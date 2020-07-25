« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alan Hansen  (Read 7185 times)

Offline davidsteventon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #40 on: July 25, 2020, 09:40:04 AM »
We live in weird times where if someone does not say anything on a social media channel, people think it's some weird disrespect.

The man is a legend beyond what half the people here can even imagine and he should have become manager and carried it all on I'm gutted he never did that. (Other than his wind up one time!).

We're all going on about the current LFC lot who've won 1 League and 1 Champions League.

Alan Hansen won 8 Leagues, 3 Champions Leagues, 1 Super Cup, 6 Charity Shields, 4 League Cups and 2 FA Cups.

That Champions Wall everyone shares pictures of - the entire thing is built on what he did.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #41 on: July 25, 2020, 10:16:35 AM »
I'm just gonna say it.

I feel this thread is embarrassing and disrespectful of a great servant of our club.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #42 on: July 25, 2020, 10:22:25 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on July 24, 2020, 11:44:25 PM
In terms of his media career there was a bit of a storm about him talking about 'coloured' players on MOTD a couple of years before he left the BBC. I think that may have had a lot to do with his eventual departure (whether that decision was made by him or by the BBC).



Hansen took the decision to retire, and said decision had no connection to whatever incident you refer to.
« Last Edit: July 25, 2020, 10:23:56 AM by TSC »
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,161
  • YNWA
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #43 on: July 25, 2020, 10:25:40 AM »
Quote from: TSC on July 25, 2020, 10:22:25 AM
Hansen took the decision to retire, and said decision had no connection to whatever incident you refer to.

Of course it didnt, and weird someone would try to link the two.

The BBC wanted him to stay on. He was the one who made the decision to retire and in no small part due to the (well known) anxiety he got from being on TV.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,920
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #44 on: July 25, 2020, 10:28:20 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 25, 2020, 12:26:35 AM
Hansen lives on Waterloo Road, Birkdale. Kenny is around the corner on Selworthy.

I know which one is Kennys, I've been in his back garden :D
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,117
  • Believer
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #45 on: July 25, 2020, 10:36:57 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on July 25, 2020, 10:28:20 AM
I know which one is Kennys, I've been in his back garden :D

Come on Rob. You were going to keep your problem quiet. This isn't the place to get help for stalking. You won't get support other than perhaps some helpful tips
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,920
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #46 on: July 25, 2020, 11:11:01 AM »
Quote from: Qston on July 25, 2020, 10:36:57 AM
Come on Rob. You were going to keep your problem quiet. This isn't the place to get help for stalking. You won't get support other than perhaps some helpful tips

That's what I was hoping for, now that the restraining order makes it so difficult.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,758
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #47 on: July 25, 2020, 11:28:50 AM »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on July 25, 2020, 10:16:35 AM
I'm just gonna say it.

I feel this thread is embarrassing and disrespectful of a great servant of our club.

Weird how some are rummaging around trying to find things to disparage him.

For whatever reason he wants privacy and that should be respected.
Logged

Offline MoSzizlak

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • Yum Yum!
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #48 on: July 25, 2020, 11:36:35 AM »
An absolute legend, enjoy your quiet retirement Alan. Hard to believe he's 65!
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #49 on: July 25, 2020, 12:42:47 PM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on July 25, 2020, 09:38:22 AM
Funny, I had this recorded from the other week and got around to watching it on Thursday. I thought it was a great watch and was pissed that I never saw it 6 years ago! The banter between him, Kenny and Graeme was fantastic.

The comments on Heysel were fine - he said he just concentrated on the game like any professional would. The proof that it did affect the players was shown in the performances that day.

I saw that recent pic and I was also worried for his health, obviously he has tried to keep things private. I'm sure he would've been at the matches had he been allowed.

Yeh you make a good point there.

I did watch the doc again and maybe I was a bit too harsh on one of my heroes.

I guess I wanted him to love football as much as I do but it is what it is.

Regarding the Heysel comments, they still sound uncomfortable to me but everyone faces crises in different ways - some may break down in tears, others may panic and then there's the attitude of some who just get on with the job I guess.

But I shouldn't have made the association of him being silent over us winning number 19 as a sign of his lackadaisical approach to the game after retirement and his apparent selfishness so I take that back.

