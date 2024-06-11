Come on Alan lad, hoping against hope that you can shake off this illness like you shook off the attention of so many players all those years ago.



Many many happy returns, even if today may not be your best birthday so far,



You made me fall in love with the idea of a ballplaying central defender to the extent that I modelled my game after yours from age 11-16, after seeing you play live a few times. Every single time I glided past a slightly bemused attacker/midfielder with the ball I was you Alan. In my mind anyway. I even had your 'gliding motion' down to a tee, or so I believed. Poised, head held high, elegant. I never became you of couse - there's only one Alan Hansen after all

