pickford-challenge-with-virgil-van-dijk-set-to-miss-the-season-8rxlwqcgg

Governed by where Van Dijk is in his recovery? He's going to be out for the season!

The free agent thing makes sense, I don't think anyone realistically thought we'd go for one.

But signing a CB in January isn't a short term solution. It seems likely a CB was on the horizon for next summer, so all we'd be doing is bringing that forward. It would still be a signing for the next five years, it'd just be that they arrive a little early.

I think the only chance we don't go for one is if one of Williams/Koumetio/Phillips comes in and blows us all away. The reality is that Van Dijk's durability allowed us to take chances at CB, as his availability was almost guaranteed. But even when he's back, the likelihood is that he'll have more injuries than before, so we'll have to have four good CBs to rotate.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18021 on: Yesterday at 07:19:06 PM »
Signing a 2nd keeper in January might solve both problems; we already have another player for the CB position:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ydY6Kyga9E
https://www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/alissons-brilliant-header-against-spurs/837104803394072/

Except he's much better between the sticks. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18022 on: Yesterday at 08:07:26 PM »
Is it possible that Virgil hasnt ruptured his acl but another knee ligament like the pcl which is slightly less severe?  Although other outlets are reporting acl the lack of anything specific from the club and Virgil himself in his statement about recovery time could maybe mean its not worse case scenario. 

Im aware Im reaching here.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18023 on: Yesterday at 08:21:21 PM »
No. He's done his ACL, and PCL is worse
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18024 on: Yesterday at 08:21:58 PM »
Welcome to RAWk Blowjob.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18025 on: Yesterday at 08:36:53 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:21:58 PM
Welcome to RAWk Blowjob.
Thanks, I think .

I was hoping for a more Bo Jangles vibe  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18026 on: Yesterday at 08:42:45 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:21:21 PM
No. He's done his ACL, and PCL is worse

I looked it up over the weekend before the extent of the injury was revealed and it said acl is the worst knee ligament to have torn, pcl not as bad.  I dont know just what I read

« Reply #18027 on: Yesterday at 08:44:56 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 08:42:45 PM

I looked it up over the weekend before the extent of the injury was revealed and it said acl is the worst knee ligament to have torn, pcl not as bad.  I dont know just what I read
You're new here. Welshred knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18028 on: Yesterday at 08:48:35 PM »
Quote from: BJ on Yesterday at 08:42:45 PM

I looked it up over the weekend before the extent of the injury was revealed and it said acl is the worst knee ligament to have torn, pcl not as bad.  I dont know just what I read

PCL injuries are much rarer and complications following surgery are higher due to lack of experience, developed techniques, expertise in repairing the ligament and the rehab being slower compared to ACL. I'd rather tear my ACL than PCL.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18029 on: Yesterday at 08:52:33 PM »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:44:56 PM
You're new here. Welshred knows.
I was looking to bring a bit of optimism to the situation  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18030 on: Yesterday at 10:32:16 PM »
Will we definitely bring in a CB in January though?

I kinda feel like there's an even chance we don't.

It's going to be extra challenging bringing in quality in January this season. Clubs know we need a CB and they will themselves have a massive schedule.

But supposing we do, at the moment our calculus would be that VvD will be back next season and we'll get another 3-4 good years out of him after that. We've got Gomez who's very good and going to get better as he's only 23. Matip who's still only 29, and therefore also likely to be good for another 2-3 years. And then we have Koumetio and Williams, who may be good enough that we'll want to keep a path open for them.

In that context, what kind of a CB do we bring in?

If we go for absolute gold and someone like Upmecano, that may eventually mean that Gomez will become third choice (not really ideal since we really rate him).

If we go for someone more for the interim, like a Klavan type signing, the benefit will be more marginal.

The one thing I could see if we went for someone older but still good, who'll age out in a couple of years but who can be a value add for the remainder of the season and for next season.

Perhaps someone like a Jerome Boateng might fit the bill. This profile of player would also allow us to not shut the door on our young CBs entirely.

