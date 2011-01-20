Wilson not being in the CL squad suggests to me that we have his loan destination sorted, and just don't see the point in registering when we know he's off to Bournemouth, or wherever.



The way the CL squad thing works, we've maxed out both the number of non-homegrown players we could register and also the number of association-trained players we can register without eating into the non-homegrown list. You're only allowed four association-trained players, and we have Milner, Hendo and Ox - plus Elliott, I believe, who doesn't yet count as club-trained. Trent, Gomez and Kelleher are our 'club-trained' players, and Wilson would have been the fourth.



So it definitely doesn't point to more business, unless as the previous poster said it's an U21 (in which case, we wouldn't have had to omit Wilson to fit them in anyway).