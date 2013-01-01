« previous next »
I agree with this. Konate is more physically imposing and superior to Upmecano aerially. His long passing isn't as good as Upmecano but it's not poor either and he has shown that he can defend deep or in high line. He must quite a chunk of last season iirc
Tapsoba from Leverkusen, Ćaleta-Car from Marseille and Konsa from Aston Villa all 3 are quality young center backs
Aren't we supposed to be either skint or extremely frugal though? I remember Pearce saying we only sanctioned the deal for Jota because we expected crowds back this month. I think it's likelier that we put most of our budget in summer towards a CB as opposed to in January barring any further injuries
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 06:49:04 AM
Aren't we supposed to be either skint or extremely frugal though? I remember Pearce saying we only sanctioned the deal for Jota because we expected crowds back this month. I think it's likelier that we put most of our budget in summer towards a CB as opposed to in January barring any further injuries

I highly doubt we thought crowds would be back this month given how things were going.
Isn't Papadopoulos free at the moment? :D
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 06:49:04 AM
Aren't we supposed to be either skint or extremely frugal though? I remember Pearce saying we only sanctioned the deal for Jota because we expected crowds back this month. I think it's likelier that we put most of our budget in summer towards a CB as opposed to in January barring any further injuries

We signed Jota on the 25th September, crowds being back this month was postponed on the 22nd September
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:54:33 PM
Yes, apart from the obvious French talents (Upamecano, Kounde, Konate, Zagadou), I would pay attention to Badiashile from AS Monaco. I think that he is the most talented young French central defender since Varane.

I have no idea who Zagadou is but now I want us to buy him just for the amazing song we could do for him.
Any chance of Jerome Boateng on the cheap in January? His contract expires at the end of the season.
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:02:47 AM
That's not from today.

Ah, I put it in the wrong thread anyway. Will delete
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:02:47 AM
That's not from today.
How do you know mate ?
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 06:49:04 AM
Aren't we supposed to be either skint or extremely frugal though? I remember Pearce saying we only sanctioned the deal for Jota because we expected crowds back this month. I think it's likelier that we put most of our budget in summer towards a CB as opposed to in January barring any further injuries

Pearce does talk some crap - that was probably drip fed from the club to explain not signing Werner
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:02:47 AM
That's not from today.

The Echo saying its from Saturday, but that theres no suggestion of an injury
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:21:34 AM
The Echo saying its from Saturday, but that theres no suggestion of an injury

This looks like it's been confirmed? The lad that posted the video was saying it was from "moments ago" so clearly a bullshitter that had been sent it by someone else.


Wonder if the club will have any free transfers in their scouting books. All I could see that was of any quality was Garay who has only just got back from an ACL himself.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:58:30 PM
Konate is slightly under the radar because of Upmecano's exploits last season but I think he might have a slightly higher ceiling IMO.

Konaté has the best skillset of the two but has missed a chunk of football over the last year. Wouldnt sneeze (pandemic or no pandemic) at any of the French CB trio at Leipzig albeit Mukiele strikes me more as a CB suited for a back three. Be interesting to see what Edwards and Klopp do; Upamecano would be a great get if only a little bit above his summer release clause.
Let's get both mate. Sure up the central defence quartet along with Big Joe for the next decade.  ;D
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:20:58 AM
I have no idea who Zagadou is but now I want us to buy him just for the amazing song we could do for him.
Are you thinking Black Lace or Olivia Newton John?
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:16:12 PM
Are you thinking Black Lace or Olivia Newton John?

Black Lace but I'm open to persuasion.
Paul Joyce

It is unlikely that Liverpool will look to sign a free agent to bolster their defensive resources given there is a lack of quality players unattached to clubs. Whether they move into the market in January is likely to be governed by where Van Dijk is up to in his recovery with Klopp not prone to seeking short-term transfer fixes.

This was illustrated by his decision not to sign another goalkeeper following the shoulder injury suffered by Alisson Becker.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/liverpool-seek-answers-on-jordan-pickford-challenge-with-virgil-van-dijk-set-to-miss-the-season-8rxlwqcgg

Governed by where Van Dijk is in his recovery? He's going to be out for the season!
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:08:56 PM
Paul Joyce

It is unlikely that Liverpool will look to sign a free agent to bolster their defensive resources given there is a lack of quality players unattached to clubs. Whether they move into the market in January is likely to be governed by where Van Dijk is up to in his recovery with Klopp not prone to seeking short-term transfer fixes.

