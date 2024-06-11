Wishing this absolute Rolls-Royce of a player all the very best in his fight, I'm not shi.tt.ing you he could dribble past players better than 95% of wingers, he never looked ruffled and was drawing comparisons to the likes of Bobby Moore and Franz Beckenbauer even when he first got into the side as a snotty-nosed kid. If you had to describe him to modern audiences in a mathematical formula, you'd say Rio Ferdinand or John Stones to the power of ten. There's a reason why he has 8 league title winning medals and 3 european cup winners medals, that's with us being banned from europe for half of his career too. He came within a minute of winning 9 championship winning medals and would have easily done so if the FA hadn't have forced a bunch of clearly traumatised players to play 6 high pressure games within the space of just 2 weeks. That game in 89 was the only time Arsenal beat us at home in the 80's, our lads were out on their feet, in normal circumstances we had their number all day long, don't want to go there though....

Get well soon Al