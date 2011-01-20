« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!  (Read 679321 times)

Offline redwillow

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17720 on: Yesterday at 08:47:11 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:45:16 AM
Dont think he'll be 100 million next summer personally.
Only 2 years left on his contract plus suppressed revenues this season round global football especially for a club like Dortmund.
I'd expect Sancho to pick his club and force a move for <100 million

That would be incredible if we signed Uniteds dream boy for less than what they were bidding. I have seen a lot on twitter wanting moves for Haaland and Upamacenco due to their release clauses
Offline Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17721 on: Yesterday at 11:36:46 AM »
Harry Wilson not in the champions League squad even though I think there was space for him.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17722 on: Yesterday at 01:10:18 PM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:36:46 AM
Harry Wilson not in the champions League squad even though I think there was space for him.

He'll go on loan you'd suspect - otherwise he's rotting in the U23s which would be out of order
Turning down 12+4 for him was a bit odd / ambitious
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17723 on: Yesterday at 01:21:10 PM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:36:46 AM
Harry Wilson not in the champions League squad even though I think there was space for him.

Goalkeeper inbound?
Offline Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17724 on: Yesterday at 01:27:22 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 01:21:10 PM
Goalkeeper inbound?
Can't add to the main squad list until after the group stage. Would need to be an u21 player who wouldn't have effected Wilson
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17725 on: Yesterday at 01:40:35 PM »
Wilson not being in the CL squad suggests to me that we have his loan destination sorted, and just don't see the point in registering when we know he's off to Bournemouth, or wherever.

The way the CL squad thing works, we've maxed out both the number of non-homegrown players we could register and also the number of association-trained players we can register without eating into the non-homegrown list. You're only allowed four association-trained players, and we have Milner, Hendo and Ox - plus Elliott, I believe, who doesn't yet count as club-trained. Trent, Gomez and Kelleher are our 'club-trained' players, and Wilson would have been the fourth.

So it definitely doesn't point to more business, unless as the previous poster said it's an U21 (in which case, we wouldn't have had to omit Wilson to fit them in anyway).
Offline Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17726 on: Yesterday at 01:56:12 PM »
And we'd only be able to play them in the premier League I believe, not the Champions League after looking at their squad rules.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17727 on: Yesterday at 02:18:31 PM »
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17728 on: Yesterday at 02:21:13 PM »



Big Ali dressed him.  ;D

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:23:52 PM by Samie »
Offline fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17729 on: Yesterday at 02:25:52 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on October  5, 2020, 10:28:09 PM
That post makes no sense.

You do understand that Wilson will be classed as a homegrown player so will be in the PL & CL squad but we have to decide between Shaq and Grujic. One of them won't be either  in the PL and CL squad.

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17730 on: Yesterday at 02:26:13 PM »
Awww, bless him, all dressed up for his big day!
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17731 on: Yesterday at 03:16:06 PM »
Alisson is a grown man for fucks sakes.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17732 on: Yesterday at 03:48:30 PM »
Already listed as a first team Goalie.  8) :D

Offline Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17733 on: Yesterday at 03:48:46 PM »
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17734 on: Yesterday at 04:20:53 PM »
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17735 on: Yesterday at 04:21:46 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:48:46 PM
No, wait, Fordy was wrong AGAIN?!

 :-\ :-[

I'm never wrong  :D
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17736 on: Yesterday at 04:38:48 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 04:21:46 PM
:-\ :-[

I'm never wrong  :D

Just never right, either.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17737 on: Yesterday at 04:44:05 PM »
Fordy is omnipresent in both places. He is right and wrong at the same time.
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17738 on: Yesterday at 04:48:54 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:48:30 PM
Already listed as a first team Goalie.  8) :D



Wouldn't shock me if we have another keeper coming in with the next few weeks
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17739 on: Yesterday at 04:49:23 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:44:05 PM
Fordy is omnipresent in both places. He is right and wrong at the same time.
;D
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17740 on: Yesterday at 05:03:52 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 04:48:54 PM
Wouldn't shock me if we have another keeper coming in with the next few weeks

Well you heard it here first, we're sticking with Alisson and Adrian.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17741 on: Yesterday at 05:31:34 PM »
We could just sign Alisson's brother Muriel who is a keeper too.  ;D
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17742 on: Yesterday at 06:30:17 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:03:52 PM
Well you heard it here first, we're sticking with Alisson and Adrian.

;D was hoping we'd get a keeper in the championship on loan, Paul Jones or that Grant guy United got, but it's good to know not to hope now Fordy has given his decree!
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17743 on: Yesterday at 07:24:42 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 06:30:17 PM
;D was hoping we'd get a keeper in the championship on loan, Paul Jones or that Grant guy United got, but it's good to know not to hope now Fordy has given his decree!

 :(

 ;D
Offline davealexred

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17744 on: Yesterday at 09:00:10 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:48:30 PM
Already listed as a first team Goalie.  8) :D



Can he play against the bitters?
Offline Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17745 on: Yesterday at 09:12:15 PM »
No, don't think he can be registered until he's 18 on December 20th
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17746 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:12:15 PM
No, don't think he can be registered until he's 18 on December 20th

Is that in PFA terms? Because the PL doesn't require U-21s to be registered to be playable.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17747 on: Today at 12:05:36 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:31:34 PM
We could just sign Alisson's brother Muriel who is a keeper too.  ;D
Already got a couple of massive great muriels in the city, so why not a third?
Online Redcap

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17748 on: Today at 03:04:30 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:21:13 PM



He looks decidedly like a middle-aged, unusually tall Japanese businessman.

I wonder if he's got any Japanese heritage.
