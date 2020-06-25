I don't think Big Al cares a flying fuck about them, does he? They never gave a flying fuck about him.



Great update.Think the Scottish based players got preferential treatment (Fergie picked the Aberdeen pairing (Miller and McLeish) for Mexico I think). Does seem mad not picking Al, but the Scottish league was very strong in terms of domestic players. That Aberdeen side of Fergies was bloody amazing (watched a re-run of them wiping the floor with R.Madrid in the Cup winners cup final with their wide player Weir running the Madrid fullback ragged).Those ESPN classics were a real eye opener in showcasing how strong the domestic teams were in Scotland, none better than Celtic featuring the greatest ever Scottish player Jimmy Johnstone. Not only was their league strong but Scots filled the English league. The increase in game consoles from the late 80s with Nintendo and then the internet has seen a massive decline in street football with more kids inside, and nations with smaller playing pools like Scotland have been hit most.