I was wrong to do that.

Sorry Big Al.



Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #50 on: July 25, 2020, 12:48:44 PM »
Jocky is a legend and a top man. I remember being at a testimonial on a Monday night in 87 against Dundee. There were about ten of us enjoying a libation before the match. Jocky's dad came up to us and had a chat and as he went to rejoin his company jokingly said no trouble tonight now boys. Quick as a flash (no pun intended) my mate said well there's no chance we'll be streaking on any beaches tonight at least. Jocky's dad roared with laughter and said that's me told.
Logged
The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,442
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #51 on: July 25, 2020, 12:50:00 PM »
Bizarre how someone just keeping themself private gets such scrutiny! He just looks like a pretty normal 65 year old man.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline norecat

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #52 on: July 25, 2020, 12:53:02 PM »
I watched the documentary. He came across as measured, assured witty, warm and classy. He is arguably the best value for money signing the club ever made. He showed his love for Liverpool where it truly mattered on the pitch serving the club from 1977-1991. He is the epitome of a living legend but one who is a private person.
He shrewdly knew his limitations and went into the media instead of management. Seeing him with Lawrenson got me thinking. If Lawrenson hadnt had to retire at 31 would we have won three more doubles between 1988-1990.
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,873
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #53 on: July 25, 2020, 01:22:08 PM »
It might sound weird given all he achieved in the game and his time as a pundit, but I always thought Hansen was never your typical 'football man' type character.
I think I'm right in saying he almost jibbed a career in football to play golf, which was his real passion. Thankfully for us he chose the former.
So it doesn't surprise me that you don't see him pop up much talking about football or Liverpool these days. He's done his bit and probably prefers to spend his time doing other things.
An absolute legend in my eyes. I grew up watching him as part of that phenomenal Scottish trio of him, Kenny and Souness who were all world class players.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,098
  • 19:06
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #54 on: July 25, 2020, 05:40:21 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on July 25, 2020, 10:28:20 AM
I know which one is Kennys, I've been in his back garden :D
Does Kenny know about this?     :D
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,098
  • 19:06
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #55 on: July 25, 2020, 06:04:30 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on July 25, 2020, 12:50:00 PM
Bizarre how someone just keeping themself private gets such scrutiny! He just looks like a pretty normal 65 year old man.
Sign of the times, no doubt. You are almost seen as abnormal if you aren't splashing your life and your opinions all over social media*.

I don't think Alan Hansen particularly enjoyed the limelight. I think I remember him saying there was no way he'd even consider going into football management due to the stress involved, and I know he was anxious over being on TV too. He's done his bit, played a massive role in forging our history, and no doubt just wants to get on with enjoying a quiet life away from it all these days.

The sad thing for me regarding his retirement from punditry was he was one of a very select few who actually talked any sense and was someone you could listen to without wanting to put a brick through the screen.


*General observation, not a dig at the thread starter.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,970
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #56 on: July 25, 2020, 06:15:42 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 25, 2020, 06:04:30 PM
I don't think Alan Hansen particularly enjoyed the limelight. I think I remember him saying there was no way he'd even consider going into football management due to the stress involved, and I know he was anxious over being on TV too. He's done his bit, played a massive role in forging our history, and no doubt just wants to get on with enjoying a quiet life away from it all these days.
Yep the documentary does make it clear that he didnt want to go into management and that he is very much a family man.

Even if golf was his first love, he gave 13 years to Liverpool and spent another 20 years on TV talking about football so I'm sure football has a big place in his heart, esp us!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #57 on: October 12, 2020, 12:33:51 AM »
Do any of you Rawkites know where to get a poster of Jockey ?

My mam wants to get one for her 83yr old friend who adores him,I've had a quick look but all I can find are small prints for what she wants to pay (£5'ish) as she has already bought her two jumpers.

I did find an amazing one that I'm going to get my mam,it's Jockey rising above Barnes when he played for Watford but it's too much for her.

