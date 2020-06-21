Wonder what the reaction would have been at the start of the window if you said we wouldn't sell any of Wilson, Grujic or Shaqiri but would sell Brewster and Hoever



With Wilson, it's a bit of a calculated gamble but one I think will probably pay off. Yeah, at first glance it's daft to turn down £12m but I don't see his value dropping below that. This way, we get a loan fee, he gets a chance to impress at a level we know he looks very good at, and we'll try to sell him for £15m or so next year.



Apparently the loan fee for Wilson is £1.2m.



Or he flops there and is worth very little. Might get what we were holding out for over the summer if he has a great season and gets Cardiff challenging which he might do and he might not and even then you might be looking at the kind of money Burnley offered. He's already proven at Championship level.Daft to turn down the money from Burnley who were offering a fair price - with no other competition for him - and then end up loaning him out when we'd said we wouldn't.Trying to be too clever there and overplayed our hand all summer with a few we were trying to flog and ending up selling two of our best prospects instead to balance the books.