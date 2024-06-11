« previous next »
Alan Hansen

ATEAMOFCARRAGHERS

Re: Alan Hansen
June 11, 2024, 07:21:28 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on June 11, 2024, 06:40:29 pm
Cost less than a quarter of what we paid for Kenny & was just as important, & influential, to the success we enjoyed in the 70's & 80's.
100% mate.

15/4/89 never forgotten.

TAA66

Re: Alan Hansen
June 11, 2024, 07:23:17 pm
Get well soon Jocky
Boston Bosox

Re: Alan Hansen
Yesterday at 06:31:27 am
69 Today
Hoping for good news on his Birthday
Corbykop

Re: Alan Hansen
Yesterday at 08:59:18 am
Has anyone heard anything at all?
paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
Re: Alan Hansen
Yesterday at 09:06:57 am
no
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Alan Hansen
Yesterday at 09:39:27 am
No. I still can't find anything.

My brother was at a function with ex players the other day and although Alan was mentioned, even they had no information either. Or none they'd share, at least.

Fingers crossed for him. Hopefully we hear some encouraging news soon.
disgraced cake

Re: Alan Hansen
Yesterday at 11:44:57 am
Happy birthday fella, get well soon
Red-Dread

Re: Alan Hansen
Yesterday at 01:13:11 pm
Come on Alan lad, hoping against hope that you can shake off this illness like you shook off the attention of so many players all those years ago.

 Many many happy returns, even if today may not be your best birthday so far,

You made me fall in love with the idea of a ballplaying central defender to the extent that I modelled my game after yours from age 11-16, after seeing you play live a few times. Every single time I glided past a slightly bemused attacker/midfielder with the ball I was you Alan. In my mind anyway. I even had your 'gliding motion' down to a tee, or so I believed. Poised, head held high, elegant.  I never became you of couse - there's only one Alan Hansen after all
paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
Re: Alan Hansen
Yesterday at 01:24:42 pm
Lovely words mate
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Alan Hansen
Yesterday at 02:59:43 pm
Quote from: Corbykop on Yesterday at 08:59:18 am
Has anyone heard anything at all?

Some fucking dickhead wannabe ITK posted shite on twitter the other day.

Don't know if it's still there as I blocked the c*nt. Post after post after post telling him to take it down and his response was simply "just passing on what I've been told"
paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
Re: Alan Hansen
Yesterday at 03:03:24 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:59:43 pm
Some fucking dickhead wannabe ITK posted shite on twitter the other day.

Don't know if it's still there as I blocked the c*nt. Post after post after post telling him to take it down and his response was simply "just passing on what I've been told"
Yes he did take it down

But it should never have been up, its not a transfer scoop

I didnt post it here as it wasn't right
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Alan Hansen
Yesterday at 03:04:35 pm
Aye, even I knew not to post that kind of shite without some serious source to it.



Happy Birthday Al.
kaesarsosei

  Brutally bad.
Re: Alan Hansen
Yesterday at 04:11:16 pm
I don't want any gory details, but do we know was Jock ill for a while? Or was this sudden and/or an injury?
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Alan Hansen
Yesterday at 04:13:03 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 04:11:16 pm
I don't want any gory details, but do we know was Jock ill for a while? Or was this sudden and/or an injury?

No one knows, nothing has been made public.

He was at Anfield for Kloppos last match, and looked really well - not that this means anything of course!
paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
Re: Alan Hansen
Yesterday at 04:23:03 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 04:11:16 pm
I don't want any gory details, but do we know was Jock ill for a while? Or was this sudden and/or an injury?
No idea what is wrong with him or if it was long term

video doing the rounds at Klopp's last game and he looked well

and no word since Sunday as to his current condition
ATEAMOFCARRAGHERS

Re: Alan Hansen
Yesterday at 10:17:06 pm
Love the man. Absolutely the best CB weve ever had bar none.
Come on Jockey. Pull through. 🙏
elbow

  grease
Re: Alan Hansen
Today at 12:41:17 am
I was lucky enough to see him in his pomp, what a player he was. Best defender we've ever had.

Get well soon Jocky.
