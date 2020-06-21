« previous next »
LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 07:00:20 PM
If you put together a YouTube highlights compilation of Harry Wilson he'd look like some player, but as mentioned above, aside from the odd cracker of a free kick his general play is average.
kopite77

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 07:31:28 PM
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:00:20 PM
If you put together a YouTube highlights compilation of Harry Wilson he'd look like some player, but as mentioned above, aside from the odd cracker of a free kick his general play is average.
The modern day version of Richie Partridge! ;D
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 07:58:29 PM
Wilson's critics will look silly when Edwards sells him for £20 million next summer. Of course, the same people will claim that selling him is a mistake 😄
arthur sarnoff

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 08:20:58 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:58:29 PM
Wilson's critics will look silly when Edwards sells him for £20 million next summer. Of course, the same people will claim that selling him is a mistake 😄

If that happens, it will be people criticising us for not selling him for 12 million (I know, not too many) that will look silly, I'd have thought.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 08:41:23 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:58:29 PM
Wilson's critics will look silly when Edwards sells him for £20 million next summer. Of course, the same people will claim that selling him is a mistake 😄

I think theres maybe three people on this forum who would think selling him is a mistake Peter, and still in single figures if you expand it to the entire planet ;D
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 09:17:53 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:41:23 PM
I think theres maybe three people on this forum who would think selling him is a mistake Peter, and still in single figures if you expand it to the entire planet ;D

Of course, you will be one of those 3 people. Al will be the second. Who will be the third?
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 12:58:22 AM
I thought the three would be Fordy, Al and you Peter.
Redcap

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 07:10:52 AM
It seems probably too soon to sign another CM, but on the other hand we're probably losing Gini in 12 months, and potentially Milly at the same time.

In that context it's probably not the worst idea to have a go at getting someone like a Camavinga, who looks like a huge talent and might be someone who could play for us for 10+ years.

I suspect we won't have the money for it though, if we go for Sancho/Mbappe :P

fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 08:15:33 AM
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 12:58:22 AM
I thought the three would be Fordy, Al and you Peter.

Nah Al doesnt concern himself with transfers, hes got bigger fish to fry

Coolie High will potentially hold a wake when he leaves however
So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 08:41:45 AM
Quote from: kopite77 on Yesterday at 07:31:28 PM
The modern day version of Richie Partridge! ;D

Well Richie turned out to be a decent physiotherapist.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 08:52:40 AM
Wilson off to Cardiff on loan for the season and Herbie Kane getting sold to Barnsley for £1.25m.
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 09:02:08 AM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:52:40 AM
Wilson off to Cardiff on loan for the season and Herbie Kane getting sold to Barnsley for £1.25m.

Be interesting to see how he fares with Neil Harris hoofball. Doesnt seem an obvious fit to rebuild his profile. Maybe he wants to live in Wales though.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 09:03:21 AM
Is Larouci still here?
Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 09:16:58 AM
No, Wilson can't be off to Cardiff, Fordy said he was staying and would play a part. Fordy couldn't be wrong again could he?!
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 09:19:48 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:16:58 AM
No, Wilson can't be off to Cardiff, Fordy said he was staying and would play a part. Fordy couldn't be wrong again could he?!

Have to laugh at how much confidence Fraudy and Mystic Mac Red have considering their incredibly low success rate. Makes for a bit of light entertainment though so long may it continue.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 09:45:37 AM
Quote from: Fordy on October 14, 2020, 10:25:00 PM
Rubbish..Seriously you need to watch other teams play.

Up until lockdown Wilson was doing well but then Howe started to worry and go all defensive.

He won't break in here but no need to hammer the kid. He might play the odd game for us but seriously don't worry about it. Trust Edwards and Klopp.

harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 09:54:59 AM
Fordy is the bloke you change seats because of at the pub.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 10:17:28 AM
Wonder what the reaction would have been at the start of the window if you said we wouldn't sell any of Wilson, Grujic or Shaqiri but would sell Brewster and Hoever  ;D

With Wilson, it's a bit of a calculated gamble but one I think will probably pay off. Yeah, at first glance it's daft to turn down £12m but I don't see his value dropping below that. This way, we get a loan fee, he gets a chance to impress at a level we know he looks very good at, and we'll try to sell him for £15m or so next year.

Apparently the loan fee for Wilson is £1.2m.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 10:50:11 AM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:17:28 AM
Wonder what the reaction would have been at the start of the window if you said we wouldn't sell any of Wilson, Grujic or Shaqiri but would sell Brewster and Hoever  ;D

With Wilson, it's a bit of a calculated gamble but one I think will probably pay off. Yeah, at first glance it's daft to turn down £12m but I don't see his value dropping below that. This way, we get a loan fee, he gets a chance to impress at a level we know he looks very good at, and we'll try to sell him for £15m or so next year.

