Author Topic: Alan Hansen  (Read 31373 times)

Re: Alan Hansen
What a great update from Graeme Souness!

Love this about his chat with Jocky: "He did nothing but take the mick out of me

 ;D
Re: Alan Hansen
Quote from: Corbykop on Yesterday at 10:14:26 am
Souness just said on the the radio he spoke to big Al yesterday and he's sitting up in hospital which is brilliant news!


 :champ
Re: Alan Hansen
Quote from: Corbykop on Yesterday at 10:14:26 am
Souness just said on the the radio he spoke to big Al yesterday and he's sitting up in hospital which is brilliant news!

Great to hear
Re: Alan Hansen
Quote from: Corbykop on Yesterday at 10:14:26 am
Souness just said on the the radio he spoke to big Al yesterday and he's sitting up in hospital which is brilliant news!
Oh thank goodness. Great news.
Get better real soon Jocky.
Re: Alan Hansen
Fantastic news.

Best keep him away from the Scotland games, mind.  ;)

fc
Re: Alan Hansen
Aye, Souness was saying he's sure Jocky is on his way back as all he (Jocky) did on the call was take the piss out of Souness.
Re: Alan Hansen
Fantastic news, keep fighting Big Al
Re: Alan Hansen
Souness obviously has a lot of time and respect for Hansen. It was nice to see Lineker and Shearer with a tear in their eye talking about him.

Hopefully he is out of danger now and will make a full recovery.
Re: Alan Hansen
Amazing news. Hopefully out of hospital when possible.
Re: Alan Hansen
Quote from: flyingcod on Yesterday at 12:29:20 pm
Fantastic news.

Best keep him away from the Scotland games, mind.  ;)

fc

I don't think Big Al cares a flying fuck about them, does he? They never gave a flying fuck about him.
Re: Alan Hansen
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:19:48 pm
I don't think Big Al cares a flying fuck about them, does he? They never gave a flying fuck about him.

He might have aggro with the past setup and managers but I doubt he's going against his own national sentiments and the current crop of players on that basis.

That and he appeared on Sportscene a few times when north of the border, so evidently has an interest in the Scottish game.
Re: Alan Hansen
Good News Seems he Is On The Mend
Re: Alan Hansen
Quote from: Corbykop on Yesterday at 10:14:26 am
Souness just said on the the radio he spoke to big Al yesterday and he's sitting up in hospital which is brilliant news!

FUCKING GET IN!!!

Amazing News! Legit happy reading that!
Re: Alan Hansen
Brilliant to hear. Hope he makes a full recovery.

Re: Alan Hansen
Here's the video of Souness discussing Hansen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7uv-InsN6I&ab_channel=talkSPORT
Re: Alan Hansen
Great news.
Re: Alan Hansen
That sounds more positive. Hopefully things moving in the right direction now.
Re: Alan Hansen
Brilliant news get well Jocky.
Re: Alan Hansen
Good, positive news :)
Re: Alan Hansen
Re: Alan Hansen
Stay on the road to recovery Alan, everyone has their fingers crossed for you.
Re: Alan Hansen
Sounds positive. Fingers crossed.
Re: Alan Hansen
Quote from: Corbykop on Yesterday at 10:14:26 am
Souness just said on the the radio he spoke to big Al yesterday and he's sitting up in hospital which is brilliant news!

Smashing
Re: Alan Hansen
Great to hear that the outlook is positive, best wishes to Jocky for a swift continued recovery.
Re: Alan Hansen
Quote from: Corbykop on Yesterday at 10:14:26 am
Souness just said on the the radio he spoke to big Al yesterday and he's sitting up in hospital which is brilliant news!

Great news. Get well soon Al
Re: Alan Hansen
Great update.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:19:48 pm
I don't think Big Al cares a flying fuck about them, does he? They never gave a flying fuck about him.

Think the Scottish based players got preferential treatment (Fergie picked the Aberdeen pairing (Miller and McLeish) for Mexico I think). Does seem mad not picking Al, but the Scottish league was very strong in terms of domestic players. That Aberdeen side of Fergies was bloody amazing (watched a re-run of them wiping the floor with R.Madrid in the Cup winners cup final with their wide player Weir running the Madrid fullback ragged).

Those ESPN classics were a real eye opener in showcasing how strong the domestic teams were in Scotland, none better than Celtic featuring the greatest ever Scottish player Jimmy Johnstone. Not only was their league strong but Scots filled the English league. The increase in game consoles from the late 80s with Nintendo and then the internet has seen a massive decline in street football with more kids inside, and nations with smaller playing pools like Scotland have been hit most.

Re: Alan Hansen
Quote from: Corbykop on Yesterday at 10:14:26 am
Souness just said on the the radio he spoke to big Al yesterday and he's sitting up in hospital which is brilliant news!

Great news!! Come on Jocky best centre half ever.
Re: Alan Hansen
Everything crossed for you Alan!
Re: Alan Hansen
Great news! YNWA
Re: Alan Hansen
Well in Jocky lad.
Re: Alan Hansen
Best news so far, fantastic!
Re: Alan Hansen
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 06:56:24 pm
Great update.

Think the Scottish based players got preferential treatment (Fergie picked the Aberdeen pairing (Miller and McLeish) for Mexico I think). Does seem mad not picking Al, but the Scottish league was very strong in terms of domestic players. That Aberdeen side of Fergies was bloody amazing (watched a re-run of them wiping the floor with R.Madrid in the Cup winners cup final with their wide player Weir running the Madrid fullback ragged).

Those ESPN classics were a real eye opener in showcasing how strong the domestic teams were in Scotland, none better than Celtic featuring the greatest ever Scottish player Jimmy Johnstone. Not only was their league strong but Scots filled the English league. The increase in game consoles from the late 80s with Nintendo and then the internet has seen a massive decline in street football with more kids inside, and nations with smaller playing pools like Scotland have been hit most.
Except that time they came to Anfield  :D Granted, you're talking about a few years later but still.  :D Jocky started for us that night, Miller and McLeish started for them and Miller was kind enough to open the scoring for us.

Great news about Jocky too.
Re: Alan Hansen
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:57:48 am
What a great update from Graeme Souness!

Love this about his chat with Jocky: "He did nothing but take the mick out of me

 ;D

Fantastic update
Re: Alan Hansen
never been so delighted to watcha talksport clip in my life!. Lets hope to be drip fed more encouraging developments soon.
Re: Alan Hansen
Really good news that. Hope we get to hear from him soon.
Re: Alan Hansen
Love that!!
Re: Alan Hansen
Fantastic update.

Come on Al.  Rooting for you.
Re: Alan Hansen
Just got off the phone with my G.Aunt and she's over the moon, her favourite ever player and biggest crush. Every birthday and Christmas I send her a card with him on it, in various states of undress, she's 86 and able to set up her own fire stick ;D
