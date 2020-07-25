Bizarre how someone just keeping themself private gets such scrutiny! He just looks like a pretty normal 65 year old man.



Sign of the times, no doubt. You are almost seen as abnormal if you aren't splashing your life and your opinions all over social media*.I don't think Alan Hansen particularly enjoyed the limelight. I think I remember him saying there was no way he'd even consider going into football management due to the stress involved, and I know he was anxious over being on TV too. He's done his bit, played a massive role in forging our history, and no doubt just wants to get on with enjoying a quiet life away from it all these days.The sad thing for me regarding his retirement from punditry was he was one of a very select few who actually talked any sense and was someone you could listen to without wanting to put a brick through the screen.*General observation, not a dig at the thread starter.