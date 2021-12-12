« previous next »
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #280 on: Today at 11:57:48 am »
What a great update from Graeme Souness!

Love this about his chat with Jocky: "He did nothing but take the mick out of me

Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #281 on: Today at 12:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Corbykop on Today at 10:14:26 am
Souness just said on the the radio he spoke to big Al yesterday and he's sitting up in hospital which is brilliant news!


Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #282 on: Today at 12:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Corbykop on Today at 10:14:26 am
Souness just said on the the radio he spoke to big Al yesterday and he's sitting up in hospital which is brilliant news!

Great to hear
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #283 on: Today at 12:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Corbykop on Today at 10:14:26 am
Souness just said on the the radio he spoke to big Al yesterday and he's sitting up in hospital which is brilliant news!
Oh thank goodness. Great news.
Get better real soon Jocky.
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #284 on: Today at 12:29:20 pm »
Fantastic news.

Best keep him away from the Scotland games, mind.  ;)

Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #285 on: Today at 12:36:50 pm »
Aye, Souness was saying he's sure Jocky is on his way back as all he (Jocky) did on the call was take the piss out of Souness.
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #286 on: Today at 12:45:43 pm »
Fantastic news, keep fighting Big Al
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #287 on: Today at 01:10:45 pm »
Souness obviously has a lot of time and respect for Hansen. It was nice to see Lineker and Shearer with a tear in their eye talking about him.

Hopefully he is out of danger now and will make a full recovery.
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #288 on: Today at 01:13:21 pm »
Amazing news. Hopefully out of hospital when possible.
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #289 on: Today at 01:19:48 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 12:29:20 pm
Fantastic news.

Best keep him away from the Scotland games, mind.  ;)

fc

I don't think Big Al cares a flying fuck about them, does he? They never gave a flying fuck about him.
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #290 on: Today at 01:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:19:48 pm
I don't think Big Al cares a flying fuck about them, does he? They never gave a flying fuck about him.

He might have aggro with the past setup and managers but I doubt he's going against his own national sentiments and the current crop of players on that basis.

That and he appeared on Sportscene a few times when north of the border, so evidently has an interest in the Scottish game.
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #291 on: Today at 02:06:35 pm »
Good News Seems he Is On The Mend
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #292 on: Today at 02:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Corbykop on Today at 10:14:26 am
Souness just said on the the radio he spoke to big Al yesterday and he's sitting up in hospital which is brilliant news!

FUCKING GET IN!!!

Amazing News! Legit happy reading that!
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #293 on: Today at 02:14:30 pm »
Brilliant to hear. Hope he makes a full recovery.

Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #294 on: Today at 02:36:57 pm »
Here's the video of Souness discussing Hansen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7uv-InsN6I&ab_channel=talkSPORT
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:47:37 pm »
Great news.
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #296 on: Today at 03:33:06 pm »
That sounds more positive. Hopefully things moving in the right direction now.
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #297 on: Today at 03:45:10 pm »
Brilliant news get well Jocky.
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #298 on: Today at 03:45:19 pm »
Good, positive news :)
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #299 on: Today at 03:51:24 pm »