Apparently the loan fee for Wilson is £1.2m.

I'd be amazed if we ever sell the lad for over 12 million.
He's already had loan spells at good championship clubs and a premier league club - his value won't go up if he does well again in the lower league.
The handling of him has been a rare misstep for our usually excellent recruitment team
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 11:08:16 AM
I think £1.25m for Herbie Kane will turn out to be a really good deal for Barnsley. If he has a little more luck with injuries I could see him making his way back to the PL via a promoted team.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 11:38:25 AM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:17:28 AM
Wonder what the reaction would have been at the start of the window if you said we wouldn't sell any of Wilson, Grujic or Shaqiri but would sell Brewster and Hoever  ;D

With Wilson, it's a bit of a calculated gamble but one I think will probably pay off. Yeah, at first glance it's daft to turn down £12m but I don't see his value dropping below that. This way, we get a loan fee, he gets a chance to impress at a level we know he looks very good at, and we'll try to sell him for £15m or so next year.

Apparently the loan fee for Wilson is £1.2m.

Or he flops there and is worth very little. Might get what we were holding out for over the summer if he has a great season and gets Cardiff challenging which he might do and he might not and even then you might be looking at the kind of money Burnley offered. He's already proven at Championship level.

Daft to turn down the money from Burnley who were offering a fair price - with no other competition for him - and then end up loaning him out when we'd said we wouldn't.

Trying to be too clever there and overplayed our hand all summer with a few we were trying to flog and ending up selling two of our best prospects instead to balance the books.
OOS

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 11:40:21 AM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:02:08 AM
Be interesting to see how he fares with Neil Harris hoofball. Doesnt seem an obvious fit to rebuild his profile. Maybe he wants to live in Wales though.

Look at the other clubs. Nottingham under a new manager, and Derby who are shite.

This is a good move for Wilson, he gets to play week in, week out at a level he can excel in. I think he struggled to make an impact last season, he's an excellent Championship player.

Would have thought Sean Dyche would have been a good manager for him, he would extract performances out of him. He gets stick on here, but he's a good manager.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 11:40:33 AM
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:08:16 AM
I think £1.25m for Herbie Kane will turn out to be a really good deal for Barnsley. If he has a little more luck with injuries I could see him making his way back to the PL via a promoted team.

Agree with this.

Good move for him and Barnsley (and us to be fair). Can see him taking a similar path to Conor Coady and ending up a a good Premier League player in a few years. It won't be at centre back like Coady though.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 11:41:13 AM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:50:11 AM
I'd be amazed if we ever sell the lad for over 12 million.
He's already had loan spells at good championship clubs and a premier league club - his value won't go up if he does well again in the lower league.
The handling of him has been a rare misstep for our usually excellent recruitment team

Pretty sure it was reported by Liverpool journos that Wilson and Grujic wouldn't be allowed to leave on another loan and if we couldn't sell them they would stay. We have done the opposite and you have to question whether our value was realistic
IanZG

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 11:46:53 AM
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:40:33 AM
Agree with this.

Good move for him and Barnsley (and us to be fair). Can see him taking a similar path to Conor Coady and ending up a a good Premier League player in a few years. It won't be at centre back like Coady though.

Think so too, he'll have a very solid career if he doesn't have major injury setbacks. Either in a upper half Championship side or a bottom half Premier League club would be my guess.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 11:48:23 AM
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:41:13 AM
Pretty sure it was reported by Liverpool journos that Wilson and Grujic wouldn't be allowed to leave on another loan and if we couldn't sell them they would stay. We have done the opposite and you have to question whether our value was unrealistic.

I said it was bollocks that we were happy to keep them if we didn't sell them. Klopp isn't one to hold onto players that aren't a key part of his plans and either he rates a player/thinks he's ready or he doesn't.

Our recruitment team have been great in recent years, but they were either trying to be too clever or just being completely unrealistic at market valuations of these players. They can't just blame covid either. Wilson fresh from the bench at relegated Bournemouth is simply not worth what we were asking. We were lucky Burnley came in and offered a fair price but we thought we could squeeze a few more million out of him. They told us to piss off and now he's back out on loan. Stupid really.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 11:49:15 AM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:50:11 AM
I'd be amazed if we ever sell the lad for over 12 million.
He's already had loan spells at good championship clubs and a premier league club - his value won't go up if he does well again in the lower league.
The handling of him has been a rare misstep for our usually excellent recruitment team

I dont see why not. If he has a good loan spell I dont see why clubs wont be willing to pay decent money for him, particularly if finances are improved by next summer (which hopefully they will be)
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 12:04:25 PM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:17:28 AM
Wonder what the reaction would have been at the start of the window if you said we wouldn't sell any of Wilson, Grujic or Shaqiri but would sell Brewster and Hoever  ;D

With Wilson, it's a bit of a calculated gamble but one I think will probably pay off. Yeah, at first glance it's daft to turn down £12m but I don't see his value dropping below that. This way, we get a loan fee, he gets a chance to impress at a level we know he looks very good at, and we'll try to sell him for £15m or so next year.

