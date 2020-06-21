Wonder what the reaction would have been at the start of the window if you said we wouldn't sell any of Wilson, Grujic or Shaqiri but would sell Brewster and Hoever
With Wilson, it's a bit of a calculated gamble but one I think will probably pay off. Yeah, at first glance it's daft to turn down £12m but I don't see his value dropping below that. This way, we get a loan fee, he gets a chance to impress at a level we know he looks very good at, and we'll try to sell him for £15m or so next year.
Apparently the loan fee for Wilson is £1.2m.