This was illustrated by his decision not to sign another goalkeeper following the shoulder injury suffered by Alisson Becker.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/liverpool-seek-answers-on-jordan-pickford-challenge-with-virgil-van-dijk-set-to-miss-the-season-8rxlwqcgg

Governed by where Van Dijk is in his recovery? He's going to be out for the season!

There is so much that can happen between now and January. Football may be called off again. Lets review January but of course the club will be drawing up a list of centre backs.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:08:56 PM
Paul Joyce

It is unlikely that Liverpool will look to sign a free agent to bolster their defensive resources given there is a lack of quality players unattached to clubs. Whether they move into the market in January is likely to be governed by where Van Dijk is up to in his recovery with Klopp not prone to seeking short-term transfer fixes.

This was illustrated by his decision not to sign another goalkeeper following the shoulder injury suffered by Alisson Becker.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/liverpool-seek-answers-on-jordan-pickford-challenge-with-virgil-van-dijk-set-to-miss-the-season-8rxlwqcgg

Governed by where Van Dijk is in his recovery? He's going to be out for the season!

The free agent thing makes sense, I don't think anyone realistically thought we'd go for one.

But signing a CB in January isn't a short term solution. It seems likely a CB was on the horizon for next summer, so all we'd be doing is bringing that forward. It would still be a signing for the next five years, it'd just be that they arrive a little early.

I think the only chance we don't go for one is if one of Williams/Koumetio/Phillips comes in and blows us all away. The reality is that Van Dijk's durability allowed us to take chances at CB, as his availability was almost guaranteed. But even when he's back, the likelihood is that he'll have more injuries than before, so we'll have to have four good CBs to rotate.
Signing a 2nd keeper in January might solve both problems; we already have another player for the CB position:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ydY6Kyga9E
https://www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/alissons-brilliant-header-against-spurs/837104803394072/

Except he's much better between the sticks. ;D
Is it possible that Virgil hasnt ruptured his acl but another knee ligament like the pcl which is slightly less severe?  Although other outlets are reporting acl the lack of anything specific from the club and Virgil himself in his statement about recovery time could maybe mean its not worse case scenario. 

Im aware Im reaching here.
No. He's done his ACL, and PCL is worse
Welcome to RAWk Blowjob.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:21:58 PM
Welcome to RAWk Blowjob.
Thanks, I think .

I was hoping for a more Bo Jangles vibe  :P
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:21:21 PM
No. He's done his ACL, and PCL is worse

I looked it up over the weekend before the extent of the injury was revealed and it said acl is the worst knee ligament to have torn, pcl not as bad.  I dont know just what I read
Quote from: BJ on Today at 08:42:45 PM

I looked it up over the weekend before the extent of the injury was revealed and it said acl is the worst knee ligament to have torn, pcl not as bad.  I dont know just what I read
You're new here. Welshred knows.
Quote from: BJ on Today at 08:42:45 PM

I looked it up over the weekend before the extent of the injury was revealed and it said acl is the worst knee ligament to have torn, pcl not as bad.  I dont know just what I read

PCL injuries are much rarer and complications following surgery are higher due to lack of experience, developed techniques, expertise in repairing the ligament and the rehab being slower compared to ACL. I'd rather tear my ACL than PCL.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:44:56 PM
You're new here. Welshred knows.
I was looking to bring a bit of optimism to the situation  ;)
Will we definitely bring in a CB in January though?

I kinda feel like there's an even chance we don't.

It's going to be extra challenging bringing in quality in January this season. Clubs know we need a CB and they will themselves have a massive schedule.

But supposing we do, at the moment our calculus would be that VvD will be back next season and we'll get another 3-4 good years out of him after that. We've got Gomez who's very good and going to get better as he's only 23. Matip who's still only 29, and therefore also likely to be good for another 2-3 years. And then we have Koumetio and Williams, who may be good enough that we'll want to keep a path open for them.

In that context, what kind of a CB do we bring in?

If we go for absolute gold and someone like Upmecano, that may eventually mean that Gomez will become third choice (not really ideal since we really rate him).

If we go for someone more for the interim, like a Klavan type signing, the benefit will be more marginal.

The one thing I could see if we went for someone older but still good, who'll age out in a couple of years but who can be a value add for the remainder of the season and for next season.

Perhaps someone like a Jerome Boateng might fit the bill. This profile of player would also allow us to not shut the door on our young CBs entirely.

