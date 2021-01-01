« previous next »
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #160 on: Today at 06:37:30 pm »
Awful news.

Bit annoying reading the BBC article and they're prattling on about that 'won't win anything with kids' quote as his most memorable moment before reminding us all that United won the double that season  ::) Salford shithouses.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #161 on: Today at 06:44:13 pm »
Get well soon.

He made the whole football business seem so easy.
Offline Red-4-Ever

Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #162 on: Today at 06:45:49 pm »
Very sad to hear this, cmon Alan, pull through it fella :-\
Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Up the Red Men
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #163 on: Today at 06:47:30 pm »
Get well soon jockey. Ynwa.
Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • JFT96.
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #164 on: Today at 06:59:03 pm »
Best wishes to Alan. Come on mate you can pull through this. Keep fighting.
Offline redgriffin73

  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #165 on: Today at 07:18:01 pm »
Ah shit, get well quickly Alan.
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #166 on: Today at 07:18:12 pm »
Bloody hell. Hes so young. Poor man. What a player he was. Absolute legend good luck jockey
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Indefatigability
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #167 on: Today at 07:25:52 pm »
Awful news. Speedy recovery!!!!
Offline oldman

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #168 on: Today at 07:29:15 pm »
One of the first names in my all time Liverpool team.
Get well soon
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #169 on: Today at 07:29:33 pm »
Having a bath with the European Cup.  :D

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #170 on: Today at 07:48:51 pm »
Hopefully he recovers. What a legend.
Offline tinkertailor

  • ...Beggarman. Thief!
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #171 on: Today at 07:53:55 pm »
Hes an absolute legend and I hope he pulls through.
Offline David in Edinburgh

  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #172 on: Today at 07:56:53 pm »
Get well soon Jocky. You are a genuine legend. YNWA.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #173 on: Today at 08:11:36 pm »
Get well soon 🙏
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Dutch Class
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #174 on: Today at 08:13:41 pm »
Terrible news. Hope he recovers quickly.
Online newterp

Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #175 on: Today at 08:30:14 pm »
Prayers for a speedy recovery.
Offline Suedehead

  • Smooth operator.......
  • Respectful MUFC fan // Long-time lurker
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #176 on: Today at 08:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:37:30 pm
Awful news.

Bit annoying reading the BBC article and they're prattling on about that 'won't win anything with kids' quote as his most memorable moment before reminding us all that United won the double that season  ::) Salford shithouses.

What's lost in all that, was that he was right. He was referring to a United team that lost 3-1 at Villa on the opening day and fielded several young players. We got key experienced players back in the team (Schmeichel, Irwin, Keane, Bruce, Giggs, Cantona, Cole) and only really G Neville, Scholes, Beckham and Butt properly came through that season with P Neville, Cooke getting several starts only. Essentially, we didn't win it with kids.

Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery Alan... great player and a fantastic pundit.
Offline kevlumley

  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #177 on: Today at 08:39:57 pm »
Alan, one of the greatest and toughest and most knowledgeable football people in history, hope this is a temporary thing and you make the speediest of recoveries. Thoughts and prayers with you and your family and friends
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #178 on: Today at 08:42:01 pm »
I hope he gets better.  :(
Offline ABZ Rover

  • Hates Poodles
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #179 on: Today at 08:43:29 pm »
All the best for a speedy recovery Jocky.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #180 on: Today at 08:44:16 pm »
Oh man, this is awful news and 68 is no age.

Keep fighting Alan, get well soon.
Offline Kennys from heaven

  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #181 on: Today at 09:00:44 pm »
All thoughts and wishes with you Jockey lad.

For those never priviledged enough to watch this guy, if you think Virg is the best thing ever, Hansen was better. Utter legend.
Offline Elblanco twatto

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #182 on: Today at 09:11:15 pm »
Best wishes Jocky and hopefully a speedy recovery.
Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #183 on: Today at 09:24:54 pm »
So sad to see this. Get well soon lad.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #184 on: Today at 09:25:58 pm »
Sore one this. Hope he makes a full recovery.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #185 on: Today at 09:26:15 pm »
Come on Jocky. Let's get you back up and running.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #186 on: Today at 09:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:37:30 pm
Awful news.

Bit annoying reading the BBC article and they're prattling on about that 'won't win anything with kids' quote as his most memorable moment before reminding us all that United won the double that season  ::) Salford shithouses.

Absolute shithouse thing to do. They seem to think a comment like that is more memorable than eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups and three League Cups.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #187 on: Today at 09:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:26:15 pm
Come on Jocky. Let's get you back up and running.
👍
Online topi

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #188 on: Today at 09:38:03 pm »


Get well Alan !