It's for Christmas.
« Last Edit: October 12, 2020, 12:36:44 AM by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #58 on: October 12, 2020, 08:36:03 PM »
Hansen is without doubt one of our all time greats.
The VVD of his day.
Logged

Offline Stussy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,271
  • ...we had dreams and songs to sing...
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #59 on: October 12, 2020, 10:49:02 PM »

brilliant hour long show on TAW about Hansen just released
Logged
"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in."

Offline Stussy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,271
  • ...we had dreams and songs to sing...
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #60 on: October 12, 2020, 10:50:27 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 12, 2020, 12:33:51 AM
Do any of you Rawkites know where to get a poster of Jockey ?

My mam wants to get one for her 83yr old friend who adores him,I've had a quick look but all I can find are small prints for what she wants to pay (£5'ish) as she has already bought her two jumpers.

I did find an amazing one that I'm going to get my mam,it's Jockey rising above Barnes when he played for Watford but it's too much for her.

It's for Christmas.

get one online upload your pic of choice


https://www.optimalprint.co.uk/posters/collage-posters?voucher=POSTER55UK&gclsrc=aw.ds&&gclid=CjwKCAjw_Y_8BRBiEiwA5MCBJmxiPz7t9KJvMWo7Pcqfu1t-8OK9Kg9PsB8FF7-MOlzrCZYLCAVLLxoCF3IQAvD_BwE

Logged
"My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world. I wanted Liverpool to be untouchable. My idea was to build Liverpool up and up until eventually everyone would have to submit and give in."

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,818
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #61 on: October 13, 2020, 12:44:57 AM »
Strange to read that he was so nervous about being on telly. He came across so assured and dominant; anyone else he was on with always seemed to defer to him.

Never knew him as a player but loved his punditry, back when you needed charisma and to have something worthwhile to say to be taken on as a pundit. Or the pre-Jenas era as cultural historians of the future will no doubt refer to it.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,098
  • 19:06
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #62 on: October 13, 2020, 01:36:25 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 13, 2020, 12:44:57 AM
Strange to read that he was so nervous about being on telly. He came across so assured and dominant; anyone else he was on with always seemed to defer to him.

Never knew him as a player but loved his punditry, back when you needed charisma and to have something worthwhile to say to be taken on as a pundit. Or the pre-Jenas era as cultural historians of the future will no doubt refer to it.
He was both a fantastic player and pundit.

To me, he's typical of a certain type of person who are very good at what they do, and look serene whilst doing it, but are like the graceful swan on the surface, but paddling like hell like a duck beneath the surface.

A bit like how some great performers on stage are virtually throwing up with nerves before they go out, but are sublime once up there.

I remember reading how Hansen used to get extremely nervous before big games, yet he'd often look the coolest player on the field once kick-off arrived.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #63 on: October 13, 2020, 03:43:01 AM »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online smutchin

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #64 on: October 13, 2020, 08:19:46 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 13, 2020, 12:44:57 AM
Strange to read that he was so nervous about being on telly. He came across so assured and dominant; anyone else he was on with always seemed to defer to him.

I always thought he was a strong candidate for Future Liverpool Manager when he retired from playing - he had that air of authority on the pitch, and the tactical awareness. But then I remember him mentioning a few times on MotD about how he couldn't be a manager because he couldn't deal with the stress. You'd think being a pundit would be a relatively stress-free job by comparison but I can totally get why being in front of a camera knowing that your every word is being broadcast to an audience of millions could bring on anxiety...

He was a great pundit though - got a lot of stick for the "you'll never win it with kids" line but he was far from being the only person saying that at the time and generally he displayed an acute ability to analyse games.

Still one of my all-time favourite players.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #65 on: October 13, 2020, 12:59:43 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on October 13, 2020, 08:19:46 AM
I always thought he was a strong candidate for Future Liverpool Manager when he retired from playing - he had that air of authority on the pitch, and the tactical awareness. But then I remember him mentioning a few times on MotD about how he couldn't be a manager because he couldn't deal with the stress. You'd think being a pundit would be a relatively stress-free job by comparison but I can totally get why being in front of a camera knowing that your every word is being broadcast to an audience of millions could bring on anxiety...

He was a great pundit though - got a lot of stick for the "you'll never win it with kids" line but he was far from being the only person saying that at the time and generally he displayed an acute ability to analyse games.

