Will we definitely bring in a CB in January though?



I kinda feel like there's an even chance we don't.



It's going to be extra challenging bringing in quality in January this season. Clubs know we need a CB and they will themselves have a massive schedule.



But supposing we do, at the moment our calculus would be that VvD will be back next season and we'll get another 3-4 good years out of him after that. We've got Gomez who's very good and going to get better as he's only 23. Matip who's still only 29, and therefore also likely to be good for another 2-3 years. And then we have Koumetio and Williams, who may be good enough that we'll want to keep a path open for them.



In that context, what kind of a CB do we bring in?



If we go for absolute gold and someone like Upmecano, that may eventually mean that Gomez will become third choice (not really ideal since we really rate him).



If we go for someone more for the interim, like a Klavan type signing, the benefit will be more marginal.



The one thing I could see if we went for someone older but still good, who'll age out in a couple of years but who can be a value add for the remainder of the season and for next season.



Perhaps someone like a Jerome Boateng might fit the bill. This profile of player would also allow us to not shut the door on our young CBs entirely.