Apparently the loan fee for Wilson is £1.2m.

Good deal, if true. Next summer he will still have 2 years left on his contract, and he did really well for Derby in the Championship (16 goals in 44 appearances). If the market returns to normal next summer, we should't have a problem getting £15+ million for him ...
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 12:13:25 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:04:25 PM
Good deal, if true. Next summer he will still have 2 years left on his contract, and he did really well for Derby in the Championship (16 goals in 44 appearances). If the market returns to normal next summer, we should't have a problem getting £15+ million for him ...

One of the issues is he found his level at Derby, so another year in The Championship isn't going to make Prem clubs bang the door down even if he does do well. He'd have to have a brilliant season to make clubs take notice and he's not a player that is going to dominate games, even at that level. He's got a good left foot, that's about it.

In a normal summer there'd have been more money floating around The Championship and we might have got a bit more money than Burnley offered from a Championship club. That leagues going to be skint now though.

Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 12:20:09 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:04:25 PM
Good deal, if true.

I for one am shocked to read that Peter has shifted from his original point, post-hoc, to find a way to spin an inferior outcome as a massive positive and part of the plan.

Irrepressible!
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 12:27:12 PM
Oooh Peter Vs Fromola, a new exciting match up. Like Piglet Vs Eeyore
phil236849

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 12:36:31 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:48:23 AM
I said it was bollocks that we were happy to keep them if we didn't sell them. Klopp isn't one to hold onto players that aren't a key part of his plans and either he rates a player/thinks he's ready or he doesn't.

Our recruitment team have been great in recent years, but they were either trying to be too clever or just being completely unrealistic at market valuations of these players. They can't just blame covid either. Wilson fresh from the bench at relegated Bournemouth is simply not worth what we were asking. We were lucky Burnley came in and offered a fair price but we thought we could squeeze a few more million out of him. They told us to piss off and now he's back out on loan. Stupid really.


Surely the quid pro quo of being tough b@stard negotiators is that you accept the risk that sometimes the deal isnt done. Its helpful to have evidence that Edwards is a mere human after all.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 12:42:22 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:04:25 PM
Good deal, if true. Next summer he will still have 2 years left on his contract, and he did really well for Derby in the Championship (16 goals in 44 appearances). If the market returns to normal next summer, we should't have a problem getting £15+ million for him ...

Agreed. Good deal all round this.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 01:17:39 PM
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:20:09 PM
I for one am shocked to read that Peter has shifted from his original point, post-hoc, to find a way to spin an inferior outcome as a massive positive and part of the plan.

Irrepressible!

Well, we are getting a loan fee of £1.2 million, and we will still be able to sell him next summer if he does well in the Championship, something that he has already done before. I don't know how is that an inferior outcome, unless you think that we owe something to that idiot Sean Dyche, so we should have sold Wilson to him for a cut price ...
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 01:20:17 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:48:23 AM
I said it was bollocks that we were happy to keep them if we didn't sell them. Klopp isn't one to hold onto players that aren't a key part of his plans and either he rates a player/thinks he's ready or he doesn't.

Our recruitment team have been great in recent years, but they were either trying to be too clever or just being completely unrealistic at market valuations of these players. They can't just blame covid either. Wilson fresh from the bench at relegated Bournemouth is simply not worth what we were asking. We were lucky Burnley came in and offered a fair price but we thought we could squeeze a few more million out of him. They told us to piss off and now he's back out on loan. Stupid really.

OK, start a petition for Edwards to be sacked, and we will support your candidacy to replace him ...
Bakez0151

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 01:28:15 PM
I still just don't understand why people are so arsed we might miss out on a couple of million over Wilson

There's honestly no justifiable reason to be writing paragraphs or arguing with people on how average he is

Sometimes you play hardball to get the value you want. It's a strategy that's clearly been successful for us. From Solanke to Coutinho. The strategy is a winning one.
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 01:33:42 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:17:39 PM
. I don't know how is that an inferior outcome, unless you think that we owe something to that idiot Sean Dyche, so we should have sold Wilson to him for a cut price ...

You are incredibly bad at characterising what people might be meaning/saying haha
