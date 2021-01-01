Awful news.
Bit annoying reading the BBC article and they're prattling on about that 'won't win anything with kids' quote as his most memorable moment before reminding us all that United won the double that season Salford shithouses.
What's lost in all that, was that he was right. He was referring to a United team that lost 3-1 at Villa on the opening day and fielded several young players. We got key experienced players back in the team (Schmeichel, Irwin, Keane, Bruce, Giggs, Cantona, Cole) and only really G Neville, Scholes, Beckham and Butt properly came through that season with P Neville, Cooke getting several starts only. Essentially, we didn't win it with kids.
Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery Alan... great player and a fantastic pundit.