Still one of my all-time favourite players.

top player but that one comment - man it came back to bite his arse  :o

sorry big man

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #66 on: October 19, 2020, 02:34:34 PM »
Quote from: Stussy on October 12, 2020, 10:50:27 PM
get one online upload your pic of choice


https://www.optimalprint.co.uk/posters/collage-posters?voucher=POSTER55UK&gclsrc=aw.ds&&gclid=CjwKCAjw_Y_8BRBiEiwA5MCBJmxiPz7t9KJvMWo7Pcqfu1t-8OK9Kg9PsB8FF7-MOlzrCZYLCAVLLxoCF3IQAvD_BwE


Just want to thank you again mate.I chose the picture and ordered it for her & took delivery today,chose him lifting the Cup & the poster is absolutely brilliant,superb quality.

I also ordered a Christmas card with a headshot of young Al on the front & Mo with all the Cups on the inside,also great quality but they've sent me 10 instead of just the 1.

These are the pictures I used


Christmas card,this picture with Wishing you a Merry Christmas in the corner




Poster



Whole lot came to £7.99 after discount but should've cost £18 more due to them sending 10 cards and envelopes.I'm going to order a load of stuff later,some for me and others with family pics for presents.

« Last Edit: October 19, 2020, 02:44:18 PM by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #67 on: October 19, 2020, 02:36:08 PM »
I thought this was going to be an announcement that he was coming out of retirement until Virgils back
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #68 on: October 19, 2020, 02:42:59 PM »
Quote from: duvva on October 19, 2020, 02:36:08 PM
I thought this was going to be an announcement that he was coming out of retirement until Virgils back

He would but he knee has gone.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,818
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #69 on: October 19, 2020, 04:12:58 PM »
Quote from: duvva on October 19, 2020, 02:36:08 PM
I thought this was going to be an announcement that he was coming out of retirement until Virgils back
Nothing wrong with Virgil's back, mate. It's his knee

EDIT: Hmm possibly beaten to it; not quite sure :)
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #70 on: October 19, 2020, 04:35:24 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 19, 2020, 04:12:58 PM
Nothing wrong with Virgil's back, mate. It's his knee

EDIT: Hmm possibly beaten to it; not quite sure :)


Forced to retire by chronic knee injury or insurance claim  :P
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #71 on: October 19, 2020, 04:56:25 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 19, 2020, 04:12:58 PM
Nothing wrong with Virgil's back, mate. It's his knee

EDIT: Hmm possibly beaten to it; not quite sure :)
With that tackle its a surprise he still has either
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,597
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #72 on: October 19, 2020, 05:55:49 PM »
Always comes across as a warm and intelligent gentleman. And what a player he was for us. Club legend in the truest sense.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 05:13:17 PM »
So I eventually counted how many Christmas cards they send & it turns out they sent 15,must have printed too many and decided to send me them all.

I can only think of 6 people who I am sending one & have ordered others with the lads all in front of the Kop & the PL trophy presentation for the families younger generation.

So if any of you think that somebody you know would appreciate one I am happy to send them to you,then you can send to another rawkite who wants one & so on & so on until they're all gone,9 in total.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:15:15 PM by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:57:46 PM »
Can't even give them away  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,818
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #75 on: Today at 05:59:37 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:57:46 PM
Can't even give them away  ;D
We've all read your posts. No way we're telling you our addresses...*backs away slowly*

:D
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,098
  • 19:06
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #76 on: Today at 06:03:51 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:59:37 PM
We've all read your posts. No way we're telling you our addresses...*backs away slowly*

:D

Sorry Ghostie. I thought you might like the cards, so I gave Angels your address.

Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #77 on: Today at 06:03:53 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:59:37 PM
We've all read your posts. No way we're telling you our addresses...*backs away slowly*

:D

 :lmao

You pair of bastards.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,800
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #78 on: Today at 06:14:57 PM »
Have Alan Hansen and Captain Scarlet ever been pictured together?
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Hansen
« Reply #79 on: Today at 06:24:22 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:14:57 PM
Have Alan Hansen and Captain Scarlet ever been pictured together?
Not sure when he and Mikel Arteta would've crossed paths.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 