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18031 on: Yesterday at 11:00:15 PM »
If we look back, for extended periods of time it seemed like VVD was ever present and among Gomez, Matip and Lovren, we only had one fit to play CB, and one fit enough to be on the bench. Sometimes we didn't even have a CB for the bench. We didn't replace Lovren and we still need to do that whether through promotion or purchase.

The club didn't feel the need for buying a player this summer which, I think, could be for one of two reasons. The first one would be that we have someone close to being ready to step in and Fabinho can fill the year-long gap in the mean time. This doesn't seem to be the case, in my view. We sold Hoever who was rated highly but we sold nonetheless (so not good enough for this season), we seemingly rate VDB very highly but played Rhys Williams instead, we looked at Koumetio in preseason... it almost seemed like we tried to see what will stick at the wall. We will deal with any situation as needed, even Hendo has played there, but we don't seem to have a CB who is on the verge of becoming a bench player as a Gomez/Matip backup.

The other option, the likely situation in my view, is that the club has been looking but hasn't pulled the trigger. Obviously, we had more pressing matters to resolve. Robbo needed a backup for two years now and we resolved that by signing Kostas. Mane and Salah needed a backup for as long too, and we signed Diogo. And we may be stocked in midfield just couldn't pass on Thiago who gives us an entire new dimension. I'd argue that these signings were significantly more important that a CB.

Now, the situation has changed and signing a CB has even higher priority than a No2 keeper. I would be surprised if the club has not already identified the CB they will go after, and I do expect them to pull the trigger in January if possible. Possible doesn't mean money alone but, say, the said club has been eliminated from the CL and we are still in it. If we have the young generation coming through as expected, I would have a preference for an experienced player, a stop-gap solution. But there have been so many false dawns; you never know how players will develop and you never know if they will avoid career-ending injury. If we don't have a long-term solution within the club, I would prefer a player who is around Gomez' age, maybe a couple of years more experienced. One of Gomez and said player will play even next season, with Matip being available when his fitness is OK. I don't think we'll get many games a season from Matip, but when he plays, he's got a lot to offer. For that reason, I don't like to rate CBs in 2nd, 3rd or 4th choice, but there will be games for all three after VVD recovers.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18032 on: Yesterday at 11:16:27 PM »
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 10:32:16 PM
Will we definitely bring in a CB in January though?

I kinda feel like there's an even chance we don't.

It's going to be extra challenging bringing in quality in January this season. Clubs know we need a CB and they will themselves have a massive schedule.

But supposing we do, at the moment our calculus would be that VvD will be back next season and we'll get another 3-4 good years out of him after that. We've got Gomez who's very good and going to get better as he's only 23. Matip who's still only 29, and therefore also likely to be good for another 2-3 years. And then we have Koumetio and Williams, who may be good enough that we'll want to keep a path open for them.

In that context, what kind of a CB do we bring in?

If we go for absolute gold and someone like Upmecano, that may eventually mean that Gomez will become third choice (not really ideal since we really rate him).

If we go for someone more for the interim, like a Klavan type signing, the benefit will be more marginal.

The one thing I could see if we went for someone older but still good, who'll age out in a couple of years but who can be a value add for the remainder of the season and for next season.

Perhaps someone like a Jerome Boateng might fit the bill. This profile of player would also allow us to not shut the door on our young CBs entirely.

If Gomez is good enough he'll keep his place. We don't owe any player anything other than a chance.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18033 on: Yesterday at 11:41:31 PM »
We'd have to be the most stupid fuckin' club in the land if we don't buy a Centre Back in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18034 on: Today at 12:02:36 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:48:35 PM
PCL injuries are much rarer and complications following surgery are higher due to lack of experience, developed techniques, expertise in repairing the ligament and the rehab being slower compared to ACL. I'd rather tear my ACL than PCL.
I've tore my acl 3 times and my pcl once, ACL was just a complete disaster to get back from, 2 dodge surgeries on my ACL didnt help but the surgeon told me ACL was the worst. Said it would be easier to fix a shattered bone.
